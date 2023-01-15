47
Scout Notes January 15

FPL review: Trippier + Odegaard’s form, Bruno Guimaraes’ injury

47 Comments
The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s three Premier League fixtures are discussed in our latest Scout Notes article.

The numbers and graphic you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture this season.

IN-FORM TRIPPIER/ODEGAARD

Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.7m) moved up to second and fourth respectively in the FPL player standings, thanks to nine-point hauls on Sunday. The pair have racked up 37/35 of their points since the World Cup, with their consistency almost unrivalled.

Trippier has now received two or more bonus points in each of his last seven league appearances, with six clean sheets kept in that time. As for Newcastle, they have conceded just five league goals at St James’ Park all season, with the last of those arriving in October.

Odegaard, meanwhile, is Arsenal’s top scorer in 2022/23, with his effort from almost 30 yards on Sunday finding the bottom corner in the north London derby. As a result, the playmaker has 10 attacking returns in as many matches, a period that has seen him average 7.6 points per match.

“Ah, terrific. Especially the first half I think he was incredible. He’s really showing a different kind of presence in the way he’s influencing the game, just the feeling, the way he moves and what he transmits on the pitch is different. To do what he’s done here today, big credit to him.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

ISAK’S NO. 10 ROLE / BRUNO’S INJURY

Substitute Alexander Isak (£6.6m) scored the only goal of the game at St James’ Park, with his late winner coming after Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.2m) had a penalty disallowed because the striker accidentally kicked the ball onto his standing foot.

The Swede was introduced after 71 minutes, with Eddie Howe’s decision to deploy him behind Callum Wilson (£7.2m) in a 4-2-3-1 paying off.

“I came on like a number 10. I have been out for some time so I have not really played with all of the guys. I enjoyed getting some minutes and I think we have a wide and good squad. We can play in different ways. I feel fit, not perfect, but I am getting there and using every opportunity to get better.” – Alexander Isak

It seems unlikely that Isak, who has scored three goals in four Premier League games this season, will be paired with Wilson from the start on a regular basis, as it could damage the balance of the team.

However, an extended period on the sidelines for Bruno Guimaraes (£5.7m), who went off with an ankle injury against Fulham, could potentially force Eddie Howe into a rethink, especially if he doesn’t fancy Sean Longstaff (£4.4m) as a long-term six.

“Bruno was very distressed. He was in a lot of pain. He twisted his ankle and felt he could run it off. In the end he needed to be withdrawn.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes

KANE AVOIDS BAN BUT SPURS UNDERWHELM

Harry Kane (£11.7m) avoided his fifth caution of the season in the north London derby but failed to return in another poor Spurs display.

The England captain was denied by an inspired Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) either side of the break and racked up four shots in total, but touched the ball just 36 times, the fewest of any outfield starting player.

There was a bit more edge to Spurs in the second half, with Dejan Kulusevski (£7.9m) in particular looking dangerous, but it was too little, too late, despite the return of Richarlison (£8.4m) from injury.

“Today it was good to see Kulusevski again. I was taking a bit of a risk to put him in the starting XI, as he had only had three days in training sessions with us. It was good to see Richarlison back in the last 20 minutes, too. Rodrigo Bentancur is also very close to coming back in the team.” – Antonio Conte

Tottenham have now lost four of their past five Premier League home games, conceding two or more goals on each occasion.

The form of Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) certainly isn’t helping, with the Frenchman flapping Bukayo Saka’s (£8.1m) deflected cross into the net on Sunday. Across the season, he has made four errors leading to an opposition goal, twice as many as any other player.

ADVANCED HALL

For the second league game running, budget midfielder Lewis Hall (£4.4m) started in place of Marc Cucurella (£5.2m).

With new signing Mykhailo Mudryk watching from the stands, the 18-year-old impressed and always looked a threat in the offensive areas. It must be said he is struggling with his finishing a bit, but he is getting into good positions and caused Nathaniel Clyne (£4.5m) all sorts of problems on Sunday.

Tactically, it sometimes looked like Chelsea were playing a back four with Trevoh Chalobah (£4.6m) at right-back. However, he would tuck in when Chelsea attacked, allowing Hall to push on and provide the width down the Blues’ left side.

Above: Lewis Hall’s touch heatmap v Crystal Palace

There are a lot of injuries and personnel not available to Graham Potter right now who could be first choice. However, Hall feels like a very good fit for a wing-back system, which Chelsea could potentially use on a regular basis once Reece James (£5.7m) returns from injury.

Elsewhere, Benoit Badiashile (£5.0m) made his first start following his transfer from Monaco.

“It was Benoit’s first Premier League game, he did really well. Koulibaly has had a lot of football recently, and the turnaround from Thursday night to today was short. He passed the ball well, when he needed to head it out he did, he’s obviously adapting to the Premier League. He’s going to get better and better, but the first game was very positive.” – Graham Potter on Benoit Badiashile

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m), meanwhile, racked up his second double-digit haul of the campaign, with 10 points courtesy of a clean sheet, five saves and maximum bonus.

  1. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Any DGW news?

    
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Not yet

      
  2. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    I'm point 1 (0.1) short of bringing in Saka instead of Almiron. Any ideas how to manage it?

