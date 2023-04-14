248
Scout Picks April 14

FPL Gameweek 31 Scout Picks: Man City double-up includes Mahrez

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 31.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI. And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

FPL 2022/23 'sleeper' picks: David Raya 1

David Raya (£4.9m) is our goalkeeper of choice for Gameweek 31 as Brentford prepare to visit Wolverhampton Wanderers. Julen Lopetegui’s troops are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League when hosting, scoring just eight goals in their previous eight matches. Meanwhile, all four of The Bees’ away clean sheets this season have arrived at the so-called lesser clubs. As for Raya, no ‘keeper has made more saves than the Spaniard in 2022/23, with 124.

DEFENDERS

FPL notes: Conte's rant, Porro's threat, Leeds' doublers

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) gets back into the Scout Picks after setting up Roberto Firmino’s (£8.0m) equaliser and creating a team-high four chances against Arsenal last weekend, which coincided with a new (ish) central midfield role. Liverpool have just three victories on the road this season, but opponents Leeds United were subjected to a 5-1 thumping by Crystal Palace last time out, so there’s potential for points at both ends of the pitch for Alexander-Arnold.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) was the most popular Arsenal defender among the Scout Squad panel in Gameweek 31. Mikel Arteta’s league leaders visit West Ham United this weekend, who have European commitments either side of Sunday’s clash. No top-flight side has kept more clean sheets or conceded fewer goals than the Gunners on the road this term, while the Hammers have found the net just three times in their last three home outings. Arsenal will once again be without the injured William Saliba (£5.1m), but there is still potential for a clean sheet.

Pedro Porro (£4.8m) has had more shots (11) than any other FPL defender over the past five Gameweeks, with a goal and assist registered in that period. A home match with Bournemouth is a great opportunity for another positive performance, given that the Cherries have scored just four goals in their last eight away matches. They also concede a lot of chances down their left, the flank Porro will be attacking.

James Tarkowski (£4.2m) continues to offer a value route into an Everton defence that has proven reliable under Sean Dyche at Goodison Park, with three of his five home games ending in 1-0 wins. The Toffees have suffered defeat in just one of those matches, so there is an opportunity to extend that run against a Fulham side that have scored only one goal in their last three outings and will once again be without talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m).

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

