Can Spurs players become good FPL picks under Ryan Mason?

It certainly hasn’t been a quiet time at Tottenham Hotspur. Late equalisers were conceded in consecutive March meetings with Southampton and Everton, as Antonio Conte’s rant about “selfish” players got him sacked.

He was replaced by acting head coach Cristian Stellini, where a win over Brighton and Hove Albion was followed by a home defeat to Bournemouth. Then, their infamous trip to Newcastle United discovered a new rock bottom.

Supposedly a clash between Champions League contenders, the Magpies were 5-0 up after 21 minutes. Things had calmed to 6-1 by full-time but that was it for Stellini – the interim had to be dismissed.

So 31-year-old first-team coach Ryan Mason is back in temporary charge, two years after stepping in for the departed Jose Mourinho.

From a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, what have we learnt about Mason’s Spurs and which of their players are now of interest?

2020/21: THE FIRST STINT

Mason won four of his six league matches in 2021, alongside two losses and an EFL Cup final defeat.

Lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, only Manchester City scored more often in this half-dozen spell, partly thanks to the six goals of loanee Gareth Bale.

2022/23: SO FAR

This time, Mason quickly returned Spurs to Conte’s back-three system. It may not be his favoured set-up but he’s been handed a squad built with that in mind, so adaptability is needed.

ABOVE: Average positions versus Man United (left) and Liverpool (right)

His first match was against Manchester United, going into half-time 2-0 down but staging a comeback to draw 2-2 thanks to goals from Pedro Porro (£4.8m) and Son Heung-min (£11.5m).

Strangely, the following trip to Liverpool was a combination of their previous two outings, as a similar farce to St James’ Park saw them concede three times in the first 15 minutes. They then brought it all the way back to 3-3 with Richarlison‘s (£8.4m) stoppage-time equaliser, only to immediately concede a winner.

DEFENCE

  1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Estu starting right, not resting?

  2. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Best move:

    1.-4 mee, jota to estu, alvares
    2.-4 mee, eze to estu, mitoma
    3.ft mee to estu
    4.ft jota to alvares

    1. LegendMoon
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I would go A, motorman not really on form at the moment, Alvarez could do well it’s worth a punt

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thx, was leaning a

      2. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Estu starting? Not rested...

  3. Ian Davis
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Current team:

    Steele
    Shaw/Trippier/TAA
    Salah/Mitoma/March/Grealish/Rashford
    Haaland/Watkins

    Toney/Mings/Gabriel

    A) Gabriel > Ake and play instead of Shaw
    B) Toney > Alvarez (3-4-3)
    C) Save transfer

    1. LegendMoon
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      I’d save but I’d also start Toney over March and Mitoma

    2. Bluetiger1
      just now

      C

  4. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Risers: Murphy (4.2)

    Fallers: Toney (7.4) Barnes (6.6) Iheanacho (5.8) Rutter (5.0) Mee (4.9)

    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Glad that Eddie Murphy has taken up to playing football

  5. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Play March or Mitoma?

    1. Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      March was rested so he’ll probably get 90, but Mitoma arguably has better form. That may not be helpful. If it was me I’d play Mitoma

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Mitoma. Everton are very short at right back.

      1. Nanook
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        This

  6. Yankee Toffee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Don’t need a whole article. The answer is no.

  7. Deer-in-headlights
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    KDB owners, if you get pre-deadline news that KDB is benched against Leeds will you still start him?

    1. Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      In that scenario…Probably not but it depends who you’d play instead.

      1. Deer-in-headlights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        First sub is Trippier.

      2. Deer-in-headlights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I could also use a FT to bring in Bruno for KDB.

    2. PaddyPyne
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I'm playing him, if he doesn't start, I don't think he'll play at all until UCL, my first sub is Watkins

  8. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    How long/minutes are team. Lineups being released before tomorrows fpl cuttoff time pls?

    1. djman102
      • 13 Years
      48 mins ago

      Officially, the 3pm games release lineups 30 minutes after deadline. There will be plenty of rumors in the hour or so before deadline, some reliable, some not.

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Okk

  9. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I might be wrong but I’ve got a feeling that Pep starts his best 11 and then rests players in the second half.

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I might be wrong but Gündogan would be my differential pick this week.

    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      And I wont be surprised if there are some surprises. It should be interesting!

  10. cruzex
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Play martinelli or isak?

    Play Porro or trippier?

  11. cruzex
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Good to go?

    De gea
    Porro alex moreno robertson
    Salah Bruno rashford mitoma martinelli
    Alvarez haaland (c)

    Bench
    Raya isak trippier botman

    Ty

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      You definitely have some differentials. I might opt to put trips in over Moreno or Porro.

  12. BrutalLogiC
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    No money ITB but 2 FT - what to do? Shift Solanke or Watkins? Play Mitoma over Trip?

    Steele // Leno
    Trip / TAA / Shaw / Stones // Botman
    Salah / Rash / Grealish // Mitoma & March
    Watkins / Haal / Solanke

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d play Mitoma over Watkins, Solanke or Shaw. I know Spurs are terrible, but BHA are playing Everton who are truly awful.

  13. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Ignore the CS betting odds and play DDG ahead of Kepa?

  14. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    Have both Jota and Grealish. Wait for news or make the move? And whom?

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Obviously it depends on your team, but I’m likely to move Jota to Isak for the double in 36… you could always do that now if you are nervous.

      That said, it pays to wait for the news. Even if Grealish is benched, he is still a hold. There is less reason to hold Jota.

    2. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Jota out first .. Isak/Wilson with a DGW

  15. cruzex
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Play two:
    Isak
    Martinelli
    Mitoma

    1. trafalgarlaw
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Martinelli Mitoma

    2. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Isak & Mitoma

      think Tossard will start over Martinelli

  16. Drogba Legend
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    137 on BB this last GW. What to do this GW?

    Ederson

    Shaw - TAA - Estu
    Salah - Rash - Grealish - March - Mitoma
    Haaland - Nunez

    Iversen - Solanke - Lindelof - Botman

    A) Save
    B) Darwin > someone
    C) Something else?

    1. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      1. Drogba Legend
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Think Nunez will start or how many mins?

        1. Siva Mohan
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          60+ mins

  17. Siva Mohan
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier | Dias | Estu
    Salah | Mitoma | Rash | Grealish | March
    Watkins | Haaland
    Raya | Jota | Botman | Zinc

    1 FT & 0.2 ITB

    A. save FT
    B. Jota >> Isak and bench March

    Please suggest, thank you.

    1. Drogba Legend
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Probably A, Isak next week just like Nunez to Isak/Wilson for me if I save my FT too

      1. Siva Mohan
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        cheers

    2. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

  18. KDB4PREZ
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who to play

    A) Watkins
    B) Mac10

  19. Siva Mohan
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    A

