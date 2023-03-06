773
Dugout Discussion March 6

Brentford v Fulham team news: Solomon and Mitrovic start

There’s one more Gameweek 26 match to go and it’s a pretty big one for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Brentford v Fulham is the fixture in question, with kick-off set for 20:00 GMT.

Four Brentford assets boast ample ownership in the top 10k (see below) – Ivan Toney, David Raya, Ben Mee and Rico Henry – and all of them are part of Thomas Frank’s starting XI tonight.

The only change from the side that started in Gameweek 24 sees Mikkel Damsgaard come in for Josh Dasilva, who drops to the bench.

He sits alongside Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka, who return as substitutes after recovering from respective hamstring injuries. 

As for Fulham, they make three alterations from the 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sasa Lukic comes in for the suspended Joao Palhinha, while Manor Solomon and Aleksandar Mitrovic replace Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Carlos Vinicius in attack.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Damsgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa, Toney

Subs: Cox, Schade, Dasilva, Onyeka, Jansson, Ajer, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Lukic, Willian, Pereira, Solomon, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Wickens, Tosin, Wilson, Cedric, De Cordova-Reid, James, Vinicius, Harris

773 Comments
  Kantelele
    47 mins ago

    Is Mbeumo is good pick for GW27,28 and 29 ?

    Open Controls
    Fit_to_drop
• 3 Years
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes but not a clinical finisher. Shown again tonight with 2 gilt edged chances in first 5 mins

      Open Controls
  Steve Stiffler
• 6 Years
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Bottomed last page sorry..

    Which defender under 5.7m is best to replace Tarkowski for a -4?

    Current defenders are: White Mee Shaw Trippier Tark

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    Fit_to_drop
• 3 Years
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Estupinan

      Open Controls
      Steve Stiffler
• 6 Years
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thinking him yes, would prefer a playing defender in 28. is 9 players on gw28 alright?

        Open Controls
  Fit_to_drop
• 3 Years
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    If WCing 27, to give 8-9 for 28 and BB 29 would the 2 transfers in 28 and 29 surely be enough to cover any fallout from international duty? Or a -4 at worst?

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
• 4 Years
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Depends who you plan to have on WC and who will tavel on international duty

      Open Controls
  OptimusBlack
• 9 Years
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Which option is better ?
    A- Maddison > Mitoma
    Bench Ødegaard

    B- Ødegaard > Mitoma
    Bench Maddison

    C- Keep Both and Play Ødegaard
    Save FT

    Open Controls
    Fit_to_drop
• 3 Years
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      B if you own Martinelli and Saka.

      Open Controls
      OptimusBlack
• 9 Years
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I own Saka & Zinchenko

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      B or C
      Presumably you just WCed in Maddison so seems a bit reactionary to sell him now unless you had planned that

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
• 4 Years
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Depends who you plan to captain

      Open Controls
  Bonus magnet
• 6 Years
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    How do you mentally recover from 7-0

    Open Controls
    Bonus magnet
• 6 Years
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Question applies to both players and fans

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Get the next game over and done with ASAP

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Tbh Bournemouth didn't do badly immediately after their 9-0 loss in GW4:

      0-0 vs. WOL
      3-2 win vs. NFO
      1-1 vs. NEW
      0-0 vs. BRE
      2-1 win vs. LEI
      2-2 vs. FUL

      6 games unbeaten, best run they've had all season

      Open Controls
    4. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Drinking

      Open Controls
  6. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Do you think I need to play my WC now? I'm 0.1 of doing Watkins to Toney

    Kepa
    TAA / White / Trippier
    Salah / Saka / Rashford / Mitoma
    Kane / Haaland / Watkins

    Ward, Tarko, Andreas. beuno*

    A. Watkins + Bueno --> Toney + 3.8 defender
    B. Watkins + Kepa --> Toney + Steele
    C. Other suggestions

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      What's your selling price on Tarkowski?
      4.3m Mings seems good value and a good upgrade on useless Everton who have yuck fixtures

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
• 4 Years
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Why do you think you need to WC? Have you done a WC draft? What's the plan for other chips you have left?

      Open Controls
  Kantelele
    38 mins ago

    If you could bring in one, who would you choose ?
A) Kane
B) Mbeumo
    A) Kane
    B) Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    Kantelele
      6 mins ago

      Sorry i'm mean Toney in B*

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
• 4 Years
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Surely doubler that will have high EO due to captaincy

      Open Controls
  AzzaroMax99
• 6 Years
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Odegaard to Mac Allister(C) for free ?

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
• 4 Years
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sure

      Open Controls
  Kantelele
    35 mins ago

    Thoughts about transfer Haaland —> Toney ?

    Open Controls
    1. FFSbet.com
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes,doing it.

      2 games vs 5 for me and not gonna captain Haaland in next 3 GWs

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
• 4 Years
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      If that's your only route and likely for captaincy then yes I would consider this move

      Open Controls
  10. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/06/fpl-double-gameweek-27-early-scout-picks-threemium-triple-brighton/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_25713059

    Open Controls

