Pro Pundits February 3

FPL Q&A: Is Fernandes worth buying + best City defender

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar answers some of the week’s most-asked questions ahead of Gameweek 22.

A lot has happened since the last FPL deadline and we now enter an interesting period of Blanks and Double Gameweeks over the next month, where huge rank gains can be made.

I answer some of your questions and address various hot topics in this week’s piece.

READ MORE: FPL Double Gameweek 22 live team news: Friday injury updates

Q: For those with Anthony Martial as their third Manchester United player, do we hold or is it worth using two free transfers to get Bruno Fernandes? (@fplfanboy)

Crystal Palace v Man United team news

A: Manchester United’s blank in Gameweek 25 means that we will likely want to get rid of at least one of their assets in the, so the third player you bring in alongside Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) and a defender is likely going to make way in a few weeks. If Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) was going to be a long-term hold in your team for six to eight weeks I would say definitely make the move but I do expect Anthony Martial (£6.5m) to get about 90-100 minutes combined over two matches and he has the potential to get some points.

So instead of using two free transfers to get a player you will likely want rid of in a few weeks, I would focus those moves elsewhere. This is unless you plan to captain Fernandes or have a very stable team in terms of Man City/Arsenal players.

Q: Kevin De Bruyne to Bruno Fernandes to Kevin De Bruyne… is it worth it for the next two Gameweeks? (@Fpl_Juste)

De Bruyne’s FPL form at home catches the eye as United collapse

A: Funding the move to Fernandes is really one of the main challenges for FPL managers this week, and most of the questions I’ve received were relating to the ‘hokey-cokey’ – ie selling Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) for Fernandes this week and buying the Belgian back next week for City’s ‘double’. The alternative cash cow is of course the move to downgrade Harry Kane (£11.7m).

There’s no simple right or wrong answer to this, really. Kane has been scoring points consistently and there is no clear reason to sell him. A lot depends on who you would be downgrading him for. I personally like the move to Eddie Nketiah (£6.7m) even if it is a short-term one with Jesus not too far away. There are enough points over the next three to four Gameweeks to justify the move. 

A lot depends on how well set up you are in terms of Arsenal players for Gameweek 23. If you have the three Arsenal players you need and don’t have Cancelo stinking up your team, then the hokey-cokey does appeal.

 

Q: What is a good chip strategy going forward given the blanks/doubles on the horizon? (@schoolofthewolf)

Who has the best FPL fixtures until March's international break?

A: There are still several unknowns with the scheduling of possible doubles in Gameweek 25 and which teams will blank in Gameweek 28/double in Gameweek 29, so it is impossible to recommend a clear chip strategy with any certainty at the moment.

What I can say with confidence is that playing the Triple Captain chip in either Double Gameweek 22 or Double Gameweek 23 appeals to allow flexibility to use other chips/Wildcards/Free Hits in the coming weeks. Both Rashford in Gameweek 22 and Erling Haaland (£12.2m) in Gameweek 23 are perfectly good options and there is no clear ‘better’ pick between the two in my opinion, it just depends on what emphasis you place on form/fixtures and the player.

Q: I’m planning on doing Miguel Almiron and Harry Kane to Bruno Fernandes and Eddie Nketiah this week, then Fernandes to Riyad Mahrez next week, all for free. Is it worth spending -4 getting Wilfried Gnonto first, then Nketiah next week? (@rPianoman51)

FPL Gameweek 21 differentials: Gnonto, March + Ward-Prowse 1

A: The Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) to Fernandes move, funded by Kane to Nketiah, are my likely transfers this week. I am very reluctant to sell Kane but given the set-up of my team, it’s the only logical move without taking lots of hits, as I own Cancelo as well.

I think Haaland, De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez (£7.7m) are the ideal three Man City players for their Double Gameweek 23 so I like those moves. I’d skip Wilfried Gnonto (£5.0m) and go straight for Nketiah, as the Arsenal forward could outscore the Leeds man even with a single fixture. 

Q: Off the track but how you feeling about Chelsea?! (@Mihir_Kaslikar)

FPL new signings: Who is Mykhailo Mudryk? 1

A: It feels quite strange at the moment, I want to get excited about all the new players we have signed but it does feel like a bit of a scattergun approach and I hope the new owners are not leading the club down a dangerous financial path. I would have liked to see a few players sold to balance out the books and the humongous squad we have. 

