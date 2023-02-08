1026
Dugout Discussion February 8

Man Utd v Leeds team news: Dalot in for Wan-Bissaka

1,026 Comments
The final match of Gameweek 22 features the only two teams who ‘doubled’, Manchester United and Leeds United.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 20:00 GMT.

All three of Erik ten Hag’s changes this evening are enforced, with two of them concerning players we knew would miss out.

Marcel Sabitzer makes his first start for the Red Devils in place of the suspended Casemiro, while Alejandro Garnacho comes in for the injured Antony.

The one unexpected alteration sees Diogo Dalot take the place of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Ten Hag revealed ahead of kick-off that Wan-Bissaka is suffering from an illness.

Anthony Martial is absent from the matchday squad with a hip problem, as previously disclosed by ten Hag in his pre-match presser.

Leeds begin life without Jesse Marsch and have caretaker boss Michael Skubala at the helm.

Skubala makes two changes from Marsch’s final line-up, with Robin Koch recalled after suspension and Weston McKennie handed his full debut.

Liam Cooper and Marc Roca drop out of both the starting XI and the matchday squad altogether.

Both players are suffering from knocks, according to their interim head coach.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Sabitzer, Fred, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst.

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, Iqbal, Mainoo.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk, Adams, McKennie, Sinisterra, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford.

Subs: Robles, Firpo, Aaronson, Summerville, Gyabi, Rutter, Kristensen, Greenwood, Joseph.

1,026 Comments
  1. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    118 all out on the bench boost

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      26 mins ago

      Fantastic

      Open Controls
    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      108 with Rash (TC)

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Nice - gonna be hard to beat 20 on the TC

        Open Controls
      2. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Same! Jumped a million places. Very pleased. Rank has been shite all season.

        Open Controls
    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Amazing. Well done

      Open Controls
    4. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nice one, 98 here with TC rashy. Into the top 2mil

      Open Controls
  2. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    70 pts frn Rash tc and Bruno is deemed a great success. 109 -4 here ,cut leaders lead in half last 5 gws.

    This is why we play FPL

    Open Controls
  3. FCHaalandaise
    29 mins ago

    Bring in Gabriel

    Or

    Bench Bruno for Nketiah?

    Open Controls
  4. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is Fernandes > Mahrez for a -4 worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      just now

      Probably

      Open Controls
  5. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Martinelli, Toney > Saka, Niketiah for free?

    Open Controls
  6. AFC49
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Fernandes to Mahrez or KDB for -4?

    Open Controls
  7. NoName
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Best option?

    A) Kepa Gnonto to Forster Nketiah -4 (bench Bruno)
    B) Bruno Gnonto to Grealish Nketiah -4 (bench Rashford)

    Open Controls
    1. F_Ivanovic
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why are you taking a hit to then bench a player that you don't want to bench? Just do Bruno to Saka/Odegaard surely?

      Open Controls
      1. NoName
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Because I'd like triple Arsenal attack for the foreseeable future. Already have Saka and Odegaard.

        Open Controls
  8. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Up to 20th in HOF top 1000 league. Lets get some proper look at me mummy stuff going

    Open Controls
    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      11th place here 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Good work. One season wonders spouting off are bad enough let alone one weekers.

        Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Will be top 30.. Still a very long way.

      Open Controls
  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    OR#61 with a 3 point bench boost!
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/2055638/event/22

    Open Controls
    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      That is an unbelievable rank.. well done.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        lol, just a random find - need to add a few zeros on to get my rank! 😀

        Open Controls
    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ouch!

      Open Controls
    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      That should’ve been a great BB: Villa defence on form, good DGWer and defenders from two top teams. Came up against Maddison, Everton on fire, Spurs’ crazy home form vs City and a ref who mistook a hug for strangulation

      Open Controls
  10. King Kun Ta
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    A Rodrigo -> Mahrez
    B Bruno -> KDB

    Ta for the help’

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    2ft. Cant afford getting both KDB and Ødegard.
    A) Bruno&Martinelli to Mahrez and Ødegard
    B) Bruno to KDB, keep Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
  12. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Had been planning to keep Bruno initially but can do Bruno almiron to mahrez saka for -4, thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sounds good

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Keep Bruno, he's the boss

      Open Controls
  13. FCHaalandaise
    16 mins ago

    Play Mitoma or Rashford this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Krafty Werks
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Ouch!! If really no other option to bench then I guess it would have to be Mitoma but really, really, really wouldn't want to!!

      Open Controls
      1. FCHaalandaise
        just now

        I've gone another way. See my last post on last page
        Thanks though

        Open Controls
  14. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Taking a hit for this team. Anything else for another hit with 1.4mitb?

    White to Gabriel maybe to get nailed arsenal defender?

    Kepa
    Shaw trippier white (botman patterson)
    Kdb odegaard saka rashford (andreas)
    Haaland Kane gnonto

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  15. FC Hakkebøf
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    A) Bruno to KDB
    B) Bruno to Mahrez

    B allow me to do Havertz to Kane the following week.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Krafty Werks
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  16. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    I really liked Bruno tonight. He could have easily scored and assisted twice. He's everywhere, talking with and commanding everyone. Definitely keeping.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I guess the stats are on your side.
      3 CC (same as Rash).
      4 Attempts (same as Rash).
      7 pen area touches (same as Rash).

      Don't think he looked as close to nabbing something but you're right, another day...

      Open Controls
  17. squ1rrel
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    GTG?

    Ederson
    Trippier - Estupinan - Badiashile
    Rashford - Saka - Odegaard - Mitoma
    Haaland - Kane - Nketiah

    Ward - Bruno - Shaw - Moreno

    0.4 ITB, 1 FT. Feels wrong to bench 2 ManU players...maybe Shaw in for Badiashile? Also can consider Bruno -> Mahrez but then I'd have to bench Mitoma.

    Open Controls
  18. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who to play ?
    A- Mitoma CRY (A)
    B- Mitro NFO (H)

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mitro.

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      A. Forest defence looking strong and Mitoma can’t stop scoring

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yes With Navas GK

        Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I can't fathom benching Mitoma currently.

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Krafty Werks
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    6. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  19. Krafty Werks
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Question 1 - Play Mitoma v Palace or take a -4 to get Mahrez with the double?

    Question 2 - Cucurella > Ake for a -4?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      No no noooo

      Open Controls
      1. Krafty Werks
        • 8 Years
        just now

        ...you don't love me and I know now!!

        Open Controls
  20. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    It's better to Saka than Nketiah ?
    Specially with Keeping Mitro

    Open Controls

