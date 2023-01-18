134
Team News January 18

FPL team news: De Bruyne, Darwin + Martial injury latest

Ahead of our regular pre-Gameweek team news summaries on Thursday and Friday, we bring you a bonus midweek round-up of some headline injury updates.

Double Gameweek 20 fixtures and FA Cup replays mean that we’ve heard from a cluster of Premier League managers over the past few days, with the stand-out quotes brought to you here.

MAN CITY

Kevin De Bruyne is fit for Manchester City’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, the second fixture of the reigning champions’ Double Gameweek 20.

The Belgian wasn’t sighted in training on Tuesday but now Pep Guardiola has now revealed that his midfielder’s absence wasn’t injury-related.

“A personal issue, he could not train. Today he is back.” – Pep Guardiola

City now have a fully fit squad, with John Stones (unspecified) and Ruben Dias (hamstring) declared “in contention” by their manager after returns to training.

MAN UTD

We won’t have long to wait to find out whether Anthony Martial will play any part in Manchester United’s Double Gameweek 20 clash against Crystal Palace but boss Erik ten Hag seemed cautiously optimistic on the Frenchman – who was hooked at half-time in the Manchester derby – when speaking ahead of the game.

”I hoped to avoid [him] getting injured. He was complaining, so that’s why he also didn’t train in the week and why he was a question mark. We decided, and he decided as well. He begged to start because I knew the start would be so important in this game. Especially because he is really good with his pressing and he is a really big element in our pressing, and he did that really well before half-time. But also you saw he was not capable to go 100 per cent and that’s what you need. Also, to avoid [him] getting injured, we took him off. But it also had an impact on our game, a negative impact after half-time.” – Erik ten Hag

LIVERPOOL

Darwin Nunez could be back in action in Gameweek 21, after missing last Saturday’s league defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion and the midweek cup replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a minor injury.

“I hope that Darwin (Nunez) is coming back and training tomorrow or Thursday. He might then be in contention.

“Kostas (Tsimikas) got a knock in the back, so let’s see how they recover. We have now this game and four days to train (for the Chelsea game) and after that five or six days of training until the next game. It’s always like this, it’s always about who shows up in training.

“The door is open for everybody. We have to fight and whoever is ready to fight has a good chance to play.” – Jurgen Klopp, on Tuesday evening

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Rodrigo Bentancur (groin) could be back for the trip to the Etihad on Thursday, leaving only Lucas Moura (tendon) on the sidelines after Richarlison (hamstring) returned to the matchday squad on Sunday.

“Like I said after the game against Arsenal, we have Rodrigo Bentancur training with us – he is available and he could be available for the game against City.” – Antonio Conte

ROUND-UP

We previously reported on an injury to Dean Henderson (thigh) in our Gameweek 21 Scout Notes and now reports suggest he could be out for 4-6 weeks – something that might prompt Nottingham Forest to dip into the transfer market rather than rely on £3.9m FPL goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Bruno Guimaraes‘ ankle injury isn’t as serious as first feared, with the timeline on the Newcastle United midfielder thought to be “weeks” and not months – so the Brazilian may only miss Gameweek 21 in FPL terms.

We might see a player who briefly flickered onto the FPL radar several months ago, Luis Sinisterra, back in action in the FA Cup this evening. The Colombian has returned to training after a foot injury.

  1. Lionel Fellaini
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Bottomed on the last page:

    Play 2 of Shaw, White and Castagne. Leaning towards Shaw and White.
    Other defenders are Trippier and Patterson.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      White and Shaw

    2. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Agreed, Shaw and White.

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Also agree with the above

    3. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Shaw and White

    4. Catilo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      With the current form of Leicester, I believe it's an easy decision?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Why is that a question?

    5. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Shaw & White, great name for a paint brand.

    6. Lionel Fellaini
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Thanks for the replies. Played Castagne over White the last couple of weeks so no doubt when I bench him this week he’ll do something

  2. Baron Penguin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    I know it was the week to save the FT and I know Liverpool might double soon and I know Brighton might blank soon but the rage transfer at the weekend from Salah to Mitoma still feels good.

    1. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Do we know exactly when Liverpool could double?

