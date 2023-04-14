Pras and Andy’s FPL Gameweek 31 preview and team reveals

Andy North and Pras combine again in another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting over on our YouTube channel about their own Gameweek 31 teams and the chip strategies being deployed within the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community.

Will the pair be keeping or selling the injured pair of Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) and Luke Shaw (£5.1m)? Are they joining the 500,000 others that have already bought Jack Grealish (£7.1m) this week?

With Blank Gameweek 32 on the way, plans for these three players largely depend on whether a manager intends to activate their Free Hit chip.

