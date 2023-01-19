105
Dugout Discussion January 19

Man City v Spurs team news: De Bruyne, Cancelo + Foden benched

There’s one more Double Gameweek 20 match to go and it’s a big one.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur is the fixture in question, with kick-off at the Etihad Stadium set for 20:00 GMT.

Four Man City assets boast double-digit ownerships in the top 10k, but two of them aren’t part of Pep Guardiola’s starting XI tonight. It’s Ederson and the heavily captained Erling Haaland who get the nod, with Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne on the bench.

Above: FPL assets sorted by ‘effective ownership’ in the top 10k (via LiveFPL)

Guardiola makes five changes overall from Saturday’s defeat at Old Trafford: Kyle Walker, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden are replaced by John Stones, Rico Lewis, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez.

Antonio Conte, meanwhile, makes four alterations after losing 2-0 at home to Arsenal, with Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Ivan Perisic and Rodrigo Bentancur coming in for Clement Lenglet, Matt Doherty, Ryan Sessegnon and Pape Sarr.

Harry Kane – who has scored three of his four goals against Man City in all competitions at the Etihad – leads the line, flanked by Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Mahrez, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Laporte, Walker, Phillips, Dias, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Sanchez, Doherty, Sessegnon, Tanganga, Sarr, Lenglet, Bissouma, Richarlison

105 Comments
  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who would you choose on WC

    A) Punt on Mudryk (Chelsea do not bland GW25)
    B) March (blank GW25, also have Mitoma)

    
    1. Bennyboy1907
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Neither

      
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

        
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I'll be honest I didn't even know who Mudryk was before this fiasco (nor did many more than would admit).

      Chucking him in your team when Chelsea have been so crud, when we also have about 10 other forwards (some out of favour, injured, to be sold etc)... yes that is a punt.

      
  2. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ederson really is a risk taking playa 😀

    
  3. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kane wrong side of post

    
  4. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hauland dive 3/10

    
  5. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mahrez YC

    
    1. Londongeezaa
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Poor decision from the Ref

      
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Red?

        
  6. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mahrez y/c

    
  7. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    If Mahrez doesn't make 60 then it's zero points for owners

    
  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Another -1 for Lateriser

    
  9. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Tot usually poor first half, concede etc
    Usually better in 2nd half
    Hurry up Haaland !

    
  10. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Son may as well still be wearing the mask, I didn’t know he was playing until a second ago

    
  11. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    just now

    I’d like to see an orange card. Tis a yellow but lets the player know the ref was thinking it could have been a red.

    

