FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) almost upon us, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, captaincy, differentials or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  Meechoo115
    47 mins ago

    Chasing hard. How is this for a -4?

    Grealish. Jota > Eze. Kane c

    Or Salah > Son c ? Free

    OptimusBlack
      just now

      B

  Keane There Dunne That
    45 mins ago

    Struggling on what to do…2FT

    De Gea
    TAA Trippier Estupian
    Salah Rashford March Mitoma
    Haaland Isak Watkins

    Bench: Iverson, Grealish, Dalot, Williams

    A) Grealish -> Gibbs White (week punt)
    B) Watkins -> Wilson
    C) Dalot -> Botman
    D) Burn a transfer

    OptimusBlack
      2 mins ago

      D

    Sailboats
      just now

      B. But if you want to buy Bruno fernandes later on, then maybe sell Dalot, but probably not for a Newcastle defender.

  Drogba Legend
    45 mins ago

    137 on BB this last GW. What to do this GW?

    Ederson

    Shaw - TAA - Estu
    Salah - Rash - Grealish - March - Mitoma
    Haaland - Nunez

    Iversen - Solanke - Lindelof - Botman

    A) Save
    B) Darwin > someone
    C) Something else?

    Nazz
      just now

      not sure , nunez might not play ..if you get team news i would do nunez to alvarez and then to isak for gw after

  Nazz
    44 mins ago

    currently top 1k wanna keep it there
    team

    Steele
    TAA, Shaw, Trippier
    Grealish, Mitoma, Rashford, Salah
    Watkins, Haarland (c), Jota

    Kepa, MacA, Mings, Scar

    1ft 0.5 ITB

    A) Roll Ft and do Jota to Isak next week
    B) Jota to Alvarez if team leaks
    C) Play MacA over Grealish

    OptimusBlack
      3 mins ago

      B

    No Kane No Gain
      just now

      C

  OptimusBlack
    42 mins ago

    Who to play from those players
    Pick one GK & 3 Defenders
    Raya Kepa
    Tripper Schär Henry Shaw Chilwell

    Nazz
      37 mins ago

      Kepa
      Tripps, Shaw, Chilwell

      OptimusBlack
        just now

        Cheers

  Jönny
    42 mins ago

    If one was looking for City team news leaks tomorrow, where would one look?

    Planning to roll transfer unless Grealish is benched.

    Nazz
      38 mins ago

      what will you do with grealish?

      Jönny
        8 mins ago

        Probably another City midfielder!

  Bubbles1985
    41 mins ago

    To save a few quid, is Dalot nailed? Or should I stick with Gabriel > Shaw instead?

    Bubbles1985
      40 mins ago

      Currently on this:

      Steele
      TAA Tripp Mings
      Salah[vc] Rashford Mitoma March
      Haaland[c] Watkins Isak

      Kepa Martinelli Gabriel Neco

      Nazz
        3 mins ago

        nope go for shaw
        you are well set up for next gws whats ur strategy

        Bubbles1985
          just now

          Thanks.

          I'm thinking...

          Gabriel, March, Watkins - out
          Shaw, Bilva, Wilson - In

          -4 over the next 2 GWs

    Slouch87 Liar Repellent
      37 mins ago

      I would certainly go for Shaw. More upside

      Bubbles1985
        just now

        Thanks, was just trying to save the 0.5m!

    Sailboats
      37 mins ago

      Shaw

  Nazz
    39 mins ago

    Play Mings or Trippier??

  AntonioM
    38 mins ago

    Brought in KDB on WC last week. Got IFT and zero IB.

    Got Botman as 1st sub. Assuming no reliable team leaks before deadline should I hold him or move him to Bruno who I omitted on WC ? Think KDB could also be a minutes risk at Everton in GW36 too {Already got 3 Bri & New)

  sirmorbach
    38 mins ago

    Play Gabriel (flagged, new) or Burn (ARS, have Tripps)?

