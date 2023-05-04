213
Scout Reports May 4

Allardyce at Leeds: What can FPL managers expect?

Sam Allardyce’s return to the Premier League has caused quite a stir, having been appointed Leeds United manager until the end of the season.

The former England boss has been out of work since leaving West Bromwich Albion in 2021, but will now try to save the Whites from Premier League relegation with only four games of the campaign remaining.

That includes a visit to Manchester City in Gameweek 35, then home games against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur as well as a trip to West Ham United.

Over the years, Allardyce has a proven record for avoiding relegation, but what does his appointment mean for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers?

Our Scout Report takes a closer look.

WHY WAS GRACIA SACKED?

What can FPL managers expect from Javi Gracia at Leeds? 2

Javi Gracia was sacked by Leeds after only 10 weeks and 12 matches in charge, with his final game a 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth in Gameweek 34.

It was the latest heavy loss under the former Watford manager, following 6-1, 5-1 and 4-1 thrashings by Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Arsenal respectively last month. In fact, the 23 goals they conceded in April is a new Premier League record.

As a result, Leeds are without a win in five and only sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

ALLARDYCE: “I’M AS GOOD AS PEP AND KLOPP”

In his first press conference, Allardyce came out fighting, launching a passionate defence of his managerial ability.

“Far too many people think that I’m old and antiquated, which is so far from the truth. I may be 68 and look old but there’s nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta. It’s all there with me, and I shared it with them. They do what they do. I do what I do. But in terms of knowledge, and depth of knowledge, I’m up there with them.

“I’m not saying I’m better than them but certainly as good as they are. I just wish that sometimes you can get the opportunity that you can show it. But that’s never going to happen for me now, apart from [aiming to] keep Leeds up, and if I stayed at Leeds, [hoping] this club was big enough to build a team that was going to challenge those boys eventually, but that’s a long story away.” – Sam Allardyce

A STRONG STARTER?

In the Premier League, Allardyce has previously managed Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton and West Brom.

In that time, Allardyce’s teams have played in the Premier League in 17 seasons and only been relegated on one occasion, which was during his most recent stint at the Hawthorns.

Still, it was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and because of the rules designed to slow the spread of the virus, clubs could not operate as they would normally have been able to.

Allardyce doesn’t have much time to instil his methods at Leeds and has a decidedly mixed opening four-match record at his most recent clubs. Worryingly, he will take just three training sessions before Saturday’s trip to Man City.

ClubAppointedOpening four resultsOutcome
West BromDecember 2020West Brom 0-3 Aston Villa; Liverpool 1-1 West Brom; West Brom 0-5 Leeds, West Brom 0-4 Arsenal19th (relegated) – Allardyce fell short with the Baggies, finishing 13 points off safety
EvertonDecember 2017Everton 2-0 Huddersfield; Liverpool 1-1 Everton; Newcastle 0-1 Everton; Everton 3-1 SwanseaHired to steady the ship, which he achieved with an impressive 8th-place finish
Crystal PalaceDecember 2016Watford 1-1 Palace; Arsenal 2-0 Palace; Palace 1-2 Swansea; West Ham 3-0 PalaceSaved Palace from the drop, finishing 14th, despite a slow start
SunderlandOctober 2015West Brom 1-0 Sunderland, Sunderland 3-0 Newcastle; Everton 6-2 Sunderland; Sunderland 0-1 SouthamptonAllardyce was brought in to rescue Sunderland from relegation, which he achieved by two points, as they finished 17th

Allardyce’s all-time Premier League managerial record currently stands at 537 matches, with a 33%-win percentage and an average of 1.26 points per game.

MANAGERIAL STYLE

Tactics might be largely irrelevant with just four games to go, but Allardyce mainly used a 4-1-4-1 formation at West Brom, with a defensive midfielder (Okay Yokuslu) sitting in behind two number eights (Conor Gallagher and Ainsley Maitland-Niles).

He did, however, flirt with 4-2-3-1 – Leeds’ go-to formation this season – and 5-4-1 systems.

At Leeds, we can expect a focus on defence, with a direct approach, placing emphasis on set pieces and crosses into the box. Indeed, Allardyce has already suggested Leeds are good enough going forward but need tightening up at the back.

