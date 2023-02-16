109
Chip Strategy February 16

Best FPL chip strategy? Bench Boost, Free Hit + Wildcard

Here, Burning Questions co-host and four-time top 10k finisher Pras looks at five different FPL chip strategies for those with the Free Hit, Wildcard and Bench Boost left.

Pras and Andy (aka Sonaldo) discuss these approaches in even more detail on this week’s Burning Questions video/podcast.

Before we start, make sure you check out the guide to the Blank/Double Gameweeks. This linked article, for example, explains what needs to happen for certain fixtures to become blanks in Gameweeks 28/32 – something that is alluded to below.

‘HELICOPTER’ VIEW

The above image is from Legomane and takes a look at the Gameweeks to come, including where the potential doubles could fall (coloured in blue). Click to expand the graphic.

STRATEGY 1

Wildcard – Gameweek 27
Free Hit – Gameweek 28
Bench Boost – Gameweek 34

StrategyProsConsWhat could change?
Load up on Brighton and Brentford – exit out for Blank Gameweek 28, and have them again for Double Gameweek 29

Applicable for teams that have little-to-no Brighton or Brentford cover

Also applicable for teams without Harry Kane or sub-optimal Arsenal assets		Maximises the doubles in Gameweek 27 but can also be well set for Gameweeks 28 and 29

Can attack the Gameweek 25 double as well with two to three Liverpool assets – but you’d need to commit to this plan before Gameweek 25		Gameweek 32 will be tough to navigate when Man City, Newcastle, Man Utd, Brighton and Spurs could blank. Even Arsenal could be without a fixture

Other teams (eg Newcastle, Man Utd, Spurs, Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool) also have great fixtures in Gameweek 27, so there could well be a benching dilemma

An ideal Gameweek 29 team may not require three to four Brighton and Brentford players eg. Brentford could play Brighton and Man Utd in 29

Gameweek 28 looks to be a low-upside week to Free Hit

We may not know the full picture beyond Gameweek 29 before the Gameweek 27 deadline		If there’s a big upset in the FA Cup (eg. if Man Utd lose to West Ham), then Man Utd and Chelsea don’t blank in Gameweek 32. 

The Liverpool v Fulham fixture going ahead in Gameweek 28

Big injuries leading into Gameweek 25/26 to key players like Kieran Trippier, Erling Haaland etc

STRATEGY 2

Bench Boost – Gameweek 27
Wildcard – Gameweek 29
Free Hit – Gameweek 32

StrategyProsConsWhat could change?
Applicable for teams already well stocked on Brighton and Ivan Toney/David Raya

Supplement with teams that play in Gameweeks 27 and 28, like Chelsea

Replace all Gameweek 28 blankers (eg Marcus Rashford, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane) with players that play in Gameweek 28		Gets the Bench Boost out of the way to revert to a “lean” squad after Wildcarding in Gameweek 29

The Wildcard will maximise the better teams that double (eg. Man Utd, Newcastle, Man City and Chelsea)		Not enough time to set up and also under-prepared to navigate Blank Gameweek 28

Big loss of team value

Arsenal dilemma: they won’t double in Gameweek 29 but they do play Leeds at home		Injury leading up to Gameweek 27 on a player not blanking in Gameweek 28

STRATEGY 3

Wildcard – Gameweek 29
Free Hit – Gameweek 32
Bench Boost – Gameweek 34

 

1

1

109 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Good morning everyone, hope you all woke up to a decent green arrow and the ones who didn’t will just have to dust themselves down, take it on the chin and hopefully they will get rewarded this coming gameweek for all their hard work and dedication they’ve put in this season. Very fine margins this week between an excellent gameweek and a mediocre one. Good luck fellas…

    Open Controls
    1. Would Ed Woodward
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I heard that GW points don't matter, it's only the total at the end of the season, my 10 red arrows in a row felt a lot better after I read that.

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        ?

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I'm not used to this sort of positivity and friendliness around here, could you throw in a "ffs season over" or "sick of seeing people getting jammy points from X" by any chance?

      Open Controls
      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Lol yep that’s normally how it goes

        Open Controls
      2. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Negativity doesn’t solve anything Nate, it just brings people down. If I can try and make people happy, put a smile on their face and send them off to work with a spring in their step realising that ok, it wasn’t a great week, but the ones who do their homework and put the effort in will ultimately do better than the ones who don’t. There’s some great gameweeks ahead for the planners and schemers 🙂 good luck everybody and may your arrows be green this weekend…

        Open Controls
  2. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Pras - superb BQ mate.

