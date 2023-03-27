91
Scout Reports March 27

Can Conte’s exit improve Spurs players in FPL?

91 Comments
Share

One of the least surprising managerial departures of the season was finally confirmed on Sunday evening, as Antonio Conte exited Tottenham Hotspur after 16 months in charge.

The Italian officially parted ways with the Lilywhites by mutual consent but there was no way back for Conte after his post-Southampton rant in which he savaged everything from the “selfish players” at his disposal to the defeatist attitude permeating the club.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters.” – Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on Antonio Conte’s exit

WHO WILL TAKE CHARGE OF SPURS NOW?

Cristian Stellini will take charge of the team as acting head coach for the remainder of the season, with former caretaker boss Ryan Mason – who was in temporary charge at the back-end of 2020/21 – acting as assistant head coach.

WHAT’S STELLINI’S PREVIOUS AS HEAD COACH?

The 48-year-old Stellini has had limited managerial experience, although did sit in for Conte on the touchline and in press conferences earlier this season as the now-departed Spurs boss recuperated in Italy after surgery. Stellini, however, was still partly under instruction from Conte in terms of team selection.

“Today was a clear balance because Antonio is completely involved. Yesterday, the day before, he wants to listen and hear our feeling and our sensation. He gave us some advice during the match [through texts] and we ask to him sometimes, ‘we want to do this, we want to change this player,’ and he agree with us. He said sometimes wait and that’s it. We are in balance to decide and to listen what Antonio likes but he wants every time from me and Ryan that we say to him how we feel with the players, how we feel with the performance because the stadium is different to watching the game on the TV.” – Cristian Stellini, after the win over West Ham United in February – a match in which he deputised for Antonio Conte on the touchline

The new interim Spurs boss has had one stint as the bona fide head coach of a senior team, taking charge of Italian third-tier side Alessandria in 2017/18.

It didn’t go well.

Stellini didn’t even make it to the turn of 2018, being sacked after less than six months in charge after winning only two of his first 14 league matches.

Scoring goals was a problem, with Alessandria finding the net on just 13 occasions in those 14 fixtures – and four of those came in a rare victory over Olbia.

The Serie C outfit conceded 18 goals during that spell.

Stellini had previously taken charge of Genoa’s youth team for a more successful two years, winning 53% of his matches at the helm.

WHAT TACTICS DOES STELLINI PREFER?

“He started at the beginning of the year with a 3-5-2, then became 4-4-2 and changed to 4-4-1-1, which in the end is a 4-5-1 in disguise.” – Radio Gold on Cristian Stellini’s ill-fated time in charge of Alessandria

For a man associated with a regime that was (frustratingly, at times) religiously wedded to a 3-4-3, Stellini was actually quite tactically flexible at Alessandria and with the Genoa youth side.

A variation of a 4-4-2 was his most commonly used formation at both those clubs, although it’d be tough to pin him down to a preferred system given the frequency of change during his time in charge.

HOW DID SPURS PREVIOUSLY FARE UNDER RYAN MASON?

May 23, 2021GW38 Leicester2-4Spurs
May 19, 2021GW37 Spurs1-2Aston Villa
May 16, 2021GW36 Spurs2-0Wolves
May 8, 2021GW35 Leeds3-1Spurs
May 2, 2021GW34 Spurs4-0Sheff Utd
Apr 25, 2021EFL Cup final Man City1-0Spurs
Apr 21, 2021GW32Spurs2-1Southampton

Mason will assist Stellini for the remainder of the campaign, and of course, has some top-flight managerial experience of his own.

The former Spurs midfielder won five of his seven Premier League matches in temporary charge after the departure of Jose Mourinho, also losing 1-0 to Manchester City in the 2021 EFL Cup final.

The Lilywhites were actually the joint-highest scorers in the division under Mason, sitting fourth for expected goals (xG). Golf’s own Gareth Bale scored six of those 16 goals, while Harry Kane (£11.8m) was joint-top in the division for Opta-defined ‘big chances’ en route to four strikes of his own.

