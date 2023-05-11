227
Scout Squad May 11

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 36

227 Comments
It’s that time of the week again when our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale debate the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players they think should make the Scout Picks cut.

Our panelists submit 18-man player longlists with the focus just on the upcoming Gameweek, so there are Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion triple-ups aplenty.

A reminder that if you want to hear our thoughts on transfer targets beyond just Gameweek 36, our Watchlist has been updated in midweek.

Everything you ever wanted to know about the FPL Bonus Point System - part one

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

227 Comments Post a Comment
  1. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    GTG? And correct subs?

    Kepa
    Trippier, Schar, Estup
    Salah, Bruno, Rash, Mitoma, MacA
    Haaland, Isak (c)

    Raya, Alvarez, Shaw, Mee

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'd say so. We have very similar teams/starters, I have Ederson over Kepa and TAA over Mee (Estu).

  2. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Guys, appreciate some feedback on my GW36 team and transfer plans to GW38:

    Kepa
    TAA Trippier Botman Shaw
    Gakpo Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Isak (or Wilson)

    Transfer plans:
    GW36 > WATKINS > ISAK/WILSON
    GW37 KANE > ALVAREZ & MADDISON > BRUNO (2 x FT's)
    GW38 BRUNO > SALAH

    Reason for swapping out Kane is my ML rival has Salah and we are literally neck and neck in our ML, so I want to flank him by bringing Salah in for GW38.

    Any glaring fails or flaws with this approach?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Alvarez game time in 37 may be lower than expected.

      Your rival may go differential in 38 to prevent you from covering him. I would pick the player who you think will score the most points rather than potentially failing to cover your rival.

      1. JELLYFISH
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Thanks for your feedback. A lot of variables involved (particularly with City) so plans could change, but if they go in to GW37 with a CL final to play for then I fancy Alvarez to get good game time across the DGW. Also, re your point on high scoring players its hard to look past Salah v So'ton in GW38, which is why I feel I have to get him in to cover my rival. Trent is potentially my ace card as he doesn't have him (currently at least).

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          UCL final is on 10th June, I don't see that impacting Pep's decision to give certain players game time especially when the league is still to play for. My last point was more general and I agree Salah should do well against Soton.

  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I see so many double attack vs double defence not ending well?

    1. RICICLE
      1 min ago

      With Newcastle you mean?

      I’m on the Wilson+Isak double up with just Trippier, i like the odds of attacking returns more over the defensive.

  4. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    People with Steele and Kepa. Who you playing?

    1. Bubbles1985
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Steele.

      Wish I got rid of Kepa ages ago and used the money outfield!

  5. PScholes18
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Keep Alvarez or get Wilson for GW36?

