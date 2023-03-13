95
Scout Notes March 13

FPL notes: Mac Allister stars again + Toney’s blank

We continue to assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Gameweek 27 in our Scout Notes series.

Here, we focus on Everton v Brentford, Leeds United v Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace v Manchester City.

MARCH ‘GOAL’ CONTROVERSY

Heading into Double Gameweek 27, much of the focus was on Brighton midfielders as over 1.5 million transfers went on Kaoru Mitoma (£5.5m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) and Solly March (£5.1m). The latter was the only one not to bag a double-digit haul in Gameweek 26’s 4-0 win over West Ham United and this time, at Leeds, his bad luck continued.

After initially awarding March the Seagulls’ second goal, FPL announced that various replays showed it was actually Jack Harrison (£5.7m) – adding an own goal to his early assist and eventual equaliser.

Naturally, March owners disagreed with this decision, with screenshots and zoomed-in footage being inconclusive either way.

Perhaps Wednesday night’s clash with Crystal Palace will mercifully bring him some attacking returns.

MAC ALLISTER STARS AGAIN

Just like last week, it was Mac Allister who registered the most points of this trio. He put Brighton 1-0 up by nodding home a Mitoma header and had a big chance when side-footing wide from near the penalty spot.

This was also set up by Mitoma, whose eight penalty area touches were the match’s joint-most. Both are superb bargains right now, although Mac Allister has transformed since moving into an advanced number ten role.

From the start of this in Gameweek 23, his 18 goal attempts have only been bettered by players that have played at least two times more than his four appearances.

The Argentine is top for expected goals (xG) during this time (3.80) but what will stop more purchases is Brighton’s Blank Gameweek 28.

Beyond that, they have a very promising Double Gameweek 29 but then Spurs (a), Chelsea (a) and Man City (H). Future doubles haven’t yet been scheduled.

BLANK FOR TONEY CAPTAINERS

The most-bought player for two consecutive weeks and currently captained by 49% of the top 100k, it makes total FPL sense that Ivan Toney (£7.8m) would then immediately blank at the start of his Double Gameweek, as Everton ended Brentford’s 12-match unbeaten streak.

Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) netted after 35 seconds and, despite an improved second-half performance from the Bees, nothing else was needed to secure a third 1-0 home win from Sean Dyche’s four in charge.

Toney’s goal attempts (green is on target)

Toney’s trio of goal attempts included a big miss, meeting Christian Norgaard‘s (£5.3m) deep cross with a diving header that landed wide. Frustrating for his many captainers, although Wednesday’s trip to Southampton gives more time for the decision to pay dividends.

BIG HENRY AND PINNOCK MISSES

Brentford won the xG battle 2.10 to 1.03 but crucially couldn’t convert further opportunities handed to Ethan Pinnock (£4.4m) and Rico Henry (£4.5m), bought by around 70,000 and 150,000 managers respectively for this double.

Left-back Henry almost fulfilled his attacking potential with a back-post header, only to be stopped by Jordan Pickford (£4.4m). Later, a clearance off the line denied Pinnock his second consecutive goal.

In stoppage time, there was even an effort from goalkeeper David Raya (£4.8m). The Spaniard was on the verge of a bonus point after making five saves but missing such a big chance pushed him out of contention.

Many managers opted for Raya because he’s the league leader for saves – justified here – although the absent clean sheet makes it of little consolation. Heading into this week, Brentford’s back five had over 109% effective ownership (EO) within the top 100k.

MAN CITY BACK ON CLEAN SHEETS

Meanwhile, one defence that is starting to deliver belongs to Man City. Between Gameweeks 15 and 25, the champions had only kept two clean sheets from 13 matches, even though they’re the season’s best backline for conceding a lack of goal attempts (202), shots on target (60), big chances (35) and expected goals (21.98).

Erling Haaland‘s (£12.2m) late penalty secured a 1-0 victory that extends Crystal Palace’s winless run to ten games and makes the Norweigan this season’s first player to reach 200 FPL points.