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I thought Crellin said there was an 85% chance it was going to be GW21 or GW26, so if it's the latter then there's loads of time, wouldn't back Liverpool much in the meantime anyway

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        "Brighton will host Liverpool in the FA Cup 4th Round a week on Sunday. That tie could have a big impact on GW25 and maybe GW26 too.

        If BHA win then they probably Blank in GW25 and Liverpool plus Wolves or Chelsea would have a decent chance of a Double GW in GW25.

        If Liverpool beat Brighton then BHA would probably have a decent chance of just playing Bournemouth or Palace in GW25 which would mean either BOU/CRY would have a Double GW in GW25.

        And LIV beating BHA would also mean LIV+WOL would probably get a Double GW in GW26"

        https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1615474273920983055?cxt=HHwWnoC9jeDSqOssAAAA

  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Bench 1
    A Shaw
    B White

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Bench White

    2. Toothless
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Bench Shaw

    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Shaw

    4. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      Who else have you got

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Trippier Botman Shaw White Patterson *

        1. Men in green tights
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          See why you asked the question I would be tempted to bench White could go either way but Shaw has the higher potential of PTS .
          Cheers

    5. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      The one away.

    6. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      A

    7. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      A

    8. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Bench the defender you think will lose the game. Arsenal are slight favourites but United could turn up.

      Shaw more attacking. But I'm playing White

    9. Lionel Fellaini
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Bench White

      Goal - Weghorst
      Assist - Shaw

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Hell of a long ball that from CB to the Horse & straight in. What's up with Ramsdale's positioning there?

      2. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        This

  4. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Best VVD replacement please?
    (Current starting backline. Ramsdale-Trippier-Cancelo-Shaw)
    A. Schar
    B. Botman
    C. Dunk
    D. Walker?
    E. Someone else?

    1. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Ive got Dunk rostered now, he gives you a lot of savings and has reasonable returns for his price.
      Otherwise id go for Schar.

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Cheers, I was very tempted by Dunk with his upcoming fixtures as well

        1. sulldaddy
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Even more reason to go Dunk!

          Plus good differential for rank climbs when he hits

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      A or b

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Botman or Dunk

    4. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Gabriel if you have a free ARS spot? Otherwise a Newcastle defender.

  5. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Would you make any changes to this team for GW21

    Kepa Ward

    Trippier White Shaw Botman Patterson

    Saka Mount Rashford Peirera KDB

    Toney Haaland Wilson

    3m ITB 1FT

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Looks good, just a shame to have 3M unused, maybe upgrade mount?

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Upgrade mount maybe ?

    3. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Mount > Odegaard or roll.

  6. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Roll FT right? Thanks
    Ward
    Trippier botman Walker (shaw & Patterson)
    Salah martnelli mahrez rash (almiron)
    Kane mitro haaland

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Definitely, nice team. Shame to have Shaw on the bench but given the fixtures and your team I can see why you've gone that way

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Cheers - forgot to say Kepa bench too

        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Id hold mate. Play Ward this GW and keep Kepa for the next lot as Chelsea have 3 decent fixtures after L.Pool

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Ok cheers - yeh Kepa at 4.5m worth Kepaing

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Fancy Martinelli vs United over Almiron vs Palace? I've got a very similar team with notable difference being Almiron starting and Martinelli first bench

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Tricky to decide .. went martnelli as home fixtures

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Fair enough, think I'll stick with Almiron as don't see Arsenal getting much in the way of attacking returns. Could be the over-confident united fan in me clouding my judgement....

    3. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Roll, yes. 2 FTs will be useful.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Nice one thanks

  7. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    I haven’t take a SINGLE HIT this season which I’m pretty chuffed about. But I’m feeling a touch edgy about my team moving forward.

    Ward/Iversen
    Trippier White Shaw Lewis Bueno
    Salah Rashford Martinelli March Almiron
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    Salah and Darwin I’ve been stubbornly holding onto, hoping things will turn around and I’ll climb the ranks. I brought in Lewis but now feel he won’t get any game time. Ward with no alternative makes things feel cramped.

    Where would you say is problematic? Would you take a hit here to change anything? I have 0.7itb and no free transfers.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Sort out the spots which have a high ceiling which is the double Liverpool attack

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Agreed, id look to move Darwin first keep the faith with Mo a little longer

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Liverpool are only going to get worse as the season goes on. I’d remove those two no hopers first.

