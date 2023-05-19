FPL Gameweek 37 live team news: Friday updates

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) are being held on Thursday and Friday.

We’ll be bringing you the key quotes and injury updates that you need on this ‘live’ page, so make sure to hit refresh for the latest news.

There are 14 pressers being held on Friday, while there should also be some embargoed quotes from Roberto De Zerbi released at some stage.

Five Premier League bosses faced the media during the day on Thursday, with the headline updates from those also below.

KEY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

ARSENAL

Mohamed Elneny (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and William Saliba (back) are still sidelined, while Mikel Arteta finally confirmed media reports that suggested that Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Gabriel Martinelli (ankle) would be out for the season.

“They are both out for the rest of the season. “Gabi’s is a pretty nasty injury. We need to assess next week how long he will be out for, but it will be weeks at least. With Alex, it’s a calf issue. He won’t be available to play in the next few games.” – Mikel Arteta

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The Magpies’ win over Brighton and Hove Albion came at a cost on Thursday, with Joelinton (knock) and Kieran Trippier (knock) described as “concerns” after the match.

“It’s a well-used phrase in football, ‘will run through a brick wall for the team, the club’, and I think [Joelinton] does every game. He succumbed to that brick wall last night! It seemed to hurt him. We hope he’s OK. He’s been incredible for us this year.” – Eddie Howe

The biggest worry is Joe Willock (hamstring), however, with Eddie Howe fearing that the midfielder’s season is over.

Howe was facing the media less than 12 hours after full-time in that victory over the Seagulls, so hadn’t yet got the full medical report on his walking wounded.

“I’ll be straight to the physio room after this to see how everybody is. “We’ve got a few concerns. The lads gave so much yesterday to the game. They’ve given a lot to the season physically. “It looks like Joe may be in trouble with his hamstring. We might lose him for the season, but that’s unclear as it sit here now. Fingers crossed our team’s going to be strong.” – Eddie Howe

Jacob Murphy (groin) and Sean Longstaff (foot) are still to yet train, while Matt Ritchie (knee), Emil Krafth (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (calf) are out for the season.

“At this moment, being honest, it’s doubtful [that Sean Longstaff will feature]. He hasn’t trained. He’s improving, but we’ll wait and see.” “Again, [Jacob Murphy] hasn’t trained. We’ll wait and see.” – Eddie Howe

BRENTFORD

Ivan Toney won’t play again in 2023 after being slapped with an eight-month ban by the Football Association, so the striker joins Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) and Christian Norgaard (Achilles) on the sidelines for the trip to Spurs.

Thomas Strakosha (calf) is fit again, however.

LEEDS UNITED

Liam Cooper (glute) has been back in training this week but Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Stuart Dallas (leg) remain out and Junior Firpo is suspended after his Gameweek 36 red card.

Marc Roca (knee) is the newest addition to the Leeds injury list.

“There’s only Dallas, Adams, Sinisterra [out]. Cooper is back in training and Roca has got a patella tendon injury. Not too bad on the injury front.” – Sam Allardyce

EVERTON

Seamus Coleman (ACL), Ben Godfrey (groin), Andros Townsend (match fitness) and Ruben Vinagre (Achilles) remain out and loanee Conor Coady can’t feature against his parent club, while Tom Davies (hamstring) and Vitalli Mykolenko (thigh) are unlikely to be fit enough to feature.

“I doubt [Mykolenko] will be right for this one. He has got a chance for the next one. It’s a risk-and-reward scenario and he hasn’t trained. So, therefore, I doubt he will make this one. “[Davies] has had an injury as well, so we’re missing him, unlikely to figure this weekend. We will wait and see on that but it’s a hamstring tendon injury. So he’s highly unlikely to feature this weekend.” – Sean Dyche

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (groin) should be fine, however.

“Hopefully [he has avoided injury]. He’s had a few down days and it’s looking more promising. He will be with us again tomorrow for training. He has come through the last couple of days well.” – Sean Dyche on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

ASTON VILLA

Philippe Coutinho (unspecified minor injury) has joined Jed Steer (Achilles) on the sidelines for the rest of 2022/23 but Calum Chambers should be fine, despite missing training on Thursday due to illness.

“Still injured, Philippe Coutinho, and the other players are ready to play. “We’re going to wait for the training session tomorrow morning and if everything is going well, the players available are the same players we had last week. “Today Calum Chambers was sick but I think tomorrow he is going to be ready to try to travel with us.” – Unai Emery

LEICESTER CITY

Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring), Jannik Vestergaard (calf) and James Justin (ineligible) remain out but Kelechi Iheanacho (groin) is back in training and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (ankle) has had an injection in the hope that he too can make it back onto the grass before Monday’s game.

“Kelechi is in training today and he’ll be in full training on Saturday morning, as well. Kels has ticked all the boxes that we need to. We’ve probably had to put him on a little bit of a fast-forward button, from the boxes that the medical staff would like to tick normally, but it’s needs must at the moment. “[Söyüncü’s] back jogging but very slowly. Still, the plan is to get him ready for the last game of the season. “[Dewsbury-Hall] has had an injection into his ankle. It’s a little bit stiff at the moment but we’re hoping to have him training on Saturday morning. Ki is probably the biggest worry. He hasn’t trained yet.” – Dean Smith

There was no further word on Danny Ward, who missed the loss to Liverpool with a dislocated finger.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Neco Williams (jaw), Scott McKenna (collarbone), Chris Wood (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (ACL) and Omar Richards (leg) remain out, while Gustavo Scarpa has had a setback in his recovery from a calf problem.

Emmanuel Dennis (knock) is back in training, however, and Danilo (knock) “should be fine”.

“Dennis is back in full training and has looked good, so that’s good. “Scarpa, not so fortunate, he has picked up a little bit of a recurrence with his calf, so he’s not been with us the last few days. “[Danilo] seems OK. He’s been in training. It was more about after the Brentford game, really, but he managed to get through most of the Chelsea game and should be fine for selection, yeah.” – Steve Cooper

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain on the absentee list, while Julen Lopetegui said on Thursday that one unnamed player was a doubt for the visit of Everton.