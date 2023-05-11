The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 36

It’s that time of the week again when our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale debate the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players they think should make the Scout Picks cut.

Our panelists submit 18-man player longlists with the focus just on the upcoming Gameweek, so there are Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion triple-ups aplenty.

A reminder that if you want to hear our thoughts on transfer targets beyond just Gameweek 36, our Watchlist has been updated in midweek.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 36