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Agree. Pras loves this stuff.

      Open Controls
    2. Pras (FPL)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thank you, mate

      Open Controls
  3. Lord of Ings
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Love how Pras breaks down each and every chip strategy so well. Excellent work

    Open Controls
  4. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    As someone who has turned full casual this season, this article is very much appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Now if someone could just tell me which one of these strategies to use....

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        1 and 2 don’t appeal where I’m at, it will come down to 3, 4 or 5

        Open Controls
      2. Would Ed Woodward
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I didn't see my strategy in there, play it week to week and worry about it when it looks like your team is completely screwed, feel free to use.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 10 Years
          49 mins ago

          Yeah that's what I'm currently on. Cheers mate.

          Open Controls
  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Skipped past the article. WC already used.

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Well done

      Open Controls
    2. JoeTweaks
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Same here...wildcard used

      Open Controls
  6. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Nice to see that it was just a kick for Chilwell, not a recurring hamstring complaint. Still positive for him, then. But a significant rotation risk with Cucurella lurking, so I'm more interested in James

    James has had consecutive 90 mins. That's positive for the long term, but a bit worrying for GW24

    I might still switch Akanji to James. Akanji seems clearly out of the first team now, with Dias preferred. There's still a chance that Akanji starts if Dias is rested in either of the next 2 GWs, but there isn't much upside to City defenders anyway

    Keeping Schär long-term, so it's probably Shaw to Trent in GW25, then Trent to Estupiñán in GW26, giving this for GW26:

    Kepa | Sánchez
    Estupiñán White James | Trippier Schär

    Not seen any strong reason to touch my attack until Toney to Felix in GW28. The difficulty will be picking starters, with maybe this in GW26:

    Mitoma Saka Øde Rash | Mahrez
    Haaland Toney Kane

    I might have a luxury FT to switch Sánchez to Raya for DGW27 and beyond, but that's an easy skip if something else comes up. Raya seems a level above Sánchez for points potential, yet there's no rush to make that move until GW27 as I'll easily start Kepa until then, and Estupiñán is a bigger priority to me for GW26

    GW28 still depends a bit on some info we'll get during the FA Cup games in GW25, so no concrete plans for now. I should have 8 players after Toney to Felix, and I'll be fine with that

    BB29 might be this:

    Kepa | Raya
    James Shaw Estu | Trips Schär
    Mahrez Saka Rash Øde Mitoma
    Haaland Kane | Felix

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      @wouldedwoodward

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I got it now

        Open Controls
    2. Would Ed Woodward
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      This feels like such a waste of time but I'm glad you're having fun.

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I'm still considering Dias for now, more likely to just go with my gut and get Kilman/Semedo but City just look a different side with him there. He was also in the box a lot for City's setpieces against Villa and ended up getting a fair few touches there too so he's still a threat going forward

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        The thing with City defenders is that if I go there, I'm still offloading in GW26

        So I'll just gamble on Trent and then let that be my route to Estupiñán

        Will you keep Dias long term if you go there?

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Probably yeah, but given he will still get rested here and there it's probably not worth it immediately as I keep GW28 in mind

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            59 mins ago

            Similar thoughts here

            Good luck

            Open Controls
    4. kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Are the GW29 fixtures confirmed to be like that? Who is doubling? I used my wildcard a couple of weeks back. Big success so far. I can get to the above team very easily.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Not yet, but you can figure out most of the permutations through Mikkel Tokvam's chart of probabilities & Crellin's calendar.

        https://twitter.com/MikkelTokvam/status/1624175403790114818

        Open Controls
  7. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Great write-up Pras. I'm honestly still quite lost regarding my plan especially as I have all chips to play. I think my main issue is figuring out what to do with my WC, whether to pick a specific week to play or whether to hold until I need it but it's getting to a stage now where I do need to look atbl windows where it could be beneficial. I feel like I'm set up well enough to tackle GW25, 27 and 28 so I don't feel an urgent need to use anything. Probably likely to FH in 32 or if not that then DGW36/37 (forget when that's likely to fall). I suppose strategy 5 might be closest to what I end up doing.

