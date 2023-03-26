179
FPL Double Gameweek 29: Is Liverpool’s away form a worry?

Liverpool are among 12 teams who play twice in Double Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

With their final blank of 2022/23 behind them and another double to come in Gameweek 34, the Reds are back on the FPL radar.

But is Gameweek 29 one round too early?

Jurgen Klopp’s side contest two away fixtures in the upcoming Gameweek – and they have won only three times on the road this season.

And they’re not just any old away matches in Gameweek 29, being as they are against Manchester City and Chelsea.

In this article, we delve into the numbers to see if their travel sickness is just an anomaly or a cause for concern.

“Concerned, yeah, I see it. I think with the home games we are top four, if I’m right. With the away games we are not even in Europe. There is always a reason for the situation you are in and our away record is for sure [one of them]. We could have had more points at home as well – or maybe should have. Away, definitely. It was a big strength of us in the last years, it made a real difference between, but that’s how it is when you are successful, when you do the things consistently in the right way, with the quality we have, we have a good chance to win away or get away results as well. This season not often enough. It’s a clear point, to be honest.” – Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s away form, speaking after 1-0 reverse to Bournemouth in Gameweek 27

LIVERPOOL’S AWAY RECORD: 2022/23 v PAST SEASONS

2022/232021/222020/212019/202018/19
Played1319191919
Won313101413
Drawn34625
Lost72331
Goals scored1345393334
Goals conceded2017221712
Points1243364444

Liverpool were winless on the road until Gameweek 15, while their only away victory of this calendar year came against 10-man Newcastle United in February.

Trips to lowly Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Everton have not only seen the Reds fail to win but also fail to score.

Even if they are victorious in all of their remaining fixtures on the road, they’ll still finish with their worst away points tally since 2015/16.

LIVERPOOL’S AWAY DEFENSIVE STATS: 2022/23 v PAST SEASONS

2022/232021/222020/212019/202018/19
Shots conceded11.2 (4th)8.6 (2nd)9.2 (3rd)8.9 (2nd)9.6 (2nd)
Shots in the box conceded8.6 (7th)5.7 (3rd)6.2 (3rd)6.1 (2nd)5.7 (2nd)
Shots on target conceded4.8 (9th)3.2 (3rd)3.6 (4th)2.6 (1st)2.9 (2nd)
Big chances conceded3.3 (20th)1.6 (6th)2.3 (15th)1.9 (9th)1.1 (2nd)
Expected goals conceded (xGC)1.7 (15th)1.1 (4th)1.2 (7th)1.1 (3rd)0.8 (2nd)
Non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC)1.5 (15th)1.1 (4th)1.1 (4th)1.1 (4th)0.8 (2nd)

Above: Underlying numbers for Liverpool’s defence on the road in 2022/23. All figures are ‘per match’.

The big concern is at the back – and if you’ve watched Liverpool at any point this season, that won’t come as a shock.

Liverpool are rock-bottom for big chances conceded on their travels in 2022/23, while they rank 15th for xGC. In every department have they deteriorated from the previous seasons listed above, from plain old shots conceded to NPxGC.

Were it not for Alisson (£5.4m), the damage could have been even worse. The Brazilian shot-stopper has been responsible for preventing 3.1 xG in away fixtures this season:

Above: FPL goalkeepers sorted by expected goals prevented (xGP) in away matches this season.

Not that things have been much better at Anfield.

The Reds are ranked a poor joint-18th for big chances conceded in home fixtures, although their rate of xGC is the division’s sixth-best. In short: they may not be conceding tonnes of shots but the chances they do allow are high-quality in nature.

LIVERPOOL’S AWAY ATTACKING STATS: 2022/23 v PAST SEASONS

  1. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Anyone else tempted to FH their team in GW29?

    Open Controls
    1. Lucky Z
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I think everybody is able to build at least strong XI in GW29

      Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      nope.
      will have 11 DGW's without a WC and without any hits

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Nah 32 or later, BB 29

      Open Controls
  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Kai havertz sent home early. Germany wish him a speedy recovery

    Open Controls
    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Is he injured?

      Open Controls
      1. Hwanging by a Fred
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        Illness

        Open Controls
        1. Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          41 mins ago

          Thanks. That finishes my attempt at a bench boost so. James and havertz and Ianacho benches.

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 6 Years
            16 mins ago

            Attempting a BB with James lol

            Open Controls
            1. Haalander
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              He has been sitting on the bench for ages and since he’d came back I said I might as well utilise him. Maybe I’ll follow your YouTube channel since you’re such an expert

              Open Controls
  3. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Planning to use BB this week, I have 2 FT to use, what do you recommend?

    Kepa
    Pinnock Trippier Schar Estupinan
    Rashford Mitoma Maddison
    Kane Toney Watkins

    Raya Saka Martinelli Zinchenko 5.4 ITB

    Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Harold

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Saka A

      Open Controls
  5. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Kane g
    Saka a
    Kane aa

    Open Controls
  6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Damn saka

    Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Saka G

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Antony-esque

      Open Controls
  8. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Sakaaaaaaa

    Open Controls
  9. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    What a goal

    Open Controls
    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Lovely. Player bang in form.

