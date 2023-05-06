409
Pro Pundits May 6

FPL Gameweek 35 opinion: Wilson or Isak?

409 Comments
Share

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser decides which in-form Newcastle United forward is his favourite pick.

The FFS Pro Pundits 34

We’re in the final stretch of what feels like a season that has gone on forever. I wanted to touch base on a talking point that’s worth diving deeper into.

One upcoming decision for a lot of FPL managers is whether to buy Callum Wilson (£7.0m) or Alexander Isak (£6.9m). The former has scored eight times in just 318 minutes since Gameweek 29, which means he is scoring a goal every 39.75 minutes – this is ridiculous.

He’s in the form of his life and, in my opinion, Newcastle United don’t have much reason to ‘protect’ him with only five league games to go. Each is nicely spaced out.

The underlying numbers of Wilson and Isak since Gameweek 29 are quite telling. In this period, Wilson has had 318 minutes while Isak has had 452. Outside of expected minutes, Wilson destroys Isak on almost every single metric and I think there’s only one winner here.

We’ve entered an age where expected minutes seem to dictate everything in FPL and I think this seems like an exceptional situation. Let me just state some of the relevant statistics between the two.

409 Comments Post a Comment
  1. cutch
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    I'm still alive in the Aston Villa Cup which started in gw 22. This is the first gw when I think that i actually have a (small) chance of going all the way till the end. Anyone else here still alive in any of the general cups?

    Open Controls
  2. The_FF_King
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bench Martinelli or March?

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Don
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      marti

      Open Controls
  3. HD7
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is this the best shape of the team?

    Steele 
    Trippier Stones Estupinan
    Salah Rashford Grealish Mitoma  
    Jota Haaland Watkins

    Kepa Martinelli Shaw Henry

    Open Controls
  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Start Trippier of Mings folks???

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Il similar with Moreno below swinging towards him I think but it’s close

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Very close mate!! I usually like to start the home player, have been on Mings starting all week tho

        Open Controls
  5. The Great Statuto
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Could anyone share the sources of these team leaks to look out for please, particularly Man city news? - never got a single one yet me!

    Open Controls
    1. abaalan
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ha me neither. One time I did then fpl site crashed (think was a haaland benching!)

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/FPL__Raptor/status/1654778113656598531?t=Yy-LN0S0yI5p4Jm1rfy2dg&s=19

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      This is more frequent

      https://instagram.com/leakedlineups?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

      Open Controls
  6. Feed tha Sheep
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Start?

    A. Moreno (wolves)
    B. Trippier (ARSENAL)

    Open Controls
  7. abaalan
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    If grealish is benched, worth doing:
    Grealish to mahrez / foden? Or too short termist (will be playing rest of season)
    Got trippier first bench

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I’d just play Trippier personally as Grealish more likely to play rest of games including DGW

      Open Controls
  8. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Grealish to Martinelli? Helps me find martial to Wilson next week

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      There's better options than Martinelli surely. He might not even start

      Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not martnelli

      Open Controls
  9. thewhitepele
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    G2G and save FT? Got 0.4m itb.

    Steele
    TAA Tripps Shaw
    Salah Rash Mahrez Mac Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins

    Kepa, Botman, Gabriel, Greenwood

    Open Controls
  10. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    A. Maddison to Rashford

    B. Jesus to Alvarez (pending lineup news)

    C. Jesus to Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Don
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A or B for this week

      Open Controls
  11. Guitarman84
    6 mins ago

    Who to bench..
    A - Toney
    B - Isak
    C - Mac A

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      just now

      That is tough.. May be C but could backfire

      Open Controls
  12. Kante Touch This
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    KDB owners, straight to Salah or taking a risk and keeping?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Playing

      He's in Team Line-Up Predictions.

      No guarantees but he should start.

      Open Controls
  13. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    A. Head.. Keep Salah, save ft
    B. Heart.. Salah to Son(c)

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      You should visit a cardiologist

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 9 Years
        just now

        50k atm.. Nothing to lose

        Open Controls
    2. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mental. You've got into your own head. Son is a waste this season.

      Open Controls
      1. All For One
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        He's on form now, good record against Crystal Palace too.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Son's showing recent signs of improvement

        Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Not sure if that suggestion is from your heart or your bowels.....

      Open Controls
  14. Henning
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play Mings or Shaw?

    Open Controls
    1. All For One
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mings

      Open Controls
  15. All For One
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ederson
    Shaw, Estupinan, Taa
    Grealish, Mitoma, Mac Allister, Rashford, Salah
    Haaland, Jota

    Iverson, Isak, Botman, Trippier

    2FT 0.1 ITB, FH remaining

    A) Salah>Son
    B) Mac Allister>March
    C) Jota>Alvarez, Grealish>Bruno

    Which option guys?

    C looks tempting not sure if Jota and Grealish would start.

    Open Controls
  16. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Not sure how to use the 2FTs, please help

    (2FTs & 0.0itb)
    Steele
    Trent Trippier Estu
    Salah Bruno Rashford Mitoma Grealish
    Haaland Isak

    Kepa Pinnock Henry Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Still have FH for GW37 probably

      Open Controls
  17. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    If we know Haaland is not starting this gameweek, will you bench him or sell him?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Contrary to popular belief, City haven't yet won the PL title so I think they might need a goal or two more from the big man

      Open Controls
  18. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Will need a -4 to get in one of Isaq and Wilson in GW 36 or -8 to get both.

    Are hits worth it and how many?

    Open Controls
  19. McSlu
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Play Jesus og grealish?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.