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      For me there are still too many unknowns - once those unknowns become knowns then it's time to strategise around the BB/FH/WC chips. For now I think it's just a case of attacking the next one or two gameweeks ahead where sensible.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        54 mins ago

        Yeah that sounds right. Last season I planned to hold WC longer than I did but I had a period where I had a good 3-4 players I wanted to punt on based on what I had seen of them and then knew other fixture runs tied up nicely for some more changes. It ended up coinciding with the first big DGW and changed my season but I ended up deciding on it pretty quickly so the same could happen again this year

        Open Controls
      2. Would Ed Woodward
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        The second best post on this page after Gudjohnsen asking who to captain for the millionth time in two weeks.

        Open Controls
      3. Pras (FPL)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Agree with you Jarvish. For the moment, the play is to get 1-2 Liv for 25 and wait for the FA Cup Cup 5th round results and QF draw.

        Only in specific cases where someone has zero Bri/Toney and hates their team and wants to commit to WC27, then for them going hard on the 3 Liv players for 25 is the play.

        Open Controls
  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    So Haaland captain?

    Keep it simple?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      I was going to stick with Saka again but I think I may go with Haaland now. Feels like something has shifted with City from watching their last 3-4 games. Dias back makes a big difference to their play going forward, and while it was just one game, Haaland was used quite differently yesterday and seemed to leave more of an impact on the game
      Tangling with the Arsenal CBs with high diagonal balls being aimed at him and also him drifting towards the right a fair bit.

      Pep: "Haaland helped us a lot by being man-to-man and being aggressive. Playing long balls against Saliba and Gabriel is not easy but he used his body to win the balls. And that's why we won the game."

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Interesting. I haven't had the time to read yesterday's quotes yet

        Lovely stuff, especially for those who can TC Haaland in GW29

        Open Controls
  9. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Morning All,

    Best Captain option for the weekend?

    A- Haaland (might get rested, CL game?)
    B- Rashford (mgith get rested, Barcelona's game?)
    C- Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      All of them are great options and add Saka to the mix. There's no clear winner.

      Open Controls
  10. Lord of Ings
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Kepa
    Shaw Gabriel trippier
    Saka Mahrez kdb Fernandes Rashford
    Haaland nketiah
    Ward Gnonto bueno ashby
    Roll the transfer? G2G,

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      57 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  11. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    For those without a wildcard (me), probably worthwhile doing this:

    FH: 28
    BB: 29

    I’ll just have to cross my fingers and hope for a decent fall in 32.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      Same two chips left here

      How many from these 3 teams do you think you'll have/get by GW28: Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle?

      I'll probably have 8 and then use the FH in GW32 due to those scary fixtures, but it's nice to see alternatives

      BB29 as well here, but there's a chance of better fixtures in DGW34, which makes things a tad unclear 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
        • 6 Years
        42 mins ago

        Got 3 ARS, 2 NEW and zero Chelsea.

        I could probably manage a decent side in 28 actually and save FH for 32. I think I still need to sit on my hands and wait.

        The moves I'm making now have 25, 27 and 28 in mind so I may be able to manoeuvre well.

        I'm not sorry I wildcarded - 4 green arrows and a jump from 600k to 250k.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          36 mins ago

          Nice! Congrats

          Yeah, let's see how it goes

          Good luck 🙂

          Open Controls
  12. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Think I'll hold Martinelli in the hope he's benched this weekend.

    Open Controls
  13. DF Team
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Is Bueno planned to start?

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think it’s 60/40 - will be reading the predicted team news with interest as I want to start him over Trippier

      Open Controls
    2. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I think he will start.

      Open Controls
  14. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Kepa
    White Shaw Trippier Cancelo*
    KDB Bruno Rashford Saka
    Haaland Nketiah

    (Ward Andreas Gnonto Patterson)
    1 FT & 0.5m

    Cancelo to Tarkowski for free?

    Frees up cash for Bruno to Salah next week.
    Anything else to consider? Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      That's exactly what I am doing, but think I will roll and do them both as a pair next week just in case Tarkowski gets sent off or whatever!

      Open Controls
  15. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    What's the strategy for us few that already used wildcard? Just wing it from here on!

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      I'd say that's pretty much it, maybe just be that extra bit careful with each transfer you make and ensure you have an eye on future possible blanks and doubles

      Open Controls
    2. Pras (FPL)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same as WC27 - but use transfers to build towards as if you were wildcarding in 27. i.e. don't overcommit on Liverpool.

