Suspensions May 17

FPL team news: Toney banned for eight months

Ivan Toney (£7.3m) won’t play again this calendar year after he was handed an eight-month ban from all football-related activity for breaching Football Association (FA) rules.

The suspension kicks in immediately, meaning that Toney will miss the final two matches of the current campaign.

He’ll not be able to play again until January 17 next season, meaning that he’ll miss at least the first half of 2023/24 and only return after the planned winter break.

He will, however, be permitted to train from mid-September onwards.

Toney was also fined £50,000 by the FA and “warned as to his future conduct”.

The Brentford striker had been charged with 262 breaches of FA betting rules, admitting to 232 of them; the other 30 were dropped.

In response, the Bees hinted that they may appeal:

“Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the independent Regulatory Commission. We will review them before considering our next steps.” – Brentford FC club statement

FPL IMPACT

Mbeumo delivers as Dennis maintains fine form: FPL notes from Brentford v Watford 5

Owned by just under 7.5% of the top 100,000 FPL managers and 26.4% overall (‘ghost’ teams will account for a lot of that figure), Toney is, and probably will finish as, the third highest-scoring forward in FPL.

An impressive 20 Premier League goals helped him to a total of 182 points, averaging at 5.5 per match.

Toney’s absence likely means more game-time for Kevin Schade (£4.9m) and Yoane Wissa (£5.3m) in the run-in, although they will still probably be competing for one spot alongside Bryan Mbeumo (£5.6m) given that Thomas Frank tends to use a 3-5-2 against the so-called ‘bigger’ clubs – and the Bees face Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in Gameweeks 37 and 38 respectively.

Mbeumo looks set to deputise on penalties and has four attacking returns in three starts without Toney in the side this season.

We’ll take a look through some Toney replacements in a follow-up article but for Members, here are the Rate My Team points projections for £8.0m-and-under forwards for the final two Gameweeks:

849 Comments Post a Comment
  OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Pick one to get for GW 37 & 38
    A- Gündo
    B- Foden
    C- Álvarez

    1. Shark Team
Α
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Α

      2. Tcheco
C
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      C

      3. Ron_Swanson
B
    3. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Maybe B but difficult to call game time in 37-38

      Open Controls
  2. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Lol Rio Ferdinand.
    If anyone caught that.... 🙂

    Open Controls
  3. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Shaw or Antony?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
S
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      S

      Open Controls
  4. PØTÅTØ
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Captain Rashford?

    DdG²
    Estupiñán² Stones² Trippier
    MacAllister² Mitoma² Gündogan² Rashford²* Salah
    Haaland² Kane

    Kepa² Watkins Botman Guéhi
    £0 0FT

    Open Controls
    1. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      I expect these ManC players to each start only one match during the dgw.

      Open Controls
      1. Blueberg
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        I was thinking the same, but then can we expect Rashford to play much more on a return from injury? Maybe 120 mins? I still think Haaland would score more if he only gets 90.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Remember ETH didn't rule Rashford out of Saturday's game on Friday, chances are it wasn't anything major just something that he didn't recover in time from. He's in training now so unless he's doing individual work (which it sounds like wasn't the case) then he should be fine to start both

          Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Still haaland for me

      Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Naarowed down my moves for this GW assuming ETH confirms Rashford is available for selection:

    1. Save FT and start Isak
    2. Trippier to City Def and bench Isak
    3. Isak to Alvarez and bench Trippier

    1FT 0.4ITB
    Ederson
    TAA Shaw Estupinan
    Salah Bruno Mac Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Isak
    (Kepa Tripper Botman Greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Depends on your plans for GW38 and where you'd use the 2FTs.

      If Isak starts tomorrow and Wilson comes off the bench, then I'd expect Wilson to start against Leicester. Maybe then Isak to Alvarez might look more attractive.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        I've currently got the options ranked at 1, 3 and 2. Prefer 2FTs for a couple of GW 38 punts. I think Alvarez will start both games in 37, not so bullish on picking a City def

        Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I may do a Brighton mid to Eze.. I bottled that last week. Maybe too late. I think trippier must get a CS in the last two week surely. I prefer 1 or 2 but not 3

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I like Eze as a pick and high on my list for 38 but not sure it's worth losing a Brighton mid this GW unless you have low xMins. I don't mind starting Trippier over Isak, probably depends on game time with Isak and Wilson tomorrow.

        Open Controls
  6. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    KDB or Salah for Bruno. Really want Bruno but dont want to loose either.

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Don’t do it

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
+1
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        +1

        Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Not for me

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Maybe KDB but tough decision

      Open Controls
    4. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      But KdB and Salah will probably only play 90 min each, Bruno 180.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        I would maybe do kdb. He looked shattered

        Open Controls
    5. Blueberg
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kdb for me, he looked knackered tonight. But would then be tempted to take a hit (if you don't have 2 free trades) to bring in another city, probably Mahrez.

