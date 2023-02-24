454
FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) almost upon us, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on Free Hit teams, free transfers, points hits or whatever’s on your mind, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

Post a Comment
  1. EWH2020
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Salah TC

    Feast or famine?

    
    1. Gon Freecss
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Oof, I'd wait personally. Wouldn't have the nerves for that TC

      
      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I've had a look and the only real DGW which can challenge it is probably MCI in 34. But it's a risk it doesn't fall that way. Haaland could get injured. City could fall out of league contention but still be in the UCL

        
        1. Gon Freecss
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Fair

          
    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm thinking of going for it. 60-40 currently for doing it.

      
  2. Gon Freecss
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Mitro + Shaw > Gnonto + Robertson (-4) ?

    
    1. TenHagsWarriors
      17 mins ago

      Yes I'd do it

      
    2. Gon Freecss
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Just noticed Robo has one more assist than Trent this season ... very tempted

      
      1. Wobbles
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Not convinced that Robertson will start both games.

        
        1. Gon Freecss
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Again, thanks! Sound advice

          
  3. Jebiga
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    If you are on wc, would you put Everton, Villa or Palace players ?

    
    1. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Tark and Watkins probably

      
  4. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Captain Salad or Saka?

    
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Sakaa

      
  5. tim
    • 13 Years
    48 mins ago

    Patterson to who to field 11? Must be cheap and a keeper.

    Have Saliba Bueno Tark Tripps.

    Currently on -4.

    Cheers!

    
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Mings or Badiashile maybe? No blanks and decent doubles in 28.
      Otherwise wait and go with 10, remember that nearly everyone else is also going to have similar problems over the next few weeks.

      
  6. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    GTG or take a hit?

    Alisson
    TAA--White--Bueno
    Saka--Odegaard--Mahrez--Andreas
    Darwin--Haaland--Kanes

    
  7. Geasers
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    People already using freehit this week or keeping it?

    
    1. TenHagsWarriors
      13 mins ago

      Most are keeping surely

      
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This, those that used are going to struggle later

        
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Using mine in the big GW28 blank gameweek.

      I like to use it in blanks. Keeps my long-term team in good shape.

      
      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        https://twitter.com/MikkelTokvam/status/1628548759071096839?t=uClYliVU-OrkCTtsKBs6eQ&s=19

        
  8. Feed tha Sheep
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Currently have 10 plus Patterson this week..any of these worth a -4 to field 11?

    A. Patterson > Coufal/Emerson
    B. Shaw > 5.3

    
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      B if you can bring in Tark. Otherwise not worth a hit

      
      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Can do Shaw > Tark for a -4? Do you think it’s worth it

        
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Shaw probably blanks in gw28 maybe 32 as well

          
  9. GreatCarragherReef
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Is there any latest on Maddison? Was a doubt when I looked yesterday

    
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'll send you a link, but you owe me a beer.

      
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/leicester-city-training-arsenal-maddison-8183921

        
        1. GreatCarragherReef
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Happily, a beer is yours when you’re next in Sydney

          
  10. Millie7
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Worth Keeping Paterson or swithcing out?

    
  11. Delhidynamo
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Is there a Pep presser today?

    Still waiting on a KDB illness update

    
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yes, immediately

      
      1. Delhidynamo
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thank you horsey

        
  12. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Already on -4 with this team, any of these moves worth another hit?

    A. Kepa > ramsdale
    B. Mahrez > odegaard
    C. Save

    Kepa
    Taa James tark
    Salah saka Mahrez andreas
    Haaland nketiah gnonto

    Ward shaw trippier rashford

    
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      
  13. tim
    • 13 Years
    43 mins ago

    Mo or Saka captain?

    
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Mmmm Moussaka

      
  14. estheblessed
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Do I need to take any hits here? No subs and doubts about Akanji I guess.

    Ward
    Beuno, White, Akanji, Tarkowski
    Saka, Salah, Andreas
    Kane, Haaland, Nketiah

    Pope, Trips, Shaw, Rasford

    
  15. Kantelele
    40 mins ago

    Best option from WHU def long term ?
    A) Emerson
    B) Coufal
    C) Ogbonna
    D) Kehrer

    
  16. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Kane keep or move out & how many hits are the norm this week?