The Liverpool game before the break was a painful one, as I think Chelsea did enough to win the game but that final bit of quality let them down. I really like the look of Mykhailo Mudryk (£7.0m) and am very excited to see what he brings to the team, while we now have both our first-choice full-backs Reece James (£5.7m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) available as well, which makes me a lot more confident. Joao Felix (£7.5m) should also be back soon so in terms of actual talent and flair, this might be one of the best XIs we have had for a while. There is still a bit of a void in the striker position though, so I’m hoping Kai Havertz (£7.8m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£8.5m) or even Joao Felix (£7.5m) can step up. 

The upcoming fixtures are great and while Chelsea are largely Fantasy-irrelevant now, I expect that to change very soon. 

Q: Who’s the best Manchester City defender at the moment? (@shmirofpl)

Who are the best replacements for Joao Cancelo?

A: This is a question that’s relevant to me as a Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) owner.

First off, we have to accept that there is nobody in the Man City backline except Ederson (£5.4m) we can say with certainty will start every game when the UEFA Champions League resumes. There is bound to be somebody though who benefits from Cancelo’s absence and it is likely to be one of the left-footed players – Aymeric Laporte (£5.7m), Nathan Ake (£5.0m) and Sergio Gomez (£4.5m). 

I am personally leaning towards Ake because of his ability to play both left centre-back and at left-back and the goal threat he does offer at set pieces, which I have been a big fan of since his days at Bournemouth.

I don’t think a City defender is necessary though, we have the likes of Luke Shaw (£5.3m), Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) or Ben White (£4.7m) who are arguably as good if not better options so going without one is also a valid strategy. 

My Double Gameweek 22 team

We cover a lot of these questions in depth and discuss a lot more in this week’s episode of The FPL Wire. You can check it out here 

Thanks and see you next week!

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

  1. Invincibles
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Game day! Start 2:

    A) Gabriel
    B) Botman
    C) Martinelli
    D) Almiron

    1. Invincibles
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Thanks all.

    2. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      A, C

    3. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Tough but Aand C

      1. Invincibles
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

  2. Hanz0
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Who scores more points this week only?

    A.) Almiron (Whu H)
    B.) Mitro (Che A)

    1. Invincibles
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Almiron imo. Performed well in the cup too.

    3. marcos11
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      B

      1. Belli2007
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        I have same dilemma. Going Almiron as at home and also have Kepa in goal

    4. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      B

    5. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      A for me

  3. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Kepa
    White Shaw Trippier
    KDB Bruno Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Nketiah Gnonto

    (Ward Andreas Cancelo Patterson)
    0 FT & 2.5m

    G2G for this week?

    Plan is to do Cancelo & Andreas to James & Mahrez next week for -4

  4. OutofShorts
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Who to start…Reece James with uncertain minutes home to Fulham or last hurrah for Almiron home to West Ham?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Almiron as really don’t see James getting 60 minutes first game of back in team

    2. marcos11
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Almiron

    3. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      Almiron

    4. OutofShorts
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Agreed, been holding James so long but may be cameo minutes this week

  5. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Almiron.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Wow. It’s been a while

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      B

    3. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Someone post something interesting

      1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        Danny Wellbeck dad was in the bomb disposal unit.............his name was Stan.......

        1. lilmessipran
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          Stan the man

        2. ryskal
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Jack Colback's dad used to record audio messages for answering machines. His name was William.

  6. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Both seem good. Only room for one to start - which one please

    a) Gabriel
    b) Schär

    1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      same dilemma thinking going with the the Newcastle man

    2. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Close but I'd go Gabriel

  7. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    How many players have you guys got below 20% TSB?

    I'm actually on 9 which I'm pleased about.

    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      That's a lot, what rank are you at?9 million? 😉

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Give or take a few mil yeah 😛

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      9 is the perfect amount. You'll be getting lots of points now. I'm also on 9 and expecting hattricks from all of them

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Ha. The scenes.

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      8

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Oh dear. Red arrow incoming

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Again

    4. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      8 here

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      9 also

  8. Belli2007
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Only thing you need to consider is Mitoma blanks in 25 along with Man Utd and Newcastle and will that cost you hits down the line....