    3. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Id sell Salah to fund a boost in goalie.

      But dont think you need a hit.

      Salah to whomever you fancy in MF

    4. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      You don't need a hit this week. I would've considered Salah > KDB if it was for free.

  8. Catilo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Iversen to someone not conceiding much..?

    1. Catilo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Fault answer to Our Tiny Windows. Sorry.

  9. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Next GW looks like a low scoring one for this team but struggling find a transfer clearly worth it. Maybe it will be best so save and reassess?

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw Martinez
    Salah Rashford Martinelli Mount
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Bueno Patterson - 1 FT, 0.8M ITB

    A) Save
    B) Mount > Odegaard
    C) Mitrovic > Toney
    D) Salah > KDB

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Not a fan of the Martinelli & Ode double up for this week, so i'd roll instead of B. Mitro faces a wobbly Spurs, but C could come good. I would wait and see on D until after Thursday. On balance, would probably go with A.

      1. SKENG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Odegaard is a long-term move, not really concerned about the double up vs United. I think he's a big improvement vs Mount @ Liverpool anyway.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Maybe, Liverpool not looking solid so Mount could have some joy

    2. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Basically same team and I’m looking at them transfers also. Just can’t help but feel the need to sell mount even tho I reckon there is more immediate upside in the Tony move I’ll prob sell mount

      1. SKENG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Yes that's where I'm at - Toney more immediate upside but Mount > Odegaard looks like a better long-term move. Good luck with your decision - who are you considering for Mount?

    3. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I'd do B right away

    4. Nanook
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      GW 21 Martinez to Schar long term
      GW 22 Mount to Odegaard long term (plus double)
      GW 23 Salah to KDB for the double

  10. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    I have been looking at getting Mitoma in for the last few weeks, like most people, but I am also considering Marsh instead. I don’t really see much interest in him though. Any reason why? Is it just the additional money? This season I don’t think that matters as the expensive players aren’t performing this year.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I think Mitoma has better underlying stats implying that he should perform better overall, even if March is in a purple patch right now

      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Good to know thanks for the reply

    2. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I think people are equally considering March. It's 50/50 really, just go with your gut. I prefer Mitoma because of the eye test, stats are looking better for March.

      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply. Hahah biggsy says the opposite though which makes it a tough one!

        1. SKENG
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Might be wrong about March's stats being better by the way! Check for yourself.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Jesse Marsh is the manager of Leeds, the reason why folks aren't considering him.

      In all seriousness, if you've been on here for the last few days there are lots of Mitoma vs March posts

      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        I’m on annual leave still and haven’t been on here that often, so maybe you’re right. Sorry.

    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Lots of interest in March here. He's always looked excellent to me at Brighton but never seemed to have the returns to go along with the performances, it looks like he's starting to get those too. That being said I do think he's been a bit lucky, scored a couple of screamers recently, tapped in what I thought was a shot from Mitoma, his assist was just a headed flick-on into the box from a header and Welbeck pulled off a ridiculous goal. He's still getting in there though so he should be a good pick, but similarly I can see next week MacAllister or Lallana or Groß picking up the returns while everyone focuses on the other two, I think they're all capable

    5. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      I've got March. He's always passed the eye test

  11. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Az favours Mitoma
    Joe favours March.

    Haven't a clue which one to go for.

    1. Free Hat
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Have an M&M instead

    2. FPL Daniel
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Az likes players with flair, I would ignore his advice for FPL points. He like Kulusevski, Ziyech and Mitoma. All great flair players but we play for points. Mitoma is good too but I prefer Joe here

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        36 mins ago

        Absolutely nailed his timing to hop on Martinelli & Bruno G as differentials last year. I think he has a good eye for emerging players

    3. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      A bit radical I know, but how about going for the one that YOU favour?

  12. asquishypotato
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Non gameweek related question, is Faes 2 owns the lowest score of the season so far?

    1. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Chris Mepham beats Faes with -4 points in n GW4
      One OG and 8GC

      1. asquishypotato
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thanks!

  13. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Good news on KDB, shame we haven't had any clarity on Dalot but I'm guessing that just means he's out tonight, been a bad pick over Shaw and I have no cover but oh well

  14. Manumana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Play White or Robo. Cheers

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      White.

