Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

It’s time for our semi-regular look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweeks just gone.

Our last such article came in the New Year, so here we focus on Gameweeks 20-22.

GAMEWEEK 20-22 SET-PIECE TAKERS

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the last three rounds of matches.

Corners Crosses from

free-kicks Shots from direct

free-kicks Penalties Arsenal Martinelli (9)

Saka (8)

Trossard (3) Odegaard (3)

Martinelli (1) Xhaka (1)

Odegaard (1) Aston Villa Luiz (11)

Bailey (1)

Young (1) Luiz (5) Bailey (1) Bournemouth Rothwell (4)

Christie (3)

Anthony (2)

Traore (1) Rothwell (1)

Anthony (1) Brentford Jensen (8)

Mbeumo (4) Jensen (1) Toney (1) Brighton and Hove Albion Gross (14)

March (6) Gross (3) Chelsea Ziyech (10)

Gallagher (10)

Chilwell (1)

Madueke (1) Ziyech (3) Crystal Palace Olise (15)

Eze (3) Olise (5)

Eze (1) Olise (1)

Eze (1) Everton Gray (14)

McNeil (4)

Iwobi (4) Gray (3)

McNeil (2) Fulham Pereira (10) Pereira (6) Pereira (1) Mitrovic (1) Leeds United Harrison (8)

Roca (4)

Greenwood (2)

Rodrigo (1) Roca (3)

Greenwood (2)

Harrison (2) Wober (1) Leicester City Albrighton (7)

Tielemans (3)

Kristiansen (3) Albrighton (1) Maddison (1) Liverpool Alexander-Arnold (6)

Robertson (3)

Milner (3)

Tsimikas (1) Robertson (5) Alexander-Arnold (1) Manchester City Mahrez (13)

De Bruyne (4)

Grealish (4) De Bruyne (4)

Mahrez (1) Mahrez (1)

De Bruyne (1) Haaland (1) Manchester United Shaw (6)

Fernandes (4)

Eriksen (3) Fernandes (2)

Eriksen (1) Rashford (1) Fernandes (1) Newcastle United Trippier (22)

Almiron (5)

Joelinton (1)

Guimaraes (1) Trippier (9) Trippier (1)

Schar (1) Nottingham Forest Gibbs-White (8)

Scarpa (1) Gibbs-White (5)

Lodi (3) Gibbs-White (1)

Lodi (1) Southampton Ward-Prowse (8)

Lavia (1)

Perraud (1) Ward-Prowse (7) Tottenham Hotspur Perisic (10)

Son (6)

Kulusevski (3) Son (1)

Perisic (1) Son (1)

Kane (1) West Ham United Bowen (6)

Rice (3) Rice (2)

Cresswell (2)

Coufal (1) Wolves Sarabia (6)

Moutinho (3)

Podence (2)

Bueno (1)

Nunes (1) Neves (1)

KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES

Christian Eriksen ‘s (£6.3m) injury alerted us to the possibility of Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) getting a bigger share of corners and free-kicks but don’t forget Luke Shaw (£5.3m), either: the Manchester United left-back took two of the Red Devils’ five corners against Crystal Palace on Saturday (Fernandes delivered the other three), having taken another four in Gameweeks 20-21 before Eriksen’s injury.

‘s (£6.3m) injury alerted us to the possibility of (£9.9m) getting a bigger share of corners and free-kicks but don’t forget (£5.3m), either: the Manchester United left-back took two of the Red Devils’ five corners against Crystal Palace on Saturday (Fernandes delivered the other three), having taken another four in Gameweeks 20-21 before Eriksen’s injury. Fernandes scored from the spot in that win over the Eagles, with Rashford on the pitch – you can read more about the (confusing) United penalty-taking pecking order in our Scout Notes here.

The previously uninvolved Declan Rice (£4.7m) has taken five corners or indirect free-kicks and corners in the last three Gameweeks, assisting from a corner in West Ham United’s draw with Newcastle United.

(£4.7m) has taken five corners or indirect free-kicks and corners in the last three Gameweeks, assisting from a corner in West Ham United’s draw with Newcastle United. Defender Victor Kristiansen (£4.5m) made his Premier League debut in Gameweek 22 and was immediately on dead-ball duties, taking all three of Leicester City’s corners in their win over Aston Villa.

(£4.5m) made his Premier League debut in Gameweek 22 and was immediately on dead-ball duties, taking all three of Leicester City’s corners in their win over Aston Villa. Demarai Gray (£5.3m) has taken the lion’s share of Everton’s set plays this season but wasn’t part of Sean Dyche’s first line-up as Toffees boss. Instead, Dyche turned to wide-midfielders Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.4m) for dead-ball duties – and the former duly delivered an assist from a corner.

(£5.3m) has taken the lion’s share of Everton’s set plays this season but wasn’t part of Sean Dyche’s first line-up as Toffees boss. Instead, Dyche turned to wide-midfielders (£5.1m) and (£5.4m) for dead-ball duties – and the former duly delivered an assist from a corner. Aleksandar Mitrovic ‘s (£7.0m) blunder from 12 yards in Gameweek 20 was his third miss from the spot of the season, with Marco Silva saying afterwards that he may reassess who was on penalty-taking duty for Fulham going forward.

‘s (£7.0m) blunder from 12 yards in Gameweek 20 was his third miss from the spot of the season, with Marco Silva saying afterwards that he may reassess who was on penalty-taking duty for Fulham going forward. Douglas Luiz (£4.8m) delivered nine corners in Gameweek 22 alone. He’s joint-10th among midfielders for chances created over the last 10 Gameweeks and joint-second for assists.

YOUTUBE VIDEO LATEST