“There is not a problem with Leeds in possession, but there is a massive problem off it. If they want to stay up, they have to stop conceding. We have to cope out of possession. We need a pattern, a system and style of play to say: this is how we stop the opposition. You can then get more possession higher up the field and attack them. You get two benefits: stop the goals going in and get more opportunities to score goals.” – Sam Allardyce

“It was about confidence. It was clear to him we weren’t playing with confidence. That was the first thing he wanted to address, and the other thing is tactically being organised, defending, and not conceding as many goals. Those were the first two things he said and we stripped everything back to basics.” – Jack Harrison

THE PROSPECTS

“His natural charisma and characteristics, and of his staff, brings a lot of energy into the training sessions and even in the building. It’s given a little bit of lift to the team and even just having that presence has given us a bit of confidence.” – Jack Harrison

Leeds sit second-bottom of our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 35-38 and have one of the worst runs of fixtures among the sides at the bottom of the table. Three of their remaining opponents sit in the top half, meaning Allardyce has a huge task ahead to make sure they avoid the drop.

He needs to make an immediate impact, too, but Leeds’ underlying defensive numbers since the restart are alarming, which suggests we should continue to target them, rather than actively look to bring their assets in.

The data certainly points towards Erling Haaland (£12.4m) and Alexander Isak (£6.9m)/Callum Wilson (£7.0m) as our next two captains, in Gameweeks 35 and 36 respectively, with a final-day punt on Harry Kane (£11.4m) or Son Heung-min (£11.5m) not out of the question either.

2022/23 (Premier League rank)Gameweek 17 onwards (Premier League rank)
Played3420
Goals conceded6741
Clean sheets53
Minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC)55.9 (16th=)51.3 (20th)

Further forward, Leeds do possess the right profile of player for counter-attacking football, with Wilfried Gnonto’s (£4.7m) pace in wide areas and Patrick Bamford’s (£7.1m) ability to hold the ball up key ingredients.

The latter has started the last two games and has been involved in three goals in his last four outings. Previously, he’s also been the Whites’ main penalty-taker.

It’s also worth noting Allardyce has already picked out both Bamford and Gnonto as key players.

“Well, I want Patrick Bamford to be on top form, because I think he’s a key player in terms of holding the ball up and being able to get up the pitch, and him to score goals. Give him the opportunity to score goals. Hopefully he stays fit and he becomes a key player.” – Sam Allardyce

That suggests Bamford will be the central striker, with Gnonto potentially flanking him – Allardyce recently revealed on his podcast that the Italian should be starting, having fallen out of favour under Javi Gracia.

So, if you need a sub-£5.0m forward for the run-in, he might be one to consider, knowing he’ll have plenty of space to exploit on the counter.

Elsewhere, Jack Harrison (£5.7m) is Leeds’ top points scorer in FPL this season, with 120. However, it’s nigh-on impossible to fit him in, given the appeal of the cheap Brighton midfielders.

Double Gameweek players probably need to be prioritised by FPL managers right now, meaning Allardyce will really have to hit the ground running for Leeds’ assets to be considered during the run-in. That’s unlikely, but not impossible.

“It’s a nice easy one on Saturday. But it has been done. Brentford did it. Brentford won there (last November). Shocks do happen.

“It’s a hard challenge, but somebody had to do it. I’d have liked it to have longer. We need to pull off a surprise win from somewhere.” – Sam Allardyce

  1. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    A. Watkins ➡ Kane

    Or

    B. White ➡ TAA

    Team atm -

    Steele
    Trippier - Shaw - White
    Salah - Saka - Martinelli - Mitoma - March
    Haaland - Kane

    Raya - Solanke - Pinnock - Zouma

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      *Watkins instead of Kane

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Well you've already made up your mind if you have Kane in your team, a freudian slip!

        Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      OR one of Arsenal Mid > Foden

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  2. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    We thinking Grealish is nailed for the upcoming games including Leeds and the double?

    Open Controls
    1. MFC86
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Possibly not with Madrid around the corner and Pep likes playing him in champions league whereas he doesn’t seem to play Mahrez in champions league

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don't think we can use the word nailed with City (as Ederson owners would tell you!)

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Laurenzo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Anyone care to share the best free hit team for this gw?

    Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Just roll here?

    Kepa
    TAA Ake Estupinan
    Salah Bruno Rashford March MacAl
    Haaland Watkins
    Raya Trippier Henry Greenwood

    A City mid or Alvarez is tempting but will keep to the plan

    GW36: Watkins + Raya to Isak/Wilson + Pope
    GW37: Henry to Shaw/Lindelof
    GW38: Mac to Martinelli/Odegaard

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Good plan.. Save i have a similar team and leaning towards saving or a crazy punt (salah to sonny) if i followed my gut feeling.
      Also good to watch isak/wilson for another week.

      Open Controls
  5. The bean
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Anyone know if any keeper/defender has a chance of dropping to 3.7? really struggling for that 0.1m as usual? On a WC

    Open Controls
    1. MFC86
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      It doesn’t look like it right now

      Open Controls
      1. The bean
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      B.Williams maaayyyybe (3.8m on -98%)

      Open Controls
      1. The bean
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Fingers crossed, I'll take in a few placeholders and keep an eye on things. Thanks

        Open Controls
  6. MFC86
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Which city defender to replace Neco Williams with? Money no object

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Stones

      Open Controls
      1. MFC86
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, I like Ake as well but think his minutes could be managed

        Open Controls
    2. Spiceyduck
      32 mins ago

      Stones or Diaz

      Open Controls
      1. MFC86
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      None.

      Open Controls
    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Take a look at this rich guy over here! Money no object!

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Seriously though I'd say Stones

        Open Controls
  7. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Got 126 points this week, despite getting 0 for KDB and having no points coming off the bench.

    Obviously happy with the score, but can't help but wonder what could have been!

    Open Controls
    1. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Could have been more.

      Open Controls
  8. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Think of saving my FT, Is it worth starting Mac Allister ahead of any of my front 7?

    Kepa
    TAA Estu Trippier
    Salah Rashford Mitoma Grealish
    Jota Haaland Isak

    Raya Mac Allister Shaw Zinchenko

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yes Save

      Open Controls
    2. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Toss up between him and Grealish. You think Trippier gets more points than Shaw this weekend?

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I think both concede and Trip is more likely to get an assist.

        Open Controls
    3. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      I would start mac allister even if he plays deeply i think he would still be dangerous as everton will be parking the bus... May be for grealish if there's leaks.
      Also monitor jota fitness.

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah agree, Cheers

        Open Controls
  9. Spiceyduck
    40 mins ago

    Kepa
    Tripp Estu Stones
    Salah(c) Macallister Rashy March
    Isak Jota Haaland

    Raya KDB Beuno Neco

    Am I good to go? Gonna wait on the potential city news to think about putting KDB in.

    Have 1 FT also, was going to roll it but considering KDB > grealish

    A - KDB to grealish
    B - Roll

    30pts behind 1st in my league and he basically copied my team this week with a WC (clever play) so I need all the help I can get folks.

    Open Controls
  10. Muscout
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Will most likely roll transfer but bench order correct?

    Kepa
    TAA Shaw Estup
    Salah Rash Grealish March
    Haaland Isak Watkins

    Raya MacA Trippier Pinnock

    Open Controls
    1. Spiceyduck
      5 mins ago

      Yeah g2g

      Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d start Raya tbh

      Open Controls
  11. Mike82
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    If I had to pick one for next week Wilson or Isak?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Flip a coin

      Open Controls
      1. Mike82
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I intend to have both for the double but I’m 9 off the top in my ML and he has Isak.

        Open Controls
    2. Spiceyduck
      29 mins ago

      I’ve gone with Isak due to averaging more minutes but both seem to play every game so flip a coin.

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Answer is probably both
      Leaning Wilson due to the insane 63 mins per xGI in last 6 appearances (202 for Isak), fact he may be preferred penalty taker (not clear, but Wilson has a strong long-term record)

      Open Controls
    4. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Atm wilson but i would wait for another gw then decide.

      Open Controls
  12. jimmy12
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Salah(C) over Haaland if 34 pts behind leader?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
      1. jimmy12
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think i am, finishing 2nd isnt enough

        Open Controls
    2. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      How different is the rest of your two teams?

