FPL notes: Mac Allister stars again + Toney’s blank

We continue to assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Gameweek 27 in our Scout Notes series.

Here, we focus on Everton v Brentford, Leeds United v Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace v Manchester City.

The numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

We’ve currently got a seven-day free trial running, too, so you can try before you buy.

MARCH ‘GOAL’ CONTROVERSY

Heading into Double Gameweek 27, much of the focus was on Brighton midfielders as over 1.5 million transfers went on Kaoru Mitoma (£5.5m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) and Solly March (£5.1m). The latter was the only one not to bag a double-digit haul in Gameweek 26’s 4-0 win over West Ham United and this time, at Leeds, his bad luck continued.

After initially awarding March the Seagulls’ second goal, FPL announced that various replays showed it was actually Jack Harrison (£5.7m) – adding an own goal to his early assist and eventual equaliser.

SCOUT: After review, #PL Match Centre have deemed Brighton’s 2nd goal to be an own goal scored by Jack Harrison. There is no assist.#FPL #LEEBHA https://t.co/OvcMp35Q0P — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) March 11, 2023

Naturally, March owners disagreed with this decision, with screenshots and zoomed-in footage being inconclusive either way.

Perhaps Wednesday night’s clash with Crystal Palace will mercifully bring him some attacking returns.

MAC ALLISTER STARS AGAIN

Just like last week, it was Mac Allister who registered the most points of this trio. He put Brighton 1-0 up by nodding home a Mitoma header and had a big chance when side-footing wide from near the penalty spot.

This was also set up by Mitoma, whose eight penalty area touches were the match’s joint-most. Both are superb bargains right now, although Mac Allister has transformed since moving into an advanced number ten role.

From the start of this in Gameweek 23, his 18 goal attempts have only been bettered by players that have played at least two times more than his four appearances.

The Argentine is top for expected goals (xG) during this time (3.80) but what will stop more purchases is Brighton’s Blank Gameweek 28.

Beyond that, they have a very promising Double Gameweek 29 but then Spurs (a), Chelsea (a) and Man City (H). Future doubles haven’t yet been scheduled.

BLANK FOR TONEY CAPTAINERS

The most-bought player for two consecutive weeks and currently captained by 49% of the top 100k, it makes total FPL sense that Ivan Toney (£7.8m) would then immediately blank at the start of his Double Gameweek, as Everton ended Brentford’s 12-match unbeaten streak.

Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) netted after 35 seconds and, despite an improved second-half performance from the Bees, nothing else was needed to secure a third 1-0 home win from Sean Dyche’s four in charge.

Toney’s goal attempts (green is on target)

Toney’s trio of goal attempts included a big miss, meeting Christian Norgaard‘s (£5.3m) deep cross with a diving header that landed wide. Frustrating for his many captainers, although Wednesday’s trip to Southampton gives more time for the decision to pay dividends.

BIG HENRY AND PINNOCK MISSES

Brentford won the xG battle 2.10 to 1.03 but crucially couldn’t convert further opportunities handed to Ethan Pinnock (£4.4m) and Rico Henry (£4.5m), bought by around 70,000 and 150,000 managers respectively for this double.

Left-back Henry almost fulfilled his attacking potential with a back-post header, only to be stopped by Jordan Pickford (£4.4m). Later, a clearance off the line denied Pinnock his second consecutive goal.

In stoppage time, there was even an effort from goalkeeper David Raya (£4.8m). The Spaniard was on the verge of a bonus point after making five saves but missing such a big chance pushed him out of contention.

Many managers opted for Raya because he’s the league leader for saves – justified here – although the absent clean sheet makes it of little consolation. Heading into this week, Brentford’s back five had over 109% effective ownership (EO) within the top 100k.

MAN CITY BACK ON CLEAN SHEETS

Meanwhile, one defence that is starting to deliver belongs to Man City. Between Gameweeks 15 and 25, the champions had only kept two clean sheets from 13 matches, even though they’re the season’s best backline for conceding a lack of goal attempts (202), shots on target (60), big chances (35) and expected goals (21.98).

Erling Haaland‘s (£12.2m) late penalty secured a 1-0 victory that extends Crystal Palace’s winless run to ten games and makes the Norweigan this season’s first player to reach 200 FPL points.

The Eagles had no shots on target and this was Man City’s second clean sheet in a row, as they finally return to their previously-tight ways.

Although they’re without a Gameweek 28 match and then have a trip to Liverpool, the fixtures are ripe for investment from Gameweek 30 onwards. Expect more concentration from Pep Guardiola’s side as the season reaches its business end and the title race intensifies, with Ederson (£5.4m) and Nathan Ake (£5.1m) providing good options.