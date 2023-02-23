74
Scout Squad February 23

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 25

74 Comments
Ahead of the final Scout Picks selection, our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale each put forward the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) names they think should make the cut.

Our panelists submit 18-man player longlists with the focus just on the upcoming Gameweek – and with various stipulations, as detailed in the next section.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections. Anything outside of this window, we cover in the Watchlist.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 25

 

74 Comments Post a Comment
  1. High Hopes
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Which seems better?

    A: Bruno + Akanji + Mee -> Salah + Tark + Perraud (-4)
    B: Bruno + Akanji + Patterson -> Gakpo + TAA + Tark (-4) + 0.8 itb

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      B IMO, I'd want to keep Mee for their DGW.

      1. High Hopes
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Good point. cheers

  2. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    A) TAA, Bueno (Shaw, Toney)
    B) Robertson/VVD, Bueno (Trippier, Toney)
    C) Darwin, Bueno (Shaw, Trippier)
    D) Darwin, Tarkowski (Bueno, Trippier) (-4)
    E) TAA, Tarkowski (Bueno, Toney) (-4)

    Cheers!

  3. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    Still unsure on
    A) Kane, Botman to TAA, Darwin (-4)
    B) Botman to Tark

    1. marcos11
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      A

    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Tricky. Selling Kane to fund Salah is one thing. Not quite so sure about selling him for TAA and/or Darwin. In theory it should be an improvement, but how many minutes will Darwin get going forward?

  4. Dave2008
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Team
    Kepa Ward
    Shaw Gabriel Trippier Amatey N Williams
    Rashford Bruno Mahrez Saka Andreas
    Haaland Kane Nketia
    2Ft 1.3 TB

    A Kane, Bruno and Shaw for Darwin Salah and Tarkowski

    B Bruno and Shaw for TAA and Gakpo? I have value in Kane, got him at 11.4

    Any thoughts most appreciated!

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      A

      1. Dave2008
        • 2 Years
        just now

        So even though I got Kane at 11.4? Could have Mo the rest of the season I guess.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      A were my transfers this week so that's what I'd recommend.

      1. Dave2008
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Are you planning in getting Kane back in or think Mo will outscore him?

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Nope. He's gone won't be getting him back for the foreseeable future.

          The fixtures aren't kind enough since he likely blanks 28 and no double in 29.

    3. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I've done something very similar to A so have to recommend that one.

  5. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Which is better?

    A- Sell Kane to afford Salah.
    B- Ignore Salah and get Darwin.
    C- Keep Kane and get Salah for -4?

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      What's the C move?

      1. Mr Ozil
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Selling Mahrez
        Mitrovic + Mahrez > Salah + Gnonto

        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I like that

    2. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

  6. marcos11
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Better combo?

    a) Salah + Cunha/Gnonto
    b) Gakpo + Nunez

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A with Gnonto

  7. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Kane Kilman/Trip/Shaw to Darwin TAA worth -8?

    1. Malinwa
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Nope

    2. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No

  8. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    G2G?

    Ward
    TAA Tarky White R.Lewis
    Salah Sake Ode
    Haaland Kane

    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Mods, please delete

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Kane to Nunez?

  9. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    G2G?

    Ward
    TAA Tarky White R.Lewis
    Salah Sake Ode
    Haaland Darwin

    1. Malinwa
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      yes

    2. Miniboss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Apart from GK, looks good

    3. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yip

  10. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Triple Captain:
    A) Salah (CRY, WOL)
    B) Saka (LEI, EVE)

  11. Totti
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    reposting looking for replies?

    triple captain salah this week
    or
    save the TC chip?

    1. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      How much ground do you need to make up in your MLs?

    2. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Worth a gamble if your behind, added bonus if you think others are more likely to cap Saka.

      However, wouldn't be surprised by Salah disappearing just as much as him hauling.

    3. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'm in the same boat. Probably going to save it still.

  12. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best option?
    A. Shaw > TAA
    B. Mitrovic > Nunez

  13. Manumana
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    GTG

    Kepa
    Robertson White Tark Mings
    Salah C. Odegaard Andreas
    Haaland Nketiah Felix

    1. Manumana
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Bench
      Ward Bruno Rashford Trippier

    2. Loweowl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Solid

    3. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Gtg

      1. Manumana
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  14. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    0FT 1.7m ITB

    Kepa
    White Bueno
    Salah Saka Odegaard Andreas
    Haaland Darwin

    Ward - Shaw Trippier Schar Rashford Toney

    Shaw > Robbo (-4)?

