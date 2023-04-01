27
Scout Notes April 1

FPL notes: Haaland injury latest, Salah scores, Grealish stars

27 Comments
Share

We begin our round-up of the big Gameweek 29 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points in our Scout Notes series.

The first match of Saturday, Manchester City v Liverpool, is the focus here.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

PEP ON HAALAND’S FITNESS

Erling Haaland (£12.0m) failed to make the Manchester City squad for the lunchtime game, a groin injury that put paid to his involvement with Norway over the international break also depriving him of the chance to face Liverpool.

Attention now turns to the trip to Southampton, as a fit Haaland would likely be the go-to Gameweek 30 captaincy pick for those that own him.

A post-match press conference and interview with BT Sport failed to yield any update on the Norwegian’s fitness so we had to rely on good old Match of the Day for the latest from Pep Guardiola on his star striker.

“Yesterday, we spoke, the day before, and he didn’t feel fit. And of course, we wouldn’t take a risk – I know it was an important game, but we have Julian [Alvarez]. Now we have a long week to recover and hopefully the next games he can be involved.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, speaking after the Liverpool game

There’s plenty of uncertainty left in that statement, then, so we’ll have to twiddle our thumbs for another week before we get around to Guardiola’s next pre-match presser (and no doubt just-as-ambiguous update) on Friday.

A UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich looms on the Tuesday after the trip to St Mary’s so Haaland’s Gameweek 30 game-time prospects depend on your view of Guardiola: will he really risk his forward on the south coast 72 hours before the Bavarian giants visit the Etihad or will he want Haaland to establish some “rhythm” in advance of that match?

GREALISH’S BEST CITY DISPLAY?

City barely missed their free-scoring number nine, with stand-in striker Julian Alvarez (£6.0m) walking away from this game with one goal, an assist and a double-digit haul; what might have been for Haaland against this flimsy Liverpool backline.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) top-scored with 13 points after also helping himself to two attacking returns but the star of the show was Jack Grealish (£6.8m), creator of City’s first goal and scorer of their last.

We’ve seen players before such as Bernardo Silva (£6.7m) and Luka Modric, whose talent and vital on-field contributions were not reflected in their FPL scores, and we’ve witnessed Marcos Alonso types who were generally a bit rubbish but somehow also Fantasy gold. Grealish fell into neither category in his first year-and-a-bit in Manchester, with just six attacking returns recorded in 2021/22 amid some unremarkable displays.

His performances have been excellent since the restart, however, culminating in perhaps his best-ever display in a City shirt on Saturday.

“All this season he has been playing really well. Now it’s the Jack we thought. Aston Villa fans know this Jack. Nothing changed, it’s just a question of believing ‘I am part of that, and I can be here.’

“Now he has more minutes. The way he behaved in the beginning when he was not playing was exceptional.

“We are so satisfied for his performance. Today was amazing, he was really good. I like the standing ovation from our fans. He really deserved it. Not just that, all season he has been playing well.”

“Football is more than stats, it’s many things. The way he gives us the tempo to play and to make extra passes. I could not imagine with the big name he is and the price the club paid to have this humility to run like a teenager. That means a lot to me and the team. At the same time, he has to score more goals at home. Definitely.” – Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish

This was his 10th successive Premier League start, with mainstays Rodri (£5.6m) and Haaland the only City outfield players to have started more league fixtures than the former Villa man (12) since the World Cup.

Grealish has been helped, of course, by Phil Foden‘s (£8.0m) post-Qatar fitness issues, with appendix surgery currently sidelining him for 2-3 weeks.

The rush to acquire City assets for Double Gameweek 34 begins now (especially for Gameweek 32 Free Hitters) and Grealish is certainly throwing his hat into the ring as a differential, although it should be said that potential positional rival Foden ought to be recovered by the time that Gameweek 34 double comes around. Still, it was Riyad Mahrez (£7.4m) who made way in Gameweeks 24-27 when Foden and Grealish were both available and fighting fit.

What prospective City owners (Grealish or otherwise) really need next is for Bayern to dump them out of the Champions League, leaving the tilt at the Premier League title their primary focus.

Above: Grealish is third for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) and indeed attacking returns (nine) among City players since the restart

MORE OF THE SAME FROM LIVERPOOL

In the international break, we studied Liverpool’s away form and concluded that their attack wasn’t as bad as the meagre goals scored total suggested but also that their defence was worse than the goals conceded column made out.

We got more of the same from the Reds at the Etihad, with their backline torn to shreds by the reigning champions; even the return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Ibrahima Konate (£4.8m) can’t paper over the cracks. For fans of expected goals (xG), Jurgen Klopp’s side were walloped 2.96-0.33.

It wasn’t a vintage display going in the other direction either, with just four shots registered, but there was at least a real threat early on that resulted in Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.8m) 17th-minute goal. But for Grealish’s vital interception shortly after, Liverpool would have probably been 2-0 up.

