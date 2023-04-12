Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

It’s time for our semi-regular look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.

Our soon-to-be-refreshed Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweeks just gone.

Our last such article came out at the turn of March, so here we focus on Gameweeks 26-30.

GAMEWEEK 26-30 SET-PIECE TAKERS

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the last three rounds of matches.

Corners Crosses from

free-kicks Shots from direct

free-kicks Penalties Arsenal Saka (16)

Trossard (11)

Odegaard (5)

Smith Rowe (2)

Martinelli, Vieira, Nelson, Zinchenko (1) Odegaard (6)

Saka (1)

Vieira (1) Odegaard (2)

Nelson (1) Jesus (1) Aston Villa Luiz (18)

McGinn, Bailey (2)

Traore, Young (1) Luiz (4)

McGinn (3) Luiz (1) Bournemouth Rothwell (10)

Traore, Billing (7)

Tavernier (1) Rothwell (3)

Traore (2)

Billing, Cook (1) Billing (2) Brentford Mbeumo (13)

Jensen (12)

Ghoddos, Dasilva (2)

Baptiste (1) Mbeumo (7)

Jensen (5)

Ghoddos (1) Toney (2)

Mbeumo, Jensen (1) Toney (3) Brighton and Hove Albion Gross (23)

March (17)

Estupinan (1) Gross (2)

March (1) Mac Allister (1)

Dunk (1) Mac Allister (2) Chelsea Chilwell (30)

James (8)

Felix, Mudryk (2) James (6)

Chilwell (4)

Felix (1) Enzo (1) Havertz (1) Crystal Palace Olise (24)

Milivojevic (2)

Eze, Hughes (1) Olise (4)

Eze (3)

Hughes (1) Olise (3)

Eze, Andersen (1) Everton McNeil (9)

Gray (7)

Iwobi (1) Gray (7)

McNeil (5)

Garner (1) Gray (2) Gray (1) Fulham Pereira (16)

Wilson (3)

Willian (2) Pereira (7) Pereira (1) Leeds United Roca (16)

Aaronson (7)

Greenwood, Summerville (3)

Harrison, Gnonto (1) Aaronson (6)

Roca (4)

Harrison (1) Harrison (2)

Roca, Bamford (1) Leicester City Maddison (17)

Kristiansen (3)

Tete (1) Maddison (9)

Pereira (1) Maddison (2) Liverpool Alexander-Arnold, Robertson (8)

Tsimikas (4)

Gakpo (3) Robertson (5)

Alexander-Arnold (4) Salah (2) Manchester City De Bruyne (9)

Mahrez (8)

Grealish (7)

Foden (4)

Gundogan (3) Gundogan (2)

Mahrez (1) Mahrez, Foden, Gundogan, De Bruyne (1) Haaland, Alvarez (1) Manchester United Fernandes (18)

Shaw (14)

Sancho (2)

Fred, Sabitzer (1) Fernandes (4)

Shaw (2) Sabitzer (1) Newcastle United Trippier (35)

Almiron, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Longstaff (1) Trippier (9) Trippier (3) Isak (1) Nottingham Forest Gibbs-White (30)

Ayew, Scarpa (1) Shelvey (7)

Gibbs-White (4) Ayew (1) Southampton Ward-Prowse (24)

Lavia (3) Ward-Prowse (3) Ward-Prowse (5) Ward-Prowse (2) Tottenham Hotspur Son (9)

Perisic (8)

Kulusevski (2) Perisic (4)

Son (2) Kane, Porro (1) Kane (2) West Ham United Bowen (15)

Emerson (9)

Rice (3)

Cresswell, Benrahma (2) Emerson, Cresswell (2)

Bowen, Rice, Kehrer (1) Benrahma, Paqueta (1) Benrahma (1) Wolves Moutinho (7)

Sarabia, Podence (6)

Neto, Nunes (2) Podence (3)

Moutinho, Neves (2)

Gomes (1) Sarabia, Neto (1)

KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES

Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) scored a penalty in Gameweek 29 with Bukayo Saka (£8.6m) off the pitch but Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m) on it. Saka had taken Arsenal’s only two previous penalties this season.

(£8.0m) scored a penalty in Gameweek 29 with (£8.6m) off the pitch but (£6.7m) on it. Saka had taken Arsenal’s only two previous penalties this season. Julian Alvarez (£6.0m) scored a penalty in Gameweek 30 with Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Riyad Mahrez (£7.3m) off the pitch but Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m) on it. Mahrez previously scored a penalty with Haaland on the field in Gameweek 23 but Pep Guardiola said after the game that the Norwegian striker is “normally… the first taker”.

(£6.0m) scored a penalty in Gameweek 30 with (£12.2m) and (£7.3m) off the pitch but (£12.1m) on it. Mahrez previously scored a penalty with Haaland on the field in Gameweek 23 but Pep Guardiola said after the game that the Norwegian striker is “normally… the first taker”. Frank Lampard’s first match back as Chelsea caretaker in Gameweek 30 saw Reece James (£5.8m) take all eight of the Blues’ corners and their only indirect free-kick. James hadn’t previously taken a corner since Gameweek 1. Ben Chilwell (£6.0m), prominent at set plays under Graham Potter, only played the last 22 minutes of Saturday’s defeat to Wolves, however.

(£5.8m) take all eight of the Blues’ corners and their only indirect free-kick. James hadn’t previously taken a corner since Gameweek 1. (£6.0m), prominent at set plays under Graham Potter, only played the last 22 minutes of Saturday’s defeat to Wolves, however. Michael Olise (£5.4m) has taken all 14 of Crystal Palace’s corners and two of their three crossed indirect free-kicks since Roy Hodgson was re-appointed Palace boss ahead of Gameweek 29. There was more of a job share with Eberechi Eze (£5.4m) under the previous regime but Olise has the upper hand for now.

(£5.4m) has taken all 14 of Crystal Palace’s corners and two of their three crossed indirect free-kicks since Roy Hodgson was re-appointed Palace boss ahead of Gameweek 29. There was more of a job share with (£5.4m) under the previous regime but Olise has the upper hand for now. Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m) has featured a lot more at set plays over the last couple of months, firstly thanks to the medium-term injury sustained by Christian Eriksen (£6.2m) and then the more recent issue picked up by Luke Shaw (£5.1m). Eriksen is now fit again, however, returning as a substitute in Gameweek 30.

(£9.6m) has featured a lot more at set plays over the last couple of months, firstly thanks to the medium-term injury sustained by (£6.2m) and then the more recent issue picked up by (£5.1m). Eriksen is now fit again, however, returning as a substitute in Gameweek 30. Brennan Johnson (£5.7m) had taken all of Nottingham Forest’s penalties in 2022/23 up until Gameweek 27, when Andre Ayew (£5.0m) deputised – and missed – in Johnson’s absence.

(£5.7m) had taken all of Nottingham Forest’s penalties in 2022/23 up until Gameweek 27, when (£5.0m) deputised – and missed – in Johnson’s absence. Alexander Isak (£6.7m) has scored two penalties for Newcastle United in the current campaign, in Gameweeks 8 and 28 – but hitherto first choice Callum Wilson (£6.9m) was off the pitch in both instances and we’ve yet to see Newcastle win a spot-kick when both players were on the field.

(£6.7m) has scored two penalties for Newcastle United in the current campaign, in Gameweeks 8 and 28 – but hitherto first choice (£6.9m) was off the pitch in both instances and we’ve yet to see Newcastle win a spot-kick when both players were on the field. Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.8m) status as Liverpool’s first-choice penalty taker could be under threat after he missed his second spot-kick in four matches. After the latest miss in Gameweek 30, Jurgen Klopp said:

“That’s something we will talk about but not here.” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah remaining on penalties

