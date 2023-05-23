FPL Gameweek 38: The weaknesses to target

In Gameweek 38, Tottenham Hotspur visit relegation-threatened Leeds United, while Crystal Palace host Nottingham Forest, who have conceded a whopping 43 goals away from The City Ground this season.

As a result, there is lots of interest in their assets, but which of their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players have the best chance of hauling?

Here, we identify the weaknesses Spurs and Crystal Palace could try to exploit.

LEEDS: RIGHT FLANK

In the relegation battle, Leeds are relying on Everton and Leicester City to slip up on Sunday, but also HAVE to win against Tottenham Hotspur.

That could benefit Spurs assets, who are excellent playing on the break – they are ranked joint-third for shots from counter-attacks this season.

Crucially, the Lilywhites are still in the hunt for European qualification, albeit the UEFA Europa Conference League. To qualify, they’ll need to win at Elland Road and hope Aston Villa drop points at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sam Allardyce has been unable to fix Leeds’ defensive issues since his appointment, conceding seven goals against Manchester City (two), Newcastle United (two) and West Ham United (three).

In that time, they sit bottom for minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC). It’s not a huge surprise given the fixtures, plus the squad he inherited, but still, it suggests Spurs can cause problems on Sunday.

The shots Leeds have conceded from open-play so far under Allardyce have mainly been from their right, which is captured below.

Above: Open-play goal attempts conceded by Leeds United under Sam Allardyce (Gameweek 35 onwards)

Against West Ham United on Sunday, right-back Luke Ayling (£4.5m) tried to provide an attacking outlet on the overlap, but left his flank exposed when they were countered on.

That could create opportunities for Son Heung-min (£11.5m), who has two goals and one assist in five appearances under Ryan Mason. He was a real livewire in the first half against Brentford on Saturday, but like most of his team-mates, was much quieter after the break.

Still, no Spurs player has registered more shots in the box (nine) or big chances (six) than Son since Mason’s appointment in Gameweek 33, including Harry Kane (£11.5m), who has seven and four respectively.

If Ayling and Leeds have similar defensive issues to the ones witnessed at West Ham on Sunday, Son can take advantage.

Above: Son Heung-min ranks joint-third among all FPL players for big chances from Gameweek 33 onwards (Mason’s first match in charge)

NOTT’M FOREST: LEFT FLANK