Community March 16

‘The Great and The Good’: FPL transfers, rank, template + more

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead returns for the 2022/23 season with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry,  FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini-league winner and overall no.2 Suvansh.

“It’s, oh, so quiet

Shhhh, shhhh”

For those in the United Kingdom, the big noise this week was the lack of a certain television presenter and a muting of our usual Saturday night entertainment, so it was left to the football to do the talking.

In FPL land, all the chat up to Gameweek 27 was how many doublers was enough, which of the M&M&M Brighton midfielders was your favourite flavour and whether to Steele yourself and use a transfer on a £3.9m goalkeeper.

As the action kicked off, Solly March (£5.1m) scored, then didn’t score, then was adjudged to have scored but not on FPL and then finally did actually score. Confused? You should be.

The Great and The Good added their own drama with two of them Bench Boosting, Joe playing his Wildcard, and Az taking the top-scoring forward in the game out for a hit.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

I should’ve, would’ve, could’ve Bench Boosted this week was a familiar cry as those who decided to roll the dice hit the jackpot, with Arsenal players scoring well from the sidelines.

Ben Crellin and Fabio Borges were the ones to benefit with Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) timing his haul to perfection for these two Hall of Fame managers. They were this week’s highest scorers, with tallies of over 130 points – and this took Ben back to the top of The Great and The Good.

Ben sits just outside the top 1,000 and if he continues this momentum, this will be the first time in his FPL career that he will hit the magic three digits. FPL Harry is not that far behind, sitting at an overall rank of 1,239, so it looks to be a two-horse race between them for top spot in this made-up mini-league.

Fabio’s Bench Boost with double Arsenal defence paid off handsomely and he had a rank increase of 74% – the ‘GOAT’ is back!

They were not the only ones to score well, with 12 of the managers hitting centuries. All of those who Wildcarded in the last couple of weeks saw a surge in their ranks, so the likes of Az and Mark – who have held back on their chips – will be hoping to regain the advantage in the final weeks of the campaign.

WILDCARD

Joe pulled the trigger a week later than most and so was able to benefit from last week’s Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) haul and bring in some of the must-haves for the schedule ahead, including Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) and, of course, Alexis MacAllister (£5.5m).

He Wildcarded out Erling Haaland (£12.1m) for Ollie Watkins (£7.4m), who most have designs on now thanks to his extra couple of games in Gameweeks 28 and 29, plus a good run of form.

Perhaps the eyebrow raise was over his ditching of Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) but it was a sacrifice that needed to be made to maximize the doubles.

  • IN – Steele, Botman, Henry, Chilwell, Pinnock, MacAllister, Toney, Watkins
  • OUT – Ward, White, Shaw, Tarkowski, Coleman, Martinelli, Haaland, Gnonto

TRANSFERS

The full list of transfers is below:

  • Az – Toney, MacAllister (Haaland, Odegaard)
  • LTFPL Andy – No Transfers
  • Ben Crellin – Steele (Sanchez)
  • Fabio Borges – Steele (Sanchez)
  • Finn Sollie – No Transfers
  • FPL Harry – No Transfers
  • Joe Lepper – Wildcard
  • Geoff Dance – No Transfers
  • FPL General – No Transfers
  • Magnus Carlsen – Henry (Bueno)
  • Mark Sutherns – MacAllister, Steele (Andreas, Ederson)
  • FPL Matthew – No Transfers
  • Neale Rigg – No Transfers
  • Pras – No Transfers
  • Suvansh – No Transfers
  • Tom Freeman – No Transfers
  • Tom Stephenson – No Transfers
  • Zophar – No Transfers

Following last week’s groupthink Wildcard, it was a case of as you were, with the majority having based their overhaul on this week’s double-header for Brighton and Brentford.

Remarkably, a £3.9m goalkeeper was the major popular transfer as the two Bench Boosters tweaked their plans due to Robert Sanchez’s (£4.6m) omission last time out.

Mark also secured his services and took a hit in the process, but this was nothing compared to the headline-grabbing Az who used a minus four to kick out Haaland. Bold.

TEMPLATE

The full details for The Great and The Good is as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

Raya (13), Kepa (10)

Trippier (17), Henry (14), Estupinan (13), Botman (9), Zinchenko (8)

Saka (18), Rashford (17), Mitoma (14), March (13), Odegaard (11),

Toney (18), Kane (16), Haaland (15)

Solid as a rock.