    That said, he has to be a good shout this week....

    1. Belli2007
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      reply fail!!

    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      FH time

  9. tokara
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Double united defence, anyone?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      I am currently but might switch DDG to Bruno - been burned in the past by Bruno

      1. tokara
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Selling kdb and buying Mahrez next week is a risk to me....

  10. Salarrivederci
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Good to go with this WC?

    Trying to navigate the BGW25 and BGW28 without having to use FH.

    0.1 ITB & FH+BB to go.

    Sanchez
    Trippier - Shaw - Zinchenko
    KDB - Fernandes - Rashford (C) - Ødegaard - Saka
    Haaland - Gnonto

    (Ederson, Watkins, Moreno, Bueno)

  11. afs2239
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Should i use wc or free hit ??
    Or just play my FT

    Ederson
    White Burn Trips Shaw
    Rashford Ødegaard KDB Almiron
    Halaand Kane

    Ward Mitro Andreas Bueno

    1. Invincibles
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      Neither.

      1. Invincibles
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        FT to bring in Bruno.

        1. afs2239
          • 6 Years
          just now

          For KDB surely??!

    2. Belli2007
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      The only question for me here this week is whether you would want Bruno? How much money in the bank?

      If not then you are good to go. Do you plan to bring in 3rd Arsenal for next week? If Nketiah then straight swap for Mitro and you could do this week or next.....Otherwise keeping FT gives you 2 next week to get 3rd in

      1. afs2239
        • 6 Years
        48 mins ago

        I can get fernandes only for KDB as I don't have money
        I do really want get him ,

        Nketiah is really awesome idea

        Also should i start Ederson vs TOT or Ward

        1. Belli2007
          • 12 Years
          39 mins ago

          On keepers, not sure either will keep a clean sheet but as you have Kane and no Villa and you will want Kane to score then Ward probably the better option....

          If you think Bruno will haul then you could swap KDB and bring him back in next week and take a -4 for Nketiah either this week or next. Would probably do it this week against Everton myself.....

          1. afs2239
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Thank you really

    3. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      I wouldn't spend a wc on that team

  12. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Any word on Ferguson's availability for Brighton this GW?

  13. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    For the next 2 gameweeks

    1 Gabriel and Kdb
    2 Ake and Saka

    1. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Toss a coin

  14. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Play White or Botman ( have Trippier )

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Since you have Trippier, Botman would be sharing a CS, so White

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        33 mins ago

        What kind of logic is this? Seems like the kind of thing you'd usually denounce?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          he's in one of those moods!

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            This

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              😀

    2. Invincibles
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      Botman then you can actually celebrate NEW CS

      1. Invincibles
        • 9 Years
        just now

        (as everyone has Trips)

    3. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      White

    4. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Playing White myself but can't help but think it's wrong.

  15. Pep Roulette
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Which move is the best? 2 FTs

    Ward
    Shaw Trippier Botman
    KDB Bruno Rashford(TC) Almiron Martinelli
    Kane Haaland

    Iversen Bueno Patterson Archer

    A. Kane & Almiron to Nketiah & Saka. Upgrade Patterson to City defender next week.

    B. Kane & Patterson to Nketiah & Gabriel. Upgrade Almiron to Mahrez next week.

    C. Anything else?

  16. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    “I’d like to see him very quickly but I don’t think it’s gonna happen. We have to be patient with this one. It’s a complicated surgery, in any surgery, there are a lot of things where you have to be cautious"

    The latest on Jesus from Arteta. Sounds like Nketiah should start for a while yet

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Nketiah is the second coming. People wanted it for so long and now he's here, they don't believe.

      1. lilmessipran
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Pretty hard to when he is pitched against Jesus.

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Never pitch against another. Also give plenty of space between crosses as per the crucifixion health and safety guidelines.

    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      probably going to return in March.

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Hopefully it will be nice solly weather

  17. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    oooo Dalot back in training

    1. mcginnntonic
      • 3 Years
      just now

      ffs i just sold him after holding for a month

  18. Invincibles
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Start 2:

    A) Gabriel
    B) Botman
    C) Martinelli
    D) Almiron

    1. mcginnntonic
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      A C

    2. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      A C

  19. Ne0
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Which one would you bench?
    A) KDB
    B) Mitoma
    C) Martinelli (also have Ode)
    D) Martial
    E) Nunez

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      E

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      E

      1. Belli2007
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        E

    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      E easy.

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      I'm not really paying attention to the Martial situation - a headache I'm glad to skip. But if you think he gets decent mins then E

    5. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Thanks everyone. Was leaning towards KDB, but the answer seems pretty unanimous. Slightly surprised, but I'm going to go with the wisdom of the crowd.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        KDB is a close 2nd for me, given the uncertainty over whether he starts v a back 5. But you never know how much to trust what Pep says & Liverpool are just not that appealing at the moment

  20. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    What's everyone's early thoughts on navigating GW25?

    1. Will field 11 without hits
    2. Take hits to get to 11
    3. Play with 9-10 players
    4. Play with 8 or less
    5. FH

    Leaning towards 4. Myself.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      1

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Play 10, no hits

      1. Ne0
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        This

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Isn't FH better saved for gw28?

      The FA Cup quarter final weekend.

      It will be tempting tho with Newcastle United amongst the teams blanking.

      Probably 3 or 4 too.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        Check the fixtures in BGW32. FH works there in two ways:

        - Blank GW for some good assets
        - Tough fixtures for many of the other good assets

        1. Lord.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          I agree with this. I'm set up this week to attack the DGWs and field eleven in BGW without hits; and I'm also looking to navigate BGW28 with FTs. A lot can happen between now and BGW32, but at the moment its looking like a stinker if the FH Chip is not available. And it this situation does change, I can always use the FH in a later DGW.

          1. Lord.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            field eleven in BGW25

        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          cheers

          will do

          normally I think FH on FA Cup quarter final weekend is optimal but I know some people want the 15 15 on a dgw more.

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            that's BB

            I'm losing my direction with this head cold!

    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      3

    5. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      1

    6. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Interesting, quite a few different approaches.

      Ze Austin - I'll check out that GW.

      Mentaculus - are you dead ending your team or just going light on Newcastle/United/Brighton

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Bench Trippier, Schär, Rashford, Mitoma. Selling Bruno & Shaw 24/5. Ok with just Rashford given another likely blank + Newcastle (A) in 29

    7. Wobbles
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      3

    8. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      No option for people with no brains and no clue 🙁

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Turns out I have 9 players with fixtures already, but that includes Patterson (could be back) and Perraud (probably won't start). I can get to 11 with 2FTs including those two rapscallions but might keep one or two of Botman, Trippier and Shaw, which would leave me with 9 or 10 including those two rapscallions. Hits are a bit unpredictable, but possible, not only because of the DGW. Rapscallions.

  21. Yozzer
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Would you sell Mitro or Kane. ?Considering Mitro has forest next.

    I could do Cancelo, Mitro and Miggy out for Bruno, Nketia and Bueno -4.

    I would have to sell Bruno next week if I keep Kane

    1. mcginnntonic
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      can u afford bueno and bruno for cancelo and miggy?

      1. Yozzer
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Like .1 short mate.

  22. mcginnntonic
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    GTG?

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw Gabriel
    KDB Bruno Martinelli Mitoma
    Kane Toney Haaland

    Ward Botman - -

    I assume Botman would be the player to bench here?

    Plan next week is Toney to Nketiah

  23. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Start 1;

    1. Kane
    2. Mahrez
    3. Botman

    I'm actually leaning towards Botman.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      2

    2. mcginnntonic
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Always the attacker

    3. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Everyone’s got the same problem 😀

    4. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Very close, but I'd go 1 (assuming you have Trippier).

    5. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Do you own Trippier?

    6. Yozzer
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Never ever bench Kane

  24. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Guys, Would you play White ahead of Martinelli........I dont think its that clear cut........Everton are really shite

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Attacker

    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      See below asking the same 😀

    3. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      No, I'd start Martinelli

  25. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    How bad does it get when considering benching a fwd to play defender?

    Benching Botman & playing Kane, Hauland & Tony

    1. mcginnntonic
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      exact same here

      1. mcginnntonic
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        I was toying for a bench boost cos of this but then rodrigo who i have got injured and doherty got sold off so couldnt without a monster hit

        1. g40steve
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Playing TC I think but bench of Botman, Ward, Andreas & Beuno

