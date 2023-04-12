Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

It’s time for our semi-regular look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.
Our soon-to-be-refreshed Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweeks just gone.
Our last such article came out at the turn of March, so here we focus on Gameweeks 26-30.
GAMEWEEK 26-30 SET-PIECE TAKERS
Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the last three rounds of matches.
|Corners
|Crosses from
free-kicks
|Shots from direct
free-kicks
|Penalties
|Arsenal
|Saka (16)
Trossard (11)
Odegaard (5)
Smith Rowe (2)
Martinelli, Vieira, Nelson, Zinchenko (1)
|Odegaard (6)
Saka (1)
Vieira (1)
|Odegaard (2)
Nelson (1)
|Jesus (1)
|Aston Villa
|Luiz (18)
McGinn, Bailey (2)
Traore, Young (1)
|Luiz (4)
McGinn (3)
|Luiz (1)
|Bournemouth
|Rothwell (10)
Traore, Billing (7)
Tavernier (1)
|Rothwell (3)
Traore (2)
Billing, Cook (1)
|Billing (2)
|Brentford
|Mbeumo (13)
Jensen (12)
Ghoddos, Dasilva (2)
Baptiste (1)
|Mbeumo (7)
Jensen (5)
Ghoddos (1)
|Toney (2)
Mbeumo, Jensen (1)
|Toney (3)
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Gross (23)
March (17)
Estupinan (1)
|Gross (2)
March (1)
|Mac Allister (1)
Dunk (1)
|Mac Allister (2)
|Chelsea
|Chilwell (30)
James (8)
Felix, Mudryk (2)
|James (6)
Chilwell (4)
Felix (1)
|Enzo (1)
|Havertz (1)
|Crystal Palace
|Olise (24)
Milivojevic (2)
Eze, Hughes (1)
|Olise (4)
Eze (3)
Hughes (1)
|Olise (3)
Eze, Andersen (1)
|Everton
|McNeil (9)
Gray (7)
Iwobi (1)
|Gray (7)
McNeil (5)
Garner (1)
|Gray (2)
|Gray (1)
|Fulham
|Pereira (16)
Wilson (3)
Willian (2)
|Pereira (7)
|Pereira (1)
|Leeds United
|Roca (16)
Aaronson (7)
Greenwood, Summerville (3)
Harrison, Gnonto (1)
|Aaronson (6)
Roca (4)
Harrison (1)
|Harrison (2)
Roca, Bamford (1)
|Leicester City
|Maddison (17)
Kristiansen (3)
Tete (1)
|Maddison (9)
Pereira (1)
|Maddison (2)
|Liverpool
|Alexander-Arnold, Robertson (8)
Tsimikas (4)
Gakpo (3)
|Robertson (5)
Alexander-Arnold (4)
|Salah (2)
|Manchester City
|De Bruyne (9)
Mahrez (8)
Grealish (7)
Foden (4)
Gundogan (3)
|Gundogan (2)
Mahrez (1)
|Mahrez, Foden, Gundogan, De Bruyne (1)
|Haaland, Alvarez (1)
|Manchester United
|Fernandes (18)
Shaw (14)
Sancho (2)
Fred, Sabitzer (1)
|Fernandes (4)
Shaw (2)
|Sabitzer (1)
|Newcastle United
|Trippier (35)
Almiron, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Longstaff (1)
|Trippier (9)
|Trippier (3)
|Isak (1)
|Nottingham Forest
|Gibbs-White (30)
Ayew, Scarpa (1)
|Shelvey (7)
Gibbs-White (4)
|Ayew (1)
|Southampton
|Ward-Prowse (24)
Lavia (3)
|Ward-Prowse (3)
|Ward-Prowse (5)
|Ward-Prowse (2)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Son (9)
Perisic (8)
Kulusevski (2)
|Perisic (4)
Son (2)
|Kane, Porro (1)
|Kane (2)
|West Ham United
|Bowen (15)
Emerson (9)
Rice (3)
Cresswell, Benrahma (2)
|Emerson, Cresswell (2)
Bowen, Rice, Kehrer (1)
|Benrahma, Paqueta (1)
|Benrahma (1)
|Wolves
|Moutinho (7)
Sarabia, Podence (6)
Neto, Nunes (2)
|Podence (3)
Moutinho, Neves (2)
Gomes (1)
|Sarabia, Neto (1)
KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES
- Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) scored a penalty in Gameweek 29 with Bukayo Saka (£8.6m) off the pitch but Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m) on it. Saka had taken Arsenal’s only two previous penalties this season.
- Julian Alvarez (£6.0m) scored a penalty in Gameweek 30 with Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Riyad Mahrez (£7.3m) off the pitch but Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m) on it. Mahrez previously scored a penalty with Haaland on the field in Gameweek 23 but Pep Guardiola said after the game that the Norwegian striker is “normally… the first taker”.
- Frank Lampard’s first match back as Chelsea caretaker in Gameweek 30 saw Reece James (£5.8m) take all eight of the Blues’ corners and their only indirect free-kick. James hadn’t previously taken a corner since Gameweek 1. Ben Chilwell (£6.0m), prominent at set plays under Graham Potter, only played the last 22 minutes of Saturday’s defeat to Wolves, however.
- Michael Olise (£5.4m) has taken all 14 of Crystal Palace’s corners and two of their three crossed indirect free-kicks since Roy Hodgson was re-appointed Palace boss ahead of Gameweek 29. There was more of a job share with Eberechi Eze (£5.4m) under the previous regime but Olise has the upper hand for now.
- Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m) has featured a lot more at set plays over the last couple of months, firstly thanks to the medium-term injury sustained by Christian Eriksen (£6.2m) and then the more recent issue picked up by Luke Shaw (£5.1m). Eriksen is now fit again, however, returning as a substitute in Gameweek 30.
- Brennan Johnson (£5.7m) had taken all of Nottingham Forest’s penalties in 2022/23 up until Gameweek 27, when Andre Ayew (£5.0m) deputised – and missed – in Johnson’s absence.
- Alexander Isak (£6.7m) has scored two penalties for Newcastle United in the current campaign, in Gameweeks 8 and 28 – but hitherto first choice Callum Wilson (£6.9m) was off the pitch in both instances and we’ve yet to see Newcastle win a spot-kick when both players were on the field.
- Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.8m) status as Liverpool’s first-choice penalty taker could be under threat after he missed his second spot-kick in four matches. After the latest miss in Gameweek 30, Jurgen Klopp said:
“That’s something we will talk about but not here.” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah remaining on penalties