Suvansh and Mark were the ones without Harry Kane (£11.7m) as they missed out on the forward’s brace against Forest – a particularly difficult pill for the Trees-supporting Mr Sutherns to swallow.

DIFFICULT SEASON

There has been lots of talk in this campaign about variance and the level of difficulty going up a notch due to the continued influx of both players and content into the game, so I thought it was worth seeing whether the stats play it out.

The chart below calculates the average rank of The Great and The Good up to Gameweek 26 in the last two seasons.

The results are startling, with the difference in average rank at this time last season being significant: last year they managed 53,000, whereas this season it’s 290,000.

This has played out over the full campaign, as even from the kick-off we saw a gap of 485,000 (2021/22) vs 1.6m (2022/23).

The other interesting point is the rollercoaster nature of the season, suggesting variance has played a greater part. The progress last year was a steady improvement whilst this campaign has been a wild ride for most.

I hope this has given a crumb of comfort to those suffering this time out.

CONCLUSION

The term “casual” is often used as a dirty word by the FPL community, but maybe it is now obsolete.

The comparison of The Great and The Good’s performance over the last two years suggests climbing up the ranks is getting harder, with more players and more information available to even those who are less engaged; yes, even that bloke in the office mini-league you had to explain xG to.

So, we have two choices: accept that our rank targets need to be adjusted or find a new edge, a different advantage that will allow us to gain rank on Malcolm from accounts.

A couple of days ago we lost Dick Fosbury, inventor of the Fosbury Flip in the high jump, who revolutionised the sport and gained an advantage over his competitors. I wonder if there is a Fosbury-like innovator amongst us who can discover a way to get the upper hand in FPL land?

Anyway, that’s all from me for now but remember, don’t have FPL nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

275 Comments
  1. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Which option.

    A. Henry to Chilwell (field 10)
    B. Estu to Chilwell (Field 11)
    C. March to Maddison (Field 11). Blocks Bruno transfer next week though.
    D. Save transfer (Field 10)

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Think I would go for B. maximise your chances of scoring well this week

      Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      D, but it’s tough

      Open Controls
    3. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      just now

      D, a FT is always handy after an IB

      Open Controls
  2. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    What do you think of this please?
    1FT, 2.2 ITB, still got WC

    Ward (Steele)
    Trippier Botman Kilman Gabriel (Trent)
    Saka Odegaard JWP (Mac Allister Rashford)
    Kane Toney (Haaland)

    Open Controls
    1. Loweowl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      Get rid of Trent

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Sell TAA for sure

      Open Controls
  3. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    KDB, Andreas, Patterson > Maddison, Almiron, Chilwell (-8)

    Plan to then do White > James next week.

    Kepa
    Henry, Trippier, White, !Patterson!
    Saka
    Kane, Toney

    Ward; (Haaland, KDB, Rashford, Mitoma, Estup., Andreas)

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I still have WC and FH, but plan to keep, these hits also set me up for BB next week, with Kane, Haaland and Saka my only SGW players.

      Open Controls
  4. cutch
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Sorry for repeating. Bottomed.

    Ward
    Trippier, Mee, Burn, Mings
    Jensen, Saka, Mitoma*
    Watkins, Toney, Kane
    Subs: Steele*, Salah*, Rashford*, Estupiñán*

    1 FT, 10 players for the GW, 13 DGWs for GW29

    A) Do nothing and save the FT
    B) Mitoma -> Martinelli
    C) Mitoma -> Odegaard
    D) Mitoma -> Trossard
    (if I sell Mitoma, I'd get him back for the DGW)

    Open Controls
    1. Loweowl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      what about Salah? Tough fixtures and a lot of money held in him

      Open Controls
  5. estheblessed
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I was thinking of using my WC then BB but with the international break I think a FH might be a better option and save the WC for another DGB.

    Whats everyones thinking on this?

    Open Controls
  6. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    What are your plans re Arsenal assets since GW29?

    Thinking about selling defender and there is also tough call whether to keep both mids or get rid of one.

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yep. Think I'll be selling Zinc & Odegaard next 2 weeks

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Attackers could haul vs Leeds but think I’ll swap White for Veltman

      Open Controls
  7. TSN
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    only have 5 men playing this gw. free hit or wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. cutch
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Depends on how many DGWs you have for next GW 29. If quite a lot, then FH. If only a few, then WC.

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Well you gotta do something. If you can field a strong team in 29 then FH.

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      WC

      Open Controls
  8. Loweowl
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    Advice needed please

    Ramsdale
    Trippier, Burn, Chilwell, Tark
    Saka, Martinelli, Rashford*
    Haaland*, Toney, Kane
    Subs: Ward, Andreas*, Mitoma*, Estupiñán*

    1 FT used this week (TAA > Chilwell) so now have 9 players for the GW28, 9 DGWs for GW29, 3.8m in the bank, FH, BB & WC still available

    A) Do nothing further
    B) Andreas > Maddison
    C) Haaland > Watkins
    D) Wildcard ready for Bench Boost GW29
    E) Anything else?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to WC for 29.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      B, plus Tark out next week, should setup a decent BB29

      Open Controls
      1. Loweowl
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        B would be a -4

        Open Controls
  9. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    I wildcarded 27 with an eye on BB in 29. Didn't know Wilson was a rotation risk 🙁

    12.9 ITB, do I buy havertz ?? (I can't believe I just typed that)

    keepa

    chilwell, trips, zinko, pinnock

    saka, martinelli, jensen

    watkins, toney, wilson

    (steele, rashford, estupian, mitoma)

    Open Controls
  10. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Have 9 players and 1FT
    A - Mitoma -> Maddison (have MacAlister)
    B - Haaland -> Watkins
    C - save

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  11. Dotherightthing
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    WC 28:
    Kepa,
    Chillwell, Trippier, Zinchenko, Aurier
    Saka, son, Maddison,
    Toney, Watkins, Kai.

    Steele, Rashford, Shaw, Mitoma.

    BB29:
    Change Son to Brighton or Liverpool for Free and then all double GW beside Saka and Zinchenko.

    GW 30 haaland back in as a ft

    G2G?

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Like it GTG

      Open Controls
  12. BrockLanders
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Bowen or Maddison for GW29??

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Maddison.

      Open Controls
  13. SouthCoastSaint
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    Bench boosting 29

    Sell Pinnock or Estupinan for Chilwell

    For free

    Open Controls
    1. TSN
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      pinnock

      Open Controls
    2. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      im selling Pinnock.

      Open Controls
    3. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Pinnock doubles though. No Arsenal asset to shift?

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        I cant see him doing that well in the double given their fixtures.

        Open Controls
    4. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Pinnock

      Open Controls
    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Pinnock easily, definitely not Estupinan

      Open Controls
  14. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    GW18, my OR was 1.7m

    As for this GW, i am 67K OR

    I want a gold medal quick

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/14571/history

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      Nice mate

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Nice, well played

      Open Controls
    3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      That’s nothing. I’ve risen 3.8m places in that time.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Phoenix!

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          More like dodo

          Open Controls
        2. Dags
          1 min ago

          Hey Menta ! How are ya? 🙂 How did the DGW go for you?

          Open Controls
    4. piotas
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      GW 18 you were 981,916 OR

      still impressive.

      Open Controls
  15. cutch
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    A) Odegaard
    B) Martinelli
    C) Trossard

    Currently on Ode because I thing he is the most nailed of the pack. Is that right?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Øde will likely play the most mins but I don't see Martinelli as especially risky

      Open Controls
  16. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Up inside the top 200k for the first time this season after a BB27 score of 126, which I think is my best ever! Been such a weird season, outside the top 2M around the World Cup and managed to make gains since the restart (was stubborn and stupid early on, not bringing in Haaland until GW13).
    There's still big gains to be made, plenty of points to play for (I anticipate losing out to Bench Boosters in DGW29).
    Big decision to be made this week is captaincy, and I think I'm leaning towards Toney again.

    Open Controls
    1. cutch
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      I like that the captaincy is a big decision again. So many gws with everybody captaining Haaland was a bit of a bore.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        So this.

        Congrats TicTac!

        Open Controls
        1. Tic Tacs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thanks bro!

          Open Controls
      2. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Agreed, so much more to be gained with a divergent captaincy decision.

        Open Controls
  17. Big Weng
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    WC this week for BB next week? 1FT (still have FH)
    Kepa
    Trips, White, Dark
    Martinelli
    Kane, Toney

    Open Controls
  18. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Anyone else still holding onto Dan Burn and hoping he will haul one day?

    Open Controls
  19. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/16/fpl-notes-brightons-midfield-share-points-as-toney-hits-new-heights/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_25734505

    Open Controls