Spurs ranked ninth for expected goals conceded (xGC), meanwhile.

While Stellini has been tactically flexible, Mason stuck to his guns with a 4-2-3-1 throughout.

CAN STELLINI EMERGE FROM CONTE’S SHADOW?

“Great for Stellini and he’s popular with the players.

“Spurs are clearly going to take their time over the managerial decision (again) before appointing in the summer. Few expected it to be Stellini because of his bond with Conte, but you would have thought he’s given it his blessing because of it being a mutual parting of ways.

“It’s going to be fascinating to see how much Stellini deviates from what Conte was doing in the weeks ahead. You’ll of course get more of a sense of him as a head coach without Conte’s input. Will he stick with the formation? Injuries might ensure he has to.” – Football London’s Tottenham Hotspur correspondent, Alasdair Gold

A well-liked member of the Spurs backroom staff providing a feel-good bounce after the departure of an outspoken manager whose tenure became toxic… it’s happened before.

Mourinho giving way to Mason had some success, with the brand of football easier on the eye even if results were mixed.

Whether Stellini can emerge from the shadow of the Contean regime he has become synonymous with is another question.

The stand-in Spurs boss has followed Conte around from Turin to north London via Milan, and is closer to his predecessor than Mason was to Mourinho.

His time at Genoa and Alessandria shows that he does have tactical ideas of his own, although the personnel now at his disposal – more natural wing-backs than full-backs, a dearth of fit central midfielders – may slightly force his hand regarding formation.

SPURS WITH STELLINI/MASON ON THE TOUCHLINE
February 5, 2023GW22Spurs1-0Man City 
February 19, 2023GW24Spurs2-0West Ham  
February 26, 2023GW25Spurs2-0Chelsea  
March 1, 2023FA Cup fifth roundSheff Utd1-0Spurs
March 4, 2023GW26Wolves1-0Spurs

WHAT’S NEXT FOR SPURS

Spurs are one of just six clubs who don’t have a Double Gameweek still to come in 2022/23, although they do avoid a blank in Gameweek 32.

While the Gameweek 31 visit of Bournemouth leaps off the page, the fixtures around it aren’t the best.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool are, like Spurs, all pushing for Champions League qualification.

Even a trip to Everton in Gameweek 29 is not the appealing fixture it once was, with new Toffees manager Sean Dyche getting a tune out of his troops and overseeing three 1-0 home victories in his four matches in charge at Goodison Park.

The Gameweek 35-38 run-in looks more appealing although again, there’ll be ‘doublers’ from Brighton, Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs who will be bigger transfer priorities from an FPL perspective.

So immediate fresh Spurs investment doesn’t look likely despite Conte’s exit.

The big question for Fantasy bosses will be over what to do with Kane, a consistent goalscorer and FPL’s second-highest points scorer in 2022/23 but an £11.8m asset where funds could be drawn from to reinvest on Double Gameweek assets elsewhere.

As the most-sold forward of Gameweek 29, many owners have already made their minds up.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

91 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Could Sonny be a more reliable option?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Only if in Philadelphia.

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        When Kaned

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Athough Perisic & the 343 with Richarlison don't seem ideal for Son, he still had a great run under Conte last season so I'm not sure that his departure necessarily means Son returning to form. Plus, at his price, Son will likely block GW34 doublers like Salah/Bruno/Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Fair enough

        Open Controls
  2. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    I’m off to Kew Gardens to raid the wild garlic patch. Much pesto shall be made.

    Open Controls
  3. LC1
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Morning all!