“You have to defend City in the moments where you have the opportunity to do so. If you are too deep, too passive or whatever, then they use that immediately. That was for 2-1… 3-1 [was] super-quick after, how I remember it, and I have to watch it back obviously, we have a three or four versus one situation against Grealish, but in the end nobody has a challenge and the ball arrives in the box again. They can finish by taking the rebound. Then you saw what happened.

“We were not there anymore; we were completely open, we were too passive, too deep, too far away from everything. If you look at the game, I think we had around about four performances which were OK: the two midfielders with Hendo and Fab worked a lot, tried to close gaps, Cody especially in possession and Ali, of course, and then that’s obviously very difficult. If you want to get something from here, then you have to play 11 players, 14, 15 players have to be on the top of their game and that was not the case again.” – Jurgen Klopp

The good news is that, after Gameweek 29 is over, six of Liverpool’s remaining 10 fixtures are at home. And after Gameweek 30, only one of their matches is against a top-seven side.

On the subject of team selection, Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) was only among the substitutes – perhaps that should have come as no surprise given that a cut to his ankle affected his ability to train during the international break. He would, you’d think, now come into the reckoning on Tuesday night.

The early substitution of Salah also hinted at the Egyptian being spared for the trip to Chelsea.

27 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rocket Raccoon
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    64

    Open Controls
    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Hope someone still needs/feeds you

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not even sure what raccoons eat?

        Open Controls
  2. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Sounds like haaland might not be fit for Southampton
    Hoping Toney avoids a YC vs utd so I can keep him for another week. Newcastle at home not a bad fixture for GW30

    Open Controls
  3. RICICLE
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Anyone else scored like ridiculously low today?

    I’ve had like only 4 players play, and 2 of those scored, amounting to a whopping………………15 points, with a hit. So 11.
    Absolutely dire!

    With a a lovely 23 points on the bench.

    Open Controls
  4. RockLedge75
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    19 points. Yep, 19 points.

    So, over the week, that works out at about 2 points for each hour’s planning.

    May turn to gardening. Origami. Or spend more time with family.

    This is what it’s got to.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Was this a reply to me? Haha

      Open Controls
      1. RockLedge75
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Should’ve been. Feeling your pain bud.

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Haha it’s cool, just a rubbish game all in all aint it

          Have only had 4 players play tho I guess, whereas every single other person round me has had like 6 or 7 play, which I find odd

          Open Controls
          1. RockLedge75
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Won’t bother with the boring details, suffice it to say that with Saka chosen over Toney, who I benched alongside Pinnock, I’ll be folding Japanese paper for the foreseeable…

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Yeah I benched To he as well knowing full well he’d punish, why he even brought Saka on I’ll never know

              Open Controls
              1. RICICLE
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Toney*

                Open Controls
            2. Theholygoalie
              • 6 Years
              28 mins ago

              This raise big questions:
              Can paper have a nationality? Is it Japanese because it was produced by a Japanese or does the folding then make it Japanese?

              Open Controls
              1. RockLedge75
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                That’s a tough one, since you mention it..

                I’d say the devils in the detail of the folding techniques and such, but I’m no expert.

                Maybe I’ll go Lego anyway.

                Open Controls
    2. NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      LOL, origami it is

      Open Controls
  5. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    I did see here on this forum a few mentioned that "Andy on LT FPL" had a source telling him that Saka would be benched. I don't really follow twitter or YouTube streamers so wasn't familiar with the source so in the few minutes to deadline left things as they were, fielding Saka and benching Kane.

    So it's down to my own decision making if Kane hauls and I lose ground massively to his 75% EO, not to mention Rashford's extra 50% ownership.

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/04/01/fpl-gameweek-29-guide-picks-predicted-line-ups-team-news-more/?hc_page=14&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25760790

      Open Controls
    2. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yeah, I also had time to swap out Saka for Ben White but didn't. It happens

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yup. Had already took him out for Maddison about an hour before, but did hear this before deadline and took some very optimistic relief and felt very fortunate as the info did ‘seem’ genuine.

      Open Controls
  6. cilz88
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    When is the best week to play the wildcard. I'm thinking of 33 to fully capitalise on bench boost for 34. Any other suggestions
    Current team
    Raya Ward
    Moreno, TAA, Estupinan, Bueno,Trip
    Salah, Macalister, Martinelli, Odegard, Rashford
    Haaland, Toney Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      That is SOP

      Open Controls
  7. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Well, Arsenal clear out has worked out very well for most … counting myself very lucky.

    Open Controls
  8. MANU4LYF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    If we drop points against Newcastle we have to start considering Arsenal serious title contenders. That was an impressive result for them

    Open Controls
  9. Fefguero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    My knee jerk reaction- Chelsea are shite

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Checked in with the average run of the mill fruit fly … they have confirmed and officially signed off on this on behalf of their species

      Open Controls
  10. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    On Haaland, is sensible play to wait and see if Toney gets a yellow on Tues? If so it's worth the transfer, if not then just roll

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I need to be told that Haaland is fit before I even think about moving Toney out.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.