Scoreboard April 15

FPL Gameweek 31: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one page.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Manchester City3 – 1Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur2 – 3Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers2 – 0Brentford
Southampton0 – 2Crystal Palace
Everton1 – 3Fulham
Chelsea1 – 2Brighton and Hove Albion
Aston Villa3 – 0Newcastle United

  1. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Jesus Watkins Solanke

    Time to skip Kane on a FH?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yup

    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Its risky but if you doing it this is the GW

  2. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    A Toney Salah Zinchenko
    B Jesus Salah Moreno

    Which one?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    2. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  3. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Little confused. If I was to play my FH now and possibly swap out players in my original team and they rise, I don’t get any of the rides when my team gets changed back next week? Thanks

    1. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      You'll get the price rises/falls of your team old team when it reverts after GW32 deadline

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You will only get the price increase from players in your original team in the GW after the FH is played

  4. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    is This 11 non FH team without Salah is Good Team for GW32 ??
    Raya
    Tripper Schär Henry Gabriel TAA
    Saka Maddison Martinelli
    Kane Watkins
    Kepa( Mitoma March Haaland)
    It Cost -4 pts

    1. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Apart from Maddi yes

      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Why apart from Maddison? I think its a great fixture and a crucial match for LEI

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You cover most of the FH32 popular picks

  5. Heavy Cream
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Path to Salah;
    Kane Rash Zinch - Jesus Salah 4.1mil defender
    or
    As above for KDB?

    I already have Saka and Marti, Grealish and Haaland. Thanks.

  6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Greetings all!! Which forward for this week and for the rest of season to go with Kane and Watkins???? Not on FH

    Will be doing Kane to Haaland the following week!!

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    A- Jesus
    B- Solanke
    C- Isak
    D- Someone else?? Who??

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Isak. Cheaper, better fixtures than Jesus and a dgw at some point

  7. Scratch
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Feeling pretty satisfied with this GW so far, took a -4 to get Haaland, Eze and Martinelli but sold Salah.

    1. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      You should go somewhere, like an online forum, and pronounce how satisfied you are.

      1. Bennerman
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh

  8. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Who is your best goalkeeper for FH 32 ?

  9. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Best defender for £7.1? (Just short of doing Chilwell to TAA)

    Raya
    Trippier Zinchenko Mings Chilwell*
    Salah Saka Martinelli
    Kane Toney Watkins

    Steele* Grealish* Mitoma* Estupinan*