      1. SKENG
        • 6 Years
        just now

        White

    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      robbo

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Robbo

  15. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Andreas to a Beighton mid for free and bench Mitro?

    Or miss out on Brighton/Leicester and have 2fts nxt wk?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I fancy a Mitro goal or 2 v Spurs

    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      i wouldn't

    3. Catilo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      I'm planning to do Andreas to March and bench Martinelli (have Odegaard).

  16. Manumana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Play
    A. Kepa
    B. Ward

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      I'm playing Kepa, think Brighton will put a few past Leicester and both Chelsea and Liverpool are misfiring despite recent wins, he should at least get a few saves

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same for me. Not expecting clean sheets for either, but Kepa should grab some save points

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

  17. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    So martial should be fine to start today right?

    1. Serresiete
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      seems like

      1. FPL Daniel
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I think he won't start but let see

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Why do you do this to yourself?

  18. Lucky Z
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Asking couple of goal from Rashford today is too much? TC active.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Not enough imo. Hattie please

    2. KeanosMagic
      16 mins ago

      Same. 2 goals and an assist or 2 would be nice. Can see it being tight though. Hopefully he's the man to break the deadlock

    3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Rest incoming, took a ig knock last game

  19. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Really need Martinez to start and a double CS from him and Shaw

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      You didn't say please.

      1. FPL Daniel
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yeah, Shaw points still count, his EO is not that high. I think Martinez will start

  20. FPL Daniel
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Guys, I would advise saving your transfer this GW. Do all that you can and save it.

    Do not make transfers in January, wait for February.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      But whyy?

      1. FPL Daniel
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        I talk about it extensively in my latest video here https://youtu.be/7O1CA01qiyY but mainly because in February we will geet news about the blanks in GW 25 and potential doubles as well. It will be massive to get 2 FT next GW

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          Yea might as well. Only transfer I can think of is getting Mitro out for someone.

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Factos

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Because of the effect of cup games on the schedule? I'm probably going to roll anyway but there's only 1 potential DGW on the horizon so I don't think its that big a deal to use an FT this week

      1. FPL Daniel
        • 13 Years
        29 mins ago

        Sory I posted the wrong link somehow, this is the actual video where I talk that we must avoid making transfers before the next GW

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTkf8Y2lmgs

        1. FPL Daniel
          • 13 Years
          28 mins ago

          My advise to save it this GW stays.

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Ok thanks bud, will try check out your video later

  21. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    What would you do here lads?

    Ramsdale / Ward
    Trippier, Stones, Shaw / Castagne, Patterson
    Salah, Saka, Rashford, Martinelli, Almirón
    Haaland, Kane / Greenwood

    1.9 itb

    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Oh and 2 ft

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Salah -> KDB / Brighton
      Almiron -> Brighton
      Patterson -> Someone

      Maybe one or these

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      How is that you always seem to have 2 FTs & a roll-able team? 😀

      Maybe Salah out? Although tbh I don't mind keeping him for Chelsea

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Actually you seem to have given up on Castagne (fair enough with Leicester's form), so maybe a replacement there who could cover Shaw this week?

  22. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    If you have KDB Haaland Mahrez would keep all three for the double or it's better to have a defender instead of Mahrez ?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Keep all three

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'd just have Haaland.

  23. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Do you think Liverpool and Chelsea will bounce back with Darwin returning + Wolves win and Mudryk signing + James & Chilwell back?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Wolves win? Nah not really.
      Darwin back? Will help a little, but don't see a radical turnaround in their season.
      Mudryk? Not sure, maybe not immediately.
      James & Chilwell? Fit & playing together, yeah that's a huge boost

      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I remember when Liverpool was struggling in one of the previous seasons and during the fag end they started fighting for top 4 and did end up inside top 4.. something along those lines is possible?

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No I see Liverpool getting much worse as the season goes on.

  24. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    NFO looking to sign a new goal keeper?

    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Probably, that welsh geezer is terrible

  25. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Is it boring of me to hope for a 0-0 tonight? But Rashford doesn't play

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Very much so.

  26. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Draft league question:

    Select two players from below

    Mudryk, Gapko, Mitroma, March, Antony, Bowen.