      Open Controls
  16. mikeyboss33
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Kepa
    Shaw, Gabriel, Trippier, Botman, Beuno.
    KDB, Mahrez, Saka, Mitoma, Rashford.
    Haaland, Nketiah, Greenwood.

    1ft 4.7 in bank.

    Roll ft this gw then swap out botman for James? Kdb for Salah also?

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sounds like a decent plan yep

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yeah roll the transfer this week and go into gw25 with 2FTs.

      Open Controls
  17. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Martinelli outscored Odegaard and White matched Magalhaes despite playing less minutes.

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      All those sideway transfers and hits didn't backfire, but also didn't pay off.

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        But my sideways Arsenal shuffle Martinelli > Saka is working out so far.

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Also made the transfer with a view to gaining points up to GW28, not just this past week.

          Open Controls
    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Good to hear, although would still move him on myself if I had a spare FT

      Open Controls
  18. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    A bit lost with plans for next few weeks, likely to save ft this week but any suggestions? 1FT, 0.7itb

    Pope
    Trippier ake shaw
    Bruno Saka rashford martinelli
    Kane haaland toney

    Ward white andreas patterson

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      I'd save and assess next week

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks yeah that’s what I think I’ll do. What’s your plans?

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Nothing feels urgent here, so I'd roll

      And yeah, planning is a bit difficult with some murky waters

      Do you have White on the bench because you think he'll be benched again? I'm a bit unsure of that, but I see him starting

      I think Villa attack under Emery is quite likely to score vs Arsenal though, especially without Partey again

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Cheers! Yeah I’m not confident of a arsenal or city clean sheet so fairly on the fence between playing white/ake. Thinking of potentially playing with 10 next week and targeting Brentford/Brighton doubles. How’s your planning going?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          I understand the 50:50 defensive decision there, and can only wish you good luck with it

          My plan's typed out in full, some posts above 😀

          I like those Brighton and Brentford doubles as well

          Good luck 🙂

          Open Controls
  19. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bench one:

    Trippier / Shaw / Akanji / White
    KDB / Fernandes / Rashford / Martinelli
    Haaland / Mitrovic / Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. Dennis System
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Well, I've also got akanji and think he's done for now

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Akanji or white

        Open Controls
  20. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    There is one option I haven't seen mentioned. Anyone considering loading up on BHA&BRE in 26-27, Free hit in 28, wildcard in 29? That way we should get clearer picture on bgw32 and prepare with wildcard accordingly

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Does this mean you're going for BB34?

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Not sure when to use BB actually, but possibly yeah. But option 1 from the article is also still very much in play for me

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          Understood. Good luck

          Seems there's a lot of divergence coming up in FPL

          I think it might be hard to gauge the options without hindsight, so let's just hope we pick the best for our teams

          Open Controls
          1. Silecro
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks, good luck to you too, it seems that this year the best strategy is actually to wait as late as possible for some of the long term decisions, since so much is changing from week to week regarding fixtures, blanks and doubles

            Open Controls
  21. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Nunez vs TAA is a really tough decision in gw25.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      One week only?

      Trent is my punt via elimination: I don't want to touch my attack, and Trent is a good filler for a 2-GW switch from Shaw to Estupiñán

      But I won't go there if the Liverpool press doesn't maintain that momentum from the Everton game

      I'm also not sure anybody other than Salah is nailed in our attack, with the returning bodies. No idea how that will go though, as it's possible that Klopp might still be building Jota/Firmino fitness by then

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        cheers.Gw25 and after.It feels that a haul from Nunez is close.Good performance imho against Everton.I guess Nunez is nailed at least 60-70 minutes and the rotation will be between Gakpo and Jota.I am also leaning with TAA atm(sell Shaw).

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          My view on that haul being so close is that it will take some massive luck to catch it on the day it comes, like his Southampton haul

          So maybe that makes him more of a long-term hopeful hold than a reliable one-GW punt?

          Comparing him to the other options like Felix, Watkins and Toney (if you hold through the blank) doesn't exactly fill me with hope that he's a better option than them for FPL points

          Open Controls
    2. Gunnerssss
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sorry but nunez sux so bad

      Open Controls
  22. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Morning, decent score last night with 87, shame I benched Shaw over Akanji/White otherwise could have been a cracking week! Bit stuck with what to do now though with both Akanji and White not playing last night.. Any ideas? Got 3.5m in the bank and 1FT..

