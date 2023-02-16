60
Scout Squad February 16

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 24

60 Comments
Share

Ahead of Friday’s Scout Picks selection, our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale each put forward the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) names they think should make the cut.

Our panelists submit 18-man player longlists with the focus just on the upcoming Gameweek – and with various stipulations, as detailed in the next section.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Everything you ever wanted to know about the FPL Bonus Point System - part one

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections. Anything outside of this window, we cover in the Watchlist.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 24

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

60 Comments Post a Comment
  1. liboo
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    One to bench guys

    A. White
    B. Tarkwski
    C. Ake

    ??

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Not really sure what to do for GW25? Any ideas? I plan to roll this week. Will have 0.5ITB + 2FT

    Kepa
    White Cancelo** Shaw**
    Odegaard Saka Mahrez Almiron**
    Haaland (C) Kane Mitrovic

    Ward Trippier** Burn** Rashford**

    A) Mahrez + Cancelo + Almiron to Salah + Tarkowski + DaSilva -4pts playing 9
    B) Free hit
    C) Open to ideas

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Well that's a bit of a pickle innit !
      A or C. I would be doing an A sort of thing but not sacrificing Mahrez, why would you?
      Hmmm, I thought I was in a bad spot.

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yeah its horrendous. No route to salah without a hit unless sacrificing kane

        Open Controls
        1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Spurs have problems at present, so you could argue it's the correct time to lose him, but on the flip side they actually played pretty good against Milan.
          I'd lose him, at least for a while, Felix could be an interesting one.

          Open Controls
      2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        I would sacrifice Mr Kanesistent as your cash cow to fund Salah.
        Ditch Almiron and bring in double Pool with Gakpo are my first thoughts.

        Open Controls
        1. jonnybhoy
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
  3. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    None of my defenders play next week (except maybe Patterson). So, I have to buy at least one playing defender.

    Sell
    A. Martinez
    B. Botman
    C. Patterson
    D. Trippier
    E. Shaw

    Buy
    1. James
    2. Tarkowski
    3. Badiashile
    4. Robertson next week (play Martinez this week).

    Currently on A4, but all combinations are possible with A/B. I will not sell C, D, E (but they are included for context). I particularly like A1, A3, B1, B3.

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A1 or A4

      Open Controls
  4. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Mason Mount could go big this weekend. Likely to start and has a fantastic record vs a poor Southampton side.

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Too hot and cold for me

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Has not been a regular though and form not great

      Open Controls
    3. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      I was listening to the CL game while boarding out a loft space; didn't he go off injured?

      Open Controls
      1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Just checked, I think he came on for Mudrik who got a knock*

        Open Controls
    4. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      He could, but he could also blank like he usually does

      Open Controls
      1. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        He could but I am very tempted to take a punt on him.

        Open Controls
        1. Gunnerssss
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          He might still be bench afterall

          Open Controls
  5. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Pls tell me what to do, I'm out of ideas. Might be time to WC? 1ft, 0itb

    Kepa
    Ake White Trips Shaw
    Rashford Salah Odegaard
    Mitro Haaland Kane

    Ward Martinelli Andreas B.Williams

    Open Controls
  6. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    Nuts. Saka rising tonight. Was hoping to save a transfer into DGW25, but won’t be able to get 11 out next week if I can’t afford Gnonto.

    So,

    A) Martenelli & Mitro -> Saka & Gnonto (-4) now, leaving exact £ for KDB -> Salah next week?

    B) Leave it, keep flexibility for next week, but have to keep Martenelli over Saka for the double?

    Open Controls
  7. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Shaw to Reece James or maddnes?

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would probably want to keep Shaw over James right now

      Open Controls
  8. Werner Bros
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Many issues and not sure where to start, was going to save and do Bruno/Patterson > Salah Tark in 25 to get 11 out. But also stuck with Martinelli, losing out to rivals who have Saka and now Mitro is also flagged. Any suggestions on what I should do/sort out?

