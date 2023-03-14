Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?

Our Members article series, reviving an old Scout strand called Tales of the Expected, explores the expected goals (xG) data from the last six matches, assessing each side from an attacking and defensive perspective.

In addition, we’ll also check out the form players on show.

Having last looked at these tables after Gameweek 25, it’s time to revisit them again, armed with the latest stats from our Members Area.

Only Premium Members are able to read these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

We’ve currently got a seven-day free trial running, too, so you can try before you buy.

TEAMS

XG: LAST SIX MATCHES

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to put up excellent underlying numbers and have been unlucky not to have scored more of late. In the last six matches, they have found the net 10 times but still underachieved their xG by a whopping 4.95, more than any other top-flight side. If they continue to perform in the same manner, the goals should continue to flow.

On Saturday, Leicester City were unfortunate to come away empty-handed against Chelsea after creating 2.52 xG. James Maddison (£8.1m) racked up five shots and three created chances without converting any of them into FPL points, but their attacking process has generally been good of late despite some difficult fixtures, offering encouragement to his owners.

LEICESTER CITY’S XG BREAKDOWN: LAST SIX MATCHES

GW27 (CHE) GW26 (sou) GW25 (ARS) GW24 (mun) GW23 (TOT) GW22 (avl) xG 2.52 1.93 0.02 1.63 1.68 2.57

Sean Dyche has now led Everton to three 1-0 home wins in the Premier League since replacing Frank Lampard, and since his arrival on 30 January only five clubs have won more Premier League points – Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. The Toffees are coaxing more out of Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) and his link-up with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) could be one to watch once the latter returns from injury.

Nottingham Forest’s attacking woes could be good news for Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) and co on Friday. They have created just 4.79 xG in the last six matches, which includes the penalty at Spurs which accounts for 0.78. They could be without their most influential and important player in Gameweek 28, too, with Brennan Johnson (£5.7m) carrying a groin injury.

However, Crystal Palace have shown even less in attack. They have failed to register a single shot on target in three consecutive Premier League games, the first team to do so since Opta started collecting data, with a trip to Brighton up next tomorrow.

CRYSTAL PALACE’S XG BREAKDOWN: LAST SIX MATCHES

GW27 (MCI) GW26 (avl) GW25 (LIV) GW24 (bre) GW23 (BHA) GW22 (mun) xG 0.21 0.17 0.70 1.09 1.08 1.36

XGC: LAST SIX MATCHES