FPL Gameweek 37: The weaknesses to target

Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion meet Bournemouth and Southampton respectively this weekend, before playing again in Double Gameweek 37.

As a result, there is lots of interest in their assets, but which of their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players have the best chance of hauling?

Here, we take a look at the weaknesses Man Utd and Brighton could try to exploit.

BOURNEMOUTH: RIGHT FLANK/SET-PIECES

Man Utd travel to Bournemouth this weekend as they continue their quest for UEFA Champions League qualification.

With safety secured, the Cherries might not have the same desire that they’ve shown when scrapping for survival. They also have specific weaknesses that can be exploited.

In the last six matches, Gary O’Neil’s troops have conceded 87 crosses from their right flank, more than any other Premier League side. It’s been a real problem area all season, too: they have allowed 548 crosses from this zone in 2022/23, at least 121 more than anyone else.

Above: Teams sorted by crosses conceded from their right flank in 2022/23

If Erik ten Hag picks Luke Shaw (£5.2m) at left-back, that weakness is something he could potentially take advantage of. The England defender ranks seventh in his position for successful crosses in 2022/23.

Man Utd should keep their opponents pinned in. After all, Bournemouth average just 39.8% possession, the second-lowest figure in the Premier League, so quality deliveries into the box could be key.

It’s also worth noting the Cherries are notoriously poor defending set-pieces. They were caught short by West Ham United recently, while Chelsea were also able to capitalise on this weakness in Gameweek 35, when Hakim Ziyech (£5.5m) delivered the ball from a free-kick to the far post, where Benoit Badiashile (£5.0m) beat Neto (£4.5m) to score his first goal for the club.

Then, at Selhurst Park last time out, Crystal Palace took their first two corners short, but after that, put them in the ‘mixer’, where the usual chaos resumed. The weakness is backed up by the numbers, too: Bournemouth rank among the Premier League’s bottom three sides for goal attempts from set plays conceded and xG set play conceded this season.

“We’ve struggled with defending balls into the box, which is why the West Ham game was so tricky for us, because they put a lot in there. We have struggled with that this season. We’re obviously aware of it.” – Gary O’Neil

It’s another route to points for Shaw, who shares corners and indirect free-kicks with Christian Eriksen (£6.2m) and Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m).

SOUTHAMPTON: LEFT FLANK