    Kepa Ward
    Shaw Trippier Gabriel Bueno Patterson
    Rashford KDB Bruno Andreas Martinelli
    Haaland Nketiah Mitro

    1FT 3.2ITB

    Open Controls
  9. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Rank them from best to worst for this gw:
    1)Bruno (home, on pens, but no Casemiro and LEI finding form)
    2)Mitoma (home, on form, but lower xGi than the other two and Fulham tougher defence)
    3)Odegaard (Villa very bad defensive numbers but he is out of form lately)

    Open Controls
  10. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    James played against Dortmund. Will he start against Southampton?

    Open Controls
  11. cigan
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Ok I guess KDB has to get one more week after last game so it's down to

    A) Martinelli & Mitrovic > Saka & Gnonto
    B) Mitrovic > Felix (+ save)
    C) a very boring Aurier/White > Tarkowski (+ save)

    Raya
    Trippier Shaw Bueno
    De Bruyne Rashford Odegaard Martinelli
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic
    (Ward White Andreas Aurier)

    Open Controls
  12. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Just reading the article and there is still lots of love for Man Utd assets but surely they’ve got to get some rest somewhere after the Barcelona game tonight ahead of the League Cup Final next weekend.

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Wish all players were made of grit like Bruno.

      Open Controls
  13. squ1rrel
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Ederson
    Shaw - Trippier - Badiashile
    Bruno - Rashford - Saka - Odegaard - Mitoma
    Haaland(c) - Kane

    Ward - Nketiah - Kilman - Moreno

    0.7 ITB, 1 FT

    Open Controls
  14. putana
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    james likely to be benched on the weekend? hard to see him starting 3 games in a week

    Open Controls
  15. Werner Bros
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    For next 2 GWs

    Players I want out
    Martinelli
    Bruno
    Patterson
    Mitro

    Players I want in
    Saka
    Salah
    Tarkowski
    Gnonto

    Have 2 transfers so will need 2 hits and only 0.1 spare to make the moves.

    Thinking
    Martinelli Mitro > Saka Gnonto (-4) tonight

    Bruno Patterson > Salah Tark (-4) next GW

    Any problems with those moves?

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’m thinking the same - wondering if too risky though

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Why gnoto, why tarkowski? Dont like both

        Open Controls
        1. Werner Bros
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Mostly to afford the other 2 moves. Could go without Salah instead but fancy him for the double

          Open Controls
        2. Werner Bros
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Also need rid of a Utd player and if Patterson doesn't get game time under Dyche I have less starters for GW25

          Open Controls
  16. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Will u start martinelli or andreas? Already starting saka

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Marti surely

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        But why? Martinelli have been quite poor. Andreas better if mitro is not fit? Might be on pen too

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Fair point.

          I guess the question is, will martinelli start? Or is he in line for rotation

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            I'll be honest. You have me thinking about this now

            Tough game for Fulham at Brighton tho

            Open Controls
            1. Gunnerssss
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Dont think so. Brighton defence is nt that good afterall all in all

              Open Controls
          2. Gunnerssss
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yeah not too sure if he will start tbh

            Open Controls
  17. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Will Joao Felix rise tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Plus 100.1 on fpl stats so possibly

      Open Controls
  18. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Save FT ?
    Ramsdale (Ward)
    Shaw Mee Tripper (Aké Patterson
    Mahrez Ødegaard Rashford Mitoma Saka
    Haaland © Kane (Mitro)

    Open Controls
  19. tc93
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Start gnonoto or tarkowski?

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Tark.

      Open Controls
  20. Bonus magnet
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Please spoon feed me

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'll do an airplane.

      Open Controls
    2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Iron filings.

      Open Controls
  21. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Just got rid of Martinelli for Saka so that should kickstart Marty again.

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Likewise

      Open Controls
    2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      😆 100%

      Open Controls
  22. AF90
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Start Bueno over Mitrovic?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  23. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    A Play double Newcastle defence
    B Botman to James for free and play
    C Botman to Tarkowski for free and play

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      C probably

      Open Controls
      1. Werner Bros
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Better fixture, plus a blank vs a double next GW

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Thanks- agree on double but is Southampton home for Chelsea not better fixture this week than Leeds for Everton

          Open Controls
  24. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    FH25 team: Worth or not?
    Sa/ TAA Gabriel Tarkowski/ Salah Bowen Saka Mahrez/ Nunez Nketiah Haaland

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.