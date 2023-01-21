167
Dugout Discussion January 21

Crystal Palace v Newcastle team news: Bruno makes swift recovery

167 Comments
Undefeated since Gameweek 5, Newcastle United can go eight points clear of fifth place with a win at Selhurst Park tonight.

Crystal Palace’s clash with the Magpies kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

Eddie Howe’s side are unchanged from last Sunday, which means that Bruno Guimaraes has made a remarkable recovery from an ankle injury that threatened to keep him out for weeks.

Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin, who would have been tussling to replace Guimaraes had he been ruled out, have to be content with a spot on the bench again.

Despite picking up a point against Manchester United, Patrick Vieira has made four changes to his line-up.

Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew are brought back into the side as Michael Olise, Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes and Jean-Philippe Mateta make way.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Edouard, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone, Milivojevic, Olise, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Riedewald, Wells-Morrison, Ozoh.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson.

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson.

167 Comments
  Free Hat
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    And I thought the liverpool chelsea game was boring...

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Liverpool Chelsea wasn't really a boring game...

      Open Controls
      Free Hat
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Maybe not 2nd half

        Open Controls
      Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Very true. Plenty of interest. Mudryk looked very promising.

        Open Controls
      ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Maybe not boring but some of the worst quality I have seen in any match for a while

        Mudryk was the shining light

        Open Controls
  Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Schar wastes Trippier Assist

    Open Controls
    RICICLE
      just now

      Of course she does, I own him.

      Open Controls
  Fred54
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Claire Richards would have buried that header in the back of the net.

    Open Controls
    Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Who?

      Open Controls
    bialk
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Mika Richard's?

      Open Controls
    Fred54
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Claire Richardss, you know, from Steps.

      Open Controls
    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Prize for the most obscure pop culture reference of the day to this man

      Open Controls
  ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Have we missed a trick this season not getting triple Newcastle defence and double arsenal

    Both have consistently been solid defensively

    Sure holds though out the season even with tough fixtures and allows transfers to be made in midfield and up top rather than wasting time and transfers on defence

    Open Controls
    TheDragon
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Newcastle defence is like 150% EO so people are definitely getting there

      But yes: 2 x Newcastle, Shaw, 2 x Arsenal looks great for rest of season

      Open Controls
    banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Two of them will be on bench, wasting valuable spots for other players from those 2 teams. I think the trick is to get 2 Newcastle defenders, 1 Arsenal defender and 2 bench defenders.

      I did that after the World Cup, but now one of my bench players, Patterson, is injured.

      Open Controls
    I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Not double Arsenal defence. Their midfielders have been fantastic.

      Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Double Arsenal attack is where it's at, surely?

      Open Controls
  I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Anyone not captaining Rashford next week?

    Open Controls
    banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I am considering Bruno instead of Rashford. But, I will probably go for Rashford in the end.

      Open Controls
    Rainer
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Few Haaland goals tomorrow and his backers will be out like in DGW19.

      Open Controls
      banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I am one of his backers. Have captained him in every gameweek, except GW1 and the one where he blanked.

        But, the Manchester United fixtures next week, if they are confirmed, will be too good to ignore.

        Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bruno or Gnonto

      Open Controls
      Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Will Gnonto start with Bamford in the team?

        Open Controls
        Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Bamford minutes will be managed, Gnonto will survive 😛 not a LEE fan, mind ...

          Open Controls
  Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Almiron coming out for the 2nd half. Surprising.

    Open Controls
  Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Everton fans blaming the board but surely Lampard should take some of the blame. Also players don't want to hear their manager say he's not the best manager in the world.

    Open Controls
    Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      There's a lot of blame pie at Everton and pretty much everyone associated with the club has a slice of it.

      But, the board have probably done even worse with their transfer spending than my club (QPR) did when they were in the Prem.

      This has been coming for a long time. They somehow survived last season, but this may be it for them now.

      Open Controls
  OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    KDB to Bruno for free? Yes right?

    Open Controls
    Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      My plan

      Open Controls
    Zimo
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
      OverTinker
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        what??

        Open Controls
        Zimo
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Sell Salah

          Open Controls
          OverTinker
            • 4 Years
            just now

            dont have him

            Open Controls
      banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks for the chuckle. 🙂

        Open Controls
  lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Are Newcastle ever gonna concede a goal?

    Open Controls
    jacob1989
      4 mins ago

      i just got in schar to have double defense. Maybe should get Pope if they get a CS to day too

      Open Controls
      Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haa, did that same move.

        Open Controls
      Old Bull
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Got some tricky games coming up.

        Open Controls
  El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    NEW not bringing player(s) this window? Weird.

    Open Controls
  FC Hakkebøf
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best move?

    A) Darwin + Mount to Weghorst + Bruno
    B) Salah + Mount to Bruno + Saka/Mahrez

    Open Controls
    banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Do you have 2FTs?
      If so, sell Darwin, Salah and Mount for a hit. More flexibility, better team, lots of games left to cover the hit.

      Open Controls
    Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    I'm safe to assume if you only have Trippier from Newcastle you really want them to concede?

    Open Controls
    banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
      Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not me.

        Open Controls
        THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Captain?

          Open Controls
    Rainer
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Weirdly, even a Trippier OG would be better than a CS 😆

      Open Controls
    jacob1989
      6 mins ago

      thats why i got schar. no point having only trippier

      Open Controls
    Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Got botman too, so no !

      Open Controls
      BeaversWithAttitude
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Same!

        Open Controls
  13. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    KDB to Bruno?

    Got Rashford and Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Everyone is doing that. Solid transfer. But, wait till more information.

      Open Controls
  14. D One
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Newcastle seem not to be scoring much of late, sort of puts Almiron out of favour

    Open Controls
  15. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    No chance Almiron scores in this game. Absolutely no chance.

    Open Controls
  16. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Newcastle is incredibly organized at the back. Doesn't look like any team will score past them.

    Open Controls
  17. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Trippier fail

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Isn't a clean sheet and bonus the main target?

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Yellow card may hurt the bonus

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Still top of NEW BAPs. Only Guaita higher.

          Open Controls
      2. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        98% EO makes him pretty irrelevant

        Open Controls
  18. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Zaha down

    Open Controls
  19. Wobbles
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Bye, bye Zaha

    Open Controls
  20. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Zaha trolling himself for 450th appearance

    Open Controls
  21. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Will Almiron ever score again? No return since I have got him

    Open Controls

