Pro Pundits May 12

FPL Gameweek 36 opinion: £4.6m Enciso + midfield punts

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser compares Brighton and Hove Albion midfielders and picks some exciting midfield differentials.

We’re almost there. You’ve only got 16 more days of FPL thinking to do and after that, you can give your brain a well-earned rest.

The Solly March (£5.3m) injury has definitely dented some plans and I’ve been wondering which is the best route to go. If you ask me, the Brighton asset I’m most convinced about is Julio Enciso (£4.6m) but the problem is that he’s a forward and, given the fixtures, using a transfer on a forwards needs to go on one of the Newcastle United strikers.

I wrote my thoughts on the Magpies’ pair last week and we covered the entire conversation in way more depth than I had predicted in our latest episode of The FPL Wire. We had Pras from Burning Questions join Zophar and me, playing a fun scenario game with regards to Alexander Isak (£7.0m) and Callum Wilson (£7.1m). For that reason, I won’t be covering them here.

JULIO ENCISO

Back to Enciso, I think he’s a really good player on the eye, is always direct and usually places himself in and around the box. I think he’s good for game-time due to his versatility – he can play on either wing or as the number ten – but March’s absence makes me even more bullish on the youngster as I like his expected minutes for the remainder of the season.

  1. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Who to bench first in case of a Rashford no show:
    a. Shaw
    b. Ferguson

    Leaning towards b. given he has a double although minutes far from guaranteed.

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      I think I'd go Shaw. Ferguson probably won't play much over the two.

    2. Yozzer
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Shaw. He could be back on the wing and I cannot see Wolves offering much attacking threat

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Shaw. Hard to see anything but a CS for Utd this week.

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Shaw

    5. Indpush
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      B) Ferguson

    6. The Iceman
      3 mins ago

      Shaw. In fact I would start Shaw over Rashford.

  2. Yozzer
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    IF for the unlikely reason Wilson (C) is benched tomorrow. Worth swapping him out for Isak (C )? It's hard to captain a player who starts on the bench.

    Don't think it will happen but just trying to cover all bases as it will all be last minute with little time to think.

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      No. Isak and Wilson might both start one each and Wilson has a good record coming off the bench anyway.

      1. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This

    2. yeahbuddy
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      If you have Wilson already I'd be backing him
      If not Leeds then BHA have been leaky anyway

    3. The Iceman
      2 mins ago

      Stick with Wilson.

    4. Yozzer
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thanks all

  3. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    2FT - not sure where to go. Botman --> 3.9m if anything as can't see him starting for me again?

    Steele
    TAA -- Trippier -- Estupinán -- Shaw
    Salah -- Martinelli -- Mitoma
    Álvarez -- Haaland -- Isak

    Iversen -- Grealish -- Rashford -- Botman [2FT + 1.9m ITB]

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Team looks good
      If just wanting to burn could do Iversen to Forster (gives you a better GK cover if Sanchez started games)

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Are you happy with double Brighton defence? I have the same players and considering a hit to move Estupinan or Steele out for MacAllister

      Open Controls
      1. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        I did hear on BlackBox earlier than DZ may give Steele a break in fact. Is there any truth in that?

        It would have to be Martinelli or Grealish to make way, right? Probably Martinelli with upcoming DGW for Grealish?

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          Yeah, Grealish out which allows KdB for Salah if you fancy it.

          Weighing up the same moves!

          Will google the DZ comments on Steele

          1. The Count of Monte Cristo
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I don't think he explicity said anything but the chaps on BlackBox thought changes may be made as DZ likely to look for a new keeper next season and will keep just one of these two.

            I have enough for Salah + Grealish --> KDB + B.Fernandes next GW as things stand.

            Still unsure if I'd want to get rid of Martinelli but next GW, I would almost certainly start KDB - Bruno - Rashford* - Mitoma over Martinelli. Probably Haaland + Alvarez too, so it would be Martinelli vs Isak I suppose.

    3. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Great Team dude with also those 2 FT u can get another GK instead of Ivesre

      1. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Think you and Sun are both right about burning a transfer via the goalkeeper if that is what I plan on.

    4. Eastman
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      I’m starting Botman but see what you mean. I am however worried about Steele starting

    5. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      If you find yourself wanting to burn a transfer then Martinelli > Ødegaard for the more assured minutes and form.

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Martinelli is a great pick this week as Brighton don’t have a recognised RB plus Webster is also out.

