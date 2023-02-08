196
Set Piece Takers February 8

Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

It’s time for our semi-regular look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweeks just gone.

Our last such article came in the New Year, so here we focus on Gameweeks 20-22.

GAMEWEEK 20-22 SET-PIECE TAKERS

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the last three rounds of matches.

CornersCrosses from
free-kicks		Shots from direct
free-kicks		Penalties
ArsenalMartinelli (9)
Saka (8)
Trossard (3)		Odegaard (3)
Martinelli (1)		Xhaka (1)
Odegaard (1)
Aston VillaLuiz (11)
Bailey (1)
Young (1)		Luiz (5)Bailey (1)
BournemouthRothwell (4)
Christie (3)
Anthony (2)
Traore (1)		Rothwell (1)
Anthony (1)
BrentfordJensen (8)
Mbeumo (4)		Jensen (1)Toney (1)
Brighton and Hove AlbionGross (14)
March (6)		Gross (3)
ChelseaZiyech (10)
Gallagher (10)
Chilwell (1)
Madueke (1)		Ziyech (3)
Crystal PalaceOlise (15)
Eze (3)		Olise (5)
Eze (1)		Olise (1)
Eze (1)
EvertonGray (14)
McNeil (4)
Iwobi (4)		Gray (3)
McNeil (2)
FulhamPereira (10)Pereira (6)Pereira (1)Mitrovic (1)
Leeds UnitedHarrison (8)
Roca (4)
Greenwood (2)
Rodrigo (1)		Roca (3)
Greenwood (2)
Harrison (2)		Wober (1)
Leicester CityAlbrighton (7)
Tielemans (3)
Kristiansen (3)		Albrighton (1)Maddison (1)
LiverpoolAlexander-Arnold (6)
Robertson (3)
Milner (3)
Tsimikas (1)		Robertson (5)Alexander-Arnold (1)
Manchester CityMahrez (13)
De Bruyne (4)
Grealish (4)		De Bruyne (4)
Mahrez (1)		Mahrez (1)
De Bruyne (1)		Haaland (1)
Manchester UnitedShaw (6)
Fernandes (4)
Eriksen (3)		Fernandes (2)
Eriksen (1)		Rashford (1)Fernandes (1)
Newcastle UnitedTrippier (22)
Almiron (5)
Joelinton (1)
Guimaraes (1)		Trippier (9)Trippier (1)
Schar (1)
Nottingham ForestGibbs-White (8)
Scarpa (1)		Gibbs-White (5)
Lodi (3)		Gibbs-White (1)
Lodi (1)
SouthamptonWard-Prowse (8)
Lavia (1)
Perraud (1)		Ward-Prowse (7)
Tottenham HotspurPerisic (10)
Son (6)
Kulusevski (3)		Son (1)
Perisic (1)		Son (1)
Kane (1)
West Ham UnitedBowen (6)
Rice (3)		Rice (2)
Cresswell (2)
Coufal (1)
WolvesSarabia (6)
Moutinho (3)
Podence (2)
Bueno (1)
Nunes (1)		Neves (1)

KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES

  • Christian Eriksen‘s (£6.3m) injury alerted us to the possibility of Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) getting a bigger share of corners and free-kicks but don’t forget Luke Shaw (£5.3m), either: the Manchester United left-back took two of the Red Devils’ five corners against Crystal Palace on Saturday (Fernandes delivered the other three), having taken another four in Gameweeks 20-21 before Eriksen’s injury.
  • Fernandes scored from the spot in that win over the Eagles, with Rashford on the pitch – you can read more about the (confusing) United penalty-taking pecking order in our Scout Notes here.
  • The previously uninvolved Declan Rice (£4.7m) has taken five corners or indirect free-kicks and corners in the last three Gameweeks, assisting from a corner in West Ham United’s draw with Newcastle United.
  • Defender Victor Kristiansen (£4.5m) made his Premier League debut in Gameweek 22 and was immediately on dead-ball duties, taking all three of Leicester City’s corners in their win over Aston Villa.
  • Demarai Gray (£5.3m) has taken the lion’s share of Everton’s set plays this season but wasn’t part of Sean Dyche’s first line-up as Toffees boss. Instead, Dyche turned to wide-midfielders Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.4m) for dead-ball duties – and the former duly delivered an assist from a corner.
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic‘s (£7.0m) blunder from 12 yards in Gameweek 20 was his third miss from the spot of the season, with Marco Silva saying afterwards that he may reassess who was on penalty-taking duty for Fulham going forward.
  • Douglas Luiz (£4.8m) delivered nine corners in Gameweek 22 alone. He’s joint-10th among midfielders for chances created over the last 10 Gameweeks and joint-second for assists.

YOUTUBE VIDEO LATEST

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

196 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hitthewall
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Is this worth a hit?

