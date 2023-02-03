Chelsea v Fulham team news: James, Fernandez and Mudryk start

Double Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Stamford Bridge tonight, as Chelsea host west London rivals Fulham.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Graham Potter makes three changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Anfield in Gameweek 21, with Reece James, British record signing Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk coming in for Trevoh Chalobah, Jorginho – who has since left for Arsenal – and Lewis Hall.

James makes his first start since Gameweek 17 after recovering from injury, with fellow full-back Ben Chilwell making an appearance on the bench alongside Raheem Sterling.

Joao Felix, meanwhile, is still suspended.

As for Fulham, they are unchanged from Gameweek 21, with Andreas Pereira and Aleksandar Mitrovic both included in Marco Silva’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

However, new signings Sasa Lukic and Cedric Soares are not included in the matchday squad.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Fernandez, Gallagher, Ziyech, Mount, Mudryk, Havertz

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Sterling, Chilwell, Koulibaly, D Fofana, Azpilicueta, Chukwuemeka, Madueke

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Tosin, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, James, Vinicius

