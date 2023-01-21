Crystal Palace v Newcastle team news: Bruno makes swift recovery

Undefeated since Gameweek 5, Newcastle United can go eight points clear of fifth place with a win at Selhurst Park tonight.

Crystal Palace’s clash with the Magpies kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

Eddie Howe’s side are unchanged from last Sunday, which means that Bruno Guimaraes has made a remarkable recovery from an ankle injury that threatened to keep him out for weeks.

Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin, who would have been tussling to replace Guimaraes had he been ruled out, have to be content with a spot on the bench again.

Despite picking up a point against Manchester United, Patrick Vieira has made four changes to his line-up.

Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew are brought back into the side as Michael Olise, Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes and Jean-Philippe Mateta make way.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Edouard, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone, Milivojevic, Olise, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Riedewald, Wells-Morrison, Ozoh.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson.

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek