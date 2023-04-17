Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

The initial focus is on who is nearing a ban for yellow card accumulation but we also round up which FPL assets are already suspended ahead of Gameweek 32.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

We have long since passed the cut-off point for five yellow cards, so now the target to avoid is 10 cautions.

WHEN IS EVERY CLUB’S 32ND FIXTURE?

Team 32nd fixture falls in… Arsenal Gameweek 32 Aston Villa Gameweek 32 Bournemouth Gameweek 32 Brentford Gameweek 32 Brighton Gameweek 34 (2nd fixture) Chelsea Gameweek 33 Crystal Palace Gameweek 32 Everton Gameweek 32 Fulham Gameweek 33 Leeds Gameweek 32 Leicester Gameweek 32 Liverpool Gameweek 33 Man City Gameweek 34 (1st fixture) Man Utd Gameweek 34 (1st fixture) Newcastle Gameweek 33 Nottm Forest Gameweek 32 Southampton Gameweek 32 Spurs Gameweek 32 West Ham Gameweek 33 Wolves Gameweek 32

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

There are four players at immediate risk of a suspension – and they still include Ivan Toney (£7.7m).

He picked up his ninth booking of the season in Brentford’s win over Southampton in Gameweek 27 but has managed to escape a yellow card in his five subsequent appearances and now only has to get through the Bees’ next game against Aston Villa without a caution in order to avoid that fate.

Nelson Semedo (£5.0m), Cheick Doucoure (£5.0m) and Adam Smith (£4.3m) all remain on nine bookings.

Among the four other players not on nine yellow cards who can still be banned are Andreas Pereira (£4.3m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m). They’d require two and three successive cautions respectively for that to happen, however.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Lucas Moura (£5.8m) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) are out until Gameweek 33, while Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) won’t be available until Gameweek 36 as he serves an eight-match ban.