The Eagles had no shots on target and this was Man City’s second clean sheet in a row, as they finally return to their previously-tight ways.

Although they’re without a Gameweek 28 match and then have a trip to Liverpool, the fixtures are ripe for investment from Gameweek 30 onwards. Expect more concentration from Pep Guardiola’s side as the season reaches its business end and the title race intensifies, with Ederson (£5.4m) and Nathan Ake (£5.1m) providing good options.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Black Knights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Took a punt on Mitoma C over Toney as i thought his two games had more goals for his team. Halfway there towards a decent green around 100k.

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      same , he could get more if … hope he starts shooting in next game

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        If he scores in the next game, I'll be very happy. Toney would need a lot to match him then.

        Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      You already have return on Mitoma, I took a punt on Solly "everyone's scoring but me" March(c).

      Its only a game but sometimes I hate it.

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        believe it or not i was absolutely sure MacA will score but was too stubborn to lose any of salah, rash, saka (mitoma) think i’ll follow my gut more towards season end

        Open Controls
  2. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Bottomed
    which option :
    a. Darwin + Tark to Watkins + Chilwell (10 players)
    b. Darwin + Haaland to Watkins/Havertz + Kane(11 players)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Orion
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    What about Haaland to Watkins for next to GWs ?

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      *two obviously

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      if ur team is gtg in 28 and u got a plan to get him back fire away

      Open Controls
  4. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    So CP will surely bend over against the Arsenil next gw considering Vieira is their manager?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Yes, that's exactly how it works.

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      not sure about that CP is quite tight at the back )

      Open Controls
    3. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      What a dumb comment. 🙄

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Not really, Vieira cares more about Arsenal than CP. If CP lose again he might get sacked though

        Open Controls
      2. Bonus magnet
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Now then Blackburn Rover

        Open Controls
  5. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Which three clubs you guys think will get relegated?

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      sou, leeds, and one of bou or eve

      Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      3 at the bottom currently

      Open Controls
    3. Ram sey Coq uel in
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'd go , Crystal Palace , Leicester , & Leeds

      Open Controls
    4. Bonus magnet
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Forest

      Bournemouth

      Southampton

      Open Controls
  6. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Good afternoon everyone!

    Would appreciate any thoughts on the below plan, chasing 50 point deficit which I appreciate isn't huge but teams are similar plus he still has his WC to go.

    Current team:

    Raya
    Henry / Castagne / Zinchenko / Trippier
    Saka / Odegaard / Maddison
    Kane / Toney

    Kepa / Rashfrd / Mitoma / Estupinan / Haaland
    2FTs 0.9 ITB

    Gw28 : Haaland > Havertz - Play 11
    GW 29: Zinchenko & Odegaard > James & Bowen - 13 doubles, Play BB
    GW 30: Roll Transfer
    GW 31: Havertz / Toney & Bowen > Haaland & Almiron - 2 Newcastle doubles + 2 Birghton doubles.

    Feels like it would make or break the season. Would you go for it?

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I’d go Chilwell over James. One blade of grass too long rules James out for three weeks. Not convinced on Bowen. I know they’re juicy fixtures but West Ham look pretty poor. Could be DGW fever and ode could outscore him in one game. Just my thoughts

      Open Controls
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        yep could defnitely do James instead.

        Appreciate the thoughts, thanks

        Open Controls
  7. JonnyOnionRings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Nothing to lose sitting around the 1.6 million mark. Benched Gabriel and Ode this week.

    TAA, Darwin and Haaland to Chilwell, Watkins and Havertz for a -4

    Gives me 10 for the week with

    Kepa
    Trippier, Chilly, Gabriel
    Maddison, Saka, Ode
    Toney, Watkins, Havertz

    Sanchez - Rashford, Mitoma, Esta

    Next week will move Saka to Bruno and have 11 doublers. Trying to get some differentials in my mini league as I'm 150 points off and need to try something bold.

