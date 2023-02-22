FPL Double Gameweek 25: Are Everton and Wolves players worth it?

It’s not just Arsenal and Liverpool who ‘double’ in Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers also play twice.

The Toffees host Aston Villa before taking on the league leaders at the Emirates, while Wolves have a double-header of away games at Fulham and Liverpool.

In this article, we see if there is anything to like about the ‘other’ Double Gameweek 25 sides and if any players stand out as FPL targets.

EVERTON UNDER DYCHE

TEAM

Minutes per expected goal (xG) Minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC) Post-Dyche 82 (14th) 75.9 (=6th) Pre-Dyche 93.9 (16th) 56.1 (19th)

We’ll begin by acknowledging that three games is a microscopic sample!

The new Everton boss has only been at the helm since Gameweek 22 but even in that short space of time, the numbers are what you’d expect from a Sean Dyche-led side: solid at the back, so-so up top.

In both home matches, against Arsenal and Leeds, the opposition were kept to an expected goals (xG) total of under 1.0.

At the other end, they’re bottom-half material for everything from total shots to efforts on target.

But those Dychean trends continue, as Everton are ranked first for successful crosses and joint-second for attempts from corners per game since Frank Lampard exited. Over 40% of the Toffees’ xG under Dyche has come from set plays.

PLAYERS

Above: Everton players sorted by shots in the box (In) since Sean Dyche took over

And there’s a seamless segue from the last section as Everton’s set-piece threat is underscored by James Tarkowski‘s (£4.3m) lofty position in the above table.

Perhaps as much of an indictment on the rest of the team, Tarkowski also betters all of his teammates for expected goal involvement (xGI, 1.11) since he was reunited with his former Burnley boss.

We haven’t seen Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) much because of injury but it’s clear that he’s got the skill set to prosper under his new manager’s get-it-wide-and-cross-it approach, with four chances – two of them headed – arriving in his hour-long run-out against Arsenal.