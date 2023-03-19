208
Scout Notes March 19

FPL notes: Conte’s rant, Porro’s threat

208 Comments
Share

We assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United in the next Scout Notes article from Blank Gameweek 28.

The numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

We’ve currently got a seven-day free trial running, too, so you can try before you buy.

CONTE RAGES

Not for the first time this season, Antonio Conte delivered bridge-burning comments in the aftermath of a disappointing result for Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs surrendered a 3-1 lead to claim only a share of the spoils in the six-goal thriller at St Mary’s, leaving their manager simmering with rage.

“We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart.

“Before today I prefer to hide this situation and to try to speak, to try to improve the spirit, the situation, with the words, with a lot of situations. Because about tactical or technical aspect, this is one situation. The most important thing if you want to become a strong team, if you want to become competitive, if you want to fight to win, is the desire, the fire that you need to have in your eyes, in your heart, and you have to show this in every moment. In every moment.

“If I have to compare last season and this season, we have to improve, but now we are worse in this aspect.” – Antonio Conte

We could have posted any number of similar quotes from his post-match media duties on the south coast and Conte’s latest tirade does beg the question of where Spurs go from here. It’s Everton at Goodison Park next for the Lilywhites, with the Toffees showing the kind of collective spirit under Sean Dyche that Conte claims his squad is lacking. The blue half of Merseyside have also won three of their last four home matches 1-0, so owners of Spurs players in FPL may be having a crisis of faith – especially with no ‘doubles’ remaining.

There were at least attacking returns for Harry Kane (£11.8m), Son Heung-min (£11.7m) and Dejan Kulusevski (£7.9m) at Southampton, while wing-backs Pedro Porro (£4.8m) and substitute Ivan Perisic (£5.4m) both got on the scoresheet.

While Perisic’s goal masked another sub-par display from the veteran Croatian, Porro was excellent going forward again. The wing-back created three chances and had as many shots in the box of his own, and his totals since his return to the starting XI in Gameweek 26 are eye-catching.

No involvement in the cups at home or abroad means we’ll likely see less fatigue-led rotation, too, although Porro’s positional rival Emerson Royal (£4.9m) is concerningly now back fit.

AYLING’S THREAT, RODRIGO’S FITNESS

Of the four sides featured in this article, only Leeds United double in Gameweek 29.

Even the 4-2 win over Wolves probably isn’t going to catapult their players up many FPL managers’ shopping lists, with minutes risks abounding in attack and the defence again looking suspect at Molineux.

Wilfried Gnonto (£4.9m), for example, returned to the starting XI here but was hooked on the hour mark, while the newly fit-again Rodrigo (£6.3m) – who scored his 11th goal of the season on Saturday – is still working his way back to full match sharpness.

“Rodrigo has always been a key player for this club and I think he will be in the future as well. Now we are trying to recover his best condition because he needed to work today, play only a part of the last game as well. 50 minutes no more, then 50 minutes and day by day I think he’s going to improve and but you can see the quality in playing. Even playing 30 minutes.”

“Of course, we need it. We need to work with him, it is one of the targets we have for the next two weeks. I cannot tell you if for the next game he will be ready to complete 90 minutes but for sure he’s going to improve.” – Javi Gracia

Jack Harrison (£5.7m), with four attacking returns in as many matches, is arguably the safest route into the Leeds attack right now, although it should be noted just how much he is ‘overachieving’ of late: those four goals and assists have come from an expected goal involvement (xGI) figure of just 1.54.

The only Leeds player to beat that total in the Javi Gracia era, and the only FPL defender to better the aforementioned Porro for xGI, is Luke Ayling (£4.5m). On the scoresheet at Wolves, Ayling is getting into some very dangerous shooting positions – as his below xG map shows:

Above: Luke Ayling’s shot xG map in the last four Gameweeks

SAINTS + WOLVES

Wolves and Southampton look destined to be Fantasy footnotes for the rest of 2022/23, unless they are still embroiled in a relegation scrap come the final few weeks and having ‘something to play for’ becomes a consideration for some FPL managers.

The two clubs won’t have any more Double Gameweeks to come, while Saints indeed are bottom of our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty in the run-in. Six of their remaining 10 matches are against sides sitting 9th or above in the Premier League table.

Theo Walcott (£4.8m), who played a part in two of Southampton’s goals, was arguably the best player on show at St Mary’s on Saturday; what a time to be alive.

As for Wolves, there’s too much chopping and changing in the attacking positions for any of their players to make it onto the FPL watchlist. There’s even uncertainty at the rear after this four-goal battering, although Craig Dawson‘s (£4.8m) half-time substitution was likely more to do with him walking a red card tightrope.