    Salah to KDB
    or
    Skip Saka and buy Martinelli

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trips, Botman, Shaw, Cancelo (Bueno)
    Salah, Odegard, Rashford, Almiron, (Andreas)
    Kane, Haaland (Ferguson)

    
    1. Wobbles
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Downgrade Salah or Cancelo

      
    2. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Get rid of Cancelo. Salah to kdb also good option

      
    3. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Definitely prefer Saka over Marty, Cancelo and Salah the most obvious routes

      
      1. RICICLE
        6 mins ago

        This is what I’m trying to decide haha between Saka + Marti

        
        1. JT11fc
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Smith-rowe is back now so that could reduce marties minutes somewhat, Saka has pens...not that theres been many

          
  3. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Think akanji or Walker will do well next couple of weeks. Don’t see City continue to play and defend like this

    
  4. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Aaron Ramsdale.
    When I play him: 11pts in 3
    When I bench: 11 in 1

    
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ars D is highly represented (Defenders + Goalkeeper) so starting one each week is important to keep up with the Jones'.

      
  5. Tellloth
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    What is my priority here? It's feeling pretty bad...

    Pope Ward
    Shaw Stones Cucu Trips White
    Almiron Martinelli KDB Rashford Andreas
    Kane Haaland Martial

    My thoughts are:
    A) Cucu > Brighton def (Dunk/Veltman)
    B) Stones > Ake/Akanji
    C) Andreas > Mitoma
    D) Martial > Nketiah

    
    1. Flying Assassins
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      A or D

      
    2. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Solid team overall, Id do C

      
  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 40

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    
    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Cheers TM, think it’s exit time for me this GW sadly

      
    2. Tinslinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      TM, can we still join the league?

      
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        37 mins ago

        League is open now, need to pass all 19 scores - https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

        
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          31 mins ago

          https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm

          
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            19 mins ago

            Is there a Last Knight Standing tourney?

            
            1. Fitzy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              6 mins ago

              https://rebelvoiceblog.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/tumblr_my6q41tuoe1ss9fgwo3_500.gif?w=363

              
  7. Flying Assassins
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    2FTs, 2.3 ITB

    Ederson Ward
    Shaw Cucurella Trippier Bueno Saliba
    KDB Martinelli Almiron Rashford Andreas
    Mitrovic Kane Haaland

    A) Cucu --> Botman/Schar
    B) Mitro --> Toney
    C) Andreas --> Odegaard
    D) Andreas, Mitro & Cucu --> Odegaard, Toney & Botman (-4)
    E) Both A&C

    
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Expect one of your 6 players with a game left to get injured.

      
      1. Flying Assassins
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Good point, Cucurella the priority?

        
    2. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      D looks nice, may pay to just do A or B and roll a ft incase of doubles

      
  8. TallestJohn
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Do we know what the rules are in the event of an Henry/Pires penalty scenario (i.e. the penalty taker lays the ball off)?

    
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Should be legal. Messi and Suarez did it some years ago

      
      1. TallestJohn
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sorry, was referring to FPL rules.

        It is legal in football, just can't see anything on the FPL site that accounts for a penalty not being an attempt at goal but a deliberate pass.

        
    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I would guess that the penalty taker would lose 2 points for a penalty miss, but also gain 3 for an assist if the player he lays it off to then scores..

      
  9. RICICLE
    52 mins ago

    I should probably leave this WC team alone now but just trying to decide between these two options below:

    Sanchez
    Trippier - Akanji - Schar
    Rashford - KDB - Odegaard - March
    Kane - XXX - Haaland
    ______________________________
    XXX: XXX: XXX: Shaw

    Option A: Ward + White + Martinelli + Toney (0.3 ITB)

    Option B: Raya + Gabriel + Saka + Ferguson (0.5 ITB)

    After this I think I’m done with it. Thanks gents!

    
    1. RICICLE
      16 mins ago

      Suppose Option B would make it ‘slightly’ easier to decide who to bench and go a 3-5-2 perhaps

      
    2. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      B, although not having Toney is a loss....
      Toney v Saka I suppose

      
      1. RICICLE
        5 mins ago

        Yeah this is the really tough choice, but at the same time it would turn it into a 3-5-2 and make it easier on who to bench like I say.
        Could even just keep Ward actually alondisde Sanchez.

        It ultimately does come down to Toney Vs Saka.

        Touch choice.

        
        1. RICICLE
          5 mins ago

          Alongside*

          
        2. RICICLE
          just now

          Actually Whitenis a bonus magnet so could even keep him also! Genuinely does come down to Toney Vs Saka

          
  10. Pegboy
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Ward (Kepa)
    Trip Botman White (Shaw Patterson)
    KDB Martinelli Almiron Rashford (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane Toney
    1FT £2.2m

    Andreas to Odegaard tonight?.

    
    1. Flying Assassins
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      who would you bench next gw?

      
      1. Pegboy
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Almiron

        
        1. Flying Assassins
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Against Crystal Palace would be bold, I get the want to get Odegaard though. I wanna do the same

          
    2. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Nah.

      
  11. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Risers: Ødegaard (6.8) March (5.1)

    Fallers: Mount (7.5)

    
    1. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly.

      
    2. UnDignefied
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cheers, Raga. Any news on the rises and falls for the refs this week as well?

      
  12. Ne0
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    What's the best move for my team?
    A) Kulu -> Odegaard
    B) Darwin -> Wilson
    C) Save FT (possible Kulu to Ode next week, Darwin out depending upon fitness)
    D) Something else?

    Ward
    Cancelo, Trippier, White
    KDB, Kulusevski, Rashford, Martinelli
    Haaland(c), Darwin, Martial
    Kepa; Mitoma, Shaw, Bueno

    
    1. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Really hard to make a call right now with the unknowns, some of which you have mentioned. Martial might end up being a priority to shift.

      Just sit tight for now and await more news.

      
  13. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Does Brighton have double any time soon?

    
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No

      

