Pras and Andy’s FPL Gameweek 31 preview and team reveals

Andy North and Pras combine again in another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting over on our YouTube channel about their own Gameweek 31 teams and the chip strategies being deployed within the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community.

Will the pair be keeping or selling the injured pair of Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) and Luke Shaw (£5.1m)? Are they joining the 500,000 others that have already bought Jack Grealish (£7.1m) this week?

With Blank Gameweek 32 on the way, plans for these three players largely depend on whether a manager intends to activate their Free Hit chip.

Andy and Pras are live from 20:45 BST, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Andy, Mark and others throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

123 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Would you start Shaw or too much of cameo risk?

    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm starting him

    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Can play Botman or Estupinan instead

    3. CrouchDown
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think he starts CB

    4. kellamergh
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Start him. If he's fit, he'll play.
      Use your bench wisely.

    5. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      i’m starting him and Rashford

    6. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I wouldn’t start him, Forest have scored at home every game since losing 2-0 to Spurs way back in GW4.

  2. CrouchDown
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Raya

    Trippier Ake Shaw

    Fernandes Saka Mitoma March

    Kane Watkins Haaland(C)

    Subs: Kepa, Estu Castagne Rashford

  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Maddison Bruno > Olise Salah, Y or N?

    1. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good

    2. sozopol
      • 11 Years
      just now

      heck yes, if for free. Probably even for a hit.

  4. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Injuries and dropped players has forced me into Wildcard, any thoughts welcome please ?

    Planning to FH for DGW34.

    Ederson
    White, TAA, Trips
    Salah, Mahrez, Marti, Olise
    Kane, Erling, Jesus

    Iverson, Guehi, Andreas, Tark

    1. sozopol
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Not sold on Salah being worth the price, and Mahrez is risky.

  5. Wiz
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Looking to downgrade Kepa, do we think Iversen keeps his place under Smith?

  6. Hanz0
    5 mins ago

    Who would you bench?

    A.) Toney (Wol A)
    B.) Watkins (New H)
    C.) Bruno (Nfo A)
    D.) March / Mitoma (Che A)

    1. Jässi
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Tough. Probably Toney after all

    2. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      March

  7. Jässi
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play 1

    A) Kepa
    B) Steele

    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Steele

  8. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mee to Ake for free?

    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yep

  9. DavidKent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is GW 34 going to be the best DGW remaining for the season?

  10. abaalan
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    1 ft, 0.5 itb. Fh32 so might as well use it.

    Kepa, Steele
    Trippier, chilwell, Shaw (botman, pinnock)
    Bruno, rashford*, mitoma, saka (Macallister)
    Kane, haaland, Watkins

    A. Rashford > grealish/ mahrez
    B. Pinnock > palace/whu defender and play Mac
    C. Other? (Pref keeping or bringing in dgw34 players)

  11. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which pairing?

    A) Raya & Estu
    B) Steele & Pinnock
    or
    C) Chilwell > TAA

    Currently have Raya & Pinnock and looking to use my FT on readying for GW34

    Will FH32.

  12. sozopol
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Here's a fun one: start 1 GK and 1 Def out of: Steele, Kepa, Estupinan, Chillwell.

    Right now I'm splitting the difference and starting Steele and Chillwell.

  13. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Admins, I keep getting the same ad issue. Please tell me someone has a resolution for me?

  14. Chrisaa87
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Which combination will make most points:

    Haaland and chilwell
    Mahrez and TAA

    And do I dare to go another week without haaland?

  15. Tango74
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    What’s this Klopp embargo press conference at 10.30pm?