    FH in 32

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Agreed on it being the time to roll the dice. I don’t know what’s happening in GW32 but I’d FH in 29 to get players I wouldn’t want long term ie Billing & Bowen. Purely DGW fever but a huge chance to go ultra differential. Flip side is it could truly end your season lol. That’s what i’d do

      Open Controls
  8. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Anyone considering Havertz over Watkins? He's got better fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      nope

      Open Controls
    2. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      It's worth considering as he seems to be coming into form, but I'd come down on the side of Watkins

      Open Controls
    3. JonnyOnionRings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Getting both

      Open Controls
    4. Bandwagonesque
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      I did consider it. But I decided to get Chilwell as my Chelsea player and Watkins as my forward. Would rather spread the risk than buying two Chelsea players.

      Open Controls
  9. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    What do you reckon here please? 1FT, 2.2 ITB, still got WC

    Ward (Steele)
    Trippiper Botman Kilman Gabriel (Trent)
    Saka Odegaard JWP (Mac Allister Rashford)
    Kane Toney (Haaland)

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      How badly do you want Haaland (blank + LIV)?

      I’d get Watkins for him and could even then transfer him back to Haaland in GW30

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I'm probably going to keep Haaland, bench this week and play him v Liverpool

        Open Controls
  10. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Salah, Andreas -> Saka, Maddison

    For a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Woy_is_back
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Why Maddison?

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Want to catch his haul

        Open Controls
  11. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Captain Odegaard or Martinelli next gw?

    Open Controls
    1. Woy_is_back
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Leaning towards the Norwegian

      Open Controls
    2. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Either could pay off. Think I'd go with Odegaard

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Yeah, think he will get a brace

        Open Controls
    3. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      It’s Saka’s turn now.

      Open Controls
    4. boc610
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      kane

      Open Controls
    5. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Odegaard between those 2

      Open Controls
  12. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Not getting either of Watkins or Havertz but Watkins is the obvious choice between those 2 imo.

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Nacho?

      Open Controls
  13. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Assuming they play all games in GW28+29, who’d you prefer?

    A) Havertz/Felix

    B) Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Dead Balls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      A) if chasing - Everyone and my cat has Toney

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I’m always chasing babyyyy

        Open Controls
  14. boc610
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Pep going in two footed on KDB

    Open Controls
  15. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Are you considering Toney (c) against a leaky Leicester defence this week or do you prefer a midfielder or even Chilwell for the armband?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Kane or Saka for me

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        32 mins ago

        Trying to be too clever imo. The top scorer will almost certainly be a dgw player.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          No DGW next GW

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 12 Years
            10 mins ago

            Sorry, misread 🙂

            Open Controls
      2. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Kane seems such an obvious pick this week. I don't see what everyone is debating.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Chilwell for me

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Chilwell atm but might re-assess.

      Open Controls
    4. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Chilwell

      Open Controls
  16. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    Took a punt on Emerson Royal on WC26, which has not paid off!
    Worth the move to Chilwell?
    Other defenders are:
    Trippier Botman Zinchenko Estupinan

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      I did the same with Davies in GW25, and with a mind to BB29. I still think the fixtures are good for TOT, but I was expecting one CS out of the last two games.

      I’m not a fan of defensive double ups, so it would be between Botman and ER —> Chilwell for me. I’d probably take Botman out.

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        Interesting.... Bought Botman for the next few. Want to keep Estupinan for future doubles.

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Is the plan to play Botman every week? BB29? I reckon only one game (West Ham) in the next six is a good bet for a clean sheet. Maybe two if Johnson is out for NFO. Botman doesn’t offer too much outside CS.

          Open Controls
        2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Yer I’d definitely keep Estu.

          Open Controls
        3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Although, ER is definitely not as nailed as Botman and seems to have a knock. Maybe go ER then!

          Open Controls
    2. 11 smelly shirts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yeah, Chilwell for ER makes totally sense

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      I got ER on WC just correct the error & go Chilwell

      Open Controls
    4. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys, think ER to Chilwell makes sense.
      Then it's Haaland to Kane/Watkins to play 10.....

      Open Controls
  17. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is it okay to go without Saka for the run in?