    Bench Mitoma, March or Watkins?

  joshphillips465
    37 mins ago

    Debating bringing Steele in, but not sure it’s worth it. Might just hold transfer for DGW. What do we think?

    Raya
    Trippier Estupinan TAA
    Mitoma Salah Grealish Rashford
    Toney Haaland Isak

    Ward Mings Mee Murphy

    Slouch87 Liar Repellent
      36 mins ago

      I would hold. 2 FT's next week could prove to be valuable

  Kryptonite666
    37 mins ago

    Should I punt on Enciso or Welbeck?

    Need to deal with both Grealish and Jota

    so it will be Grealish + Jota to Fernandes + Welbeck/ Enciso for a -4

    Cant go Wilson as I already have triple NEW.

    Nazz
      2 mins ago

      why do u feel u need to deal with grealish

      have u got another city player in mind for their double

      Kryptonite666
        just now

        Grealish will likely be benched this week.

  sergioaguero67
    35 mins ago

    Till gameweek 38

    Gabriel Jesus or Julian Alvarez?

    Please help

    No Kane No Gain
      6 mins ago

      Jesus

  artvandelay316
    34 mins ago

    Use FT on Grealish to Mahrez or play March?

  undersarmy
    33 mins ago

    Overall Rank 26K
    Roll FT this week??
    Kepa
    TAA Dunk Mings
    Salah(vc) Grealish Mitoma Rashford
    Watkins Isak Haaland(c)
    Raya March Trippier Botman

    Bartowski
      3 mins ago

      I don't know but your backline looks like you're saying Trent sucks at basketball...

      undersarmy
        2 mins ago

        Ha!!

  Meechoo115
    31 mins ago

    Will Jota play?

    1. RICICLE
      3 mins ago

      Only Klopp knows. My guess is no, so likely transferring him out to Wilson

  No Kane No Gain
    30 mins ago

    Any fellow Jota starters this gameweek and praying?!

    Slouch87 Liar Repellent
      24 mins ago

      I'm trying to decide whether to start him or Isak .

    2. RICICLE
      22 mins ago

      As above I’m gonna get rid, to Wilson I reckon, brink Isak in the week after

      No Kane No Gain
        15 mins ago

        You might actually get the same minutes this week out of jota and 1 from Wilson/Isak

        1. RICICLE
          12 mins ago

          It’s possible but I really do not trust Jota starting, especially after that DGW farce

          Slouch87 Liar Repellent
            9 mins ago

            I like the idea of the Toon double up

            1. RICICLE
              3 mins ago

              Yeah it’s a sound enough move aint it, plus I am chasing big time! Need to try something.
              May do Jota + Tark > Wilson + TAA for a hit

      theplayer
        12 mins ago

        What's the thinking behind this?

        theplayer
          9 mins ago

          Wilson for 1 week I mean

          1. RICICLE
            I’d be keeping Wilson and adding Isak also for their Double

            Open Controls
              theplayer
              6 mins ago

              Ah gotcha

              1. RICICLE
                4 mins ago

                Yeah I like the thought of going double attack rather than double NEW defence 🙂

  undersarmy
    13 mins ago

    Might do Grealish to Foden.....good idea?? Y/N

    Red Star Toro
      9 mins ago

      If there’s early news I think it’s a fun punt to swap G for Mahrez or Foden

    RogDog_jimmy
      8 mins ago

      yes! for me it is.

    Slouch87 Liar Repellent
      7 mins ago

      Depends on your bench . Saving an FT could be very useful

  RogDog_jimmy
    5 mins ago

    I'm going rogue at the end of the season.

    MacAllister & Robertson > Foden & Bueno (-4).

    DDG
    Bueno, TAA, Stones
    Foden(vc), Salah, Mitoma, March, Rashford
    Haaland(c), Solanke

    Raya, Toney, Shaw, Botman

    Have fun with it all!

