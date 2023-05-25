Man Utd v Chelsea team news: Rashford on the bench

Thursday night sees Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) come to a conclusion, as Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford. A point for Erik ten Hag’s side will secure UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Whilst the match is on, Andy North and arch-rival Greyhead will be chatting about their teams and the week’s biggest talking points over on our YouTube channel in another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The live chat will be open as usual and the stream is watchable via the embedded video below from 20:00 BST.

As for the team news, Man Utd are unchanged from the side that started their 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. That means Marcus Rashford returns as a substitute, having missed the past two games through injury and illness.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard makes three changes from Sunday’s defeat at Manchester City, as Carney Chukwuemeka, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk come in for Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Raheem Sterling, who isn’t even on the bench.

Joao Felix, however, has recovered from the minor injury that forced him to drop out of the matchday squad last weekend and starts as a sub.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Martial

Subs: Butland, Maguire, Rashford, Malacia, Fred, Dalot, Weghorst, McTominay, Garnacho

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, W Fofana, Chalobah, Hall, Enzo, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Madueke, Mudryk, Havertz

Subs: Mendy, Thiago Silva, Pulisic, Felix, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Koulibaly, D Fofana, Gilchrist

