Suspensions April 17

Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

The initial focus is on who is nearing a ban for yellow card accumulation but we also round up which FPL assets are already suspended ahead of Gameweek 32.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

We have long since passed the cut-off point for five yellow cards, so now the target to avoid is 10 cautions.

WHEN IS EVERY CLUB’S 32ND FIXTURE?

Team32nd fixture falls in…
ArsenalGameweek 32
Aston VillaGameweek 32
BournemouthGameweek 32
BrentfordGameweek 32
BrightonGameweek 34 (2nd fixture)
ChelseaGameweek 33
Crystal PalaceGameweek 32
EvertonGameweek 32
FulhamGameweek 33
LeedsGameweek 32
LeicesterGameweek 32
LiverpoolGameweek 33
Man CityGameweek 34 (1st fixture)
Man UtdGameweek 34 (1st fixture)
NewcastleGameweek 33
Nottm ForestGameweek 32
SouthamptonGameweek 32
SpursGameweek 32
West HamGameweek 33
WolvesGameweek 32

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

There are four players at immediate risk of a suspension – and they still include Ivan Toney (£7.7m).

He picked up his ninth booking of the season in Brentford’s win over Southampton in Gameweek 27 but has managed to escape a yellow card in his five subsequent appearances and now only has to get through the Bees’ next game against Aston Villa without a caution in order to avoid that fate.

Nelson Semedo (£5.0m), Cheick Doucoure (£5.0m) and Adam Smith (£4.3m) all remain on nine bookings.

Among the four other players not on nine yellow cards who can still be banned are Andreas Pereira (£4.3m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m). They’d require two and three successive cautions respectively for that to happen, however.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

FPL suspensions: How many matches will Mitrovic miss?

Lucas Moura (£5.8m) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) are out until Gameweek 33, while Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) won’t be available until Gameweek 36 as he serves an eight-match ban.

275 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Sell Saka as he’s on pens?

    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      See below, Saka has come out fighting on instagram saying he'll make things right.

      Don't think I'd sell right now.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Haha 🙂

      2. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Yeah right

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Same as Salah. Sell, Sell, Sell!

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Haha. Made this joke a few days ago.

  2. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Pinnock -> Holding/Guehi

    Or start Mings?

    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Mings, hes been brilliant ever since I bought him in

  3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Saka has been talking about making things right next game.

    Can't not have him on free hit now

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Yeah talk is cheap

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      So probably gets sent off.

    3. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      If he scores the winner against City then it'll actually mean something.

      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        True. I was very annoyed yesterday at his penalty miss.

        He messed up my FPL team
        He messed up my Fanteam teams
        He lost me some bets yesterday

        But he has got Southampton at home next week, could you even name the left back he'll be up against?

    4. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Not smart of him to announce the direction of his next penalty...

      1. Pasqualinho
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Bluff? Or double bluff? Or triple bluff?

  4. tricpic
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Son and Jesus
    Or
    Kane and Odegard
    …on FH

    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      probably B.. just.. more guaranteed playing time for both players in B

  5. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Just looked at GW33, do you think that Saka Kane to one of Mitoma/Diaz/Gakpo Solanke -4 will make sense with fixtures to come and needed funds for Salah DGW34?

  6. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Morning guys,

    Sunk to 80 points behind in ML (with Darwin to go tonight) so considering saving FH for the last week (or GW37) of the season to ensure use it on a different week. I can get to 11 doubles for GW34 with a -4.

    Worth saving?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Yeah probably if you’re fine for this week too.

  7. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Just caught up with MOTD from both this and last weekend from the games I missed. Few thoughts (for anyone interested although I feel like this is me posting as a reminder to myself):

    - Not too sure on Eze. He certainly looks confident and took his goals well but some utterly atrocious defending on every part of the field certainly makes things easier. Thing is Everton looked dreadful defensively too against Fulham, but after conceding 3 at home I think Dyche will park the bus at Selhurst Park, Everton pushed too many bodies upfield v Fulham. Not overly convinced on the Johnstone pick either, think they were quite lucky to not concede to Soton

    - Harry Wilson has certainly caught my eye, I've always liked him but it looks like he nearly nullified the threat most expected Pereira to have in Mitrovic's absence as he took over in the creative role. Could have had 2 goals easily and will surely take some setpieces too which he's great at as well. The question is over minutes of course as it's his first start in a while, but it sounds like Silva was very happy with him and James and that things were too easy for defenders with Solomon up top

    - Wolves look like a new team, full of energy and confidence and Diego Costa looks like a different man! Bursting past players and a few flicks and tricks too (although waiting so long for another PL goal and getting it from a defender kicking the ball onto your leg is pretty funny). Nunes looking threatening on the right, despite how wide he can often be deployed he seems very involved. Was wondering why Toti was in so many FH teams but can see now, should have won a penalty too.

