Scout Notes March 13

FPL notes: Watkins’ goalscoring form, Alex Moreno’s impact

Our recap of the Gameweek 27 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action continues with some takeaways from West Ham United v Aston Villa and Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

IN-FORM WATKINS

Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) cannot stop scoring. The former Brentford man broke the deadlock with a header from Alex Moreno’s (£4.4m) sublime cross in east London, taking his tally to six goals in his last seven Premier League matches. He probably should have had another before the break, too, but fired straight at Alphonse Areola (£4.3m).

Since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup, only Erling Haaland (£12.2m), Marcus Rashford (£7.4m) and Harry Kane (£11.7m) have scored more goals in the competition than Watkins.

Above: Players sorted by goals scored from Gameweek 17 onwards

It’s also worth noting Watkins has scored four in a row away from home, a potentially important factor given that Aston Villa visit Chelsea and Leicester City in Double Gameweek 29.

An appealing home clash against Bournemouth precedes that, so it’s easy to see why he is currently the third most-bought player of Gameweek 28, already earning over 80,000 new FPL owners.

As for Aston Villa, they have found the net in all 13 of their league games under Unai Emery, averaging a very decent 1.6 goals per game. Only Tottenham Hotspur have outperformed their expected goals (xG) by a larger margin in that time, but all in all, the signs are positive under the Spaniard.

Watkins registered four shots in the box at the London Stadium, more than any other Villa player, yet his tally was comfortably beaten by West Ham’s Said Benrahma (£5.5m).

The Algerian netted his penalty and racked up a whopping 10 shots – only Martin Odegaard (£6.9m) has taken more in a single match this season (11 v Bournemouth in Gameweek 26).

“Said [Benrahma] took [the penalty] really well, so I’m pleased. At the start of the season, we missed a few, at Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, so to get a little bit more comfortable with them is good.

Manuel Lanzini has taken them quite a bit for us in European football and Said’s done it here and Lucas Paqueta has done it for us [at Leeds United in January], so we’re getting a bit more comfortable.” – David Moyes

THE GOOD AND BAD OF ALEX MORENO

Alex Moreno produced his second assist in four matches at West Ham, in another lively attacking display.

The number 15 was a constant outlet on the left flank, receiving more passes in the final third (14) than any other Villa player. In addition, he also whipped in five crosses and created three chances.

Above: Aston Villa’s average position map v West Ham in Gameweek 27, featuring Alex Moreno (no 15)

Since making his debut in Gameweek 20, Moreno is averaging 1.83 chances created per 90 minutes. For context, that’s more than Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m), Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) and Luke Shaw (£5.3m) in the same period.

However, he is still acclimatising to Unai Emery’s demands and sometimes struggles defensively. On Sunday, Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m) ran him completely ragged in the first half, which resulted in Lucas Digne’s (£4.6m) introduction on 64 minutes, in an attempt to shore things up at the back.

Moreno probably remains the favourite to keep his place against Bournemouth on Saturday, yet the picture is unclear in Double Gameweek 29, when Aston Villa visit Chelsea and Leicester City. Still, if he can nail down a place in this Villa XI, he has huge potential at just £4.4m.

ISAK IMPRESSES

After a run of five games without a win in all competitions, Newcastle returned to winning ways at St James’ Park on Sunday, with Alexander Isak (£6.6m) and substitute Miguel Almiron (£5.4m) on the scoresheet.

The former has now scored four Premier League goals in just 531 minutes this season, with his movement on Sunday stretching Wolves’ backline and giving their defenders a really tough time, especially in the first half.

“I’ve been wanting to play more but it has been giving me a bit of fuel and I’m happy to start today and get three points. I’ve had to be patient but I’ve been working hard. The team have been playing good but we haven’t got the results and today was all about winning. I was happy to have him [Trippier] as my assist-man today. It was a great delivery and a good header too.” – Alexander Isak

As for Kieran Trippier (£6.0m), his assist was his first since Boxing Day, with his creative importance to Eddie Howe’s side summed up by the fact he has created 38 chances from Gameweek 17 onwards. The next best at Newcastle in that period is Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.1m) on nine.

Above: Newcastle players sorted by chances created from Gameweek 17 onwards

However, Trippier later slipped as he tried to clear the ball, resulting in Wolves’ equaliser, which denied Newcastle their first clean sheet since Gameweek 21.