    Got Beuno & Mahrez in my 10, unsure if to use Kane funds?

    Ederson ,
    White, Bueno, Tark
    Mahrez, Ode, C Saka, Gakpo
    Hauland, Kane,

    Ward, Trippier, Shaw, Toney, Rashford

    .8.

    
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kane to Watkins, Shaw to TAA?

      
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers there’s a new article doh!

        
  17. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    No FH left (hacked GW15)

    Need a team for GW28 might WC GW29

    Is it better to get in Watkins > Darwin

    Going Bruno Kane Shaw Patterson to Salah, TAA, Tara and a forward

    Cheers

    
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      I have no confidence in Darwin’s minutes if that helps.

      
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers Rupert

        
    2. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Ollie a good pick. Plays in 28, doubles in 29, plays in 32. Also, rumors of LIV rotation this weekend

      
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        
  18. jamesjoseph2770
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Kepa
    Tark Patterson Akanji
    Saka(c) Marti Mahrez Andreas
    Haaland Kane Nketiah
    Bench- Ward Shaw Trippier Rash

    1 FT. 5.4 m in the bank
    Any suggestions??

    
  19. Kantelele
    31 mins ago

    Anyone playing WC now ? Which team did you choose ?

    
  20. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which one is worth 2 FT’s?

    A) Bruno Kane ➡ Salah Darwin

    B) Bruno Trippier ➡ Salah Kilman/Coleman

    
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      A

      
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      A.

      
    3. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

      
    4. Halftime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      
  21. JohnLoken
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    How is the "Toney case" going? Will he be charged for gambling soon, and potensially miss the rest of the season?

    
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Honestly just forget it. I’ve been hearing about this since before Christmas and it’s still going. Enough already.

      
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Unanswerable

      
  22. GreatCarragherReef
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is there a realistic chance of TAA being rested? Obviously Robbo can be by Tsimikas. Need a Shaw replacement due to the Maddison injury

    
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      I’d say less so, but it’s happened many times before.

      
      1. GreatCarragherReef
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Who do you reckon is riskier out of TAA and Gakpo, Rupert? Didn’t want to end up with Gakpo even before the Klopp comments

        
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Well the forward area is very confusing. Pretty complex. The other forward boys are back but Klopp clearly alluded to the fact that they weren’t great when they came on from the bench. Whilst at the same time Gakpo would be one of those players in the category of players who “can’t start the next game”. So as that’s so inconclusive, I’d say TAA is the safer option.
          Hope that helps, doubt it does.

          
          1. GreatCarragherReef
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            Appreciate the response- thoughts along similar lines. Maddison has a good fixture next week so I reckon Trent is the way to go. Cheers

            
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Hopefully Maddi is fit. Looks like he’s still out for a bit.

              
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Could happen yes.

      
  23. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Kane to Darwin-4?
    Cheers

    
  24. Fred the Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Mahrez to Gakpo OR Kane to Darwin for -8? Already have Salah

    
    1. Halftime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Mahrez could haul this week

      
  25. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    KDB unlikely to play by the sounds of it.

    
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      What did he exactly say horsey?

      
  26. ballsy_b
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wc team…

    Raya - Pickford
    Tarkoswki - Trent - Emerson - Trippier - Lewis
    Saka - Salah - Odegaard - Mitouma -
    Rashford
    Darwin - Haaland - Nketiah

    I am seriously considering losing Rashford and Trippier for a few game weeks to attack the next few game weeks.

    
  27. Cowardly
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    I already swapped Bruno and Shaw to Gakpo and TAA, leaving myself with 0.2m... is it worth a -8 to swap Martinelli to Saka and then swap Kane to someone like Watkins with good fixtures on the way?

    Alternative is to swap Estupinian to someone like Myolenko and Martinelli to Odegaard, also for -8...

    DGW nightmare as usual

    

