Brentford v Fulham team news: Solomon and Mitrovic start

There’s one more Gameweek 26 match to go and it’s a pretty big one for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Brentford v Fulham is the fixture in question, with kick-off set for 20:00 GMT.

Four Brentford assets boast ample ownership in the top 10k (see below) – Ivan Toney, David Raya, Ben Mee and Rico Henry – and all of them are part of Thomas Frank’s starting XI tonight.

The only change from the side that started in Gameweek 24 sees Mikkel Damsgaard come in for Josh Dasilva, who drops to the bench.

He sits alongside Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka, who return as substitutes after recovering from respective hamstring injuries.

As for Fulham, they make three alterations from the 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sasa Lukic comes in for the suspended Joao Palhinha, while Manor Solomon and Aleksandar Mitrovic replace Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Carlos Vinicius in attack.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Damsgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa, Toney

Subs: Cox, Schade, Dasilva, Onyeka, Jansson, Ajer, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Lukic, Willian, Pereira, Solomon, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Wickens, Tosin, Wilson, Cedric, De Cordova-Reid, James, Vinicius, Harris