GORDON/SARABIA LATEST

Just a week after appearing in the first XI at Manchester City, Anthony Gordon (£5.1m) is now set for a spell on the sidelines. The ankle injury isn’t thought to be too serious but it will keep him out for at least a couple of weeks, ruling him out of Friday’s trip to The City Ground.

Eddie Howe said:

“It swelled up, we had it scanned. We were hoping that we could get away with it, and he would be all right, but unfortunately not, so he’ll probably miss the next two games. Not sure whether he’ll be back after the international break. We hope so, but not 100% certain.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

Meanwhile, Wolves’ Pablo Sarabia (£5.5m) also missed out with a “little problem” according to manager Julen Lopetegui.

“Sarabia has had a little problem in the last two days, that is why he stayed in Wolverhampton and he’s not here.” – Julen Lopetegui

214 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Captain-Useful
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Hi

    Can someone explain a free hit vs a wild card.

    Considering using one but what is the free hit effect vs the wild card?

    Thank you.

    Open Controls
    1. sonova
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      after free hit your team reverts back to the one you started with. Wildcard is a permanent change.

      Open Controls
    2. A Pillow of Winds
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Get out of this game before you've understood it's workings and its too late

      Open Controls
      1. Captain-Useful
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        lol no that does not make any sense.

        Open Controls
    3. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      FH is unlimited changes for 1 week only, then old team comes back. WC is unlimited changes and that's the team you go forward with.

      Open Controls
    4. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Both of them allow you to make unlimited transfers.
      The difference is if you play WC, the players you get will stay in your team while with FH you get them only for one gw and after that the team reverts as it was the gw before playing FH

      Open Controls
  2. pakornk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Is it best to use Wild Card in GW28, then benchboost in 29?

    I still have all chips in tact.

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      WC in 28 is debatable but I see no better GW to BB than 29. its a no brainer for me

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        a week 28 WC would be id imagine :

        Kepa (ward)
        Chilwell Trippier Botman Gabriel (Estup)
        Saka Martinelli Maddison (Rashford , Mac)
        Watkins Kane Havertz

        And a decent bb in 29 with Ward Martinelli Gabriel

        Something like that , money to get Haaland back and probably Salah later for Saka

        Open Controls
        1. Fit_to_drop
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          I am wildcarding this week. Here is my team for comparison. I have had feedback from other posters saying its weak on doublers considering it s a WC but I've looked at it over and over and its hard to pick a team for 28 AND 29 AND where you are happy to keep most of the assets afterwards

          9 players in 28 (which Im fine with)
          10 doubles & 5 singles in 29

          Pope* Kepa*
          Chill* Estu* Tripp* Mings* Zinchenko
          Mitoma* MacAllister* Rashy* Saka Marti
          Havertz/Watkins* Kane Haaland

          Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Nice one, holding your chips mate. I did too (except FH25). Im going to use BB29 and WC34. This because my team is great for 29 with 12 doublers and Gabriel Saka Kane. If you team isn't having a lot of doublers for 29 then you should do WC28 BB29 imo as a lot of good gw28 assets are great for 29 too

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Its a popular week to BB, being the biggest DGW of the season. GW34 is the only other one I'd consider - most likely additional fixtures being:
      Brighton v Man Utd
      City v West Ham
      Liverpool v Fulham

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Im considering BB34, Brighton's other fixture is WOL(H), ManCity's is FUL(A) and ManUtd's is AVL(H).
        I see more solid picks there than dgw29 where, apart from Brighton, i dont like either the fixtures or the teams that double

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          I had a little tinker, and I think you can put together quite a strong BB34. Budget is a bit more of an issue if including Salah, Trent, Darwin & multiple City players. Main drawback for me is I haven't played TC yet & I don't see many better opportunities remaining than Haaland 34.

          Open Controls
          1. Shark Team
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Yes money could be tight but Brighton assets are at least cheap. I wasted my TC on Haaland gw20 but looking at the fixtures I was thinking that Haaland gw37 might smash it. If the title race is still on no UCL to worry, 2 home fixtures for Haaland where goal difference matters would be massive

            Open Controls
            1. Shark Team
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              My bad there aren’t 2 home fixtures

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                Dare I leave it that late? Not sure if CHE bha is as good.

