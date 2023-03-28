FPL Double Gameweek 29: Keep or sell Arsenal players?

League leaders Arsenal will appear just once in Double Gameweek 29 but it’s at home to relegation-threatened Leeds United.

This creates a difficult decision for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who want to maximise the potential of having a dozen teams play twice, many of whom intend to use their Bench Boost chip.

With the help of Hot Topics and some Pro Pundit opinion, let’s delve deeper into the debate.

IN-FORM GUNNERS

With the more experienced Manchester City chasing them down, it would’ve been easy for Arsenal’s season to derail after a run of loss, draw, loss over Gameweeks 22 and 23.

Instead, it’s been six successive wins, with 19 goals and a renewed confidence that they’ll actually win this title. Mikel Arteta deserves great credit for that.

Conceding 15 goals since the World Cup has been bettered by seven teams and could become a concern when studying the number of shots on target they’ve allowed.

Just three home clean sheets have been kept this season, with nine on the road. In fact, they’ve conceded almost twice as often at the Emirates (17 v 9), which doesn’t bode well for the visit of Leeds.

INDIVIDUAL SUCCESS

Attacking assets continue to excel. This six-game winning streak has brought 12 goals and three assists from Bukayo Saka (£8.6m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.9m).

They are three of this FPL season’s five top-scoring midfielders and, as shown in their sole 3-0 outing during Double Gameweek 27, some one-match players will still excel and outperform the doublers, so they can’t be completely discarded.

FIXTURES

It can even be argued that Arsenal’s one fixture is more appealing than several teams’ doubles. It’d certainly take a brave manager to bet against Saka after an 18-point haul or Martinelli’s run of six goals in six games.

However, those planning to Free Hit in Gameweek 32 may choose to downgrade their triple-up as part of a calculated risk, considering the trips to Liverpool and Man City.

PRO PUNDIT OPINION

Some of our excellent Pro Pundits have given their opinion on which Arsenal assets should stay or go.

“I think all Arsenal assets bar Saka are disposable. Odegaard isn’t posting the same numbers as earlier and Martinelli might see his minutes managed, with Leandro Trossard (£6.7m) and Gabriel Jesus (£7.9m) around. “The Saka dilemma is a tricky one – he is in the form of his life and getting rid of him can be quite painful considering his ownership, especially if you don’t have a Free Hit in Gameweek 32. I would still be inclined to keep him, despite difficult fixtures on the horizon for Arsenal, but I am tempted by replacing him with Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) this week, as I am chasing rank.” – Zophar

“Arsenal are the league’s in-form team. However, with no more doubles until the end of the season, many managers are looking to sell their assets. Whilst I can get on board with selling Arsenal defenders for those of Liverpool, Brighton and Hove Albion or Manchester United with multiple doubles, I think holding onto the Gunners’ attacking assets is going to be key. “Players like Martinelli and Saka will be remaining in my team. Their form and Arsenal’s push to win the league means I think they could easily outscore many of the players who play twice over the coming weeks.” – Sam Bonfield

“If you remove the Southampton home fixture of Gameweek 32 – taking place in a popular Free Hit week – then Arsenal sit firmly at the bottom of the fixture ticker until the end of the season, with tough away games at Liverpool, Man City and Newcastle United alongside tricky home games versus Chelsea and Brighton over the next seven gameweeks. “The problem is, of course, that the Gunners face Leeds this week and, with the injury issues at Leeds, this is a game that screams points. Therefore, I don’t have any issues with Bench Boosting or having a starting XI that contains some Arsenal players in Double Gameweek 29. “However, if you do plan to gradually whittle down the Arsenal players, then you may as well gamble on it now for players that have an immediate double and better mid-term fixtures, such as those from Man United. It is a gamble though, as a lot of managers felt the pain of benching them in Gameweek 27. They are a great team and will be going all out to win the title, with no other cup distractions. “To summarise, if one has a Free Hit left, taking a chance to switch a couple or all three Arsenal names could be a high-risk high-reward move. For others, holding onto these players is fine.” – Pras

HOT TOPICS

French Gooner posted the question on Monday morning about which attackers and defenders should be kept and which should be sold. Here are a few of the more interesting replies.

“Saka is a clear hold for me. Defenders can be moved around now, given the upcoming schedule (although I would stick with e.g. Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m) for Leeds if you needed a hit to remove him). Martinelli and Odegaard can go either way really” – The Mentaculus

“I don’t own Odegaard so can’t say if I would be tempted to sell or not. However, Saka and Martinelli are the highest-scoring midfielders in the game and Martinelli is Arsenal’s top-scoring player over the last five, producing six goals and 49 points. “His 14 shots in the box, six big chances and seven shots on target are all more than any team-mate across that run. I captained Saka in Gameweek 28 and got a huge rank boost. With the form they are in, I’m starting both Martinelli and Saka.” – Revival