    - I know Brentford can be quite different at home but they looked dreadful against Wolves, couldn't deal with them at all. Wonder how much worse off they'd be without Raya

    - Kane has looked anonymous in the last couple of games, what's going on with him? Seems like Son is popping up in central positions more regularly and looks a bit more like himself but that's normally good news for Kane, seems the opposite. Bournemouth continue to impress from an attacking POV while Spurs again nearly stumble towards another result, glad they got what they deserved especially after the ridiculous decisions they got against Brighton

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Holy mother of pearl!

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        I knew you were around, I had to get your attention somehow

    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      "I think Dyche will park the bus at Selhurst Park, Everton pushed too many bodies upfield v Fulham. Not overly convinced on the Johnstone pick either, think they were quite lucky to not concede to Soton"

      If they're parking the bus, the Johnstone pick should be good. You can't have a bit each way... 🙂

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Hah I know, definitely scratching my head at my own thought process there. I guess I feel Palace are very susceptible to giving away chances especially down Mitchell's side, but true enough if I follow my own thinking then it shouldn't matter much

        1. WVA
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          All the lower teams are very susceptible to conceding and their clean sheets are normally always very lucky

    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Thanks for destroying my FH draft... 🙂

    4. WVA
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Unfortunately this season it's just pick the obvious players

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Cheers Nate. Always appreciate your thoughts & I might not get around to catching up on some of these games this week so its helpful for FH

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        3 hours ago

        Diego Costa in!

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Hehe might not be the worst punt v Leicester

        2. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          Not going there... again

  8. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Right, it’s getting tight now.
    At the start of the season I had a bit of a crazy bet with my mate. The bet is for Haaland to score 41 goals or above in the PL. There’s now 8 games left and he’s currently in 32.
    What do we think are the chances of him getting 9 more in the remaining 8? Also, I don’t know why I went with even odds.

    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      pretty sure he'll get there

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Quite likely. Was the wager for a bale of hay or somesuch?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        A Kentucky Klondike Bar.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Our civilisation is about to collapse, isn’t it?

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            It already has.

            1. The Knights Template
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              True

    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      The only way he won't get there is if he doesn't play

    4. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Pretty bad odds for such high number of goals...

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Yeah I never thought about it. Was just 2 lads having a bet. I wonder what the bookies odds would have been.

        1. Holmes
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Apparently it was 8/1 in September after he had scored 9 goals in first 5 games. So probably around 14/1 or so at start of the season.

        2. Holmes
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          https://www.gamblinginsider.com/news/17990/operator-bet365-prices-up-erling-haaland-to-score-40-league-goals-at-81

        3. Holmes
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          80/1 here 😮

          https://footyaccumulators.com/news/premier-league/haalands-801-202223-premier-league-rab

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Wow. How did you figure out that search? But I wonder what 41 and above would have got.
            Damn, I bet £20. With those odds that’d be very handy.

            1. Holmes
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              "Haaland 40 goals season odds", simple! 😀

              40+ is same is 41 and above, right?

              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                Haha I know. But what if you set it at 41 and above? 40 is still over 20 for example.

    5. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      I think he'll score that many against Arsenal, so I think you're fine.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Really? I hope so but I’m not sure.

    6. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Certain might reach it, especially if Arsenal keep in the title race. If Arsenal fall away, he'll probably get managed more.

    7. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Why 41? Seems a strange number to pick...

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Essentially I don’t like picking round numbers. Even if someone asks me to guess the time I’d never say “ummmm; 6:30?” I’d be very specific.
        40 felt lazy.

    8. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Looking good for Horsey

    9. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Your biggest enemy will be Pep and rotation or early subs, especially if City get to the CL SFs which is quite likely. Still I'd expect him to reach that

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Yeah I’m just hoping it goes the way of the previous game. Keep scoring 2 and get subbed at half time.

  9. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Veltman to Moreno with my FT?

    decided to play my FH in 34 instead, so can field 10 playes with that move? ML leader (30pts ahead) will use his BB in 34...

    Raya
    WHite trippier Mings
    Saka Marti Maddison
    Kane Watkins

    Kepa Haaland Shaw Veltman Mac Mito

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      He’s a good option but I see Brentford scoring at home.

