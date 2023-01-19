Man City v Spurs team news: De Bruyne, Cancelo + Foden benched

There’s one more Double Gameweek 20 match to go and it’s a big one.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur is the fixture in question, with kick-off at the Etihad Stadium set for 20:00 GMT.

Four Man City assets boast double-digit ownerships in the top 10k, but two of them aren’t part of Pep Guardiola’s starting XI tonight. It’s Ederson and the heavily captained Erling Haaland who get the nod, with Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne on the bench.

Above: FPL assets sorted by ‘effective ownership’ in the top 10k (via LiveFPL)

Guardiola makes five changes overall from Saturday’s defeat at Old Trafford: Kyle Walker, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden are replaced by John Stones, Rico Lewis, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez.

Antonio Conte, meanwhile, makes four alterations after losing 2-0 at home to Arsenal, with Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Ivan Perisic and Rodrigo Bentancur coming in for Clement Lenglet, Matt Doherty, Ryan Sessegnon and Pape Sarr.

Harry Kane – who has scored three of his four goals against Man City in all competitions at the Etihad – leads the line, flanked by Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Mahrez, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Laporte, Walker, Phillips, Dias, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Sanchez, Doherty, Sessegnon, Tanganga, Sarr, Lenglet, Bissouma, Richarlison

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek