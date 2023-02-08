Man Utd v Leeds team news: Dalot in for Wan-Bissaka

The final match of Gameweek 22 features the only two teams who ‘doubled’, Manchester United and Leeds United.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 20:00 GMT.

All three of Erik ten Hag’s changes this evening are enforced, with two of them concerning players we knew would miss out.

Marcel Sabitzer makes his first start for the Red Devils in place of the suspended Casemiro, while Alejandro Garnacho comes in for the injured Antony.

The one unexpected alteration sees Diogo Dalot take the place of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Ten Hag revealed ahead of kick-off that Wan-Bissaka is suffering from an illness.

Anthony Martial is absent from the matchday squad with a hip problem, as previously disclosed by ten Hag in his pre-match presser.

Leeds begin life without Jesse Marsch and have caretaker boss Michael Skubala at the helm.

Skubala makes two changes from Marsch’s final line-up, with Robin Koch recalled after suspension and Weston McKennie handed his full debut.

Liam Cooper and Marc Roca drop out of both the starting XI and the matchday squad altogether.

Both players are suffering from knocks, according to their interim head coach.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Sabitzer, Fred, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst.

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, Iqbal, Mainoo.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk, Adams, McKennie, Sinisterra, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford.

Subs: Robles, Firpo, Aaronson, Summerville, Gyabi, Rutter, Kristensen, Greenwood, Joseph.

