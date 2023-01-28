Double Gameweek 22 confirmed for Man Utd and Leeds

Manchester United and Leeds United will – barring some freak postponement – both definitely now have two fixtures in Gameweek 22.

The two Premier League sides avoided the need for a replay in their respective FA Cup fourth-round ties on Saturday; had either side drawn, neither would have had a ‘double’.

Planning can now begin in earnest for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, with our captain poll launched for Double Gameweek 22 and our ‘bus team’ to follow on Sunday morning.

It should be said that the Red Devils still have an EFL Cup semi-final, second-leg tie to come on Wednesday, so it may be prudent to hold any transfers until after that point in case any midweek/suspensions are picked up.

With Man Utd 3-0 up on Nottingham Forest from the first leg, however, Erik ten Hag will surely be tempted to rest a few of his big guns.

We should also mention that if the Red Devils do qualify for the EFL Cup final, as they surely will do now, they will blank in Gameweek 25. They will also blank in Gameweek 28 if they, or Brighton and Hove Albion, reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

So while doubling or tripling up on Man Utd assets will be the order of the day for many of us in Double Gameweek 22, having a contingency plan to deal with Blank Gameweeks 25/28 will also be important.

WHAT ARE THE DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22 FIXTURES?

Leeds face a trip to Nottingham Forest before they head to Old Trafford, while the Red Devils entertain a side they have just met – Crystal Palace – before hosting Jesse Marsch’s side.

There’s a swift rematch between Leeds and Man Utd in Gameweek 23 at Elland Road, too, just four days after they clash in Manchester.