FPL Gameweek 30 live team news: Haaland injury latest + more

It’s an important day on the Premier League press conference front, with the latest news awaited on Erling Haaland (£12.0m) – not that we’re expecting Pep Guardiola to be open and honest about the Norwegian’s fitness.

The City boss is due to face the media on Friday and you’ll find all the key quotes from him, and other Premier League managers, in this ‘live’ article.

What we do know is that Haaland has trained with his teammates this week, with one training ground image catching him mid-flight – hopefully a good sign that his troublesome groin is now able to withstand the rigours of competitive football:

There could be as many as 10 top-flight managers holding press conferences on Good Friday, while Eddie Howe did his in the aftermath of Newcastle United’s midweek win over West Ham United. You can read his comments in the article below, too.

Nine other Premier League managers faced reporters on Thursday and you can hear what they had to say in this round-up here.

KEY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Emil Krafth (knee) and Miguel Almiron (thigh) remain out but they were the only Newcastle players on the sidelines for the midweek win over West Ham United, with no obvious fresh concerns emerging from that match.

Howe staging his pre-Gameweek 30 presser on Wednesday evening isn’t ideal, however, as there could well be an injury or two belatedly discovered that now goes unreported.

The Newcastle boss did talk at length about his conundrum in attack, with Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak locked in a tussle for the Magpies’ centre-forward role.

“I think I’ll leave that decision for another day. I don’t think I’ll burn any energy doing that tonight! But they’re the problems you want to have. It’s a great situation for me to be in. I’ve been in other situations where you might not even have a player to fill the role. Now I’ve got two outstanding players, and I’ll try to make the right call for the next game. “The players have to understand when they’re playing and they’re not playing. Both players have to be honest. Alex was excellent about my decision [not to start him at West Ham], and proved that when he came on and scored. The roles were reversed when Callum didn’t start against Manchester United, Alex played really well, Callum comes on and scores. It’s that competition that will hopefully drive both players on to give more. “Callum and Alex can play together, as well, so it’s not just a case of one or the other. I do see a time and a place where they’ll be on the pitch at the same time.” – Eddie Howe

Kieran Trippier and the rest of the Newcastle backline look set to go again in west London, however.

“I am a believer in a consistent back four, that is an area of the team that I would not want to rotate much, if possible.” – Eddie Howe

LIVERPOOL

Virgil van Dijk has recovered from illness and will be able to face Arsenal, while Thiago Alcantara (hip) could be involved after returning to training this week.

Luis Diaz (knee) has also been on the training ground but a comeback in Gameweek 31 now looks likelier.

Calvin Ramsay (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (thigh) and Naby Keita (muscle) remain out.

“Virgil was completely normal, back in training. “Luis and Thiago training completely normal. The plan with Luis is that he will be available 100% for Leeds. It looks good, everything is fine, but it was a long, long injury and so we have to be careful. We will probably not involve him on Sunday. Thiago looks slightly different, he was not out that long, he trained now three or four times with the team and might be available but we have to check how he feels today.” – Jurgen Klopp

Mohamed Salah was among the players not sighted in training on Thursday but there was no mention of any issue from Jurgen Klopp, with the usually reliable Spion Kop reporting that it was a mere recovery day.

Klopp discussed his decision to make six changes in the midweek.

“We had a game against City, which was an influence, physically and performance-wise, then we have a game three days later, so it’s both.” – Jurgen Klopp on whether his changes at Chelsea were down to performance or fitness

VIDEO LATEST