Arguably the main beneficiary of Saturday’s defeat was Hugo Bueno (£3.8m), who saw one left-back deputy in Jonny (£4.3m) shown a straight red card and another in Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.2m) omitted from the squad entirely for “tactical reasons”.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

208 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Just realised Arsenal v Palace not on the tv today. How annoying!

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Fa cup games, Brighton being televised, would sooner watch prem game!

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        This, paying for it with BT sport & Sky 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Same here mate

          Open Controls
  2. Lucky Z
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    STEELE
    MEE • PINNOCK • ESTUPINAN
    RASHFORD • MITOMA • JWP
    WATKINS • TONEY • Kane

    KEPA • Saka • Ødegaard • Zinchenko

    On BB and 1FT, 7.1ITB

    A. JWP => Maddison
    B. JWP + Mee/Zinchenko => Bruno + Mings -4 (to afford Haaland in 30)
    C. A + Zinchenko => Shaw -4

    Open Controls
    1. Lucky Z
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      TRIPPIER is my another def obviously

      Open Controls
    2. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  3. MindlessFreak2
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Only thing that's worked for me all season is the Barnes pick on wildcard 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      #winning

      Open Controls
  4. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Any early team news?

    Open Controls
    1. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      56 mins ago

      Martinelli on the bench

      Open Controls
      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        45 mins ago

        With my luck Martinelli and Zinchenko will be benched.

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Any others?

        Zinch/Saliba in or out?

        Open Controls
      3. Heavy Cream
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        This didn’t age well

        Open Controls
      4. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        Lies

        Open Controls
  5. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Zinchenko martinelli need to be benched..

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Need zinc to play!

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        No because I have Gabriel, ml rivals have zinch

        Open Controls
  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Saliba fit to play?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      I think he is going to be out for a while- was that not reported yesterday

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        Oh didn't see it

        Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Think he’ll be back for Leeds or Liverpool

      Open Controls
  7. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Martinelli starts!!! Lets go

    Open Controls
  8. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Zinc marti start

    Open Controls
    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Hallelujjjjjja

      Open Controls
  9. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    No surprises with the Arsenal lineup, Holding in for Saliba

    Open Controls
  10. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Trossard.

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Subs: Turner, Tierney, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Walters.

      Open Controls
  11. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Damn Zinc out to Chilly looks bad at the moment.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      But Chilwell got a return , he got 1pt

      Open Controls
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        True dat.

        My feeling was 50-50 Zinc rested and Chillwell vs Everton.

        Then of course next two gw still to go in my "plan". Zinc has Leeds sgw 29 and Pool 30. Chilly dgw 29 Villa Pool and Wolves 30. Still on paper okay couple of gws to come even though this week is finalized behind the sofa.

        Open Controls
    2. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Zinc is starting

      Open Controls
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        That is my point. My guess was 50-50 for rest.

        Open Controls
        1. Heavy Cream
          • 7 Years
          just now

          What point? He is starting.

          Open Controls
  12. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    God damn it. Went for Odegaard over Martinelli. Need him to be quiet and Saka to haul pleaseeee.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      You went Odergaard gutted lol

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Odegaard *

        Open Controls
        1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
          • 2 Years
          26 mins ago

          Odour-Guard **

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            Haha

            Open Controls
  13. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    COYP! In the minority here

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Open Controls
  14. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Everyone who wants assists and braces for some players and blanks for others, please do write your wishlist down here!

    Open Controls
    1. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Wishlist:

      Odegaard and Martinelli goals
      White Clean Sheet
      Saka blank. subbed on 59 minutes would be helpful.

      Open Controls
    2. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Martinelli madness with a hint of Zinchenko in it. Ødda to stay silent. Thank you!

      Open Controls
    3. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Need Saka and Martinelli to outscore Ødegård. Always have the wrong Arsenal players.

      Open Controls
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Wish list.

      Arsenal 0 Palace 3

      In FPL 0-0 or p1-2Palace . Saka goal (but he is captained by many

      Open Controls
  15. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Assuming Jesus is continuing to build fitness but then is ready to start games again post IB who do we think drops out of that Arsenal team for him ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Trossard. Jesus and Martinelli are a good combination and are used to each other. Tross will get good minutes though

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        This is assuming Jesus gets his place back straight away. I think they will ease him in

        Open Controls
        1. Patio Kev
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          He’s been eased in for the past few games now, he started midweek although only played 45. Am sure he will start next game week.

          Open Controls
      2. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        I think you are probably right but gonna be hard to drop Trossard on current form at the moment.

        Could easily see Trossard staying where he is and Martinelli being the odd one out.

