479
Dugout Discussion May 25

Man Utd v Chelsea team news: Rashford on the bench

479 Comments
Share

Thursday night sees Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) come to a conclusion, as Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford. A point for Erik ten Hag’s side will secure UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Whilst the match is on, Andy North and arch-rival Greyhead will be chatting about their teams and the week’s biggest talking points over on our YouTube channel in another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The live chat will be open as usual and the stream is watchable via the embedded video below from 20:00 BST.

As for the team news, Man Utd are unchanged from the side that started their 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. That means Marcus Rashford returns as a substitute, having missed the past two games through injury and illness.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard makes three changes from Sunday’s defeat at Manchester City, as Carney Chukwuemeka, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk come in for Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Raheem Sterling, who isn’t even on the bench.

Joao Felix, however, has recovered from the minor injury that forced him to drop out of the matchday squad last weekend and starts as a sub.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Martial

Subs: Butland, Maguire, Rashford, Malacia, Fred, Dalot, Weghorst, McTominay, Garnacho

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, W Fofana, Chalobah, Hall, Enzo, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Madueke, Mudryk, Havertz

Subs: Mendy, Thiago Silva, Pulisic, Felix, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Koulibaly, D Fofana, Gilchrist

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

479 Comments Post a Comment
  1. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bruno goal

    Open Controls
  2. DycheDycheBaby
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Now watch Bruno sky the pen so that my keeper Kepa doesn't save it

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Get jn

      Open Controls
  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    This will ease the Trip 1st on bench pain for many

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      just now

      *delete 😆

      Open Controls
  4. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    No Marcus, you have to take it

    Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bruno G

    Open Controls
  6. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Finally you dodger..

    Open Controls
  7. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    That’s a TC goal!

    Open Controls
  8. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Absolute horror two gameweeks.

    Open Controls
  9. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    HA HA HAlaand captainers!

    Open Controls
  10. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Bollocks.

    Open Controls
  11. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    You still suck! (Granted I’m too heated to accept this little bit of luck)

    Open Controls
  12. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Bruno Fernandes what a diver... absolute fraud of a player

    Open Controls
  13. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    just now

    So selfish from Bruno

    Open Controls
  14. DycheDycheBaby
    • 8 Years
    just now

    I hate you Bruno but tonight you're okay. Thank you for the points

    Open Controls
  15. SINGH
    • 4 Years
    just now

    penalty retake!!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ban

      Open Controls
  16. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Fair play to Bruno over Haaland cappers

    Open Controls
  17. FPL Pillars
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Bruuuuuuu

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.