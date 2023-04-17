661
Dugout Discussion April 17

Leeds v Liverpool team news: Darwin benched again

661 Comments
It’s an audition of sorts for Liverpool players as Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers get to run the rule over Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead of Blank Gameweek 32.

Not that one of the Reds isn’t already owned by a fair number of FPL bosses.

Mohamed Salah is sitting in not far off one in five of the squads in the top 100,000, and in 28% of FPL sides overall.

Above: Effective ownership numbers in the top 10k/100k, via LiveFPL

Salah starts against Leeds United this evening and is part of an unchanged side from the one that Klopp sent out against Arsenal.

Darwin Nunez is on the bench for the third time in four games, while Luis Diaz makes his long-awaited return to the Liverpool squad after a six-month lay-off.

Alisson and Ibrahima Konate, both minor concerns ahead of Saturday’s deadline, are fit to start.

As for the hosts at Elland Road, Javi Gracia has made two changes from the starting XI that initially impressed against Crystal Palace before succumbing to a 5-1 hiding.

Top goalscorer Rodrigo Moreno starts for the first time since Gameweek 21 as he replaces Patrick Bamford, who is missing from the squad altogether.

The other change comes at right-back, with an out-of-form Luke Ayling finally ousted by Rasmus Kristensen.

Kick-off in tonight’s game is at 20:00 BST.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Firpo, Koch, Struijk, McKennie, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Rodrigo.

Subs: Robles, Ayling, Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto, Wober, Greenwood.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Konate, Van Dijk, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip.

  1. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Salah top to where he normally is in the midfield fpl scoring chart with Martinelli. He is getting another 200+ points season.

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      Just took AndyLTFPL selling him lol

      1. ZeBestee
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        After all the patience? Strange timing.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah WTF? I almost took a -8 to bring him in (which would have paid off)...!

  2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Trent Salah Jota Saka Odegaard Martinelli Watkins. 3 more outfielders on that.

  3. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours ago

    Salah Trent and either Jota or Gakpo for me. With this new system not sure Robbo has the attacking potential. And I’m fairly sure those two start with Salah v Forest

  4. tuvok
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    Cue a week of wild excitement among FHing fantasy managers followed by a 1-1 draw at Anfield, Awoniyi last minute equaliser after a Konate header from a Henderson free kick had given them the lead

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Imagine if you had a repeat of their GW26-GW27 results
      0-1 Forest 😀

    2. kusasi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Sounds about right. Don't forget the Salah missed penalty again ...

  5. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    That result has got people thinking bout their pool triple up now!

    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Its got people who aint got WC or FH worried

      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Yeah, all seemed to be taa robbo salah, that result and likes of jota Gakpo etc, got people thinking on fh, including me!

  6. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Now on this…

    Johnstone
    Trent. White. Trippier
    Salah. Martinelli. Son. Eze
    Jota. Jesus. Watkins

    Pickford. Andreas. Castagne. Moreno

  7. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Imagine if Mitrovic was available...

    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      He has not scored since GW 19

      1. Rainer
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        You'd score vs Leeds.

        1. Royal5
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          😀

  8. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Great game but think I have lost the plot. No Liverpool against Leeds knowing this could be ugly. Should have downgraded Kane and got Salah instead of Grealish this GW.

    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      If yer aunt was yer uncle. We all held Kane for this BOU home game and Pool have been crap away.

  9. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Salah on -0.2%. Where will he be at price change time? I’m guessing 14%

  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Leeds 1 - 6 Liverpool
    (xG: 1.34 - 2.47)

    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Meslier letting 11 on target shots in in a row, isnt great from him!

  11. tuvok
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Leeds have conceded in their last 3 games:
    4 (v arsenal)
    5 (v palace)
    6 (v Liverpool)

    …Dan James captain locked in

  12. kusasi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Not FH-ing next week, got ten playing and need to swap Haaland for an 11th player. Who to bring in? (already have Isak, Jesus). Playing WC in GW33 so it's a one-week punt.

    A. Watkins
    B. Toney
    C. Jota
    D. Darwin
    E. Ihenacho
    F .Kane
    G. someone else?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      I am doing Edouard up top and Rashford, or Macallister for Salah (I Bought Trent last week for Chilwell to set this up).

  13. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Andreas makes his way into FH first 11's

