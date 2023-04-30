2pm team news: Isak starts, De Bruyne misses out

Four more Double Gameweek 34 matches get underway at 2pm BST on Sunday, including Fulham v Manchester City.

The visitors are without Kevin De Bruyne, who is “not fully fit” according to reporter Mike Minay. Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez come into the starting XI, with Bernardo Silva dropping to the bench.

Fulham also make two changes as Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Carlos Vinicius replace Manor Solomon and Daniel James.

Elsewhere, the headline team news from St James’ Park is that Alexander Isak starts for Newcastle United. He comes in for Callum Wilson, with Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon the other returnees.

James Ward-Prowse is fit enough to start for their opponents, Southampton. The alterations – and there are five in total – see Armel Bella-Kotchap, Lyanco, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo and Kamaldeen Sulemana feature.

At Old Trafford, Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Antony, both of whom drop to the bench, while Aston Villa are unchanged for the fourth successive game.

On the south coast, Gary O’Neil makes two changes to his Bournemouth XI. The injured Marcus Tavernier and Chris Mepham drop out as Adam Smith and Dango Ouattara come in.

Leeds United, meanwhile, bring in Rasmus Kristensen, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto for Junior Firpo, Rodrigo and the injured Luis Sinisterra, in what looks like a 3-4-3 formation.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina, Rothwell, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Ouattara, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Cook, Brooks, Stacey, Moore, Semenyo, Zabarnyi, Anthony

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Ayling, Roca, McKennie, Harrison, Gnonto, Summerville, Bamford

Subs: Robles, Firpo, Forshaw, Aaronson, Rodrigo, Struijk, Rutter, Wober, Greenwood

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Wilson, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Cedric, Diop, Kebano, Cairney, Lukic, Solomon, James

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Carson, Ortega, Laporte, Lewis, Phillips, Gomez, Foden, Bernardo, Perrone

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sabitzer, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Butland, Maguire, Martial, Fred, Antony, Weghorst, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Williams

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, McGinn, Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Traore, Chambers, Duran, Digne, Revan, O’Reilly, K Young

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Lyanco, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Sulemana, Djenepo, Alcaraz

Subs: Maitland-Niles, Caleta-Car, A Armstrong, Adams, Mara, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Bazunu, Walcott