    White + Toney --> Akanji + Nketiah

    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Why? Doesn't make much sense. I would do Toney to Nketiah if you do

      1. Sailboats
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        He likely has triple Arsenal already, and need to sell White

    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Akanji has only managed to score more than 2 points once in the last 7 games. I don't see the appeal.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        DGW fever and thinking City defence is still the 2021/2 version.

        Like thinking Liverpool attackers are still a viable FPL option.

    3. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I'm assuming you have triple arsenal which is why want to get rid of white
      If so then yes. If not then just toney to nketiah

  2. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    How many points in a GW/DGW has the record been so far?

    If United are on it tonight, I see Rashford coming close to that. United normally demolish Leeds

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      For an FPL asset player I think Kane once got 31 across a DGW in 16/17

      For an FPL team I think I once saw a DGW total score of 215 in 15/16

    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Rooney with 32 or something like that. If I'm not mistaken.

      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Wayne Rooney has the record for most pts in an DGW(GW in general). With 32pts.

        https://allaboutfpl.com/2022/03/most-fpl-points-scored-by-players-in-an-fpl-gameweek-fpl-history/

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Maybe Yaya Toure 31 in 13/14

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        226 is the biggest FPL score

        https://youtu.be/Sf2u_FOodAU

    4. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Didnt Salah get 40 last season (for 80 if captained) or am i dreaming?

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Think it was 28 in the NOR LEE double. TCed for 84

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Yup this is right in GW26

        2. Fit_to_drop
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          That was it - it was a triple captaincy. Free points for all. He went mad.

    5. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      I don’t see Leeds conceding more than 2.
      They will start with Adams McKenzie in midfield which isn’t that bad against a ManU without Casemiro

    6. Goonerly
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Careful of the "new manager" bounce. Leeds will need to shore up defensively and maybe try to hit United on the counter. Don't think it will be quite as open as some think

  3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    What's wrong with White all of a sudden?
    Still getting enough ish minutes it seems

    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Close to lose his place imo. He is good defensively, not so good attacking wise. Tomiyasu will get a few starts here and there.

      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Ah right, thanks

    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      All speculation at the minute that he hasn't been playing well & could lose minutes or some starts to tomiyasu

    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      People scared cuz Arsenal double twice in 3 gameweeks and they don't wanna miss out on points.

  4. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Better option?

    A)
    Mitoma -4 (cry, FUL)

    B)
    Rotate Andreas/Gnonto for next 2 weeks and start both for Blank GW25

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      B

    2. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      A just

      1. ZeBestee
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        blank doesnt help though for Mitoma but you can't overlook his form.

        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          I agree but they should have a double in 26/27 apparently.

      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Does save a GW26 transfer also

  5. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Best move here? 1FT 3.2m ITB

    A Martinelli to Saka
    B Martinelli/Toney to Mahrez/Nketiah -4

    Ederson
    Trippier Schar White
    Bruno Rashford Odegaard Martinelli
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Kepa Andreas Shaw Bueno

    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I have your exact front 8. I'm on A atm.

    2. DangerFC
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      B is a good long term to cover the blank and double. You just run the risk of pep roulette and bueno may not play in both dgw25.

    3. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Id tend to go A but B could also repay. Mahrez getting hooked the last day was a little concerning for his minutes in next double. He may not start one.

    4. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      B

  6. Jässi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    2 FTs and 2.5 ITB, please tell me which option would you choose?

    A) Martinelli to Saka and save 1 FT
    B) Martinelli to Saka & White to Gabriel
    C) Bruno to Saka & White to TAA (would be a big differential, as chasing in MLs)

    1. DangerFC
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      A for me. I wouldn't be punting on Trent personally.

  7. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Why am I tempted by Darwin for gw25.

    1. DangerFC
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Think Darwin or mo will have to be given a shot at redemption

    2. Roten Teufel
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      I swore never again but now I'm eyeballing Toney > Darwin.

  8. DangerFC
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Yes or no for a -4

    Patterson and martinelli to odegaard and kilman (kilman for double gw25).

    1. Roten Teufel
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      I think Patterson is close to a return and he also has a DGW in 25. I wouldn't do that for a -4.

      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Can you see Patterson displacing Coleman for both?

    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Sorry DGW25? Not aware anything has been confirmed yet for any teams?

      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        I see it apparently has been! News to me!

  9. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Best Move here with 1FT and .9 ITB

    Pope
    Saliba* Martínez Trippier
    Fernandes KDB* Rashford Martinelli* Andreas
    Kane Haaland

    Ward Gnonto Bueno Thomas

    1. Bruno to Saka
    2. Martinelli to Ode
    3. Martinez to Gabriel (which will then give me 11 playing on GW25)

  10. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Martinelli+Almiron > Saka+Mitoma
    For free, gtg?

