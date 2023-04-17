Leeds v Liverpool team news: Darwin benched again

It’s an audition of sorts for Liverpool players as Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers get to run the rule over Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead of Blank Gameweek 32.

Not that one of the Reds isn’t already owned by a fair number of FPL bosses.

Mohamed Salah is sitting in not far off one in five of the squads in the top 100,000, and in 28% of FPL sides overall.

Above: Effective ownership numbers in the top 10k/100k, via LiveFPL

Salah starts against Leeds United this evening and is part of an unchanged side from the one that Klopp sent out against Arsenal.

Darwin Nunez is on the bench for the third time in four games, while Luis Diaz makes his long-awaited return to the Liverpool squad after a six-month lay-off.

Alisson and Ibrahima Konate, both minor concerns ahead of Saturday’s deadline, are fit to start.

As for the hosts at Elland Road, Javi Gracia has made two changes from the starting XI that initially impressed against Crystal Palace before succumbing to a 5-1 hiding.

Top goalscorer Rodrigo Moreno starts for the first time since Gameweek 21 as he replaces Patrick Bamford, who is missing from the squad altogether.

The other change comes at right-back, with an out-of-form Luke Ayling finally ousted by Rasmus Kristensen.

Kick-off in tonight’s game is at 20:00 BST.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Firpo, Koch, Struijk, McKennie, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Rodrigo.

Subs: Robles, Ayling, Forshaw, Cooper, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto, Wober, Greenwood.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Konate, Van Dijk, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip.