FPL Gameweek 37: The weaknesses to target

Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion meet Bournemouth and Southampton respectively this weekend, before playing again in Double Gameweek 37.

As a result, there is lots of interest in their assets, but which of their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players have the best chance of hauling?

Here, we take a look at the weaknesses Man Utd and Brighton could try to exploit.

BOURNEMOUTH: RIGHT FLANK/SET-PIECES

Man Utd travel to Bournemouth this weekend as they continue their quest for UEFA Champions League qualification.

With safety secured, the Cherries might not have the same desire that they’ve shown when scrapping for survival. They also have specific weaknesses that can be exploited.

In the last six matches, Gary O’Neil’s troops have conceded 87 crosses from their right flank, more than any other Premier League side. It’s been a real problem area all season, too: they have allowed 548 crosses from this zone in 2022/23, at least 121 more than anyone else.

Above: Teams sorted by crosses conceded from their right flank in 2022/23

If Erik ten Hag picks Luke Shaw (£5.2m) at left-back, that weakness is something he could potentially take advantage of. The England defender ranks seventh in his position for successful crosses in 2022/23.

Man Utd should keep their opponents pinned in. After all, Bournemouth average just 39.8% possession, the second-lowest figure in the Premier League, so quality deliveries into the box could be key.

It’s also worth noting the Cherries are notoriously poor defending set-pieces. They were caught short by West Ham United recently, while Chelsea were also able to capitalise on this weakness in Gameweek 35, when Hakim Ziyech (£5.5m) delivered the ball from a free-kick to the far post, where Benoit Badiashile (£5.0m) beat Neto (£4.5m) to score his first goal for the club.

Then, at Selhurst Park last time out, Crystal Palace took their first two corners short, but after that, put them in the ‘mixer’, where the usual chaos resumed. The weakness is backed up by the numbers, too: Bournemouth rank among the Premier League’s bottom three sides for goal attempts from set plays conceded and xG set play conceded this season.

“We’ve struggled with defending balls into the box, which is why the West Ham game was so tricky for us, because they put a lot in there. We have struggled with that this season. We’re obviously aware of it.” – Gary O’Neil

It’s another route to points for Shaw, who shares corners and indirect free-kicks with Christian Eriksen (£6.2m) and Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m).

SOUTHAMPTON: LEFT FLANK

Post a Comment
  1. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    A) Stick with Cilson (LEI)
    B) Watkins to Alvarez (CHE, bha) and bench Cilson

  2. StellaMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Gund or Marhez?

  3. DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Isak is never getting bought again.

    I’d usually have done the Wilson move but the feeling was that he wouldn’t start both games.

    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Went with the same move man, sickened. Was leading my ML and the guy in 2nd just passed me out, he has a 4 point lead with BB aswell 🙁

      Not a clue what to do now this week jesus

  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Good evening all!! Most profitable option for this coming gameweek here???

    A- Gundogan and Shaw
    Or
    B- Bruno and Trippier

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    2. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Brilliant!! Cheers gents!!!

  5. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Please rank these players from most to least likely to be benched on GW37?

    A: Isak
    B: Kepa
    C: Steele
    D: Stones
    E: Alvarez
    F: MacA

    (And yes, I do own all of them)

  6. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is 108 a good game week score?

    It seems that there are many very high score, but also many not so high scores. It seems that it was a crazy game week.

    Thank you!

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      71 here. Enjoy.

    2. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Great score yeah, 88 here myself feeling disappointed af

    3. Steve McCroskey
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      No it's pretty awful so I'd delete your team if I were you

  7. Old Gregg
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which move please -
    2FT

    A) Watkins > Alvarez
    B) Watkins > Wilson
    C) Mitoma + Watkins > Gundo + Alvarez

    1. The one who has a knock
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like C, in fact I'm probably doing Isaak to Alvarez and benching Mitoma.

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      C but with Mahrez

  8. Jon Snow
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Was insistent on going Martial >>> Wilson but was priced out. Feels bad man

  9. liboo
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ederson
    Estup. Arnold. Dalot tripper williams
    Salah mitoma mac rashford xaka
    Haland wilson isak

    A. Xaha out for mahrez/gundo
    B xaka and isak out for bruno and alvarez -4
    C xaka and dalot out for mahrez and shaw -4

    Wat u think guys

    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

  10. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who to take out for free for Alvarez?

    A) Wilson
    B) Isak

    1. The one who has a knock
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      The left back

      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        useless isnt he

      2. Bobby_Baggio
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lol wasnt he just tonight

        1. Steve Stiffler
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          jesus he was a pain to watch, couldnt play anymore left and wide on the pitch

  11. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    88 points this week, feels pretty crap tbh. What to do now this week?

    DDG
    Lindelof Estup TAA Stones
    Rashford MacA KDB Salah
    Isak Haaland

    Subs: Iversen Mitoma Botman Greenwood
    1FT, 1.5ITB

  12. grooveymatt65
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hey guys here's my team:

    Ederson/ Iversen

    Shaw Trippier TAA/ Henry White

    Willock Fernandes Salah Mitoma Mac Allister

    Isak Haaland/Greenwood

    (2.4 itb 2ft)

    What moves from the below looks the best?

    1. Willock to Rashford and Salah to KDB/Mahrez for free

    2. Willock to Rashford, Salah to Mahrez and Isak to Wilson for -4

    3. Willock to a 4.5, Henry to Estupian and Salah to Mahrez for -4 and play 442

    4. Isak and Willock to Alvarez and Rashford for free

    5. Other

    Also who to stick the Triple captain on?

    A. Haaland
    B. Fernandes
    C. Rashford

    thanks guys!!!!

  13. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Seems lie 8/9 doublers is going to be the norm for GW37. I only have 7 but still gonna roll to have the 2FT for GW38, think it'll be fairly powerful to target key players in the final GW and rotation for City and Brighton in 37 could be rife. My 7 doublers are Steele, Shaw, Bruno, Rashford, Mitoma, Haaland, Alvarez (singlers Salah, Trippier, Wilson).

    1. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      *and VVD/Gabriel