    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Yes, Id take it. I think Mitoma's blank put a lot of people off a couple of weeks back and they are probably sorry now. I still think he has more points in him.

    2. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Sure,
      If you can still field 11 in gw25, go for it.

  11. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    What to do here?

    Kepa
    Trippier Burn White
    Odegaard Martinelli Rashford Bruno Almiron
    Haaland (C) Kane

    Ward Shaw Mitro Cancelo

    A) Bruno to Mahrez
    B) Bruno + Martinelli to Saka + Mahrez -4pts
    C) Bruno + Cancelo to KDB + 4.9 Def -4pts
    D) Cancelo + Martinelli to Saka + Ajanki -4pts and BB

    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Of those moves you are showing, id favour D (without Bench Boost). You are upgrading Martinelli, sorting your Cancelo issue (though i would favour Ake) and you're not losing Bruno (who I would keep if i could).

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Who to drop for Akanji though?

        At present I have a bench of

        Shaw against a managerless Leeds
        Akanji on a double
        Mitrovic at home to forrest

        So a decent bench

  12. snow pea in repose
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Sorry if already known on here. 90min. reporting Lloris out 6-8 weeks with a knee injury...

    1. FCHaalandaise
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I wish there was a scout tweet tab telling us these things. If there was I wish it was easy to find and easy to click on.

  13. lawsy009
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours ago

    Is there any reason I can't arrange the fixture ticker on the home page in order of easiest fixtures? I can do it with the one in the members area but it doesn't have the new DGW25 on. Any help much appriciated.

  14. Earn your Spurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    If all are fit for GW25 rank who you think does most minutes :-
    a> Darwin
    b> Jota
    c> Firmino

    Most likely could be reduced minutes as subs for b and c?

    Thanks 🙂

    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Probably A still does most

  15. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Need advice guys
    I have 7 players not playing in GW25, don't like my arsenal players & only 1 city !
    Should I WC or use 2FT & hit?

    Kepa/ward
    Cancelo/Shaw/trip/botman/white
    Bruno/rash/marti/almiron/andreas
    Kane/haaland/nketiah

    Thinking Cancelo, almiron, marti>tarkoswki, mahrez, odeegard

    1. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      No need to WC, still got a couple more weeks to build up your GW25 numbers

    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Week 23
      Cancelo + Bruno + Almiron to Akanji/Lewis + KDB + Grealish/Mahrez. -4

      Week 25
      KDB + Shaw + to Tark + Salah. 2fts

    3. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Thanks both! Won't be hitting the WC button

  16. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Any Man City defender worth a hit?

    My Defence is a mess and I will have £5m ITB after I do Bruno > Saka.
    Could do either of AWB > Akanji or Patterson > Lewis for a -4.

    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Do you have a spare slot for an Arsenal defender?

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        No got Ramsdale in goal

  17. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    A) Andreas to Odegaard
    B) Bruno, Andreas to Saka, Mahrez (-4)

    1. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I would do B - but a pity you have to sell Bruno

  18. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    My GW25 team as it stands

    Ederson
    Gabriel, Bueno, ESTUPINAN
    Odegaard, Martinelli, Andreas, BRUNO
    Haaland, Kane, Mitro

    Ward, Trippier, Shaw, Rashford

    I'm going to need at least an other defender and mid to field an 11 for DGW25. If I take out Bruno and Estupinian I will have 17m to spend who should I be targeting ?

  19. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Given the upcoming Liverpool double I’m rethinking the salah to kdb move. Which option do you prefer below:

    A) salah > kdb
    B) Fernandes > mahrez
    C) Fernandes & martinelli > mahrez & saka

    Rest of team:
    Kepa
    Trippier / Lewis / Martinez
    Salah / martinelli / Fernandes / rashford
    Kane / haaland / nketiah

    Ward / andreas/ Botman / bueno

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      B and play botman over Martinez

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      what's not to like about a double blank?

      for older readers...

      a blankety blank!

  20. V-2 Schneiderlin
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    who would you rather have?

    A. Nketiah
    B. Odegaard

  21. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    If you have 3 From Arsenal
    White Ramsdale Ødegaard
    Would u ditch White for A kanji
    Or Tarkowski for -4 to Get Saka ?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Saka is great but triple up Arsenal attack won't all return each week.

      White to Gabriel may be an easier swap?

  22. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Nketiah still good option for DGW23 even with Jesus nearly back?

    1. FCHaalandaise
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yes absolutely

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I'm doing it for Martenelli and Havertz plus KDB back...

  23. quayle99
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Triple can still available.

    A. Haarland (AVL/ARS)

    B. Saka gw25 (LEI/EVE)

    C. Save for another double/triple potentially coming up?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      B possibly