    Please see below BB team with 1FT and 6.8 ITB to bring back Haaland for Toney next week;

    Kepa**
    Trippier** Estupinan** Mee** Henry**
    Maddison** Rashford** Mitoma**
    Watkins** Toney** Kane

    Steele** Zinchenko Martinelli Saka

    Would you get rid of Zinchenko, Mee or Henry for Shaw?
    And is worth getting rid of two of them for Shaw and Chilwell for - 4?

    FHing in BG32 fwiw.

    Thanks guys!

    Open Controls
    1. Gunnerssss
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Yes i will get rid one of brentford defenders

      Open Controls
    2. Brimble82
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I'm planning to ditch Mee, but can't get to Shaw so will go Martinez instead.
      I'd be tempted by the -4 - but I'm bias as I already own Chilly.

      Open Controls
  4. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Boost this bench Or bench this boost?

    Steele, Tarkowski, Saka, Kane

    Already taken -4.

    Open Controls
    1. Gunnerssss
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Bench boost surely

      Open Controls
    2. LC1
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      yes for sure

      Open Controls
  5. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Anyone know if ward will at least start one game for gw29?

    Open Controls
    1. anish10
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      doubt it unless iverson has a howler

      Open Controls
    2. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Ward has really messed with my BB. Now going to have to use ft to get Iversen and likely take a hit for Shaw.

      Open Controls
      1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        He would've got 2 points anyway

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Unlikely since Rodgers said he'd give Iversen a run of starts

      Open Controls
    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      No, Rodgers was pretty clear stating Iverson is going to have a run of games just like Ward had, so and unless something incredible happens Iverson will be the keeper till end of season

      Open Controls
  6. anish10
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Is this team worth BB? Saliba a doubt and highly unlikely Summerville plays both?

    0FT 5.9 ITB

    *DGW

    Kepa*
    Trippier* - Pinnock* - Botman*
    Rashford* - Salah* - Mitoma* - Saka
    Kane - Toney* - Watkins*

    Steele* - Summerville* - Tarkowski - Saliba

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      It's not great tbh, but its fixable. If you don't have WC left to setup BB34, I would probably take a -8 to change Summerville & Tarkowski

      Open Controls
    2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Gnonto inj so Summer could play both.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Oh I hadn't spotted that yet actually. Guess that does make Summerville more playable - you should get at least one start

        Open Controls
  7. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    I can use my transfer to get in 3 Brighton Mids or 2 Mids and bring in Estpunian for DGW 29

    A) March, Mitoma, and (Odegaard to Mac Allister)
    B) March, Mitoma, and (Gabriel to Estupinan)

    Which way would you go?

    Open Controls
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Brimble82
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      If it were Mac, Mit, Estu, I'd go that in a flash.
      But as you're weighing up between Mac & Estu it makes it trickier.
      I have Estu as I figure he's an easier bench moving fwds out of BB.

      Open Controls
  8. Arsenal players: Hold or sell?
    French Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Arsenal players

    DGW29 feels like a classic case where one Arsenal single gameweek midfielder may very well outscore a double gameweek player such as Bruno and/or Maddison.

    Saka - Hold or sell
    Martinelli - Hold or sell
    Odegaard - Hold or sell

    Zinchenko/Gabriel > Shaw/Newcastle defender seems way more obvious...

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Saka is a clear hold for me. Defenders can be moved out around now given the upcoming schedule (although I would stick with e.g. Zinchenko for Leeds if you needed a hit to remove him). Martinelli / Ødegaard can go either way really

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Also depends on whether you FH32

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Indeed

          Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      yeah it may well happen but the question is, which one of them? Unpractical to hold them all

      Open Controls
      1. French Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I Hold Gabriel, Martinelli & Saka - Thinking of the below:

        Gabriel > Shaw
        Martinelli > Fernandes or Madisson
        Saka - Hold

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Looks good

          Open Controls
    3. Lionel Fellaini
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I thinking if I sell Martinelli he’ll go mad. It’s classing DGW fever. Gabriel for Shaw I’m ok with

      Open Controls
    4. Brimble82
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      I'm too afraid to let any of them go as I predict whichever one I ditch will haul.
      I'll be BB'ing with Saka, Marti AND Ode-g!

