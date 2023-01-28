34
Fixtures January 28

Double Gameweek 22 confirmed for Man Utd and Leeds

34 Comments
Share

Manchester United and Leeds United will – barring some freak postponement – both definitely now have two fixtures in Gameweek 22.

The two Premier League sides avoided the need for a replay in their respective FA Cup fourth-round ties on Saturday; had either side drawn, neither would have had a ‘double’.

Planning can now begin in earnest for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, with our captain poll launched for Double Gameweek 22 and our ‘bus team’ to follow on Sunday morning.

It should be said that the Red Devils still have an EFL Cup semi-final, second-leg tie to come on Wednesday, so it may be prudent to hold any transfers until after that point in case any midweek/suspensions are picked up.

With Man Utd 3-0 up on Nottingham Forest from the first leg, however, Erik ten Hag will surely be tempted to rest a few of his big guns.

We should also mention that if the Red Devils do qualify for the EFL Cup final, as they surely will do now, they will blank in Gameweek 25. They will also blank in Gameweek 28 if they, or Brighton and Hove Albion, reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

So while doubling or tripling up on Man Utd assets will be the order of the day for many of us in Double Gameweek 22, having a contingency plan to deal with Blank Gameweeks 25/28 will also be important.

WHAT ARE THE DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22 FIXTURES?

Leeds face a trip to Nottingham Forest before they head to Old Trafford, while the Red Devils entertain a side they have just met – Crystal Palace – before hosting Jesse Marsch’s side.

There’s a swift rematch between Leeds and Man Utd in Gameweek 23 at Elland Road, too, just four days after they clash in Manchester.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

34 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Hi

    Open Controls
    1. RichRover
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Hello

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        59 mins ago

        How are you?

        Open Controls
        1. RichRover
          • 10 Years
          53 mins ago

          Good, thanks.
          How are you?

          Open Controls
          1. debaser86
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            19 mins ago

            It is not my car

            Open Controls
            1. RichRover
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Is that a good thing?

              Open Controls
  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Good evening all!!!!! Best option for my 5th midfielder on WC???…. Saka, Odegaard, Bruno and Rashford the others….

    A- Mitoma
    B- Rodrigo
    C- March
    D- Someone else???

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Have you pushed the WC button already? I'm not sure I feel NOW is a great time to WC - but won't dissuade you too much.

      I like Mitoma the most, but depends if you can cover him for GW25. Rodrigo with 2 games straight off the bat is useful but I'm not too excited by his double..

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Hello mate!! Yeah I have, I’ve made around 8 changes so I’m fairly comfortable with it(although likely the wrong time haha) been able to get the 3 Arsenal players I want(Saka, odegaard and Nketiah) instead of white and Martinelli and been able to lose cancelo and few others and distribute the money around in my team a bit, Rodrigo seems sensible especially with playing in 25 too, but like you say I’m also not too exited by him or Leeds, Mitoma and Brighton in good form and far more exiting!!

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Just look out for GW25. MUN/NEW/BHA all likely to blank, and it sounds like you'll have at least five. Six if double NEW defence.

          Obviously okay if you plan to sell Bruno/someone else before then.

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Thanks mate!! I Have that in mind, will likely go for Rodrigo instead of Mitoma and Bruno goes to Mahrez for his double in 23 too

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              So would Leave Burn to someone in 25 or even just roll transfer coz il have 10 starters in 25

              Open Controls
  3. Ruudy Van
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    I’m expecting my biggest differential for the upcoming doubles and blanks to not take hits.

    GW22 triple United
    GW23 triple arsenal & city (one Walker)
    GW25 11 starters

    Most people will have the same as above at a cost.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      No Haaland will reduce that...

      Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      Van the man with a plan

      Open Controls
  4. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Is Luke Shaw OK?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Just ill! You'd think another week would be enough for him to recover.

      Open Controls
  5. George James
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Best move for this lot?

    2FT 0.2ITB

    Kepa
    Tripps White Shaw
    Rash KDB Mart Mitoma
    Kane Haaland Toney

    Ward / Andreas / James / Patterson

    A) KDB >> Bruno (Roll FT)

    B) Kane + Andreas >> Bruno + Gnonto

    C) Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. TeddiPonza
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A and reverse next week

      Open Controls
  6. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Which option:

    1. Gw 22 Rodrigo Gw 23 White Mahrez
    2. Gw 22 Almiron Gw23 Akanji Odegaard

    Will have Saka Martinelli KdB and Haaland in 23 either way.

    Open Controls
  7. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    2FT and £1.6ITB

    Kepa
    Gabriel, Trippier, Shaw
    KDB, Rashford, Odegaard, Martinelli
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Ward, Botman, Andreas, Patterson

    A) For free
    GW22 - Martinelli & Toney to Fernandes & Gnonto
    GW23 - Fernandes to Saka

    B) -4
    GW22 - KDB & Martinelli to Fernandes & Saka
    GW23 - Fernandes & Toney to KDB & £7.2m forward (Mitro or punt on Alvarez)

    C) -4 (Forget Bruno and get Mahrez for GW23)
    GW22 - Martinelli & Toney to Saka & Gnonto
    GW23 - Shaw & Toney to Bueno & Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      KDB to Bruno and Toney to Nketiah. Can always reverse Bruno to KDB or Mahrez in 23

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        * cancel that as you have 3 Arsenal- just KDB to Bruno and carry- good position to be in

        Open Controls
    2. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Very similar team. I'd find out if from gw24 onwards you want KDB or Bruno so find out there xGI. (You can have both but then it would be 352 with Ferguson on top). If you want KDB then A.

      Open Controls
  8. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Who is the best ManU def to own for the double?
    AWB over Shaw?

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      Nah. It’s risky because Dalot might come back and everyone has Shaw

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Just thinking Shaw hasn’t trained yet so he might miss 1/2 games of dgw but maybe I will wait for team news to hear about Dalot too

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Easily Shaw- sounds like was not far off being in squad so should be fine by next weekend- Martinez better option than AWB

      Open Controls
  9. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    From GW24 onwards rank these options from best to worst:
    A) KDB
    B) Bruno
    C) Mahrez

    Open Controls
  10. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who currently has better xgi between Bruno and KDB?

    Open Controls
  11. RICICLE
    14 mins ago

    Do Leeds now play in GW 25?

    Many thanks for any clarification on this in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Likely but not definitely. Southampton need to qualify for the EFL Cup final (they're 1-0 down heading into a second leg at Newcastle) for Leeds to blank in GW25. We'll know by Tuesday night for definite.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Unless Southampton come back and win against Newcastle on Tuesday to reach Cup final then yes

      Open Controls
  12. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Bloomin Eck.

    I mean seriously what does it take to confirm that something will definitely go ahead on scout? 🙄

    "Manchester United and Leeds United will – barring some freak postponement – both definitely now have two fixtures in Gameweek 22."

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.