      Open Controls
  13. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Who to bench? Have excluded Haaland and Salah. Was on Mac now things Grealish/Watkins

    A) Rashford (whu)
    B) Grealish (LEE)
    C) Mitoma (EVE)
    D) Mac (EVE)
    E) Alvarez (LEE)
    F) Watkins (wol)

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Wait for city news don't think both grealish and alvarez start... Pep will make it an easy decision for you (or a disaster and bench both)

      Open Controls
    2. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  14. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Which is the best transfer?
    What about those moves

    A- Saka & Solanke>
    Rashford & Wilson

    B- Saka & Maddison
    Rashford & Foden

    C- Saka & Martinelli>
    Rashford & Foden
    All cost -4
    B- Means Keep Martinelli
    C means keep Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      just now

      I like A there to then be set up well for the week after also

      Open Controls
  15. RICICLE
    31 mins ago

    Would you roll here guys or maybe do something with Jota or maybe March? A defender change perhaps?

    Kepa
    Moreno - Shaw - Trippier
    Martinelli - Mitoma - Salah - Saka
    Jota - Haaland - Watkins
    _____________________________
    Raya: March: White: Tarkowski

    1 FT, 2.9 ITB

    Maybe Saka + Tarkowski > Rashford + Trent for a -4?

    Open to ideas/suggestions, cheers gents 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Mike82
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Jota to Isak or Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        3 mins ago

        I’m a fan of this move, I should have never of got rid of Isak, silly me.

        Cheers bud!

        Open Controls
        1. Mike82
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          I’ve got same 3 strikers as you and aren’t convinced on Jota minutes plus with Newcastle double coming up.

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            just now

            Yeah it does make straight forward sense. I was only aware earlier today that Jota got yet another knock when I subbed on the other night, think I’m done with him, was always gonna be just a punt

            Open Controls
  16. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    De Gea
    Stones TAA Estupiñán
    March Mitoma De Bruyne Rashford(vc) Salah
    Haaland(C) Jota

    Subs: Iversen, Lindelof, Botman, Greenwood
    1ft, 0.0 itb.

    Roll transfer this week, and is captain and bench order alright? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. pablo discobar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Captain depends if haaland starts really

      Open Controls
  17. RamboRN
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Steel
    Trips taa white
    Salah, grealish, mitoma, mac, rash
    Jota haaland

    Subs kepa, toney, botman, mee

    1ft. Anything worth doing or roll? I was thinking toney to isak/Wilson in prep for the double and bench him this week or think it's best to roll and do it next week?
    I think I want trips, isak and wilson for the double so botman will have to go at some point to

    Open Controls
  18. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    March or Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Kane everyday

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        So probably March

        Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      For what and when? Need some context!

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Also for how long!

        Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Quite different prices, but Kane ... returned in 12 of last 15 matches, Mr Consistent even in an out of form team

      Open Controls
    4. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      kanes been a hold all season phenomenal reliability and hes pushing for a move to a title contender.

      Open Controls
  19. Chris BME
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Thinking Toney to Wilson or Isak for GW 35?

    Open Controls
  20. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Choose one please

    A. Play Raya (liv) & save FT
    B. Play Kepa (bou) & save FT
    C. Raya to Steele (EVE) [own Estupinan, potentially 2 doubles]
    D. Kepa to Steele
    E. Raya to DDG (whu) [only own Rashford, 1 double]
    F. Kepa to DDG

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      d
      chelsea have clocked off

      Open Controls
      1. Lord.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        When did Chelsea clock in?

        Open Controls
  21. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Helps to see who is on the beach who is still fighting for something

    79 Manchester City
    78 Arsenal
    77
    76
    75
    74
    73
    72
    71
    70
    69
    68
    67
    66
    65 Newcastle United
    64
    63 Manchester United
    62 -----------
    61
    60
    59 Liverpool
    58 -----------
    57
    56
    55 Brighton and Hove Albion
    54 Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa
    53
    52
    51
    50 Brentford
    49
    48
    47
    46
    45 Fulham
    44
    43
    42
    41
    40 Crystal Palace
    39 Chelsea, Bournemouth
    38
    37 Wolverhampton Wanderers
    36
    35
    34 West Ham United
    33
    32
    31
    30 Leicester City, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest
    29 Everton
    28
    27
    26
    25
    24 Southampton

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice graphic way to show it.

      Brentford to Wolves look beachy to me.

      Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      a punt on Leeds anyone?

      Open Controls
  22. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Salah > Foden(c) this week.
    I'm feeling an urge.

    I want to do it so bad.

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      too punty salah might be highest scoring mid this gw Brentford have nothing to play for and pool are at home

      Open Controls

