Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?

Our Members article series, reviving an old Scout strand called Tales of the Expected, explores the expected goals (xG) data from the last six matches, assessing each side from an attacking and defensive perspective.

In addition, we’ll also check out the form players on show.

Having last looked at these tables after Gameweek 25, it’s time to revisit them again, armed with the latest stats from our Members Area.

TEAMS

XG: LAST SIX MATCHES

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to put up excellent underlying numbers and have been unlucky not to have scored more of late. In the last six matches, they have found the net 10 times but still underachieved their xG by a whopping 4.95, more than any other top-flight side. If they continue to perform in the same manner, the goals should continue to flow.

On Saturday, Leicester City were unfortunate to come away empty-handed against Chelsea after creating 2.52 xG. James Maddison (£8.1m) racked up five shots and three created chances without converting any of them into FPL points, but their attacking process has generally been good of late despite some difficult fixtures, offering encouragement to his owners.

LEICESTER CITY’S XG BREAKDOWN: LAST SIX MATCHES
GW27 (CHE)GW26 (sou)GW25 (ARS)GW24 (mun)GW23 (TOT)GW22 (avl)
xG2.521.930.021.631.682.57

Sean Dyche has now led Everton to three 1-0 home wins in the Premier League since replacing Frank Lampard, and since his arrival on 30 January only five clubs have won more Premier League points – Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. The Toffees are coaxing more out of Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) and his link-up with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) could be one to watch once the latter returns from injury.

Nottingham Forest’s attacking woes could be good news for Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) and co on Friday. They have created just 4.79 xG in the last six matches, which includes the penalty at Spurs which accounts for 0.78. They could be without their most influential and important player in Gameweek 28, too, with Brennan Johnson (£5.7m) carrying a groin injury.

However, Crystal Palace have shown even less in attack. They have failed to register a single shot on target in three consecutive Premier League games, the first team to do so since Opta started collecting data, with a trip to Brighton up next tomorrow.

CRYSTAL PALACE’S XG BREAKDOWN: LAST SIX MATCHES
GW27 (MCI)GW26 (avl)GW25 (LIV)GW24 (bre)GW23 (BHA)GW22 (mun)
xG0.210.170.701.091.081.36

XGC: LAST SIX MATCHES

  1. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Not sure whether to WC this week and then BB next week or hold for a few more GWs and WC with more information leaving me set up for the run in with my FH and BB still in fact..... What is everybody else thinking?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm thinking you meant 'intact', not 'in fact'.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Correct!

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          If I had BB then BB29 for sure - even without playing a WC, unless your team is dreadful without it.

          Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      8 mins ago

      WC in GW28 - depends how many starting 11 players you have available for GW28

      GW29 BB chip available I would play

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I have 9 for GW28 (10 if Bueno somehow recovers) and 8 doubling for GW29 (but two are keepers - Steele and Pope). I will have two FTs for then too so could bring in two more, or three with a hit.

        Open Controls
  2. v3n0m
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    Do Haaland -> Watkins now or wait?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      17 mins ago

      Now

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      If it’s a move you are sure you want to make then do it now as possibly a swing of .2 m in an hour

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It’s 0.1m if you bought and held Haaland since the start of FPL

        Open Controls
  3. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    March to perform well on the ides of March or should buyers beware?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      March's points already assassinated, but no-one will be buying before the blank regardless of the result this Ides of March.

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        just now

        et tu Opta

        Open Controls
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        C'mon man, I'm trying to shoehorn in a joke here

        Open Controls
  4. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Estupinian to Chilwell for free to get 11 out?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Contemplating this for (-4)

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Feels like this is a very popular move this week

      Open Controls
    3. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I did it for free but Everton won’t be easy. I think when they play away they tend to sit back more

      Open Controls
  5. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Haaland to Watkins after the robot scored 5 goals feels a little insecure now.

    Open Controls
  6. Origi-nal
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Had 6 players so looking to FH. Thoughts on this?

    Kepa
    Chilwell Trippier Gabriel
    Son Saka Martinelli Almiron Maddison
    Kane Toney

    Ward Cash Isak Mee

    Open Controls
  7. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Might be a week to Captain an attacking defender like Zinchenko or Trippier or even a Spurs defender with the XG of their opponents so bad.

    Open Controls

