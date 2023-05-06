FPL Gameweek 35 opinion: Wilson or Isak?

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser decides which in-form Newcastle United forward is his favourite pick.

We’re in the final stretch of what feels like a season that has gone on forever. I wanted to touch base on a talking point that’s worth diving deeper into.

One upcoming decision for a lot of FPL managers is whether to buy Callum Wilson (£7.0m) or Alexander Isak (£6.9m). The former has scored eight times in just 318 minutes since Gameweek 29, which means he is scoring a goal every 39.75 minutes – this is ridiculous.

He’s in the form of his life and, in my opinion, Newcastle United don’t have much reason to ‘protect’ him with only five league games to go. Each is nicely spaced out.

The underlying numbers of Wilson and Isak since Gameweek 29 are quite telling. In this period, Wilson has had 318 minutes while Isak has had 452. Outside of expected minutes, Wilson destroys Isak on almost every single metric and I think there’s only one winner here.

We’ve entered an age where expected minutes seem to dictate everything in FPL and I think this seems like an exceptional situation. Let me just state some of the relevant statistics between the two.