      Open Controls
  10. Hairy Potter
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Great goal Saka

    Open Controls
  11. MANU4LYF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    If we don’t take Saka off Arsenal in the Summer I’m going to be fuming. He’s easily done enough to justify a move.

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      He'd be great as a back up to Sancho

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Or Antony

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          True - will Antony miss any games when he is collecting his Ballon D'or?

          Open Controls
      2. MANU4LYF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Sir Fergie always said two great players per position. We can make them take Garnaucho on loan and give him a bit of experience for us. Sweeten the deal for both parties.

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Neville Brown O'Shea.....

          Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      In a world where Antony and Mudryk are apparently worth near 100 million, I value Saka at 1 billion.

      Open Controls
      1. MANU4LYF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        Transfermarket.com has him valued at 110m. He’s been saying in private that he wants to go Utd - usually when a player’s head is turned their value is diminished a bit. 90m seems fair to me.

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          Nominated for the Poseidon Perseverance award , my pleasure fella 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. MANU4LYF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            15 mins ago

            This place hasn't been the same since he left. What a poster.

            Open Controls
            1. Debauchy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              10 mins ago

              Aye loved by Man U lovers and ABU s in equal measure

              Open Controls
  12. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Keeper sits on ball to stop Kane G 🙂

    Open Controls
  13. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    So I'll keep Kane and Saka for 29 then.

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Conte is no Southgate.

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I was anyway but it’s nothing to do with how England play

      Open Controls
  14. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Bench one.
    Saka, Mitoma, Rashford, Gakpo, Kane, Haaland.

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      38 mins ago

      Oh, or Toney.

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        Gakpo if Haaland fit

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCoyote97
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          Will play Haaland, if Haaland doesn't play, Gakpo comes on anyway. Win-win.

          Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Gakpo

      Open Controls
  15. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    And we are considering removing Kane and/or Saka for a hit to get a double week player when they have Everton and Leeds next……..

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Double gameweek fever.

      Open Controls
    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Dyche Everton at home though but yeah agree with your point

      Open Controls
    3. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yeah, keeping them seems a no brainer. Zinchenko and Martinelli though...

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        Yes- Ødegaard and Zinc going for me but Saka Kane staying

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah agreed.

          Zinchenko and Martinelli to Shaw and a brighton mid this week.
          Toney to Haaland next week
          Maddison to Bruno the following week.

          Saka and Kane in the team long term.

          Open Controls
  16. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Havertz illness rather than injury reason for withdrawal

    https://weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com/2023/3/26/23657214/kai-havertz-withdraws-from-germany-squad-due-to-illness

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Thank you for posting this

      Open Controls
    2. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Phew

      Open Controls
    3. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thanks for the update. I’m hoping he’s fit and good to go for the villa game. Already lost Reece again

      Open Controls
  17. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Ode owners holding or moving on?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not an owner, but what’s happened to him?

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Had a horrible foul via Rodri during Norway-Spain, but he played full 90 minutes. Was thinking of swapping for a DGWer anyway.

        Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Plan was to move to Bruno, Bowen or Brighton midfielder

      Open Controls
  18. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Was gonna do -12 to get rid of Saka Martinelli and Zinchenko for Shaw Bruno and March think I’ll swerve that now plus tough double for Utd???

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      26 mins ago

      Getting Shaw is madness given how badly he played vs Liverpool. Obviously keep Saka.

      Maybe Martinelli to Bruno if you can cover it?

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Shaw has so many fixtures tho. And manages to snag bonus points even when he doesn't play well.

        Open Controls
  19. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Currently watching England at Wembley.

    Never seen Saka in the flesh before.

    OMG - How good is he, absolutely brilliant and frightening that he is still so young, what a talent.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Enjoy. Great experience.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Lol but you’re still on FFS, FFS!

      Open Controls
    3. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      Put……your……phone…….away…….

      Open Controls
  20. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Specsavers appointment Bellingham

    Open Controls
  21. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Muddy off

    Open Controls
  22. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Wasted chance Saka

    Open Controls
  23. The Swan
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Can't believe Saka and Kane are still on. Scared manager

    Open Controls
  24. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Toney finally gets his chance

    Open Controls
  25. Tomerick
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Toney coming on. What are the odds?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      He just missed out on his bet of 80 minutes!

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Pillars
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
  26. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hey guys, how certain would you say Stones is to have a good run in the Man City team now?

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think he's played every game when he was available

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers dude

        Open Controls
  27. WVA
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Don't think anyone expected Maddison to last 84 minutes!

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Got most of a week to recover, but given the 34 announcement I'm tempted to move on to Bruno....

      Open Controls
  28. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Maddy off Grealish on

    Open Controls
  29. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts on taking some minus to fill up with Man United players when they have a DGW in 34?
    Thinking Zinchenko, Saka > Shaw, Bruno for -4

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good run, but I'm not sure I'd lose Saka even if Bruno has a couple more games. If you are FH 32 then perhaps but I would look at alternatives to lose that aren't Saka

      Open Controls
    2. Jones Kusi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I know it's not ideal but I get another penalty taker and a player with 2 more fixtures that is nailed.
      I can take out Odegaard but then I can't do Toney > Haaland

      Open Controls

