Suspensions April 5

FPL suspensions: Mitrovic banned, Toney still on nine yellows

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

The initial focus is on who is nearing a ban for yellow card accumulation but we also round up which FPL assets are already suspended ahead of Gameweek 30.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

We have long since passed the cut-off point for five yellow cards, so now the target to avoid is 10 cautions.

WHEN IS EVERY CLUB’S 32ND FIXTURE?

Team32nd fixture falls in…
ArsenalGameweek 32
Aston VillaGameweek 32
BournemouthGameweek 32
BrentfordGameweek 32
BrightonGameweek 34 (2nd fixture)
ChelseaGameweek 33
Crystal PalaceGameweek 32
EvertonGameweek 32
FulhamGameweek 33
LeedsGameweek 32
LeicesterGameweek 32
LiverpoolGameweek 33
Man CityGameweek 34 (1st fixture)
Man UtdGameweek 34 (1st fixture)
NewcastleGameweek 33
Nottm ForestGameweek 32
SouthamptonGameweek 32
SpursGameweek 32
West HamGameweek 33
WolvesGameweek 32

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

There are three players at immediate risk of a suspension, the most notable of whom from a Fantasy perspective is Ivan Toney (£7.9m).

He picked up his ninth booking of the season in Brentford’s win over Southampton in Gameweek 27, so is now one caution away from a two-match ban.

But he’s avoided doing so in Double Gameweek 29 and now only has to get through the Bees’ next three games without a yellow card in order to avoid that fate.

Nelson Semedo (£5.0m) and Cheick Doucoure (£5.0m) are also sitting on nine bookings.

James Maddison (£8.3m) and Andreas Pereira (£4.3m) are among the cluster of players on eight cautions, meanwhile.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

FPL suspensions: How many matches will Mitrovic miss?

Ruben Neves (£5.3m) became the third Premier League player to reach 10 bookings for the season when being carded on Saturday, meaning that he’ll miss the next two Gameweeks.

The other players red-flagged through suspension are unavailable because of red cards.

Casemiro (£4.9m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m) will be out until Gameweek 31, while Jonny (£4.3m) – like Neves – won’t be back until Gameweek 32.

Red cards for Lucas Moura (£5.8m) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) in Monday’s clash at Goodison Park will see the pair banned until Gameweek 33.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m), however, won’t be back until Gameweek 36.

The Serb was sent off for shoving referee Chris Kavanagh in an FA Cup tie against Manchester United before the international break and, after intervention from the Football Association, had his ban increased from three matches to eight (including the one he’s already served).