      Open Controls
  7. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    A) Gundo + Martial

    B) Fernandes + Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. Podorsky
B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
B
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Grealish to Mahrez -4 ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
No
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
No
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  9. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    If Isak plays full 90 tomorrow is he he a risk to start gw37?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      No I don't think so. 4 day turnaround and next 2 games are at home

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just worried about rotation with Wilson

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wait and see what happens tomorrow. Both may start again.

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks will do

            Open Controls
  10. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Some absolutely wild transfer plans being thrown around on here

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Dangerous place this at times

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Wild West

      Open Controls
      1. Reece’s Pieces
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        The last chance saloon

        Open Controls
  11. Lord of Ings
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Fernandes + Wilson
    OR
    salah + Alvarez?
    Was set on salah to Bruno, but triple city attack is tempting considering the upside(have Mahrez Haaland)

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      2 as salah plays Southampton gw38

      Open Controls
  12. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    How many points does Bruno get GW37? Play 2 games = 4pts ; 1 goal and 1 assist = 8pts , 1 cs = 1 , 2 bps = 2 so 15 points?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      5 points

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Blimey was hoping for me if do -4 to get him

        Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      He will get 12

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      5 points and 4.4 xA 😉

      Open Controls
  13. Ne0
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who to get for March?
    a) Mac Allister
    b) Gundogan
    c) Grealish
    d) Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
  14. Hitthewall
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Should i do Grealish to Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
Yes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. GREEN JUMPERS
Yes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
  15. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    DDG (Raya)
    TAA Trippier Estupinian (Botman Henry)
    Salah Bruno Rashford MaCallister Mitoma.
    Haaland Isak (Edouard)
    1FT 0 ITB
    1. Roll
    2. play Eze for GW37 for a Brighton mid if they rotate

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      3 drop trippier and get alverez

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Anyone?

      Open Controls
  16. Stavrosplay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    23 mins ago

    De Gea
    Akanje, Trent, Trip
    Rash, Mitoma, Mac A, Bruno, Salah
    Isak, Haaland

    My best 11, 1 free transfer

    36 pts behind top in mini league so need differentials

    Was thinking Isak, Trippier, to Alvarez, Dunk (top place has Estu) for -4 and Capt Bruno.

    Good punt Y/N

    Any other suggestions?

    Any help much appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Trip to fodder and fodder to Alverez should be enough?

      Open Controls
      1. Stavrosplay
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Who’s Fodder please, what do you mean Trip to Fodder to Alvarez .

        Open Controls
    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd do that

      Open Controls
  17. SalahFingers
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Bench Trippier or Izak?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not much point in asking until the second Newcastle game of the current GW

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, yeah you're right.

        Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Going to watch tomorrow before making that call, but leaning Isak right now.

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks. Yeah.. I should know better to make that kind of decision too early.

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          4 days turnaround. If Wilson is injured he ain't playing in gw37

          Open Controls
  18. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is there a better move here than Kepa/Raya to Ederson?

    Kepa Ederson
    Trent Trippier Shaw Estupinan Botman
    Salah Rashford Bruno Mitoma MacAllister
    Haaland Isak Greenwood

    1FT 1.0ITB

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Ederson supposed to be Raya in team list obv. Got a bit ahead of myself lol.

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
Nah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
  19. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    This maybe be my final team for GW 37
    Kepa ( Raya)
    TAA Tripper Shaw ( Schär Henry)
    Salah Mahrez Mitoma Rashford (Martinelli)
    Haaland Wilson Álvarez
    This for free or Maybe get Estupinan instead of Schär with -4

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
GTG ?
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      GTG ?

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wilson not spotted in any training pics today. Might be a rest but if out time for plan b

      Open Controls
  20. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    0.2mitb. What to do here please - assuming rashford is fit

    Maybe isak to alvarez? Thanks

    Ederson (raya)
    Taa shaw estu (trippier botman)
    Salah bruno rashford mitoma mac
    Haaland isak (greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Okay not bad

      Open Controls
    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      In favour of that, doing something similar for Alvarez

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't think alverez will play more than 9p. If Wilson is out, see about isak v Leicester is great

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Above

        Open Controls
  21. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who’s winning treble this year? Still celebrating the MC win today! Loved how they best up Madrid.

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Have been to city since 1988 at maine road

      Open Controls
    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Top performance tonight.

      Open Controls
  22. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Steele (raya)
    Akanji trip taa (guehi mings)
    Rash mitoma salah grealish (wilock)
    Isak haland toney

    37 pts back in ML, Which? (Intial plan was FH gw38)

    A) play FH
    B) trip grealish toney -4 to varane kdb enciso/ferguson
    C) trip grealish toney -4 to shaw bruno wilson
    D) trip grealish toney -4 to kdb lindelof
    martial

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Above play fh

      Open Controls

