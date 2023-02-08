Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

It’s time for our semi-regular look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.
Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweeks just gone.
Our last such article came in the New Year, so here we focus on Gameweeks 20-22.
GAMEWEEK 20-22 SET-PIECE TAKERS
Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the last three rounds of matches.
|Corners
|Crosses from
free-kicks
|Shots from direct
free-kicks
|Penalties
|Arsenal
|Martinelli (9)
Saka (8)
Trossard (3)
|Odegaard (3)
Martinelli (1)
|Xhaka (1)
Odegaard (1)
|Aston Villa
|Luiz (11)
Bailey (1)
Young (1)
|Luiz (5)
|Bailey (1)
|Bournemouth
|Rothwell (4)
Christie (3)
Anthony (2)
Traore (1)
|Rothwell (1)
Anthony (1)
|Brentford
|Jensen (8)
Mbeumo (4)
|Jensen (1)
|Toney (1)
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Gross (14)
March (6)
|Gross (3)
|Chelsea
|Ziyech (10)
Gallagher (10)
Chilwell (1)
Madueke (1)
|Ziyech (3)
|Crystal Palace
|Olise (15)
Eze (3)
|Olise (5)
Eze (1)
|Olise (1)
Eze (1)
|Everton
|Gray (14)
McNeil (4)
Iwobi (4)
|Gray (3)
McNeil (2)
|Fulham
|Pereira (10)
|Pereira (6)
|Pereira (1)
|Mitrovic (1)
|Leeds United
|Harrison (8)
Roca (4)
Greenwood (2)
Rodrigo (1)
|Roca (3)
Greenwood (2)
Harrison (2)
|Wober (1)
|Leicester City
|Albrighton (7)
Tielemans (3)
Kristiansen (3)
|Albrighton (1)
|Maddison (1)
|Liverpool
|Alexander-Arnold (6)
Robertson (3)
Milner (3)
Tsimikas (1)
|Robertson (5)
|Alexander-Arnold (1)
|Manchester City
|Mahrez (13)
De Bruyne (4)
Grealish (4)
|De Bruyne (4)
Mahrez (1)
|Mahrez (1)
De Bruyne (1)
|Haaland (1)
|Manchester United
|Shaw (6)
Fernandes (4)
Eriksen (3)
|Fernandes (2)
Eriksen (1)
|Rashford (1)
|Fernandes (1)
|Newcastle United
|Trippier (22)
Almiron (5)
Joelinton (1)
Guimaraes (1)
|Trippier (9)
|Trippier (1)
Schar (1)
|Nottingham Forest
|Gibbs-White (8)
Scarpa (1)
|Gibbs-White (5)
Lodi (3)
|Gibbs-White (1)
Lodi (1)
|Southampton
|Ward-Prowse (8)
Lavia (1)
Perraud (1)
|Ward-Prowse (7)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Perisic (10)
Son (6)
Kulusevski (3)
|Son (1)
Perisic (1)
|Son (1)
Kane (1)
|West Ham United
|Bowen (6)
Rice (3)
|Rice (2)
Cresswell (2)
Coufal (1)
|Wolves
|Sarabia (6)
Moutinho (3)
Podence (2)
Bueno (1)
Nunes (1)
|Neves (1)
KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES
- Christian Eriksen‘s (£6.3m) injury alerted us to the possibility of Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) getting a bigger share of corners and free-kicks but don’t forget Luke Shaw (£5.3m), either: the Manchester United left-back took two of the Red Devils’ five corners against Crystal Palace on Saturday (Fernandes delivered the other three), having taken another four in Gameweeks 20-21 before Eriksen’s injury.
- Fernandes scored from the spot in that win over the Eagles, with Rashford on the pitch – you can read more about the (confusing) United penalty-taking pecking order in our Scout Notes here.
- The previously uninvolved Declan Rice (£4.7m) has taken five corners or indirect free-kicks and corners in the last three Gameweeks, assisting from a corner in West Ham United’s draw with Newcastle United.
- Defender Victor Kristiansen (£4.5m) made his Premier League debut in Gameweek 22 and was immediately on dead-ball duties, taking all three of Leicester City’s corners in their win over Aston Villa.
- Demarai Gray (£5.3m) has taken the lion’s share of Everton’s set plays this season but wasn’t part of Sean Dyche’s first line-up as Toffees boss. Instead, Dyche turned to wide-midfielders Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.4m) for dead-ball duties – and the former duly delivered an assist from a corner.
- Aleksandar Mitrovic‘s (£7.0m) blunder from 12 yards in Gameweek 20 was his third miss from the spot of the season, with Marco Silva saying afterwards that he may reassess who was on penalty-taking duty for Fulham going forward.
- Douglas Luiz (£4.8m) delivered nine corners in Gameweek 22 alone. He’s joint-10th among midfielders for chances created over the last 10 Gameweeks and joint-second for assists.