    Anyone has an idea what his Top10k ownership is?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      78%. High risk, high reward.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Saka has an EO of 77%

      Open Controls
    3. Slitherene
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Thanking of getting in Maddison for Saka

      Open Controls
    4. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      You wont get herpes.
      live a little.

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 4 Years
        just now

        The first time I'm at 25k, don't know if I should keep on attacking or play safe.

        Open Controls
    5. 11 smelly shirts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      I just looked at his points this season. Only twice he delivered 10+ points and 10 times he failed to deliver (incl. CS). You made me thinking. He's most likely the same like Salah. Either big points or nothing. Could be worth it. Question is whom you want to bring in and if this/these player/s outscores Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thinking of Maddison

        Open Controls
    6. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes. He's very hit or miss.

      Open Controls
  18. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Original plan was to do Martinelli + Toney -> Bruno + Nacho in BB DGW29. With Casemiro's suspension, is this move still sensible?

    Planned DGW29 team:
    Raya Ward
    Shaw Zinc Tripp Henry Mings
    Rashy Saka Bruno Maddison Mitoma
    Kane Haaland Nacho

    Open Controls
  19. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Seen some talk about Estupinan and the Australia game before dgw29 and I have to say that:
    -In 27/9 he faced Japan in Ecuador(not that close to England) 4 days before kickoff of Saturday's game vs LIV where he started and played the full 90
    -In 27/3 he faces Australia in Australia, 4 days before BHA-BRE. I don't think there will be an issue. And after all Ecuador play 2 friendly games in 4 days against Australia, so he may just ask to play in the 1st game...

    Open Controls
  20. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Do Ten Hag wants Leao and not Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      So*

      Open Controls
  21. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Gameweek 29

    What’s everyone doing with there Arsenal assets I have Saka Martinelli and Zinchenko and was thinking Saka and Zinchenko out for Shaw and Salah for dgw???

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Keeping. Not that excited by the Salah double.

      Open Controls
    2. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      I am planning Martinelli + Toney -> Bruno + Nacho/Ings. Need to observe where Burno plays now that Casemiro will be suspended.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Good point. Another worry is their defending without Casemiro. Still probably getting Shaw, but slightly uncertain, Chilly is an option also.

        Open Controls
    3. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Keeping. Planning Andreas>Bruno for 8 doublers in a 3-5-2.

      Open Controls
    4. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Had been planning Martinelli and Zinchenko to Bruno and Shaw.

      Might just play it week by week now. Arsenal guys in one match against Leeds could still be quite good.

      Open Controls
    5. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Forget Salah. Liverpool are a joke away from home this season. City and Chelsea away in their double, forget it.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        It’s not just away games. We like tough oppo. Been like this for a while. Feel like we need a Spurs, City or Utd every other week.

        Open Controls
    6. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have Mee in my team and Zinch has Leeds 29. CS and/or assist is unlikely, but not impossible. I believe I am keeping him.

      Open Controls
  22. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Free hit time! Keeping my four original starting players so as not to get burnt!

    Reya
    TRIPPIER SALIBA Chilwell
    Son Saka Maddison MARTINELLI
    Kane Watkins TONEY

    WARD 5.5 TARKOWSKI Mings

    Open Controls
  23. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which would you do?

    A) Salah + Lewis -> Maddison + Trippier (-4)
    B) Salah -> Maddison (free)

    Kepa
    Schar - Tarkowski - White - Lewis*
    Saka - Odegaard - Salah*
    Kane - Haaland* - Toney

    Ward - Rashford - Estupinan - Andreas

    * = blank

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  24. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Not sure I have to think about my moves too much this week. Could maybe watch the Villa replay to give a final consideration to Watkins, but I'm thinking TAA & Darwin - Chilwell & Havertz for:

    Raya
    Chilwell (C) Trippier Schär Moreno
    Saka Maddison
    Toney Havertz Iheanacho
    (Leno, Estupinan, Rashford, Mitoma, March)
    BB29, FH32, TC34

    Could toss in Schär - James if I'm feeling lucky.

    Open Controls