                Open Controls
                1. Shark Team
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Yes its a risk, BB29 might be better than 34 after all so not worth. (In 34 there's rotation risk though for Haaland)

                  Open Controls
                2. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 34 mins ago

                  If the City v WHU game goes in 37 I might reconsider TC. But will probably still BB29 unless my squad takes a real hammering over the IB

                  Open Controls
    4. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Depends on your team, but this is a solid strategy, yes. How many players do you have for 28 and how many doublers in 29?

      Open Controls
  3. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Which move has a higher upside?

    A) Salah -> Maddison
    B) Haaland -> Havertz

    Kepa | Iversen
    Trippier White Pinnock Kilman Mings
    Salah* Saka Odegaard
    Kane Watkins
    ¦ Haaland* Rashford Mac Allister

    Not too invested in either.

    Open Controls
  4. fredmnz
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Any advice for GW28??

    Kepa
    Zinchenko-Pinnock-Trippier
    Saka-Maddison-Martinelli-Rashford*
    Kane-Toney-Haaland*

    Sanchez*, Shaw*, Mitoma*, Estupinan*

    Dont want to get rid of Rasford and Haaland, so I'm thinking on a FH

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Shaw to Chilwell and hold the freehit

      Open Controls
      1. fredmnz
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yeah I get you, but Shaw is in a great form (despite that liverpool game) and doubles at 29. Seems wrong

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Its an extra game this week + id expect United to conceed in 29 as Casemiro is suspended.

          Chilwell a captain option this week also

          Could always selll Estu who has the crazy international break matches in Australia before 29

          Open Controls
  5. Ruud van Basten
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    I need a mid to replace Salah, price not a problem, would like Villa or Chelsea but both their mids are a minefield, any opinions please? Also, anyone know much about Traore, he played an hour yesterday, which would appear he could be being eased into the starting line up so maybe a good option???

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I have Salah, we have come this far and there are a lack of decent mids to replace him with in week 28.

      Im holding and replacing Haaland instead

      Open Controls
    2. Lionel Fellaini
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I’m going to take a punt on Son

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Soton have clean sheets against Chelsea , United in the past 3 weeks

        Spurs could as easily lose this weekend

        Open Controls
        1. Lionel Fellaini
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Or Spurs could beat them 9-0. Anything could happen really. He was only a 1 week punt. The last time I got him in he scored a hatty from the bench. We love this game!

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I also bought him that week and captained him

            So ya its not a bias.

            Open Controls
  6. RICICLE
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Hi guys,

    As it stand for GW28, I have the following:

    Kepa
    Trippier - White - Shaw - Tarkowski
    Odegaard - Saka
    Toney
    _____________________________________________
    Raya: Shaw: Rashford: Mitoma: Salah: Haaland: Darwin

    0.8 ITB, 1FT

    I only have FH left, which I’ll maybe play in 29
    Just wondering if these moves are worth it for GW28:

    Salah + Darwin > Maddison + Kane for a -4?

    This will make it 10 players, and don’t necessarily like pool for their 29 double.
    Worth it? Thoughts welcome gents.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Id sell Haaland to Kane/Wakins

      You are losing 4 games in 29 with that -4

      Open Controls
      1. aleksios
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Makes perfect sense haha, cheers buddy!

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Just Halaland > Kane then to make it 9 for GW 28?

          Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Why would you FH29? You'd have a great team already with White, Tark & someone (hard to decide!) on the bench. Moves look fine

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        I have just looked, not really out much thought into it but it seems I’d have 9 players that double in 29 actually haha!
        Seems FH would be a waste here?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Definitely. I think a FH team would be mostly made up of players you already own. Maybe FH BGW32 or DGW34?

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Sorted, cheers pal, that’s true, not really sure how I’d properly shake it up with a FH in 29 with the players already got, 32 or 34 would actually be way more useful. Think it’s just because I’m behind ML rivals, but they’ve already spurned their FH’s so I’ll be patient hehe

            Open Controls
  7. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Sell one for chilwell.

    A. Estupian
    B. Mee

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Mee.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Even if estupian misses one fixture?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          I doubt he will, but yeah, keep him for future DGWs in 31, 34, 37

          Open Controls
    3. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      A. Wouldn't sell Mee with a fixture this week. Brighton doubles are a way off and aren't even that good.