      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        thanks Rupert, you have any suggestions? Perhaps get rid of Mac instead and get Eze maybe?

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Hodgson comes in to my pub. I won’t say too much but essentially Eze is his favourite player. He’s a great pick, especially under Roy.
          If you do sell Mac, just beat in mind that after his double, he has another 2 doubles.

          1. tibollom
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 4 mins ago

            Mac you mean has 2 more DGW?

            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              Yes. Between game week 33 and 38 they have 9 fixtures!

          2. CheesyGonzalez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            can you ask hodgson to ask zaha if it's true that he played bedroom tiddlywinks with Moyes daughter

            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Ahahaha. I’m nervous enough talking to him in the first place mate.

  10. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    2FT
    FH in GW34
    Kane, Rash > Salah, Jesus?

    Gives me
    Raya
    Tripps, Botman, Pinnock
    Mart, Saka, Salah, Mitoma*
    Jesus, Haalana*, Watkins

    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      well Kane is playing in the BGW..

      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        He is but not particular confident in him at the moment
        Also only real way of getting Salah

  11. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    0 FT 1.6 ITB

    What else should I do? Chillwell > Mings for -4?

    I would love to do White + Haaland > Mings + Jesus (max 3 Arsenal players) but the -8 isn't worth it.

    Though Arsenal v Southampton could mean 2+ goals for Jesus.

    For full transparency, I'm planning on wildcarding in GW34.

    So, in short, HELP!

    Ward (Kepa)

    Trippier White Nilliams Chilwell

    Odegaard Salah Martinelli Eze

    Kane Watkins

    Subs: Haaland Mitoma Estupinan

    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      yea chillwell to mings or moreno is decent

    2. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      I like the look of Moreno, feel like it's a matter of time before he starts getting more attacking returns

    3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Moreno? a bit more attacking threat.

      Haaland switcharoo not worth it this time round imo

  12. CheesyGonzalez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Really considering taking Kane out for Watkins or Jesus. Should I do it this week for a -4 or do I wait another week?

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      For Watkins, he is on fire.

    2. boc610
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      all id say is that the chances of kane going two games without returning is very slim. he has a great record this season against the top six this season and is not a flat track bully as some people are lazily claiming

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Relax Boc, different people have different ideas/opinions, he has a great record against the top six but no hauls, it's a one week punt on a FH, would much prefer Kane long term.

        1. boc610
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          sorry just loath phrases like flat track bully, its rarely if ever true and designed for shock effect. And if we are simply going on hauls newcastle was the first time watkins scored two in a game this season and he is now 'on fire' and 'essential'. and people want to swap him for kane

          1. CheesyGonzalez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            is everything alright pal? every time i see you comment it seems to be in such a negative tone, chill out

            1. boc610
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              lol give over, he said kane was a flat track bully, its patently untrue..i said why. or do you just want no debate on here and RMTs ?

      2. CheesyGonzalez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        I get what your saying but spurs have just been so awful the past few games

  13. WVA
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    A. Moreno Odegaard
    B. White Bowen

    Bowen being away putting me off. If A Bowen will be first on my bench.

    Johnstone
    TAA Robbo ????
    Salah Martinelli Eze ????
    Jesus Watkins Solanke
    Leno Andreas Guehi Mings

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I prefer A

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      A

  14. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    0FT 0.2itb - Anything worth a hit here? (Free Hitting in GW34)

    Iversen
    Trippier Botman Pinnock Trent
    Saka Martinelli Olise Maddison
    Watkins Kane

    Kepa Haaland March Estu

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Nope looks good

  15. boc610
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    considering all that has happened to arsenal its funny to think that on wed 26th they could potentially be 10 points clear of city (granted city have two games in hand but that would be a nice little psychological boost).

  16. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    GW32

    Raya

    Trippier Guehi Moreno

    Salah(c) Eze Martinelli Billing

    Jesus Kane Watkins

    Playing Free Hit in GW34

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Very nice considering no FH, you'll fly up the ranks in 34

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Thanks mate. Not that well set up for GW34 so better to play my free hit then and better fixtures to take advantage I think.

      2. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        This. Strong set up

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      😎

  17. Kantelele
    3 hours ago

    Which move would you do ?
    A) Chillwel to Robertson/TAA
    B) Chilwell,Emerson to Robertson and TAA (-4)

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      A

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Just Trent I think. Its a lot of money to get both & maybe impacts your midfield options for DGW34

    3. Dead Balls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      C) Double Pool defense and Salah on FH is the way

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Its not a FH

  18. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    What a weird season. Spent ages trying to break into the top 1m and now had 12 GWs inside the top 10k, flirting with but unable to crack the top 1k. Four figures would be my best finish yet (so no humble brag intended) but still been frustrating as hell treading water for so long.

