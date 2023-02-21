290
Members February 21

The pros and cons of a Gameweek 25 Free Hit

290 Comments
In our poll asking site users how they are handling transfers in Gameweek 25, 14.54% of voters said they would be deploying the Free Hit chip.

With that in mind, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman weighs up the pros and cons of a Gameweek 25 Free Hit in his latest article.

GAMEWEEK 25

FIXTURES SORTED BY DIFFICULTY (‘EASIEST’ FIRST)

GAMEWEEK 25 FREE HIT: THE PROS

  • As ever, whether Gameweek 25 is the ‘right’ moment to Free Hit will depend much on the make-up of your squad. I’m not planning to play it myself, but for those managers struggling to put out anything close to 11 players – and there will be a few given the ownership levels detailed below – there’s an obvious appeal to using it. So, a Free Hit could be a good option if, for example, you already own three Man Utd players, a couple from Newcastle, plus the likes of Kaoru Mitoma (£5.4m) and Ivan Toney (£7.7m).
TOP 100K OWNERSHIP
PlayerOwnership (%)
Marcus Rashford99.52
Kieran Trippier97.68
Luke Shaw84.83
Kaoru Mitoma29.92
Bruno Fernandes28.55
Miguel Almiron26.25
Ivan Toney22.71
Nick Pope19.67
Ben Mee15.35
Sven Botman14.18
  • Even more so if you have weak bench players like Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) and Nathan Patterson (£3.9m). That’s because there are no guarantees that either player will get two starts in Gameweek 25, with the latter perhaps struggling to get any minutes at all. Add in Aleksandar Mitrovic’s (£6.9m) nagging hamstring injury, and the problems will be mounting up for some. So, using the chip now will allow you to field a full complement of players with up to 22 fixtures, without needing to take a hit.

  • By activating the chip now, you can ensure you have the right ‘doublers’ in place without needing to take hits. What I mean by this is that the success of a Gameweek 25 Free Hit will likely rest on Liverpool. If less-owned players like Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) and Darwin Nunez (£8.7m) – fitness permitting – get multiple returns, you could see a big rank rise (see ownership levels below). Managers who invested in the Man City triple-up of Erling Haaland (£12.2m), Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) and Riyad Mahrez (£7.8m) in Double Gameweek 23 will know what I mean, as the trio combined for 39 points. These fixtures for Liverpool are really good, too:
CRYSTAL PALACE
Minutes per expected goal (xG)Minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC)
2022/2399.5 (19th)65.4 (13th)
Gameweek 17-24109.8 (20th)58 (16th)
WOLVES
Minutes per expected goal (xG)Minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC)
2022/2393.6 (17th)66.7 (11th)
Gameweek 17-2492.6 (17th)56.6 (17th)
TOP 100K OWNERSHIP (VIA LIVEFPL): LIVERPOOL PLAYERS
  • While Liverpool players look great for Gameweek 25, some managers might not want them beyond that. An Anfield clash with in-form Man Utd follows and there is a potential blank in Gameweek 28, too. So, if that’s you, using the Free Hit this week could work. By doing so, you can also hold players like Marcus Rashford (£7.3m), Luke Shaw (£5.4m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) and Kieran Trippier (£6.1m), who have been great assets to own since the restart. Brighton and Brentford also blank in Gameweek 25 but have decent fixtures to follow, including a Double Gameweek 27. If you already own Mitoma, Pervis Estupinan (£4.7m) and Toney, the case for the Free Hit is potentially building.
  • A Gameweek 25 Free Hit allows you to react to Liverpool and Man City’s midweek UEFA Champions League line-ups, which could potentially provide clues as to the best players to own for this upcoming round. This enables you to target the assets you think will start, which could be very useful in Man City’s case.
  • This one could, of course, backfire, but it means you can jump on players you wouldn’t ordinarily consider. For example, Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) meets a Nottingham Forest side who have scored just three away goals all season but is only owned by 1.2% of FPL managers.

GAMEWEEK 25 FREE HIT: THE CONS

 

1

  1. putana
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    patterson -> tark (-4) worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I would do it, to release stress 😆

      Open Controls
    2. dynamike
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yes, 0 points for Patterson, at least 4 for Tark this week

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        could get less than 2 against arsenal but i see your point

        Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I doubt that owning Tark will make a huge difference to your GW, especially not for a hit.

      That being said, if the hit was part of a wider move to enable you to buy Salah, Saka, etc, then it would be worth it.

      Open Controls
  2. Werner Bremen
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    A KDB, Shaw and Trippier to Salah, Tarkowski and TAA for -8 (Field 10 players)

    B Bruno and Trippier to Salah and Tarkowski for -4 (Keep KDB, field 10)

    C KDB, Bruno, Shaw and Botman to Salah, Mahrez, TAA and Tarkowski for -12 (Field 11 players)

    Open Controls
    1. Prison Mike
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Werner Bremen
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I would do B, keep hits manageable, got Salah [C] option and hope for KDB (bou) return to contribute to the GW points

      Open Controls
      1. Werner Bremen
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Thank you.

        Open Controls
  3. Prison Mike
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    Best moves?

    A) Kane, Bruno, Patterson -> Darwin, Salah, Tarkowski (-4)

    B) Kane, Bruno, Trippier -> Felix/Watkins, Salah, TAA (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bremen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B with Watkins if you're not planning on FH in 28

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      A for me although losing Kane is bit undesirable

      Open Controls
  4. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Thoughts on this?

    A) Kane Mykolenko
    B) Darwin TAA -4

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Darwin bit of a risk with jota and firmino back, especially if he starts against madrid

      Open Controls
    2. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Ederson,
    Gabriel, Bueno, Patterson
    KDB, Martinelli, Ødegaard, Andreas
    Haaland, Kane, Mitro

    Ward, Shaw, Trippier, Rashford

    2ft and 0.3 Itb. What to do?

    Open Controls
  6. Pringle
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Mahrez to Gakpo worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Monitor Pool and City in UCL

      Open Controls
    2. Werner Bremen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    3. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      No way, keep Mahrez

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      For some reason everyone liked this when Brains suggested it but I'll give you my opinion bluntly as well - terrible move. Even Mahrez is more nailed than Gakpo, way better option from 26 onward & could easily outscore him in 25 alone

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Yup, the more I looked at it, the more I didn't like it.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Oh hey Brains! Glad you came round. You know I don't judge for asking the question, right? Just give you the real T cos I like you so I don't want you to make what I think is a mistake 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Haha I always appreciate your opinion buddy! Great play on the WC and then Saka captain a few weeks back!

            Open Controls
  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Ederson
    White Tarkowski Patterson*
    Salah [C] Gakpo Odegaard Andreas
    Haaland Nketiah Felix

    Ward Rashford Shaw Trippier

    How's this prospective team after Salah Gakpo in for Bruno KDB?

    Any further hits required, 3.1 ITB?

    Open Controls
  8. Big Weng
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Martinelli, Bruno, Stones > Gakpo, TAA, Saka for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Weng
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      (Have Nketiah no Ode)

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Werner Bremen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Big yes

      Open Controls
  9. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    How long is DCL out for? Will Maupay play all the games instead?

    Open Controls
    1. DandyDon
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      simms

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Simms seems a better fit for Dyche-ball

      Open Controls
  10. tjostolv
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    is this the final dgw? asking for a TC chip holder..

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      What? No.

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      No plenty more to come. DGW27 has already been announced, and GW29, GW34 and GW37 are almost certain to be mid to big size doubles.

      Open Controls
    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      As long as u don't play in GWs 27,29,34,37 then yes. Also one of 30/31 probably.

      Open Controls
  11. Werner Bremen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    A Salah, TAA and Tarkowski -8

    B Salah and Tarkowski -4 (keep KDB)

    Open Controls
    1. DandyDon
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
  12. CONNERS
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Do you think having Toney and Mitoma is enough cover for the Brighton / Brentford DGW in gw27?

    (I was considering a GW26 WC to load up on 3 from each team but having doubts about this strategy due to the unknowns surrounding later GW's).

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I would like to have at least 4: Raya Toney Estupinan Mitoma/March is my plan ...

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I agree.

        Open Controls
      2. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Yeh I'd say these are the 4 you'd want, although whether it's feasible to get them all or not is dependent on your team/strategy.

        Open Controls
    2. DandyDon
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      yea enough. high risk 3 brentford and brighton players!

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Thanks

      Perhaps I'll take a hit for Estupinan and field 3 as a compromise, we'll see...

      Open Controls
    4. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Maybe a defender each from both if possible is not a bad option. Will try to get atleast one along with those two.

      Open Controls
    5. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I'm planning on going into dgw27 with Toney Mitoma and one of Mee/Estupinan depending on how the fixtures pan out for gw28 and 29

      Open Controls
    6. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Thanks all

      Open Controls
    7. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Why is everyone talking up Ivan Toney when his ban is imminent?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        1 week punt for me if available

        Open Controls
    8. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Its ok. Ideally I would add Estupinan + Raya/Mee

      Open Controls
    9. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Probably, yes.
      Maybe Estupinan also who I see as a long term pick.

      Open Controls
  13. ameisin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    I think this article highlights a really important point - that FH28 might become the best play if D27/B28/D29 takes place for some teams (along with some decent SGW fixtures for others). This could provide a smooth transitions to a possible BB29, or leave you with a WC33/BB34.

    I think I'm going to go in with LIV players, then aim for BRI (along with Toney) - what happens in the FA Cup will go a long way to deciding if I ride 28 out or FH.

    What are other peoples' thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Sounds good on paper, it's just to much to take on atm with some dependencies. Interesting that managers will diverge on strategies given their teams.

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Yeah FA cup next round will provide answers. If Leeds beat Fulham then I will plough into Liverpool from 27 onwards and save FH. Also if Leicester get knocked out by Blackburn then it changes things significantly for owning Brentford assets.

      Open Controls
      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yep that's it. Pretty crazy that my FH use will come down to one game (FUL v LEE), but that's the key.
        Regardless of those results I'll aim for LIV in 25, save in 26 and target a certain amount of BRI/BRE in 27.