    Kepa
    Trippier - Shaw - White
    Martinelli - Saka - Mahrez - Rash
    Kane - Haaland - Toney

    Ward - Andreas - Akanji - Botman

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      I'm in the same boat. Think I'll just play one and assess next week - they might both start this week

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Up the Leeds btw, happy with Skoobz? And yeah makes sense, I don't need to change anyone yet.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mighty Whites
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          I'm happier with him than Schreuder haha. Think we've done ok under him so far tbh, you?

          Open Controls
          1. Kodap
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yeah agree, actually think we've played better the last two games than we have for months under Marsch.

            Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      I have both too

      My view of the situation is that White was rotated for tactical reasons (Tomiyasu 1v1 vs Grealish, which didn't go all that well), while Akanji has been dropped for Dias

      Dias over Akanji had been expected by fans and teamsheet predictors for a while, as it seems Pep was letting him build fitness after some time out. So it seems I'm going Akanji to James, who also isn't nailed for 90 minutes but has significant attacking threat and good long-term fixtures if he stays fit

      Now, here's the kicker: Dias might not start both games in GW23 and 24, due to the other competitions. So you might still have Akanji starting, and it seems he regularly comes off the bench anyway... So that's possibly 1+ points in the blank week

      As for White... Well, there's no certainty to this idea that he was only tactically benched. But I'd like to see what happens in GW24, or maybe some unlikely Arteta quotes

      There's also the issue that both defences aren't exactly top dogs on current form, so it's an extra worry

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        *Dias might not start both GWs 24 and 25, sorry

        Only caught that error as I clicked "post" X_X

        Open Controls
  23. Eastman
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who to start from
    A. White (av)
    B. Castagne (man u)
    C. Bueno (BOU)

    Open Controls
    1. TKC07
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  24. TKC07
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Too many players, who are not guaranteed to start.. In what order would you start selling these players:
    1) Bueno (looking for starting players for BGW25)
    2) Shaw (BGW25)
    3) Martinelli
    4) Cucurella
    5) White
    6) KDB

    Open Controls
  25. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Well the gameweek ended well in the end after a terrible start. 8 sub 800k gameweek ranks in a row now and 2.3m to 105k in 8 weeks. Its been an epic run.

    My team however has huge issues in GW25. With my defence being Trippier, Botman, Shaw, Lewis and Bueno , as it stands Im likely to have no defence at all given Bueno has lost his place. Dont want to be bringing in dross like Tarkowski and Killman though just because they have games as I will then have to use valuable transfers to remove them again and Im not planning on using WC.

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yeah no dross

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Congrats on the rise

      I'd reconsider that WC stance here, though. WC24 can clear out the unclear assets and set you up well if you create a strategy around BGWs, DGWs and your remaining chips

      I think it's possible to navigate GWs 28 and 29 with FTs (maybe a hit or two), while DGW34 looks good for the template, DGW37 is manageable as well, and BGW32 is the only trap that might need the FH

      But it takes some time in planning, like on https://www.livefpl.net/myteam/

      It's still very viable to delay the WC, but I don't think the rest of the season is too difficult to manoeuvre without it

      Caveat: this is the thinking that led me to WC18, but my team really did need it and it's been mostly positive since then

      Open Controls
  26. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Rolling transfer in 24 and still undecided on WC/FH strategy. Which option do you prefer for 25?

    A. KdB and Shaw to Salah and Mykolenko/Kilman
    B. KdB, Shaw and Kane to Salah, Darwin and TAA (-4)

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  27. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Will u start cucu or martinelli for gw24?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Marti

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Chances of marti bench not high?

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          Low imo

          Open Controls
    2. Ëð
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Mart

      Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Marti

      Open Controls
  28. Ëð
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Good to save FT this week? £1.2m ITB.

    Kepa, Ward
    Trippier, White, Shaw, Botman, Bueno
    KDB, Rash, Bruno, Odegaard, Pereira
    Haaland, Nketiah, Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      gtg

      Open Controls
  29. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    My strategy is just to wing it from now on as I only have FH and wildcard left! IF I really need the FH on a blank I will use it.

    Sorted for next week though as I have 9 plus Bruno and Cancelo to move on with 2 FT's if I roll this week.

    Open Controls
  30. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any Wolves or Everton midfielder worth considering for DGW25?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Nope

      Open Controls

