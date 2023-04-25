565
Rate My Team April 25

FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

565 Comments
With Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) just hours away, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on benching dilemmas, differentials, the forthcoming doubles or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. abcdef3
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Is it actually viable to go without Salah in GW34? I have 5 doubling midfielders already and ignoring Salah means I can get Jota and Trent for free, which would give me 10 outfield doublers. Another reason why I'm thinking this is viable is that most people will captain Haaland anyway, so Salah's not as much of a must have in that sense?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Everything is viable until they haul.

  2. Bobby_Baggio
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Im struggling on GK combo on WC and doing BB34. Which one please?

    A) Edersen + Iversen
    B) Edersen + Steele
    C) Edersen + DDG
    D) DDG + Iversen
    E) DDG + Steele

    1. abcdef3
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably A or D. Simply because picking two doubling keepers means you're limiting yourself to only playing 2 players from one of those teams in DGW37

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        This is true actually. Didn't remember both Utd and City double in GW37.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

  3. Zola
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    Afternoon all...

    Steele, (Raya)

    Trippier, Shaw, Mings, (Botman, Henry)

    Salah, Maddison, Martinelli, March, (Andreas)

    Haaland(c), Jota, Watkins

    A) Good to go
    B) Play Botman instead of Shaw
    C) Botman to TAA for a -4 and play TAA instead of Shaw

    Will be FH in 34 so if not C, TAA will be in for that.

    Thanks

    1. Zola
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      C should actually read, Henry to TAA.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        C if you don't mind a hit.

    2. abcdef3
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm playing Botman over Shaw currently but that's only because I have Kane and don't like having two players against each other. Shaw has higher upside so if you're chasing I'd say go for it.

    3. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  4. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Pick an option:

    A. Chilly > TAA free
    B. Maddy > Rashford free
    C. Both for a hit
    D. Maddy/Kane > Salah/Isak for a hit
    E. Maddy/Kane > Rasford/Jota for a hit

  5. Saïss Doesn't Mat…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    welcome back to my team, Sam Greenwood 😀

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      🙂

    2. djman102
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      So nice to have BB out of the way.

  6. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Saka & Kane > Salah & Isak for -4, yay or nay?

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I am doing it but I would hold for a week if possible.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wait and do it for free in GW34?

  7. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who is more essential this and next gw. Salah or Trent?

    1. abcdef3
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I started this week thinking Salah, I've now changed my mind to Trent. Just because of the other midfield options compared to the other defenders

  8. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Final call, play one:
    A) Saka
    B) MacA

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Saka

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      A) because of pens I guess

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Oh it's Mac and not Marti. Still A) I think

    3. abcdef3
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Horrible choice, I think I'd go MacAllister

  9. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Done this yesterday, doesnt feel right tbh

    Kane Saka ➡ Haaland(c) Grealish -4

    Kane and Saka will get dirty penalties wont they?

    1. abcdef3
      • 4 Years
      just now

      That makes perfect sense on paper, don't worry about it

  10. Gardaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Which two to start out of Watkins, Isak and Bruno?

    1. RonanG
      just now

      Leave out injured Bruno.

  11. RonanG
    1 min ago

    Always planned to get Salah and Isak or Toney this week for Kane/Bruno. Then in a rush of blood decided to get in KDB/Grealish/Jota instead for Kane/Bruno/McAllister before any price increases. Too late to do anything about it now and don't completely regret it. Where's the KDB love expectation though? It's all about Salah. Is rotation the main risk? I see Man City winning every game between now and season end and they've one more to play than Liverpool.

