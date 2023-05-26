FPL Gameweek 38 live team news: Friday’s injury updates

The vast majority of the pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) are being held on Friday.

There are 17 in all to bring you, while there should also be some embargoed quotes from Roberto De Zerbi, Erik ten Hag and Frank Lampard released at some stage. Those three managers fulfilled their media obligations in the aftermatch of their midweek fixtures.

We’ll be bringing you the key quotes and injury updates that you need on this ‘live’ page, so make sure to hit refresh for the latest news.

KEY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Thiago Alcantara (hip), Calvin Ramsay (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (thigh) are out and it doesn’t look like Naby Keita (muscle) will be fit enough for a farewell appearance but Darwin Nunez (toe) has been back in training this week and could come into contention.

There are two fresh concerns, too, with Andrew Robertson (groin) and Ibrahima Konate (illness) namechecked by their manager.

“[Darwin] trained yesterday, fully. Ibou was ill yesterday. Robbo felt something in his groin yesterday, we scanned it, it was fine, but we have to see how we can deal with that. The long-term ones still out, the rest should be alright.” – Jurgen Klopp

With Newcastle United and Manchester United sealing UEFA Champions League qualification in the last few days, Liverpool’s clash with Southampton is now a dead rubber.

Jurgen Klopp hinted that starting XI changes could be in the offing as a result.

“I am not used to games on the last matchday where everything is sorted before. I can’t remember when last time that was the case, usually we play until the last matchday and everything is at stake, pretty much. But football, we only play this game to win the game. “We have to make sure I find a line-up with good legs, a lot of desire and we have to see… I will not take any risks with players, that makes no sense, but we have a big group together and the training week looked really good. The boys were really into it, it was cool. But I didn’t make any kind of decisions because that’s now pretty early and I didn’t see the doc yet, so we will have a brief conversation with him and then we will see who is in contention. When we have that, I have to make sure we find players who are really, in all departments, ready for the game. “I think it makes sense that we make changes, to be honest, to get fresh players on the pitch, and players who want to show something.” – Jurgen Klopp

Klopp was later asked if “sentiment” would influence his team selection.

“I will see. I don’t know. That was not actually in my thoughts yet, I want to line up the right team. But that could lead to the outside world [thinking that]… that’s unlikely. I will try to line up a team who is ready for this game for the 110, 112 kilometres in the game, whatever we have to run… for all these kind of things, for all the challenges, for all these kind of things, there are different things, honestly this is completely new to me. It’s really new to me. So, last night, we are fifth. They are relegated, OK, what does that mean now? Usually we play Sunday, we have to win and if not everything breaks down, and stuff like this. It’s the final, or whatever. So, that’s really different, but I want to do the right thing and didn’t decide yet finally because for that I need the information from the medical department. Then I will start thinking in more detail. You will see, and whatever you make of it, because it’s sentimental or whatever, that’s fine, because maybe it is influenced by both. But in the moment, I don’t know.” – Jurgen Klopp

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Nick Pope (hand) has undergone surgery this week to rule him out of Gameweek 38, while Joelinton and Javier Manquillo (with unspecified injuries) have also joined Matt Ritchie (knee), Emil Krafth (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (calf) on the sidelines for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Joe Willock (hamstring) looks unlikely to feature given that Eddie Howe hinted below that he wasn’t expecting anyone else back.