FPL Gameweek 30 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have begun to take place.

As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes and injury updates that you need for your teams over the coming 24 hours or so.

Nine Premier League bosses are holding pressers on Thursday, with the rest to follow on Friday.

KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LEICESTER CITY

Youri Tielemans (ankle) and James Justin (Achilles) remain out for the Foxes but Jonny Evans (muscle) has trained with the squad, so could come into contention.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was sent off on Tuesday serves a one-match ban here.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Chris Wood (thigh), Willy Boly (hamstring), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (ACL) and Omar Richards (leg) remain out, while Ryan Yates (shoulder) and Jesse Lingard (knee/Achilles) continue to face day-to-day evaluation and Emmanuel Dennis will need to be assessed after picking up a knock in midweek.

There was no fresh word on Serge Aurier (knock), who has been absent since the international break.

Scott McKenna (hamstring) has been sidelined for the best part of two months but is now back in training.

“Emmanuel Dennis came off the other night and it’s something we’re going to look at in regards to Saturday. “We’re continuing to manage Jesse who has had some niggles with his Achilles and his knee. “Yatesy has had some illness and had problems with his shoulder, so that’s one we’re having to look at on a daily basis in regards to Saturday. “Taiwo and Cheikhou got some important minutes so they’re getting closer after being out for a long time. “Scott McKenna is back in training which is a positive and Dean Henderson is probably going to be back in training next week. “The rest of it is as it was really. Some players are coming back, but in regards to Saturday, other than one or two picking up some stuff on Tuesday night, it’s as we were.” – Steve Cooper

LEEDS UNITED

Tyler Adams (hamstring), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (leg) are still unavailable, while Javi Gracia’s pre-match comments imply that Max Wober (hamstring) won’t be back for the visit of Crystal Palace.

Willy Gnonto (ankle) made a swift return from his own injury, which was inflicted during the international break, by returning as an unused substitute on Tuesday night.