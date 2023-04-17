Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.
The initial focus is on who is nearing a ban for yellow card accumulation but we also round up which FPL assets are already suspended ahead of Gameweek 32.
A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.
WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?
The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.
We have long since passed the cut-off point for five yellow cards, so now the target to avoid is 10 cautions.
WHEN IS EVERY CLUB’S 32ND FIXTURE?
|Team
|32nd fixture falls in…
|Arsenal
|Gameweek 32
|Aston Villa
|Gameweek 32
|Bournemouth
|Gameweek 32
|Brentford
|Gameweek 32
|Brighton
|Gameweek 34 (2nd fixture)
|Chelsea
|Gameweek 33
|Crystal Palace
|Gameweek 32
|Everton
|Gameweek 32
|Fulham
|Gameweek 33
|Leeds
|Gameweek 32
|Leicester
|Gameweek 32
|Liverpool
|Gameweek 33
|Man City
|Gameweek 34 (1st fixture)
|Man Utd
|Gameweek 34 (1st fixture)
|Newcastle
|Gameweek 33
|Nottm Forest
|Gameweek 32
|Southampton
|Gameweek 32
|Spurs
|Gameweek 32
|West Ham
|Gameweek 33
|Wolves
|Gameweek 32
THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS
There are four players at immediate risk of a suspension – and they still include Ivan Toney (£7.7m).
He picked up his ninth booking of the season in Brentford’s win over Southampton in Gameweek 27 but has managed to escape a yellow card in his five subsequent appearances and now only has to get through the Bees’ next game against Aston Villa without a caution in order to avoid that fate.
Nelson Semedo (£5.0m), Cheick Doucoure (£5.0m) and Adam Smith (£4.3m) all remain on nine bookings.
Among the four other players not on nine yellow cards who can still be banned are Andreas Pereira (£4.3m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m). They’d require two and three successive cautions respectively for that to happen, however.
CURRENTLY SUSPENDED
Lucas Moura (£5.8m) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) are out until Gameweek 33, while Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) won’t be available until Gameweek 36 as he serves an eight-match ban.
