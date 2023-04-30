1170
Dugout Discussion April 30

2pm team news: Isak starts, De Bruyne misses out

1,170 Comments
Share

Four more Double Gameweek 34 matches get underway at 2pm BST on Sunday, including Fulham v Manchester City.

The visitors are without Kevin De Bruyne, who is “not fully fit” according to reporter Mike Minay. Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez come into the starting XI, with Bernardo Silva dropping to the bench.

Fulham also make two changes as Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Carlos Vinicius replace Manor Solomon and Daniel James.

Elsewhere, the headline team news from St James’ Park is that Alexander Isak starts for Newcastle United. He comes in for Callum Wilson, with Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon the other returnees.

James Ward-Prowse is fit enough to start for their opponents, Southampton. The alterations – and there are five in total – see Armel Bella-Kotchap, Lyanco, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo and Kamaldeen Sulemana feature.

At Old Trafford, Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Antony, both of whom drop to the bench, while Aston Villa are unchanged for the fourth successive game.

On the south coast, Gary O’Neil makes two changes to his Bournemouth XI. The injured Marcus Tavernier and Chris Mepham drop out as Adam Smith and Dango Ouattara come in.

Leeds United, meanwhile, bring in Rasmus Kristensen, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto for Junior Firpo, Rodrigo and the injured Luis Sinisterra, in what looks like a 3-4-3 formation.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina, Rothwell, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Ouattara, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Cook, Brooks, Stacey, Moore, Semenyo, Zabarnyi, Anthony

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Ayling, Roca, McKennie, Harrison, Gnonto, Summerville, Bamford

Subs: Robles, Firpo, Forshaw, Aaronson, Rodrigo, Struijk, Rutter, Wober, Greenwood

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Wilson, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Cedric, Diop, Kebano, Cairney, Lukic, Solomon, James

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Carson, Ortega, Laporte, Lewis, Phillips, Gomez, Foden, Bernardo, Perrone

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sabitzer, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Butland, Maguire, Martial, Fred, Antony, Weghorst, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Williams

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, McGinn, Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Traore, Chambers, Duran, Digne, Revan, O’Reilly, K Young

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Lyanco, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Sulemana, Djenepo, Alcaraz

Subs: Maitland-Niles, Caleta-Car, A Armstrong, Adams, Mara, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Bazunu, Walcott

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

1,170 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    Is Shaw on 2 or 1 bonus point?

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Let me log in to check of you.

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        I can’t remember how it works. Bruno and Dalot on equal bps then Shaw next

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      1, Dalot nicked it par with Bruno

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      3,3,1

      Open Controls
    4. JBG
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    5. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Very close and currently 1, but not sure if final as there is often some late adjustments

      Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 43

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  3. DLLM
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    Of course dalot and shaw cs plus bps after i chose stones over them.

    Open Controls
  4. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Didn't watch the games, how should (1) Haaland TCers and (2) Isak owners should feel based on performances, minutes, prospects and so on?

    Open Controls
    1. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Didn't watched the Citeh game. Isak linked up brilliantly with Wilson in the 2nd half. Think there's a very good chance that Howe could start them both going forwards.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Will get them both in the DGW for their 3 points apeice

        Open Controls
      2. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Thank you mate.

        Open Controls
  5. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Any chance Shaw to take over Bruno for bonus?

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Every chance, only 1 BPS in it

      Open Controls
  6. bialk
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    What a wasted FH. Got Ederson, KDB, Jota, no BHA defence. And my bench are West Ham defenders.

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      The season is over. Don’t worry about it.

      Open Controls
    2. Steerpike
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yup, my FH mids Mitoma, March, and KdB netted 2 points between them and I benched Estupian at the last minute to play Stones for a haul of 2.

      Open Controls
  7. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    Grealish on the bench vs West Ham. Jack back to being muck

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Foden will start either for mahrez or grealish... Bernardo and gundogan i would say too.

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      One last chance against Coufal. Looked awful yesterday

      Open Controls
  8. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    You all know what time is!

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      *it is

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Gakpo time

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        It’s Sunday, time for thou our Father and his Son

        Open Controls
    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Chico time

      Open Controls
  9. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 19 mins ago

    Mo Salah!
    Mo Salah!
    Mo Salah!

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      El capitano this week!

      Open Controls
  10. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Taa a Jones g

    Open Controls
  11. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Juices g taa assist

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      *jones

      Open Controls
  12. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Curtis Jones, Curtis Jones, scoring Curtis Jones, Curtis Jones, Curtis Jones wake up now!

    Open Controls
  13. JBG
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Oh fck off TAA... should have brought him in for -4(-12) for Trippier.

    Open Controls
  14. Slouch87
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    Woeful Spurs defending yet again

    Open Controls
  15. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    St James' Park flashes for Spurs

    Open Controls
  16. andre_c
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Gonna be a repeat of Newcastle vs Spurs

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.