        Open Controls
  16. Heavy Cream
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Marti and Trossard starting! Great news for all of us who stuck with Martinelli!

    Open Controls
    1. Etihader
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Stuck?! He is Arsenal’s best asset over the last weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. Heavy Cream
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        I don’t disagree. Lots of people binned him off for Ødegaard or got rid because they thought trossard would overtake. Where have you been??

        Open Controls
    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Brought him in this week. Starting to come into form with Trossard making space for him.

      Open Controls
      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Wasn't happening with Nketiah who is not very technical around the box. With Trossard or Jesus upfront, Martinelli will start to thrive again.

        Open Controls
        1. MYNAMEISBigtopmark.sman
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Start to thrive again?

          Been helping me move up the ranks for over a month mate

          Open Controls
    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      57 mins ago

      stuck with him?

      10, 16, 2 and 8 in the last 4 gw's

      Open Controls
      1. Heavy Cream
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        And how many ppl binned him off before then and have complained of reduced minutes because of trossard? Where have you been too?!

        Open Controls
  17. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    What page shows me what team my rival had in prev gw?

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Gameweek history in Points/Rankings section.

      Open Controls
  18. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Whitworth, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Milivojevic,
    Schlupp, Olise, Zaha, Edouard

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Subs: Goodman (GK), Tomkins, Richards, Clyne, Hughes, Ahamada, Eze, Ayew, Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Eze still benched by the interim manager. Yikes

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Forgot there was another team lol

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        COYP lol.

        Open Controls
  19. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Best for the DGW:
    A) Odegaard (LEE) + Steele (BRE, bou)
    B) McAllister (BRE, bou) + Kepa (AVL, LIV)
    C) Benrahma (SOU, NEW) + Kepa (AVL, LIV)

    I guess B?

    Open Controls
  20. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Martinelli played 120 minutes and missed a penalty. He should have been dropped. Arteta is clueless

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yeah man send your cv to Arsenal mate

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      oh dear

      Open Controls
    3. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      He is Arsenal's top scorer in the league lol

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        He is very good. GI 17, Ode 17, Saka 20, all top picks

        Open Controls
    4. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Martinelli ran more than anyone on the pitch, work rate off the ball was immense and was one of the best players by a distance on the pitch. Missing the penalty is what people will remember but having actually watched the game, you are clueless.

      Open Controls
  21. Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    After my fantasy football teams failure yesterday I’m blaming the fantasy owner, my selfish fantasy players and the fantasy culture of the fantasy club. In fact the only person I’m not blaming in my fantasy world is me.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Haha brilliant

      Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Haha. Surely that horrid 523 formation has something to do with it

      Open Controls
  22. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Arsenal will run wild today

    Open Controls
    1. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Or not…..

      Open Controls
  23. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I was just looking at this weeks XG Over Achievers and Under Achievers in the members area. I've always struggled with interpreting those stats with regards to whether a certain player is either a future Haul or a future Troll but I've just had a lightbulb moment. To clarify things I think they should rename those measures to Lucky B@stards and Useless B@stards. I think these industrial terms give a better insight into a player's current form and capabilities.

    Open Controls
    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      ...for example, Chilwell was a very popular pick this week but he over-achieved by 0.99 against Leicester (i.e Lucky B@stard) so the warning signs were there for all of us.

      Open Controls
  24. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Took Martinelli out, Saka captain and Trossard also gonna kick some bottom!!!!

    Open Controls
  25. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Big game in ml.

    Me) Odegaard, Saka and Gabriel
    Him) Martinelli, Zinchenko and Ramsdale

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Haha, we're almost complete opposites.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yeah I just seen lol

        Open Controls
  26. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Wishlist;

    - Marti brace
    - Zink 2 assists + cleanie + 70min sub
    - Arsenal concede after wiping Gabs c/s
    - Saka/Ode no returns

    Yeah, my sofa isn't big enough.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      So your with my mate/fpl rival then lol

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Haha my rival has Ode/Gabs and Saka is a spy for both of us.

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Saka a sleeper for me

          Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      That wishlist sucks

      Open Controls
  27. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Boring 0-0 would be just what my doctor ordered for me

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Same. Or Gabriel scoring in a 1 0 win

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      1-1 Zinchenko og

      Open Controls
  28. Vinyl78LP
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    FFS, just sent family out and got comfy with a brew to watch the game on Sky - not showing it.

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Must be at least 4 months since Sky have shown an arsenal game.

      Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Very strange not to have a Super Sunday. But enjoying this FA cup tie.

      Open Controls
  29. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    This FA cup game is a belter. What a great winning goal!

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah been a good watch

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.