      Will am considering reluctantly letting Saka go in favour of his Egpytian namesake, probably for GW31 (before FH32 and getting him back again!)

      Open Controls
      1. Lionel Fellaini
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think if I had Ode it would be much easier. Martinelli has looked really good recently could have had a lot more. I think he’s just had 2 weeks off as well. Definitely talked myself into keeping him now. Gabriel to Shaw for free.

        Open Controls
        1. Brimble82
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yeah, and I think a Utd def will serve us well.
          I can't quite get to Shaw (with my plans to bring Salah back in) so am settling for Martinez and hoping he keeps Varane out.

          Open Controls
    5. French Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Those with their FH left have an easier route back to Arsenal assets for BGW32 when Arsenal play Soton at Home.

      Those that don't have their FH left are more incentivised to hold imo

      Open Controls
    6. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      I don't own Odegaard so can't say if I would be tempted to sell or not. However Saka and Martinelli are the highest scoring midfielders in the game and Martinelli is Arsenal’s top-scoring player over the last five Gameweeks, producing six goals and 49 points.

      His 14 shots in the box, six big chances and seven shots on target are all more than any team-mate across that run. I captained Saka in GW28 and got a huge rank boost. With the form they are in I'm starting both Martinelli and Saka.

      Open Controls
      1. French Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Are you Bench Boosting GW29? If not, would you still keep your Arsenal assets if you were BBing ?

        Open Controls
  9. jimmy.floyd
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Best defender up to 5.0?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Estup

      Open Controls
  10. Lionel Fellaini
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Gabriel and Martinelli out for Shaw and Mitoma -4? Will be bench boosting so trying to maximise doubles.

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Have you got / are you keeping Saka?

      I'm doing similar - Gabriel to Dunk and Odegaard to Mac Allister so it's a yes from me.
      My moves leave me exact money for Havertz to Haaland. Will you have enough in the bank to get him back or do you still have him?

      Open Controls
      1. Lionel Fellaini
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yeh I’ll be keeping Saka and Already own Estu and March. Felix or Toney to Haaland in 30 I think.

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour ago

          With the upcoming doubles for Man Utd and Brighton I think the moves are good. Over the next few weeks you should be well up, but not necessarily in gameweek 29 - my moves might not bring short term results but I'm sure will pay off over the rest of the season

          Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I'm likely doing Zinc and Ode to Shaw and Mitoma -4, so yes from me.

      Open Controls
    3. boc610
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      wouldnt sell martinelli in this form. its leeds at home , gunners could run up a cricket score

      Open Controls
      1. Lionel Fellaini
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yeh that’s the gut feeling I have. I think that transfer will go down to the wire. Gabriel to Shaw is a nailed move for me this week

        Open Controls
  11. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    This DGW isn’t screaming pts to me, for example I can’t see anyone getting 10+ pts easily.

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      really? brighton have two nice fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Brentford is strong against good teams away from home, very strong. Bournemouth at home isn’t that bad either

        Open Controls
  12. Kryptonite666
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    If you had to bring one DGW striker who is worth a hit for Kane, who would that be ?

    Open Controls
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      Isak/Havertz?

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      None currently.

      Maybe Isak when Newcastle get a better double later on, or Darwin in gw34 (if fit)

      Open Controls
    3. Brimble82
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      I don't think any are worth a hit

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      None for a hit. If Haaland is confirmed fit then I will move for free but that's with a WC in pocket to probably bring him back next week

      Open Controls
  13. Dotherightthing
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    How important are the liverpool players in dgw 29?
    And if you were to choose one, would you go for salah or gakpo?
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      Not even considering any, but if you find one who hauls, it could be a great diff.

