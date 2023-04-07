177
Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 30?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will get a short break from the helter-skelter schedule of doubles but, ahead of Gameweek 30, the armband decision is far from a formality.

Following his return to Manchester City training on Wednesday, the expected minutes of a certain Erling Haaland (£12.0m) has been a robust hot topic.

Furthermore, the Norwegian faces stiff competition for the armband from Manchester United assets, with options from Aston Villa, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur representing a spread selection.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

After failing to recover sufficiently from injury to face Liverpool last week, Haaland tops a highly competitive captain poll, backed by a mite over three-tenths of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

Man United’s Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) provides the main competition, backed by just over a quarter of users in second place.

Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) occupies third place with a not insignificant 18% of the vote, followed a long way further back by Harry Kane (£11.7m) and Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m).

THE CANDIDATES

ERLING HAALAND/KEVIN DE BRUYNE

The striking prowess of Haaland needs little introduction, with Man City’s marksman a revelation in his debut Premier League season.

His 34 attacking returns, 28 goals, six assists and 203 Fantasy points are simply phenomenal numbers for a young player in his first-ever English top-flight campaign.

The issue with Haaland is not a matter of quality, it’s about fitness, scheduling and trying to logically build a picture of his game-time prospects. His last outing was Gameweek 27’s trip to Crystal Palace, as Pep Guardiola’s side then blanked in Gameweek 28.

Haaland was called up by Norway for Euro 2024 qualifiers but had to be released due to a groin injury, subsequently missing the 4-1 hammering of Liverpool.

However, video footage released by the club showed him participating in full training sessions on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Legomane’s graphic below highlights City’s extremely congested schedule, with a Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Above: Man City’s immediate schedule, with no more than a three-day recovery period

My opinion is that the Norwegian will start at Southampton, playing roughly 60 to 70 minutes to gain the all-important match rhythm before facing Bayern. However, a substitute cameo is also possible, given the array of talent available to Guardiola. That risk and possibility must be calculated for captaincy.

Alternatively, Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) provides a differential route into their attack, having recorded a 13-point haul against Liverpool. The playmaker turned centre-forward to prod home their third goal, before turning provider for Jack Grealish‘s (£6.9m) icing of the cake.

De Bruyne is a predominantly creative force with his 17 key passes and five big chances supplied, ranking in the division’s top six over the last six matches.

He likes a shot – normally from outside the box – with his 11 sitting within Man City’s top five over this same period, scoring both the big chances he has received.

Although opponents Southampton have improved since the appointment of Ruben Selles, with initial wins against Leicester City and Chelsea, the new manager bounce has been short-lived as they’re now winless in their last four league matches.

The Saints have decent underlying defensive numbers during their last six outings, ranking joint-second best for shots on target conceded (17). Yet a seventh-worst non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC) tally of 9.24 could be brutally exposed by Guardiola’s charges, as could their zonal weaknesses.

The Saints place in the bottom five for conceding crosses (66) and chances (24) from their right flank over the last six, also being the joint-second worst for allowing headed goal attempts (19).

MARCUS RASHFORD/BRUNO FERNANDES

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Three top 10k finishes. 21/22 Rank - 2783 Follow them on Twitter

  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Hope y'all are having a Good Friday 🙂

    Kepa
    Trippier Chilwell Shaw*
    Fernandes Rashford Maddison Mitoma
    Kane Watkins Toney
    Raya // March Schar Estupinan

    Plan is to do Toney > Haaland for free. Unsure on captain.
    Early kick-off has me dubious on Rashford(!)

    XI look okay? Benching March uncomfortable, but feel I have to give Maddison one more.

    Open Controls
    1. Ranger3
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Same dilemma ! I don't want to bench March, love watching him play.. But Maddi has the fixture

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Looks good, understandable on Maddison, March always looks good but seems he may be regressing to his mean of putting up excellent numbers but not getting the rub of the green, hard to know when he'll return

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Most shots and most chances created last gameweek! Mostly poor finishing 😀

        Open Controls
  2. Colby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Musings:

    Good afternoon everyone. Thanks for the feedback on my differential picks yesterday. I’ve been giving more thought to Lampard re-appointment and how it may impact on Chelsea’s starting 11.

    Chilwell: As an owner I’m very wary about Frank’s potential move to a back 4. For me it reduces Chilwell’s attacking threat down the left and his clean-sheet potential given that Lampard sides are hardly noted for their tightness at the back. I’m going against the grain on this and saying Chilwell’s a ‘sell’ for me.

    TAA: I know there’s going to be a lot of ridicule at this suggestion but please listen to my reasoning. Trent for me is back on our fantasy radars. With away matches to come for Liverpool at leaky Leeds, West Ham, Leicester and Southampton and home games against Spurs, Fulham, Brentford and Villa after Sunday’s game against Arsenal, surely there’s enough potential for Trent to assist or score and even pick up a clean sheet or two during that run. I think Liverpool kick-on from here despite the misgivings this season about their form.

    Palace’s defence: Who doesn’t like a reliable, Roy Hodgson cheap defender on their benches? The bounce back is for real at Selhurst Park and that run-in looks favourable.

    I’d appreciate your feedback on this morning’s musings please.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Zaha. I own Zaha. Please provide reassurance he may do something positive under young Hodgson.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Isn't he injured? Out for 3-4 weeks.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          This is not reassurance. I’m turning mine great helm 180 degrees now.

          Open Controls
      2. Colby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Isn’t Zaha out for a month?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I expect he’s just trolling.

          Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      IMO

      Chilwell is not a sell for this week, but with the fixtures immediately afterwards do not expect any clean sheets. Our defence may be ropey again but Chilwell will get plenty of attacking licence no matter what. Remember Lampard bought him in the first place.

      TAA could be an option, but their defensive stats are still atrocious. It sounds like you want to do Chilwell > TAA, and if that's your play go for it.

      Palace have good fixtures till the end of the season but let's not use one game against a very poor Leicester as a barometer for the rest. Have to wait a bit & unfortunately not a huge reason to buy them without evidence given other players have DGWs and the like to come. Palace don't really even have any attacking defenders - so purely hoping for a CS.

      Open Controls
      1. Colby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        - a great summary Hazz. Yes I am seriously considering taking Chilwell out for Trent but more for attacking threat than anything. Despite their ‘away day blues’ this year Liverpool’s fixtures do warrant investing in. I’m at a stage in the season where I want to enjoy the finale and bring in a few under-the-radar picks in what could yet be a tight fight for 3rd and 4th place.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          If you're selling Chilwell for Trent, for more attacking threat...
          ...Here's where Chilwell ranks for defenders across the last 4 GWs:

          Shots: 2nd
          Shots in the box: 2nd
          xA: 1st
          xGi: 1st

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I will say we have some tricky short term fixtures + UCL, which Liverpool do not - however. Obviously makes sense to keep Chilwell vs. WOL when TAA is vs. ARS. Re-consider next week.

          Open Controls
  3. Athletico Underachieving
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Estupinian
    B) Schar

    To go alongside Trippier and Chilwell

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ranger3
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Bench
    A) Mitoma
    B) Mac Allister

    Open Controls
    1. GE
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. GE
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Do you have Martinelli? Do you play him?

      Open Controls
      1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Saka and he starts

        Open Controls
    3. Boz
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. GE
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    1) Toney -> Haaland
    2) Saka/Martinelli -> Grealish
    3) Save
    4) Other

    (1FT, 5.9 itb)

    DDG
    Chilwell/Trippier/Shaw*
    Saka/Rashford/Mitoma/MacAllister
    Kane/Watkins/Toney

    Bench: Raya, Martinelli, Estu, Pinnock

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Easy 1

      Open Controls
    2. Victor6359
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      1

      Open Controls
  6. shapply
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    can't afford Toney -> Haaland without taking a hit
    don't want to lose Kane (nice fixtures + plays BGW32)
    currently have 9 players for BGW32
    planning to use FH DGW34

    De Gea
    Trippier | Mings | Chilwell
    Saka | Maddison | Rashford | March
    Kane | Watkins | Toney

    Raya | Mac Allister | Estupinan | Gabriel

    1) roll
    2) Maddison -> Grealish / Mahrez
    3) March / Mac Allister -> Grealish / Mahrez
    4) Mac Allister + Toney -> Bailey + Haaland (-4)

    Open Controls
  7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Greeting all!! Bench on of these????…..

    A- Mitoma
    B- Maddison
    C- Bruno
    D- Saka

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
  8. ArienSikder1
    12 mins ago

    Toney to Halland (-4)?

    Open Controls
  9. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    1 free transfer, 4.7 it, WC33, BB34, FH37, planning for 32

    Good to go

    Kepa
    Mings Trippier Castagne
    Rashford Maddison Odegaard Martinelli
    Haaland C Watkins V Kane
    Ward Andreas Pinnock Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Is GW37 going to be a DGW?

      If so who will double up?

      Open Controls
  10. Øgaard it's Haa…
    8 mins ago

    Anyway, Millwall v Luton should be a cracker. 2 reds, at least. 🙂

    Open Controls
  11. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    What are people's thoughts on Kane heading into the run-in? He's been ticking over quite nicely all season of course, but I'm not really sure how "essential" (for lack of a less annoying term) I feel he is any more. Since GW20 he's hit double-digits just once (home to Forest), and even in those 10 other fixtures he has only scored more than 6pts on two occasions. No future doubles and Spurs looking pretty dire, I don't really think I feel like I'd fear not having him right now, and there are other forwards that are providing good value at the moment. They have some difficult fixtures too (Brighton, Newcastle, ManUtd, Liverpool, Villa, Brentford). I'll have to sell to afford Salah from GW33/34 but I'm quite tempted to just do it now.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's a sell after the Bournemouth game for me.

      Price is too high for a player without any doubles who you won't captain.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        just now

        He gets consistent points though I'm keeping all season

        Open Controls
    2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      My initial thought was to get Salah for Kane for the double but Liverpool is looking bad atm so I will monitor the situation. Currently happy iwth Kane, he seems to find the goal always

      Open Controls
  12. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier, Chilwell, Shaw
    Saka, Rashford, Bruno, Mac allister
    Toney, Kane, Watkins (c)

    Raya, March, Botman, Estupinan

    1FT 3.2 ITB

    A Roll
    B Toney and Saka to Haaland (c) and Grealish -4

    Any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B is looking like a nice punt imo

      Open Controls
  13. GE
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench one

    1) Martinelli
    2) MacAllister
    3) Mitoma

    Open Controls
  14. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    1FT 6m ITB. Best move here? Toney to Haaland?

    Kepa
    Trippier Chilwell Shaw
    Rashford Saka Mitoma Maddison
    Kane Toney Watkins

    Raya MacA Estu Zinchenko

    Open Controls
  15. dshv
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Start one

    1. March
    2. Martinelli (have saka)

    Open Controls