        Open Controls
  14. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Kepa
    White Tarkowski Patterson*
    KDB Bruno* Saka Andreas
    Haaland Nketiah Gnonto

    (Ward Shaw* Rashy* Trippier*)
    1FT & 3.2m

    Bruno, KDB & Shaw/Patterson ➡️ Salah, Gakpo & TAA -8

    Thoughts on these transfers?

    Will sell Gakpo for Mitoma in GW26 which frees up cash to get Toney for Gnonto in GW27.

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      yes for me

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Sounds like a plan.

      Open Controls
  15. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Lol imagine PSG becomes a United exclusive selling club 😆 Mbappe Neymar on the cheap 😛

    Open Controls
  16. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Should i take a hit or more?

    Kepa
    James/TAA/Bueno/Thomas
    Salah/Saka/Mahrez/
    Haaland/Gnonto/Nketiah

    Ward/Rashford/Shaw/Trippier
    0ft 1.1itb

    a)Thomas->Gabriel(-4)
    b)Mahrez/Rashford->Odegaard(-4)
    c)a+b(-8)

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Won't you have 4 arsenal if you do a+b?

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Maybe a because I don't think it's worth losing rashford or mahrez

        Open Controls
      2. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        My mistake.You are right.Mahrez+Thomas->Odegaard+Tarkowski my thought.

        Open Controls
  17. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Who scores more:

    A) Saka, Tark
    B) Gakpo, Gabriel +4

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Really?! Didn't expect that. Just to confirm, A is with a hit so B would be +4 points

      Open Controls
    5. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Its tough.50/50 for me.I think that Gakpo could not start in one game so A.

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Yeah I also feel the same way. Decisions decisions

        Open Controls
  18. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Got exact cash for Cancelo + Shaw+ Almiron + Kane to Tarkowski + Gomez + Salah + Nunez -8pts.

    Yes or no?

    Open Controls
  19. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Best option here?

    A) Shaw & Kdb -> TARK & SALAH(c)
    B) Shaw, Patterson & Kdb > TAA(c), ROBBO & GAKPO (-4)
    C) Shaw, Kdb & Kane -> TAA, SALAH(c) & DARWIN (-4)

    Ederson
    GABRIEL, BUENO, PATTERSON
    ODEGAARD, MARTINELLI, Kdb
    Haaland, Kane, Mitrovic

    Kepa, Shaw, Trippier, Mitoma, Rashford
    Bank 0.5m, 2FTs

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      This is a tough one. I think that the 3rd option ticks all the boxes.

      Open Controls
    2. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Yeah probably C.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      With no Saka, I think I would go for one of the Salah (C) options, probably A

      Open Controls
  20. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    "It wasn’t dropping him - he’s played every single minute. We have three 21 year olds leading the frontline - that’s unheard of. Leo’s been doing really well and we needed impact. I was really worried about the last 20 or 25 minutes in this game because of everything we put in on Wednesday. We needed energy and I think [Martinelli provided] it."

    Martinelli is a good pick for this DGW. I don't understand the necessity for hits and to get rid of him. He almost got an assist as well and made a huge difference off the bench. He earned his way back in the starting eleven this weekend.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Very good!

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Hopefully he has the same view of Ben White

      Open Controls
  21. acidicleo
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Kepa
    White Williams Shaw* Trippier* Schar*
    Mahrez Saka Ode Andreas Rash*
    Kane Halland Mitro*

    Have 2 FT

    Best moves:
    A) Shaw Schar to TAA and Tark (unlikely to have 11 players as Williams likely to be benched again and Mitro doubt)
    B) Shaw Schar Mitro to TAA Tark and Darwin (-4)

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Or any other moves?

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  22. Danstoke82
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Which one guys?

    A) Trippier > Trent -4
    B) Shaw > Robbo -4

    Have a lot of value tied up in Trippier but he’s the only way I can afford Trent.

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. Dotherightthing
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I was in a similar situation and I put Robbo in.

      Open Controls
    2. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      B as you will need Trippier back.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        This.

        Open Controls
  23. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Rashford captaincy dodging last GW is still so annoying... so probably gonna put it on TAA next GW!

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      i chickened out last minute too..

      Open Controls
  24. MattyW
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    For those with TC left, when are you thinking of using it? Any better potential double weeks than Salah/Saka’s this one?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Hopefully GW34. Haaland will have ful + WHU/bha

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Captain TAA is a risk enough for me. Tnere probably will be two more DGWs with Haaland involved. Will wait.

      Open Controls
    3. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Same thoughts.Probably now with Saka but i want to see Salah's performance against Real.

      Open Controls
  25. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    A) Ederson, Botman, KDB to Alisson, Tark, Salah (-4)
    B) Botman, KDB, Nketiah to TAA, Saka, Darwin (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. MattyW
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  26. Zinedine Kilbane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Doesnt feel that long ago I would be tempted by the Baines captaincy over RVP this week

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Wow! What days.

      Open Controls
  27. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Open Controls
  28. fivetothree
    1 min ago

    A) Schar, KDB > Tark, Salah
    B) Schar, KDB > TAA, Saka

    Really struggling with this one...

    Open Controls