      Open Controls
    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Not overly important for 29 as 2 tough fixtures. However, my logic is Salah is still the 4th highest midfield point scorer this season - I have him and will be captaining him and keeping him to the end of the season

      Open Controls
    3. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      Don't think they are essential up until GW32 when Salah will be the captain of choice and they also have a nice double in GW34. I would avoid until at least GW31 when their fixtures turn for the better. Gakpo could be a nice differential, especially if Darwin is injured.

      Open Controls
    4. Dotherightthing
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cheers all.

      Open Controls
    5. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Not important at all, no way I’d pick Gakpo

      Open Controls
  14. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Which GK combo would you pick for GW30-38?

    Steele/Leno
    Alisson/Steele
    Alisson/Leno

    Open Controls
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Alisson/Iversen would be a better choice IMHO.
      Steele takes up a potential Brighton midfield slot and I'm not convinced either that he will last the remainder of the season as no1.

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        You could say the same about Iversen though

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Steele/Leno

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks Menty. Yeah that’s my no 1 combo right now and the cheapest allowing me to get VVD in def.

        Open Controls
  15. Adnan ratul
    46 mins ago

    Is it good to play free hit for gw29, wild card on 33 and bench boost in 34? Or should I wait to play bench boost on 37? P.s. I don't have triple captain left.

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      depends on your current team mate

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      If your team isn't set up to BB29, I think BB34 is probably better than 37. 2 extra teams doubling & likely to be more rotation in 37 if teams don't have so much left to play for

      Open Controls
  16. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    1 FT left, currently on BB... thinking of rolling FT?

    Kepa Raya
    Shaw White Trippier Veltman Mings
    Rash Saka Ode Mito Maddison
    Toney Kane Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Hesitating with Ode to Bruno (will leave me enough to then do kane to halaand in 30)...

      Open Controls
  17. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    2FT here and 0.2itb

    Not really sure what to do.

    Raya*
    Trippier* // Botman* // Estupian*
    Saka // MacAllister* // Maddison* // Rashford* C
    Kane // Toney* // Haaland

    Sanchez // Henry* // Odegaard // Zincenko

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      No bench boost

      Open Controls
    2. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      team looks pretty good, would want to play ode though hes got a tasty fixture

      Open Controls
    3. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      just now

      You keeping Sanchez?

      Open Controls
  18. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Ward/Martinelli to DDG/Bruno for -4?

    Open Controls
  19. Alfiedog
    32 mins ago

    Picking a captain in GW32 will be tricky. FHers will likely have Kane, Salah, Saka, Martinelli & Maddison to choose from.

    Open Controls
    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Salah (NFO)

      Open Controls
      1. Alfiedog
        just now

        Or Saka(SOU)? Anyway, a lot of water to pass under the bridge till then.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Doesn't really seem that way to me. Most FH and non-FH teams will probably have Saka & I expect he'll get a clear majority

      Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      The most tricky gw for captaincy is this one

      Open Controls
  20. saplingg
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    If you still have FH, is there any good week other than 32 to use it?

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      just now

      DGW34 if you WC GW33 to set it up. I’m undecided which to use it on

      Open Controls
  21. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Have already taken a -4 to have this team out for BB29. 12DGW players and 3 singles.

    Kepa DDG
    Trippier Chilwell Gabriel* Henry Estupinan
    Saka* March Mitoma Rashford Maddison
    Kane* Watkins Toney

    Worth taking another -4 to bring in Shaw for Gabriel or Henry or just hold as it is?

    Open Controls
    1. Alfiedog
      just now

      I'm in a similar position, having used my FT early and wanting to up the DGers, but pending flaggers this week.

      Open Controls
  22. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Maddison or Bruno scores more this gw?

    Open Controls
  23. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    is ward done as a keeper now? Playing my BB with him as my second keeper

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Certainly for the near future it seems so

      Open Controls
  24. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Got Rashford 75% chance - best waiting or switch to Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He'll be back for the DGW.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.