    Not as weird as Covid seasons but getting a bit fed up with it now. Hoping for a strong FH32 and DGW34, with a couple of nice differentials. Just try and work out who those will be…

    Any punts, outside of free hits, you’re looking to take for this final stretch?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Not really any punts tbh - I think we're all locked in to pretty much the same group of players with the focus on DGW34. If Pool really impress I might consider Darwin but otherwise just minor tweaks on template for me - e.g. no City defence but triple attack with KDB & Grealish. Maybe if you hold your transfers til the last minute Foden could be a differential option?

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Nice. That’s the thing isn’t it? I benefitted from the WC26 template in the big doubles recently but struggled with a few weeks since, after the minor tweaks didn’t come off. Doubling or tripling well with the good teams can be a power move.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yeah it’s weird. I’ve been up there 4 or 5 times and for some reason I got bored. Need the excitement of being lower down.

  19. Salarrivederci
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Just play 10man for GW32 and then a BB without hits for GW34 looking alright?

    GW32:
    Alisson
    TAA - Trippier - Zinchenko - Tarkowski
    Salah - Saka - Martinelli
    Watkins - Gnonto

    (Ederson*, Haaland*, Grealish *, Shaw*)

    GW34 BB:
    Ederson - Alisson
    TAA - Shaw - Estupinan - Trippier - Tarkowski
    Salah - Grealish - Rashford - Mitoma - Martinelli
    Haaland - Watkins - Martial

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      You know the risks with Martial but yeah go for it

      1. Salarrivederci
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Thanks. Martial could be Welbeck, but I do not know if that is better or worse tbh 😀

      2. Salarrivederci
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        And I don't think a -4 to take out Tarkowski is worth it.
        He will be benched for the rest of the season anyway.

  20. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    OK good to go.

    Ward (Kepa)

    Trippier White Moreno Nilliams
    Odegaard Salah Martinelli Eze
    Kane Watkins

    Subs: Haaland Mitoma Estupinan

    No keeper, but it's not worth a -4.

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      How much do you have to upgrade your keeper?

      I would take a -4 for Alisson if you got the money.
      They got a DGW in 34.

      will be a -4 for 2 extra matches.

      1. Ooh Ah Cantona
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Good idea this ^

      2. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        @Salarrivederci - It's a good idea, but I've already done Grealish + Chilwell > Eze + Moreno for -4.

        And I prefer Ederson perhaps for the DGW, when I will WC.

  21. Boberella
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    What are folks doing with Zinchenko? Think he’ll be ok for Southampton?

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Waiting for news

  22. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Tempted with Kane + Saka to Salah + Jesus for 4pts for the BGW, will FH in 34 though.. Other option was to just get rid of Veltman with my FT and field 10 instead of a hit to field 9...

    Raya
    White Trippier Mings
    Saka Marti Maddison
    Kane Watkins

    Kepa Haaland Veltman Shaw Mito Mac

    1. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I dunno, "Kane and Saka out for a hit", when they both play, just doesn't sound good.

      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        yea i kinda pressed send and realised it was actually not a good move lol

      2. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        me overthinking as usual, think ill just do veltman to moreno or something like that

  23. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Planning for DGW34:
    A - Saka + Isak > Grealish + Haaland
    B - Odegaard + Kane > KDB + Haaland

  24. Ooh Ah Cantona
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Off the top of my head, not-much-mentioned players to consider for FH32

    Edouard
    Iheanacho
    Billing
    Tavernier
    Benrahma
    Almiron

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I have one of them in my draft

  25. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    is This 11 non FH team without Salah is Good Team for GW32 ??
    Raya
    Tripper Schär Henry Gabriel TAA
    Saka Maddison Martinelli
    Kane Watkins
    Kepa( Mitoma March Haaland)
    It Cost -4 pts

  26. Bojam
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    I have this (no FH) team for 32:

    Iversen
    White; Mings; Trippier
    Salah; Son; Maddison; Martinelli
    Jesus; Kane; Watkins

    (Kepa; Henry; Keane; March)

    I have 0 ITB and 1 FT. Will WC going in to GW33.

    So need to use the FT this week.

    Should I:

    A. Trippier -> Konate (for free)

    B. Maddison - > someone e.g. Bowen / Diaz / Gakpo / Eze (for free)

    C. White / Trippier -> TAA & Maddison -> Eze (-4)

    Thanks!

