FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) almost up on us, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on Ollie Watkins (£7.4m) or Kai Havertz (£7.6m), selling Erling Haaland (£12.1m), captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Son, Billing or Saka on a wc?

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Blimey. Billing must be soo good to compete with Son and Saka

      1. ididnt
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Great stats atm and a good double to come

        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          I get that. Not disputing.

          I’d say Son

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Son or Saka

  2. A Pillow of Winds
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who's the better option?

    A: Mitoma
    B: Mac Allister

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Japanese Messi

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        If it was B, I would’ve probably said Argentinian Messi….

  3. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which one for DGW29?

    A) Neto
    B) Steele
    C) Ward

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      C

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        B I meant, sorry (well I’m not really sorry tbh)

        1. footballcandy
          • 6 Years
          just now

          B

          If you WC now 28, I would avoid C since Ward is probably out for 28. Who knows if he's back for 29.

  4. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anyone else on Saka (c)?

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      I’m on Kane(c) but thinking Shaw Foden ➡ Chilwell Son(c) -4

      Saka is looking pretty bad lately tbh. But he can still be in FPL points

    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Poor form

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Already tripling up on the attack. Don't think I could sweeten the deal with Saka (c).

  5. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is there much to chose between Mings and Cash?

    1. MattyW
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Cash not bailed

      1. MattyW
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Nailed

  6. footballcandy
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    What's your hunch-rate on Almiron starting tonight? On a scale 1-10

    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      8

    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hunch rate lol.

      8

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      9.5

  7. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    someone please tell me going with 10 and not going estup --> chillwel makes sense.

    1 ft, 6.1 itb

    kepa

    gab, trip, bot, mee, estup

    saka, ode

    kane, toney, watkins

    (raya, march, mitoma, rashford)

    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      im itching to push it and go chilwell but totally get the logic of holding the 2 transfers for the long break

    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Makes no sense not to do the switch.

  8. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is Schar confirmed out?

  9. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which one for DGW29?

    A) Raya
    B) Steele

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    2. MattyW
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

    3. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      B if hes nailed

  10. ZimZalabim
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    who to captain ?

    A. Kane
    B. Saka
    C. Chilly

  11. Manani
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    best defender for next 2 (already have Trippier)? CHiwell right?

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      just now

      yes

  12. Tomas_brolin
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you do zinchenko to Chilwell for a -4?

    Rationale being Tierney might start this week given zinchenko played 120 and then Chelsea have a double in 29 (although I have kepa already)

    Would still only give me 10 for this week as want to keep hold of rashford mitoma estupinan

  13. JohnLoken
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