    1. Loweowl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      i'd go Tarkowski instead

      1. Il Capitano
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        With an eye on 28? I can see the appeal

        1. Loweowl
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep and as likely to keep clean sheet or score as Robbo imo

  15. Loweowl
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Patterson Trippier Perisic
    Saka Martinelli Mahrez Andreas
    Haaland Kane Mitro
    Ward Shaw Burn Rasford

    A) Shaw Mahrez Mitro > Tark Salah Gnonto -4
    B) Perisic Shaw Mitro > Tark TAA Darwin -4

  16. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Will I get away with this team GW25?

    Pickford
    TAA / Tark / Bueno / White
    Salah / Saka / Ode
    Haaland / Kane / Greenwood

    Ward / Trippier / Mitoma / Rashford

    1. Loweowl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Any FTs used and how much £ ITB?

  17. 58Gord
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Who to captain?
    a) Salah
    b) Saka
    c) Darwin

    1. Loweowl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

  18. J to the T
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    A. Shaw to Robertson
    B. Trippier to TAA

    1. Loweowl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      A if any

      1. Arthur Shelby
        • 10 Years
        just now

        A

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Trippier has a fixture in 28

    3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

  19. Arthur Shelby
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Undecided on which combo:

    (a) Trent, Darwin & Botman (10 in GW25)
    (b) Robbo, Kane & Tark (11 in GW25)

    1. Loweowl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      b

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      How many hits per option?

  20. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Folks that still have the TC chip will need to factor in what other chips they have left and plan when to use those in future B/DGW.

    List of confirmed/potential blank and double GWs:

    B/DGW25
    DGW27
    BGW28
    DGW29
    BGW32
    DGW34
    DGW37

  21. YoungPretender
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Struggling to get Salah in without selling Kane… any of these worth it?

    A) Kane, Fernandes & Botman > Darwin, Salah & Tarkowski (-8) gives me 11 players.

    B) Just Kane & Fernandes > Salah & Darwin (-4) and play with 10?

    1. Loweowl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Keep Kane don't get Salah and use -4 elsewhere to make give you 11

  22. Coast94
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    This is a week to attack the doubles. -12 taken:

    Botman > TAA
    Patterson > Tarkowski
    Bruno > Saka (C)
    Kane > Darwin

    Essentially getting 7 extra games, so expect to make up the hit and more.

  23. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    1. Kane and Ream
    2. Trent and Darwin -8

    ???

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      1. Coast94
        • 8 Years
        just now

        B

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      2 if you're chasing.

  24. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    I am planning to BB DGW34 and still have TC when is the best time to use the chip ?

    A) DGW25 Salah (cry, WOL)
    B) DGW29 Rashford (new, BRE)
    C) DGW37 Hopefully Haaland (ful, bha)
    D) Other

  25. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    In a bad way - trailing 4th in my ML, went with James and Felix last week which completely backfired, current line up below, £0.7ITB and 1FT - need some advice!!!

    Kepa
    Shaw* Trippier* James
    Odegaard Saka Rashford* Mahrez
    Kane Haaland Felix

    Subs: Sanchez, March*, Lewis & Neco

    Any suggestions?

  26. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Kepa, Ward
    Trippier, Ake, White, Tarkowski, Kilman
    Fernandes, Rashford, Mahrez, Odegaard, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Nketiah

    2FT, 1.6 bank

    White & Fernandes --> TAA & Saka for free?

  27. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Argh I'm 0.1 off from being able to do the following -8 moves:

    Shaw --> Tark (already done to beat price rise)
    Trippier --> Emerson Royal
    Rashford --> JWP
    Moore --> Darwin

    I'd like an (attacking) Spurs defender for 25 and 28, given how much of their creativity seems to go down the flanks and the decent CS returns they're getting. Thinking of replacing ER with Ben Davies. Anyone know if he's a rotation risk?

  28. FPL Daniel
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    I see Mark picks Perisic, but will he start? I am an owner with itchy fingers

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ha similar question to my post just above! I'm priced out of Emerson Royal, so contemplating B Davies, but unsure as to the rotation risk or who plays where.

  29. WVA
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Hey guys, would you change anything on the wildcard squad?

    Raya Kepa
    Trippier Gabriel Estupian Tark Aurier
    Salah Saka Rashford Odegaard March
    Haaland Nunez Watkins

