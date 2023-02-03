139
Dugout Discussion February 3

Chelsea v Fulham team news: James, Fernandez and Mudryk start

Double Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Stamford Bridge tonight, as Chelsea host west London rivals Fulham.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Graham Potter makes three changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Anfield in Gameweek 21, with Reece James, British record signing Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk coming in for Trevoh Chalobah, Jorginho – who has since left for Arsenal – and Lewis Hall.

James makes his first start since Gameweek 17 after recovering from injury, with fellow full-back Ben Chilwell making an appearance on the bench alongside Raheem Sterling.

Joao Felix, meanwhile, is still suspended.

As for Fulham, they are unchanged from Gameweek 21, with Andreas Pereira and Aleksandar Mitrovic both included in Marco Silva’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

However, new signings Sasa Lukic and Cedric Soares are not included in the matchday squad.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Fernandez, Gallagher, Ziyech, Mount, Mudryk, Havertz

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Sterling, Chilwell, Koulibaly, D Fofana, Azpilicueta, Chukwuemeka, Madueke

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Tosin, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, James, Vinicius

  1. DaniCT
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Was Cucurella that good at Brighton?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Had one good game against us where he cried after scoring.

  2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Remarkable that Chelsea have spent this amount of money & yet I don’t see a player who’ll get more than 10 league goals a season …

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      James. If he remains fit.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        No one then

      2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        10 league goals?

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Still playing Havertz as a false 9 so will have to spend big on a proper striker in the summer again

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Will have to shift fat Rom first

    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nor a decent keeper

    4. Ruinenlust
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nkunku?

  3. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Mudryk punt fail...

    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Owners in the Mudryk

  4. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Kepa good save from Andreas

  5. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Fulham look decent

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      They were good against Newcastle at SJP. Well organised and a threat on the counter.

  6. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Kepa big save

  7. RICICLE
    8 mins ago

    Nice save Kepa!

  8. Marvin will return in...
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Looks like Chelsea spent so much on players they didn't even have enough left for a couple of bags of aftercut.

  9. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Kepa catching practice

  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Absolutely torn here as a Kepa and Mitro owner

    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      You want Mitro goals!

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Haha I need to wait for LiveFPL to update and see where I gain more rank!

  11. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Super Kepa!

  12. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Fulham better than Chelsea, at least at the moment

  13. putana
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    havertz will be back in the bundesliga next season

  14. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Chelsea not impressive

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Almost like this XI has never played together before today.

      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Need more new players imo

        1. RamboRN
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Another 600m worth of players should do it

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            1 billion or it's not worth it.

    2. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Havertz not impressive up to now.

    3. el polako
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Since 2021.

  15. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mount still shite.

    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Pretty funny him and Gallagher still start

  16. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Iivefpl working for you?

    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Nope

    2. putana
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      nope

    3. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep

    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'll help you out. How many Fulham or Chelsea players you have? That's how many points you've got

  17. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which team is worse at the moment?

    Liverpool or Chelsea?

    1. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      easy...Liverpool

    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely Liverpool

  18. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mitrovic betting transactions need checking!

  19. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Havertz big miss

  20. RamboRN
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Is this what 600m gets you?

    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      just now

      They need to buy few more players, clearly.

  21. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Havertz big miss