      Open Controls
  8. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Have 7 players so is this -8 worth it?
    Nketiah-Haaland-Salah
    To
    Kane-Havertz-Madds?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Disturbed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Probably

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
  9. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    James was out sick but do we know if it was a cold, flu, whatever? Is this likely a missed game and fine for the next, or missed game and still the walking dead?

    Double Brighton out for James & Watkins is my probable move. Reassess then if I need to take a hit to field XI or just be content with X ahead of the BB29 drama.

    Open Controls
  10. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Trying to get some ideas outside of my own for wk28. 0.0 in bank , 1FT, 9 starters

    What would you do?

    Ward
    Mee Trippier White Kilman
    Saka (c) Martinelli
    Toney Kane

    Non playing : Steele, Dunk Haaland Rashford Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      *Also have Salah

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      No BB29?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Used long ago and got a decent Ward 12 point haul and Schar 6 way back before Christmas

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I've read enough of your comments today to know that you'll probably like one of these suggestions & dislike the other, but I would do Mee & Salah - Chilwell & Maddison

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Cheers

        Yep i have looked a this also. Lots to think about

        But feel either of these would be better :
        Dunk + Haaland > Chilwell + Waktins
        or
        Andreas + Haaland > Maddison + Waktins

        Gives me alot more dgw players

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          No objections 🙂

          Open Controls
  11. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Thinking about taking a punt on Nacho but haven't really seen him mentioned at all around these parts. Any specific reason I should avoid? Stats seem fine, albeit Watkins is slightly ahead. But fixtures are great.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I had planned to buy him this week - however im slightly put off by the random changes rodgers is making and may just go Waktins

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      rodgers factor but go ahead if u feel it

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I got him before the (frustrating) Saints game. Hanging in there, could go either way but he definitely has haul potential

      Open Controls
  12. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Who makes way for Chilwell?

    A....estu and field 11 in gw28

    B....Henry and field 10 in gw28

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  13. DLLM
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Gonna start with 10 players in 28 then BB in 29.

    Kepa
    Trippier henry gabriel chilwell
    Saka odegaard maddison
    Kane watkins

    Sub: ward, haaland, rashford, mitoma, estupinan

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Nice team.

      Open Controls
  14. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Haaland > havertz? Would lose value, but ...

    Open Controls
    1. DLLM
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Not keen on havertz.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Watkins worth it?

        Open Controls
  15. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Thinking Haaland to Watkins or Havertz to field 11 in BGW 28,
    and a -4 to do Sanchez, Zinchenko and Ødegaard to Kepa, Chillwell and Macallister to BB with 13 doublers + Saka and Kane in DGW 29.

    A) Worth it (leaves me money to get Haaland back for FT in GW 30)
    B) Keep Haaland, play 10 in DGW 28 and BB with 12 doublers in DGW 29, no hit

    Open Controls
    1. DLLM
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      B. Might have to spend the precious FT elsewhere later.

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
  16. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Raya
    Trippier Mee Chillwell Zinchenko
    Martinelli Saka Maddison
    Watkins Kane Toney

    Ward Rashford Mitoma Estup

    Took a -4 James and Haaland to Chillwell and Watkins

    What you think?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Very GTG

      Open Controls
  17. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Son or Saka? Got Martinelli.

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Son is a nice punt , Tross instead ?

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Trossard is a bit risky with ESR and Jesus back

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        i think he is becoming an important element to arsenals play/attack mechanism even from bench he can get to points

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Yea some good business by Arsenal. Only €24m...

          Open Controls
  18. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    which option :
    a. Darwin + Tark to Watkins + Chilwell (10 players)
    b. Darwin + Haaland to Watkins/Havertz + Kane(11 players)

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      B with Watkins

      Open Controls
  19. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    I have never needed a Solly March 20 pointer more than i need it this week 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same here but I don't think it is going to happen unfortunately!

      Open Controls
  20. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Im coming around to the idea of losing Kane pre Bou for his Brighton game

    Gives a nice easy route to Haaland and more dgws in week 29

    Looking at this now :

    28 : field 11 with -4 : Andreas + Haaland > Maddison + Waktins
    29 : Saka > Brighton mid, 10 doublers + Play one of Martinelli / Kane
    30 : Kane > Haaland (c)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Oh you do want Maddi 😎

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        This sounds good. Maybe longer-term it is preferable to lose Kane rather than Salah

        Open Controls
  21. Black Knights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