  4. HD7
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Would you do Stones to TAA?
    Stones has a DGW but he will likely be rotated

    1. The Iceman
      2 mins ago

      Yes. TAA nailed for the final few and in great form.

  5. Hits from the Bong
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is Iversen to Pope the best use of £1.7m in the bank? 1FT. Cheers

    Johnstone
    TAA Estupinan Lindelof
    Salah KDB Grealish Mitoma
    Haaland Wilson Enciso

    Iversen Rashford AWB Coufal

    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice team mate

    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes I reckon so. No real obvious moves in the defence right now tbh. Else, Coufal to Trippier.

  6. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Ederson
    Trippier Schar Estupinan Shaw
    Mitoma Salah Mac
    Isak (C) Haaland Watkins

    Kepa - Grealish Rash* Mee

    Start Grealish/Rash or GTG as is?

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks good.

    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Think you've got the line up spot on. Just Schar vs Grealish for me, but I think playing Schar is a fair call. Great side!

    3. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Cheers fellas

  7. Twisted Saltergater
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Preferred combo?

    1. Steele + Shaw
    2. DdG + Estupinan

    1. Buck The Trent
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      1

    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      2 seems safer with rumours that Steele may not play at least one game?

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Struggling to define these rumours.. but leaning that way. Any links?

        1. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Just what the heard discussed on FPL Blackbox tbh. Nothing else other than a few others mentioning it in comments during the day though not with any conviction either.

          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Cheers mate. Am even trying the North Stand Chat fan forum… the lengths we go to haha

    3. The Iceman
      4 mins ago

      2.

    4. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      just now

      thanks all

  8. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Start Estupian or Stones?

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Has to be Estu

    2. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Estu

    3. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Estupinan

    4. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Estupinan

    5. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Thanks fellas

  9. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who to start ?

    A Kepa (NFO)
    B Raya (WHU)

    1. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      I have the same dilemma
      Currently playing kepa

    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      I think Kepa edges it for me.

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Playing the odds which favour Kepa

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I lean Raya
      Just feel like Forest have much more to play for and West Ham maybe a bit fatigued having played on Thursday

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This

    5. The Iceman
      3 mins ago

      B

    6. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

  10. FPLMarc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    No idea who to make first sub (likely autosub for Rashford):

    Watkins (TOT)
    Botman (lee, BRI)
    Estupinan (ars, new)

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Interesting I'm fielding all your bench

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Botman

    3. The Iceman
      just now

      Botman

  11. Mini League Fatigue
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Kepa
    Tripps Schar TAA Estu
    Mitoma McAlly Fernandes Salah
    Haaland Wilson

    Raya Grealish Solanke Mee

    Considering Grealish for Schar …stick or twist ?

    1. The Iceman
      3 mins ago

      Stick.

      1. Mini League Fatigue
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers bud

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Stick- not certain Grealish starts with RM game on Tuesday night

    3. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Hold

    4. Mini League Fatigue
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers guys - validated my thinking

  12. GREEN JUMPERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Forest fan...but, trying to stay top 5k. So tempted again to start Johnson (chickened out last week). Bench one:
    A) Johnson
    B) Shaw

    1. The Iceman
      15 mins ago

      Start Shaw this week.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

    3. Mini League Fatigue
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

    4. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah, seems to be the logical call, thanks

  13. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Would you captain Wilson here? - think I probably made mistake last week bringing him in instead of Isak for Jota when thought Jota wasn’t going to play!

    Kepa
    Trippier TAA Botman
    Salah Bruno F Rashford Mitoma MacAllister
    Haaland Wilson (c)

    Raya Estupinan Shaw Greenwood

    1. yeahbuddy
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah

    3. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yeah

  14. Sid07
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Grealish to bruno
    1) yes
    2) no

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      1

    2. The Iceman
      just now

      Yes - went against my own golden rule not to pick a City midfielder unless it’s KDB.

      Foden earlier this season and Grealish now have done f all.

  15. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Start Steel or Raya?

    1. The Iceman
      3 mins ago

      Back the double - Steele.

      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Need him to rack up some saves. Can't see him getting any CS that's for sure.

        1. The Iceman
          just now

          Absolutely, though if he’s dropped for the first game I can see him being dropped for the second game also. Raya may autosub in regardless.

  16. Bill Car
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    How long til price changes gents?

    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      If you hit Hot Topics you will see that Ragabolly last posted 22hrs and 17 minutes ago

  17. Nickyboy
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Would you take a hit this week to bring in DDG for Ederson if you had a non playing backup keeper?

